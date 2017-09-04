I Came Back With Renewed Hope – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people and reposition Nigeria for good.



This is just as the President received associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina State at his country home on Monday in Daura.



He attributed his recent recovery to a divine act of the almighty God and assured Nigerians of his continuous commitment to serving the nation.



“Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best.



“I am happy you came here today and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grass roots, and you are closer to the people so you understand these problems as well. We need your support,” Buhari said in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Garba Shehu.



In his remarks, the leader of the group of associations, Zannan-Daura, Sani Daura, said the President’s return signalled God’s interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.



He said, “On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive and in good health.”



Daura, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, also said President Buhari’s life of patience, endurance and contentment was exemplary.



He prayed God to give the President more strength and wisdom to lead the country.



Earlier, President Buhari had received the Emir of Katsina, HRM Abdulmumini Usman, and his entourage at his country home.

















