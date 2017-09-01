₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Nokiaguy(m): 4:11pm
Wizkid seems to be passing through difficult times due to health complications.
The singer took to his twitter handle few hours ago to inform his fans and also apologized for missing shows.
He wrote;
“If I die today, I die a legend”
His fans in turn troop to his timeline to wish him quick recovery. See some of their tweets below..
Source : http://www.jmedia.com.ng/2017/09/im-sick-and-if-i-die-today-ill-die.html?m=1
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Arthurwinner(m): 4:24pm
hmm......u are still young for all dis
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by kingxsamz(m): 4:43pm
baba nla..
u won't die In Jesus name... Amen...
frog fans would soon come here and start saying trash...
example : like this fool here
free2rhyme:
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by thesicilian: 4:48pm
Life goes on for others if you die. Take good care of your health nigga. YNWA.
69 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by veekid(m): 4:52pm
You can die first and let's see
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Flashh: 4:52pm
Wizkid had been caught.
You don see your death date. Eyah!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Famocious(m): 4:52pm
I wish him a speedy recovery ....we all going to die one day
But he shouldn't allow drugs and substance abuse to take charge of his health ...my one cent.
24 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by ThisTrend(f): 4:52pm
Ama big fan of yours Babanla, Young shall live, grow and accomplish great things, Keep on praying and I pray you recover quick.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Mosesjoker(m): 4:53pm
you can't die.....not now bro......
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Airborne02: 4:53pm
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by maxiuc(m): 4:53pm
..
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Lexusgs430: 4:53pm
Guinness Legend?
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Kaybaba5(m): 4:53pm
U will not die but live...... Wizkid
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Bluetooth2: 4:54pm
I hope you reflect on your life before you die
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by KingOfThePay(m): 4:54pm
Legend? Legend for what exactly... You are doing good and well right now but doesnt automatically makes u Legend.
Shoo..
Oga get well soon and stop smoking that IGBOO thats getting life out of you..
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by 7inches: 4:54pm
Lol so u are scared of death afterall..
When u were smoking loads of hemp and displaying it on social media... u didnt know u were burning ur liver and lungs
And Living a reckless love with hoes.
U didnt know there is STD...PAR3NTAL TRAINING GONE WRONG i guess!!
May God help u shaa.
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by swiz123(m): 4:54pm
,
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by konfused: 4:54pm
I don't think that tweet means he is sick or having health issues.
He is just hyping himself I presume
Ojuelegba is a classic, damn, that song makes me high especially the remix with Drake and Skepta
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by adjoviomole(m): 4:54pm
Stop smoking weed. Simple!
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by uzoclinton(m): 4:54pm
Obviously this guy is not sick.... Sick people no dey tweet..
18 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 4:54pm
Oluwamuyeewa:
And if you die,how many people for your street go remember you mumu
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by KingsleyCEO: 4:54pm
Me right now
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Holyfield1(m): 4:54pm
A legend to Biafra
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by busjeep: 4:54pm
Pls don't die....we still need u
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by blackbeau1(f): 4:54pm
Erm if you die today, you'd be forgotten @ Wizzy . But you aren't gonna die tho. You are gonna live and actually attain the status of a legend. Get well soon
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by UnknownT: 4:54pm
Prophet Wizkid, we dey wait then story for FP when e go happen. Get well soon tho
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by EmperorLee(m): 4:54pm
Na only am know wetin hin don do wey make am talk that kain thing. Well, i hope you don't die young anyways.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by Smooyis(m): 4:54pm
You will not die but live..... . Stop confessing death. Stay close with God.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by darealsola(m): 4:54pm
U sure say no b that justin skye shii
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by hollawaley2: 4:54pm
df
|Re: Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend by maryjan8(f): 4:54pm
Ok
1 Like
