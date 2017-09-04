Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP (5511 Views)

Following the recent visit of the National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi to Oyo State, the 2015 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.



Makinde, made this declaration known in a press statement released by his Media office at Omi Titun headquarters in Ibadan on Monday.



During the visit of Senator Makarfi to Ibadan, Makinde had declared that he is already 99 percent in PDP, only planning to consult with stakeholders in SDP to decide on the remaining one percent.



According to the statement, Makinde revealed that “following extensive, deep and wide consultations with National Leaders, Oyo State leaders and elders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and cross sections of strategic partners within Oyo State, I hereby announce my defection, with the entire Omititun campaign structures at the 33 local government areas in Oyo State, to the People Democratic Party.”



He further added that the repositioning is not primarily to pursue his personal ambition but was largely informed by the resolution of all opposition parties in the state as contained in a recent communique signed by leaders of opposition parties to work together in Oyo State so as to find lasting solutions to the myriad challenges and underdevelopment facing Oyo citizens.



Makinde listed the challenges as “Educational dysfunction and perennial failure, social and economic woes and lack of adequate security – all which are outcomes and consequences of the ineffective six years of the All Progressives Congress rule in our state.”



He said he “is ready to proffer long lasting and far reaching solutions to salvage Oyo state from imminent collapse and needless crises that the current government has bestowed on our people.”‎

https://www.today.ng/news/politics/10945/oyo-guber-candidate-seyi-makinde-declares-pdp

Nigerian politicians are just useless. This same guy that was on Galaxy tv in 2015 bashing both Pdp and apc has now turn around to join same people he called corrupt and doesn't have the interest of the people at heart. 6 Likes

PDP Will surely take over Oyo State by 2019



It is a done deal!



Ajumobi is a serial failure



Engr. Seyi Makinde all the way 16 Likes

Engr Seyi Makinde is a household name in Oyo State.



It is finished for APC! 5 Likes



I wish Seyi Makinde the very best of luck in the primaries this time around. That's the most important part as PDP is almost certain to take over in Oyo state. Ajimobi cannot sell any candidate to the electorates due to his second-term woeful performance.

I wish Seyi Makinde the very best of luck in the primaries this time around. That's the most important part as PDP is almost certain to take over in Oyo state. Ajimobi cannot sell any candidate to the electorates due to his second-term woeful performance.

My only fear is that Seyi Makinde has spent a lot in campaigns, hope he won't make recouping his 'lost' money his first priority sha

Engr. Seyi Makinde all the way I totally agree with the part that says AJIMOBI IS A SERIAL FAILURE!! And to say the fact bro, he's more than that!! 5 Likes 1 Share

He has won.





If this man no win. I will seek asylum in the United States.



I love Nigeria 2 Likes

With Ladoja also on his way to PDP, I believe they will carry the day in Oyo State come 2019



Engr Seyi Makinde will be the best option for PDP 10 Likes

PeeDeePeee





Change the Change 6 Likes 1 Share





Ajumobi ti tawa ni Oyo State



Ajumobi ti tawa ni Oyo State

Lalasticlala pls this deserve front page! We are currently celebrating this at Cocodom, u can join us Yes o... We the people of Oyo State can't wait to have you as our Governor! Very polished individual.

Nigerian politicians are just useless. This same guy that was on Galaxy tv in 2015 bashing both Pdp and apc has now turn around to join same people he called corrupt and doesn't have the interest of the people at heart.



Don't be naive bro... All the opposition parties have to come together to unseat the dreaded APC and PDP remains the leader of the opposition

PDP ti take over



Lalasticlala 4 Likes

PDP remains the best party!



The only party that can sack and jail its own members against any corrupt activities



APC is a party for serial failures and liars



Lalasticlala 8 Likes

Yes o... We the people of Oyo State can't wait to have you as our Governor! Very polished individual.



Ajumobi ti tawa ni Oyo State



Am on my way

Am on my way

Wow! Can't wait to flex u baby

who is seyi makinde self the only makinde i kwn is rotimi makinde 2 Likes

Nothing against the guy but I feel a non-Ibadan person should be allowed to rule the state, especially from the Oke-Ogun section. That will give them a sense of belonging. Oyo state is bigger than Ibadan alone and it is not fair to the other sections to continue to marginalize them. 10 Likes 1 Share

Let the battle begins. PDP might just have a chance if they are wise enough to give this guy their ticket.

If PDP should field this guy in 2019, then it will be a resounding victory for them against APC and Ajirebi, Seyi Makinde for Governor

Sadly, youths of Nigeria are yet to figure out how they can be involved but still comfortable in being cheerleaders to politicians that will at most give them crumbs at the expense of the country.

I sincerely wish this guy can chase the constituted authority and his cronies out of the government house



But I don't see it happening with the arrays of useless thugs that grace that grace Seyi makinde office in iwo road

Just like this if you think Seyi makinde is the best for oyo state now 1 Like

Sadly, youths of Nigeria are yet to figure out how they can be involved but still comfortable in being cheerleaders to politicians that will at most give them crumbs at the expense of the country.

This exactly

Honestly, this will change....

PDP strategy is working better than expected. 1 Like

Sadly, youths of Nigeria are yet to figure out how they can be involved but still comfortable in being cheerleaders to politicians that will at most give them crumbs at the expense of the country.







Lwkmd, chief ass licker na u?? Lmao



Lwkmd, chief ass licker na u?? Lmao

No more pdp is dead nd ⚰? ?? How APDA na

Honestly, this will change....

The question is: when? We Nigerian youth have got our heads stuck so far up our own arses, we can't even see what's right in front of us. The question is: when? We Nigerian youth have got our heads stuck so far up our own arses, we can't even see what's right in front of us.

I totally agree with the part that says AJIMOBI IS A SERIAL FAILURE!! And to say the fact bro, he's more than that!! Haba constituted authority maa ni Haba constituted authority maa ni