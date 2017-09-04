₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,499 members, 3,770,171 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari (3368 Views)
See How Buhari's Past Came Back To Haunt Him / I Didn’t Know Why I Came To Rule Now – Buhari / Pro-jonathan Elements Behind Renewed Agitation For Biafra - Senator Sani (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 7:17pm On Sep 04
I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/04/i-came-back-with-renewed-hope-buhari/amp/
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 7:18pm On Sep 04
Get stronger my President
3 Likes
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by heendrix(m): 7:25pm On Sep 04
sure?
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by Eastfield1: 7:31pm On Sep 04
Says Jubrin. the imported Sudanese Vegetable
5 Likes
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by OrestesDante: 7:34pm On Sep 04
Okay
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:36pm On Sep 04
mtcheeeew
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by kingxsamz(m): 7:36pm On Sep 04
hmm
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by kingxsamz(m): 7:37pm On Sep 04
buhari
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by kingxsamz(m): 7:37pm On Sep 04
chai
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by fumiswtpusy(f): 7:57pm On Sep 04
That's is not buhari.nigeria is just filled with fraudsters including the presidency.
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by stcool(m): 8:01pm On Sep 04
Wake me when the real Buhari returns...Dis one speaking is from Sudan
11 Likes
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by EricIyke: 8:33pm On Sep 04
LOL JIBRIL!
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by PureMe01: 8:40pm On Sep 04
stcool:lol..u no just get chills at all
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 8:49pm On Sep 04
May God grant Mr. President His Power and Might to achieve his democratic aspirations.
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by PatriotTemidayo: 8:54pm On Sep 04
To be honest, I to a large extent, believe that this is not the real Buhari. I've been scanning every of his old pictures against the new ones, and it does seem we are dealing with a clone.
Check the cheeks, flat for the old Buhari, but drupy for the new one.
Check the hand, and the complexion. Something is "cooked" about it.
5 Likes
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by smardray(m): 9:20pm On Sep 04
D people that inflicted the real buhari with sickness are coming for u.....no go ur country
3 Likes
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 6:43am
Strength
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by baakus(m): 6:44am
This man thinks he is still campaigning.
Now I believe Cownu that someone is impersonating bubu
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 7:29am
Kanu just said that you are a "Sudanese Fake Buhari", what do you want to say about that?
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 7:37am
Paranoid North Korea accussed your people of MOCKING HER? How do you intend to appease such madness?
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by orisa37: 7:37am
Paranoid North Korea accussed your people of MOCKING HER? How do you intend to appease such madness?
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by uwa1(m): 7:41am
Ok
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by rainylad(f): 7:55am
Buhari,you came back to complete the destruction you started...nothing more.
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 10:01am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by vedaxcool(m): 10:44am
God bless Mr.President, shame on the death prayer warriors may your evil wishes befall you.
2 Likes
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by guterMann: 10:46am
Mr
You mean that you came back with renewed ethnic and religious bigotry.
Renewed Divisiveness
Renewed Vengefulness
Renewed Negativity
Renewed hate speech
Renewed unguided utterances.
Renewed false modesty and humility.
Renewed propaganda.
Renewed media fight against corruption.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
2 Likes
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by romenna: 1:10pm
Are you a worker living in Lagos and have need for a Loan? LAPO Microfinance Bank has a special loan for working class. Very easy to Access, No Collateral is required, Very competitive interest rate; and Flexible repayment structure. For further enquiry; Call 08073828073
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by magoo10: 1:10pm
story you came back to fight war
what business does light have with darkness?
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by SkenolProp(m): 1:10pm
Let's continue to keep hope alive.Nigeria shall be great! #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by Yorubaangel(m): 1:11pm
Alaye stop talking and start working jor
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by arsenal33: 1:11pm
Eastfield1:Ipobite. Always vexing
1 Like
|Re: I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari by DickDastardLION(m): 1:11pm
Fathers' Day - Making Fathers' Day Official In Nigeria / The Best Of Dame Patient Jonathan (our First Lady) / Fani-kayode Blasts Jonathan Over Reply To Obasanjo's Letter
Viewing this topic: Greenbuoy(m), sanandreas(m), Tinolee(m), asfrank(m), KehnnyCares(m), Afroking29, heysquare(m), Maidman, Dxavi, Ihebu4chelsea(m), life2017, movement32, Voldamos, Stmiceel(m), planter(m), chijioke19979, ahaika23 and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15