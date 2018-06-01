Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid: "If I Have Sex With Your Girl You Won't Get Her Back" - Fans React (14935 Views)

Wizkid Boast On Twitter About How Far He Has Come In Life, Davido Responds / Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 / Nebuchadnezzar Children Collect Back Wizkid Award And Givam To Unknown Soldier (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Read his Tweet below Plus Reactions..





Gossip From Ebiwali--

http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/if-i-fck-your-girl-you-wont-get-her-bac.html



If i fxck ur girl, u’re not getting her back�

https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/1003122533095428103?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet This Early Morning, And Not Just Early Morning, Today is Sunday and This is what Wizkid is preaching for his Fans, Your Starboy who is Awake just posted a warning message to Men on Twitter, According to him, If he gets hold of your girl's cookie, Forget it, So Dear Men Forget About your Girl If Wizkid Mistakenly Bangs Her.. Just forget her. lol..Read his Tweet below Plus Reactions..Gossip From Ebiwali-- 1 Share





READ ALL HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/Bleep-girl-wont-get-back-wizkid Wizzy

Get Any Kind Of Website For Free, But We Charge ₦990/Month To Help Maintain It.



WHATSAPP: 08109361786 3 Likes

Kai

He should go and sit down. The girl will stay because of his money . not because of his tiny peepee 93 Likes 9 Shares





Ooh hell yeah! I agree with him..With all that money & ballin' ? Any bitches will feel like they've reached the heaven... Ooh hell yeah! I agree with him..With all that money & ballin' ? Any bitches will feel like they've reached the heaven... 12 Likes

Hmmmm ' YoloYolo 6 Likes

Lol

Later when the thing clear commot for him eye, we will read.... " My account was hacked!'!! 34 Likes 1 Share







Most girls will reach orgasm the moment Wizkid even propose to them





Gold diggers Na true hin dey yarnMost girls will reach orgasm the moment Wizkid even propose to themGold diggers 21 Likes

I thought they banned tramadol and codeine? 21 Likes

....Tiwa on the mix If you know, you know. hmm....Tiwa on the mixIf you know, you know. 25 Likes 1 Share

Is dat how Tbillz lost his wife?? Eeiyaa.. Obviously Wizkid is not a man yet. D gals will only stay becos of money daz all... 37 Likes

Lol

Bam! You have entered the circle and sealed your fate. It's a pity. 2 Likes

Pathetic. 3 Likes

Is That A Savage? 1 Like







This guy mumu die! May be na one em Afonja olosho f^ck him brain off after smoking Ogun weed! This guy mumu die! May be na one em Afonja olosho f^ck him brain off after smoking Ogun weed! 6 Likes

Starboy the girl will stay because of the money not because of the joystick. Cuz there's sum1 out there doing it better than him 13 Likes 1 Share

Muzanga:

He should go and sit down. The girl will stay because of his money . not because of his tiny peepee Just a DM from him will make you to abandon your boyfriend, even if he's dickless Just a DM from him will make you to abandon your boyfriend, even if he's dickless 11 Likes





Attention seeker on this one iyee



WizIgbo make you yarn dem as d thing be





Dis kind weed I never see o



D thing dey make person mad o



My friends hold on to me o



Never ever lemme to enter street o... Spellz on the beatAttention seeker on this one iyeeWizIgbo make you yarn dem as d thing beDis kind weed I never see oD thing dey make person mad oMy friends hold on to me oNever ever lemme to enter street o... 30 Likes 3 Shares





I just dey imagine the kind hypertension she go put her boyfrnd into by that time I remember when one lady was begging to f*kc this wizkid last yearI just dey imagine the kind hypertension she go put her boyfrnd into by that time 6 Likes

Vacancy!!!



If you are a resident in Benin and ready to work in a British school, then send a pm.



Qualifications. HND, B.Sc, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Sc.



1. English language

2. Physics

3. Chemistry

4. French

5. Edo language ( benin)

6. Phonetics



Note: you must be a computer literate and you must have your personal laptop with at least 2 years teaching experience 1 Like

This boy don smoke another foreign weed..

If Wizzy knows how many dvicks his current bae is still taking he wouldn’t voice this! Very childish from him 8 Likes

Wasted generation 3 Likes

Nonsense, Education Is Very Important 6 Likes

Yea you can keep the STDs too 7 Likes

Is that why t billz couldn't get Tiwa back? Hmmmm interesting

Haha