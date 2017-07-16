₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Tittos: 8:43pm On Sep 04
Korede Bello's Reaction When He Met His Doppelganger(photos)
The super model and 2016 Mr University Africa Eastern King, Vickeyblazze is always thought to be Korede Bello's twin wherever he goes. Finally the award winning singer met his doppelganger model at the shoot of his upcoming music video "My People"..
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by OkuFaba(m): 9:03pm On Sep 04
So we should fry garri for them abi ??
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 9:08pm On Sep 04
ok
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Mannygoulding(m): 9:20pm On Sep 04
[code][/code] so where's the reaction now
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Prefola: 9:29pm On Sep 04
Bt dis guy black oooh..see as e face strong lyk person wey dey chop roasted corn...typical example of an ebony...
btw i dont see any reaction ooo..op warn urself ooooh..
3 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Larrey(f): 9:40pm On Sep 04
They don't lookalike
68 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:43pm On Sep 04
dey look alike
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Tellemall: 9:46pm On Sep 04
That knows can't be replicated.
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by dareerah(f): 9:48pm On Sep 04
He looks like korede bello than korede looks like himself...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Angeltjazz2017(m): 10:01pm On Sep 04
as in they don't look alike now.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by heryur: 10:08pm On Sep 04
Tittos:
5 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 10:32pm On Sep 04
Lol, that meme tho
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by EmyLeo(m): 11:08pm On Sep 04
look at obafemi martins sha (1/2 pics tho)
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Neimar: 12:42am
e resemble victor moses
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 3:49am
I see no resemblance o
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:25am
Ok
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by happybee: 8:31am
He resemble wale turner pass
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:51am
Okay now. Interesting
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by youngerikina40: 8:52am
Mtwwwwe i expect an identical twins lyk bubu and his sudan brodas
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by MrCork: 8:54am
Larrey:
^^^jelosy!! (Shake My Head)
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by maberry(m): 8:56am
where is the resemblance na
in fact for wasting my time and data... the Op, Korede bello and this so called doppelganger are Mad
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 8:56am
Larrey:they do
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by lanrei(m): 8:56am
Larrey:dont u think we'v met somewhere
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by tgmservice: 8:56am
Which of them looks like Korode bello the one in the first or third pic cus none of them look like him.
And the one in the first pic looks like no model
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by sod09(m): 8:57am
is it my eyes or they don't look alike
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by makdcash(m): 8:58am
And so...
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by pipatexu: 8:58am
what it can do for you in your career
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:59am
In that first pinshure, Korede B. was thinking " Make dis bobo no come snatch my destiny now."
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:59am
lanrei:Where
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by Kennthimoh: 9:00am
How is this one hi look alike biko
|Re: Korede Bello & James Victor Eroh Vickeyblazze, His Lookalike Meet (Photos) by OurworkComNg1: 9:00am
until when you are rich and famous before you can get to know that someone looks like you...
success get many friends
