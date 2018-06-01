₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,112 members, 4,275,500 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 10:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React (14935 Views)
Wizkid Boast On Twitter About How Far He Has Come In Life, Davido Responds / Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 / Nebuchadnezzar Children Collect Back Wizkid Award And Givam To Unknown Soldier (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Bhelamblog(m): 5:04am
This Early Morning, And Not Just Early Morning, Today is Sunday and This is what Wizkid is preaching for his Fans, Your Starboy who is Awake just posted a warning message to Men on Twitter, According to him, If he gets hold of your girl's cookie, Forget it, So Dear Men Forget About your Girl If Wizkid Mistakenly Bangs Her.. Just forget her. lol..
Read his Tweet below Plus Reactions..
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/if-i-fck-your-girl-you-wont-get-her-bac.html
If i fxck ur girl, u’re not getting her back�
https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/1003122533095428103?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Gistformant: 5:05am
Wizzy
READ ALL HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/Bleep-girl-wont-get-back-wizkid
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by enunlewa: 5:05am
Get Any Kind Of Website For Free, But We Charge ₦990/Month To Help Maintain It.
WHATSAPP: 08109361786
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by axcerin: 5:06am
Kai
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Muzanga(f): 5:08am
He should go and sit down. The girl will stay because of his money . not because of his tiny peepee
93 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:09am
Ooh hell yeah! I agree with him..With all that money & ballin' ? Any bitches will feel like they've reached the heaven...
12 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Leksidebolton(m): 5:14am
Hmmmm ' YoloYolo
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by TollaEstate: 5:17am
Lol
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:30am
Later when the thing clear commot for him eye, we will read.... " My account was hacked!'!!
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Mouthgag: 5:38am
Na true hin dey yarn
Most girls will reach orgasm the moment Wizkid even propose to them
Gold diggers
21 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by escodotman: 5:42am
I thought they banned tramadol and codeine?
21 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by anibirelawal(m): 6:00am
hmm ....Tiwa on the mix If you know, you know.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Nbote(m): 6:12am
Is dat how Tbillz lost his wife?? Eeiyaa.. Obviously Wizkid is not a man yet. D gals will only stay becos of money daz all...
37 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by LifeofAirforce(m): 6:14am
Lol
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by victorioushands: 6:18am
Bam! You have entered the circle and sealed your fate. It's a pity.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Rokia2(f): 6:19am
Pathetic.
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by MikeBetty(m): 6:34am
Is That A Savage?
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by abbaapple: 6:57am
This guy mumu die! May be na one em Afonja olosho f^ck him brain off after smoking Ogun weed!
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by KingLennon(m): 7:05am
Starboy the girl will stay because of the money not because of the joystick. Cuz there's sum1 out there doing it better than him
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by Tallesty1(m): 7:14am
Muzanga:Just a DM from him will make you to abandon your boyfriend, even if he's dickless
11 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 7:26am
Spellz on the beat
Attention seeker on this one iyee
WizIgbo make you yarn dem as d thing be
Dis kind weed I never see o
D thing dey make person mad o
My friends hold on to me o
Never ever lemme to enter street o...
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by GOFRONT(m): 7:36am
I remember when one lady was begging to f*kc this wizkid last year
I just dey imagine the kind hypertension she go put her boyfrnd into by that time
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by amajato: 8:00am
Vacancy!!!
If you are a resident in Benin and ready to work in a British school, then send a pm.
Qualifications. HND, B.Sc, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Sc.
1. English language
2. Physics
3. Chemistry
4. French
5. Edo language ( benin)
6. Phonetics
Note: you must be a computer literate and you must have your personal laptop with at least 2 years teaching experience
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by menix(m): 8:30am
This boy don smoke another foreign weed..
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by nairaman66(m): 8:30am
If Wizzy knows how many dvicks his current bae is still taking he wouldn’t voice this! Very childish from him
8 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by IamAlexander: 8:30am
Wasted generation
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by emmyw(m): 8:31am
Nonsense, Education Is Very Important
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by fidalgo19: 8:31am
Yea you can keep the STDs too
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by SalamRushdie: 8:31am
Is that why t billz couldn't get Tiwa back? Hmmmm interesting
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by stat(m): 8:31am
Haha
|Re: Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React by loadedvibes: 8:31am
Lol.. opium dick
Genevieve's Wedding Is Mercy Johnson's Idol. Her Wedding Appearance Meant A Lot / Funke Akindele Features Non-actors In Omo Ghetto / FAST AND FURIOUS Actor Paul Walker Died Yesterday In A Car Accident See Photos
Viewing this topic: chimerase2, gboisgroups(m), Jayk1(m), weldersmind(m), eejo(m), Simpubozz(m), KakiP(m), Elitecee(m), mannys(m), DeeJay3(m), Megafarm(m), slimjosh43, Dextre(m), daslad(f), senatordossy, ebiem(m), chidooh1, nmuhd, jackyraw09, uchvic(m), proudlyND(m), Tchiman(m), UNIQUELADY1, Northmall(m), Appflick(m), consciouman, muhua1, horlamilekan23, onisler, NosoChic, GraveMan(m), kommy27(f), adoniza(m), IYIMAN, danaiks(m), Jay31, RickyRoSss, iriferi(m), elvido(m), tundeobi(m), EstatesinLagos, plat02, ascapella(m), phylum1983, Negro1986(m), mrprestige(m), Jasen1(m), GidiWoodsMan, LifeDrama, BeingFrank(m), demonized, Patiencemaris59(f), zerojinx(m), lamarbutton, mubzord(m), luvtoyota(m), eldee365, aimmoney9, aradeola, Butterflyleo, merrijosh(m), Russianlord101(m), Bidemi1997(f), AlphaPen(m), ufotty2001, Eteka1(m), Heloct(f), Toreddo3679, encryptjay(m), Zoharariel(m), Diamond23(f), Tinynita(f), sosereal201(m), Lexcom20(m), samhapy(m), AgboUC, Scholarnwadimma(f), Melzclement(m), lipopo(m), donfeluche(m), datguru, mcobiena, justlaw(m), money121(m), san4real05, debo07(m), diltstwoods(m), rayvelez(m), A1dgentle(m), dexentity and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6