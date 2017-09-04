₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,499 members, 3,770,171 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 01:58 PM

I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari (3368 Views)

See How Buhari's Past Came Back To Haunt Him / I Didn’t Know Why I Came To Rule Now – Buhari / Pro-jonathan Elements Behind Renewed Agitation For Biafra - Senator Sani (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 7:17pm On Sep 04
I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari
channelstv.com



President Muhammadu Buhari says he has returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people and reposition Nigeria for good.

This is just as the President received associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina State at his country home on Monday in Daura.

He attributed his recent recovery to a divine act of the almighty God and assured Nigerians of his continuous commitment to serving the nation.

“Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best.

“I am happy you came here today and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grass roots, and you are closer to the people so you understand these problems as well. We need your support,” Buhari said in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Garba Shehu.

In his remarks, the leader of the group of associations, Zannan-Daura, Sani Daura, said the President’s return signalled God’s interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

He said, “On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive and in good health.”

Daura, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, also said President Buhari’s life of patience, endurance and contentment was exemplary.

He prayed God to give the President more strength and wisdom to lead the country.

Earlier, President Buhari had received the Emir of Katsina, HRM Abdulmumini Usman, and his entourage at his country home.








https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/04/i-came-back-with-renewed-hope-buhari/amp/
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 7:18pm On Sep 04
Get stronger my President

3 Likes

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by heendrix(m): 7:25pm On Sep 04
sure?
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by Eastfield1: 7:31pm On Sep 04
Says Jubrin. the imported Sudanese Vegetable

5 Likes

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by OrestesDante: 7:34pm On Sep 04
Okay
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:36pm On Sep 04
mtcheeeew
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by kingxsamz(m): 7:36pm On Sep 04
hmm
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by kingxsamz(m): 7:37pm On Sep 04
buhari
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by kingxsamz(m): 7:37pm On Sep 04
chai
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by fumiswtpusy(f): 7:57pm On Sep 04
That's is not buhari.nigeria is just filled with fraudsters including the presidency.

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by stcool(m): 8:01pm On Sep 04
Wake me when the real Buhari returns...Dis one speaking is from Sudan grin grin grin

11 Likes

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by EricIyke: 8:33pm On Sep 04
LOL JIBRIL!

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by PureMe01: 8:40pm On Sep 04
stcool:
Wake me when the real Buhari returns...Dis one speaking is from Sudan grin grin grin
lol..u no just get chills at all

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 8:49pm On Sep 04
May God grant Mr. President His Power and Might to achieve his democratic aspirations.
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by PatriotTemidayo: 8:54pm On Sep 04
To be honest, I to a large extent, believe that this is not the real Buhari. I've been scanning every of his old pictures against the new ones, and it does seem we are dealing with a clone.

Check the cheeks, flat for the old Buhari, but drupy for the new one.

Check the hand, and the complexion. Something is "cooked" about it.

5 Likes

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by smardray(m): 9:20pm On Sep 04
D people that inflicted the real buhari with sickness are coming for u.....no go ur country

3 Likes

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 6:43am
Strength

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by baakus(m): 6:44am
This man thinks he is still campaigning.
Now I believe Cownu that someone is impersonating bubu

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 7:29am
Kanu just said that you are a "Sudanese Fake Buhari", what do you want to say about that?

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 7:37am
Paranoid North Korea accussed your people of MOCKING HER? How do you intend to appease such madness?

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 7:37am
Paranoid North Korea accussed your people of MOCKING HER? How do you intend to appease such madness?
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by uwa1(m): 7:41am
Ok
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by rainylad(f): 7:55am
Buhari,you came back to complete the destruction you started...nothing more.

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 10:01am
Cc lalasticlala
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by vedaxcool(m): 10:44am
God bless Mr.President, shame on the death prayer warriors may your evil wishes befall you.

2 Likes

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by guterMann: 10:46am
Mr Dictator Buhari.

You mean that you came back with renewed ethnic and religious bigotry.

Renewed Divisiveness

Renewed Vengefulness

Renewed Negativity

Renewed hate speech

Renewed unguided utterances.

Renewed false modesty and humility.

Renewed propaganda.

Renewed media fight against corruption.

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

2 Likes

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by romenna: 1:10pm
Are you a worker living in Lagos and have need for a Loan? LAPO Microfinance Bank has a special loan for working class. Very easy to Access, No Collateral is required, Very competitive interest rate; and Flexible repayment structure. For further enquiry; Call 08073828073
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by magoo10: 1:10pm
story you came back to fight war
what business does light have with darkness?
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by SkenolProp(m): 1:10pm
Let's continue to keep hope alive.Nigeria shall be great! #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by Yorubaangel(m): 1:11pm
Alaye stop talking and start working jor
Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by arsenal33: 1:11pm
Eastfield1:
Says Jubrin.
the imported Sudanese Vegetable
Ipobite. Always vexing

1 Like

Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by DickDastardLION(m): 1:11pm
angry sad

(0) (1) (Reply)

Fathers' Day - Making Fathers' Day Official In Nigeria / The Best Of Dame Patient Jonathan (our First Lady) / Fani-kayode Blasts Jonathan Over Reply To Obasanjo's Letter

Viewing this topic: Greenbuoy(m), sanandreas(m), Tinolee(m), asfrank(m), KehnnyCares(m), Afroking29, heysquare(m), Maidman, Dxavi, Ihebu4chelsea(m), life2017, movement32, Voldamos, Stmiceel(m), planter(m), chijioke19979, ahaika23 and 54 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.