Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid: If I Die Today, I Die A Legend (25100 Views)

Wizkid: "From Today I Give No bleeps, Welcome To My World" / Brymo: "I Am Going To Hell When I Die" / Davido: If I Die Bury Me In A Gucci Store, As He Lavishes Millions Shopping (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





The singer took to his twitter handle few hours ago to inform his fans and also apologized for missing shows.



He wrote;



“If I die today, I die a legend”



His fans in turn troop to his timeline to wish him quick recovery. See some of their tweets below..





Source : http://www.jmedia.com.ng/2017/09/im-sick-and-if-i-die-today-ill-die.html?m=1 Wizkid seems to be passing through difficult times due to health complications.The singer took to his twitter handle few hours ago to inform his fans and also apologized for missing shows.He wrote;“If I die today, I die a legend”His fans in turn troop to his timeline to wish him quick recovery. See some of their tweets below.. 1 Like 2 Shares

hmm......u are still young for all dis 10 Likes 2 Shares



u won't die In Jesus name... Amen...

frog fans would soon come here and start saying trash...

example : like this fool here



free2rhyme:

which yeye legend

who dey deceive this mumu

you die you die sa a raaaa baba nla..u won't die In Jesus name... Amen...frog fans would soon come here and start saying trash...example : like this fool here 20 Likes 1 Share

Life goes on for others if you die. Take good care of your health nigga. YNWA. 69 Likes

You can die first and let's see 52 Likes 1 Share

Wizkid had been caught.



You don see your death date. Eyah! 3 Likes 1 Share





But he shouldn't allow drugs and substance abuse to take charge of his health ...my one cent. I wish him a speedy recovery ....we all going to die one dayBut he shouldn't allow drugs and substance abuse to take charge of his health ...my one cent. 24 Likes

Ama big fan of yours Babanla, Young shall live, grow and accomplish great things, Keep on praying and I pray you recover quick. 2 Likes 1 Share

you can't die.....not now bro...... 3 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

..

Guinness Legend? 4 Likes

U will not die but live...... Wizkid 19 Likes 1 Share

I hope you reflect on your life before you die 3 Likes

Legend? Legend for what exactly... You are doing good and well right now but doesnt automatically makes u Legend.

Shoo..



Oga get well soon and stop smoking that IGBOO thats getting life out of you.. 28 Likes 4 Shares

Lol so u are scared of death afterall..

When u were smoking loads of hemp and displaying it on social media... u didnt know u were burning ur liver and lungs



And Living a reckless love with hoes.

U didnt know there is STD...PAR3NTAL TRAINING GONE WRONG i guess!!



May God help u shaa. 59 Likes 2 Shares

,

I don't think that tweet means he is sick or having health issues.



He is just hyping himself I presume



Ojuelegba is a classic, damn, that song makes me high especially the remix with Drake and Skepta 4 Likes

Stop smoking weed. Simple! 3 Likes

Obviously this guy is not sick.... Sick people no dey tweet.. 18 Likes

Oluwamuyeewa:

Ok



And if you die,how many people for your street go remember you mumu And if you die,how many people for your street go remember you mumu 4 Likes

Me right now 1 Like

A legend to Biafra 3 Likes

Pls don't die....we still need u 1 Like

Erm if you die today, you'd be forgotten @ Wizzy . But you aren't gonna die tho. You are gonna live and actually attain the status of a legend. Get well soon 1 Like

Prophet Wizkid, we dey wait then story for FP when e go happen. Get well soon tho 1 Like

Na only am know wetin hin don do wey make am talk that kain thing. Well, i hope you don't die young anyways. 1 Like

You will not die but live..... . Stop confessing death. Stay close with God. 1 Like

U sure say no b that justin skye shii 4 Likes

df