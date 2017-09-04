₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 09:10 PM
Politics / Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP
|Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Beress(m): 6:52pm
Following the recent visit of the National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi to Oyo State, the 2015 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
https://www.today.ng/news/politics/10945/oyo-guber-candidate-seyi-makinde-declares-pdp
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by HisSexcellency(m): 6:54pm
Nigerian politicians are just useless. This same guy that was on Galaxy tv in 2015 bashing both Pdp and apc has now turn around to join same people he called corrupt and doesn't have the interest of the people at heart.
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Beress(m): 6:55pm
PDP Will surely take over Oyo State by 2019
It is a done deal!
Ajumobi is a serial failure
Engr. Seyi Makinde all the way
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Oluwabusobomi(f): 6:57pm
Engr Seyi Makinde is a household name in Oyo State.
It is finished for APC!
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by stinggy(m): 6:58pm
I knew it.....
I wish Seyi Makinde the very best of luck in the primaries this time around. That's the most important part as PDP is almost certain to take over in Oyo state. Ajimobi cannot sell any candidate to the electorates due to his second-term woeful performance.
My only fear is that Seyi Makinde has spent a lot in campaigns, hope he won't make recouping his 'lost' money his first priority sha
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:59pm
Beress:I totally agree with the part that says AJIMOBI IS A SERIAL FAILURE!! And to say the fact bro, he's more than that!!
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by OrestesDante: 7:01pm
He has won.
If this man no win. I will seek asylum in the United States.
I love Nigeria
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by PeterObi2019(m): 7:02pm
With Ladoja also on his way to PDP, I believe they will carry the day in Oyo State come 2019
Engr Seyi Makinde will be the best option for PDP
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Splashme: 7:06pm
PeeDeePeee
Change the Change
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Booby88(m): 7:06pm
Yes o... We the people of Oyo State can't wait to have you as our Governor! Very polished individual.
Ajumobi ti tawa ni Oyo State
Lalasticlala pls this deserve front page! We are currently celebrating this at Cocodom, u can join us
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Booby88(m): 7:10pm
HisSexcellency:
Don't be naive bro... All the opposition parties have to come together to unseat the dreaded APC and PDP remains the leader of the opposition
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Oluwabusobomi(f): 7:15pm
PDP ti take over
Lalasticlala
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Beress(m): 7:19pm
PDP remains the best party!
The only party that can sack and jail its own members against any corrupt activities
APC is a party for serial failures and liars
Lalasticlala
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Oluwabusobomi(f): 7:22pm
Booby88:Am on my way
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Booby88(m): 7:25pm
Oluwabusobomi:
Wow! Can't wait to flex u baby
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Elmojiid(m): 7:51pm
who is seyi makinde self the only makinde i kwn is rotimi makinde
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by afroniger: 8:12pm
Nothing against the guy but I feel a non-Ibadan person should be allowed to rule the state, especially from the Oke-Ogun section. That will give them a sense of belonging. Oyo state is bigger than Ibadan alone and it is not fair to the other sections to continue to marginalize them.
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by maxiuc(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by besticality: 8:14pm
Let the battle begins. PDP might just have a chance if they are wise enough to give this guy their ticket.
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by pentax: 8:14pm
If PDP should field this guy in 2019, then it will be a resounding victory for them against APC and Ajirebi, Seyi Makinde for Governor
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:17pm
Sadly, youths of Nigeria are yet to figure out how they can be involved but still comfortable in being cheerleaders to politicians that will at most give them crumbs at the expense of the country.
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by kolnel: 8:18pm
I sincerely wish this guy can chase the constituted authority and his cronies out of the government house
But I don't see it happening with the arrays of useless thugs that grace that grace Seyi makinde office in iwo road
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by Bashliveon(m): 8:19pm
Just like this if you think Seyi makinde is the best for oyo state now
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by boringnigerian: 8:19pm
TonyeBarcanista:
This exactly
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:23pm
boringnigerian:Honestly, this will change....
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by TippyTop(m): 8:23pm
PDP strategy is working better than expected.
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by swagagolic01: 8:26pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Lwkmd, chief ass licker na u?? Lmao
No more pdp is dead nd ⚰? ?? How APDA na
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by boringnigerian: 8:31pm
TonyeBarcanista:
The question is: when? We Nigerian youth have got our heads stuck so far up our own arses, we can't even see what's right in front of us.
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by menstrualpad: 8:32pm
SOLMICHAEL:Haba constituted authority maa ni
|Re: Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP by 9japrof(m): 8:37pm
Weather PDP, APC,SDp, ADPA ,Apga all na them them, set of dirty silly politicians with no atom of morality jumping from one party to the other like all these ashawo Kobo kobo we have in the slumps
