http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/lagos-flags-off-reconstruction-of-10.html As earlier reported on the 10 lane Oshodi-int’l Airport, these are visuals from the reconstruction exerciseSource: 1 Like 1 Share

See more pictures here..



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/lagos-flags-off-reconstruction-of-10.html Lagos is working..See more pictures here.. 8 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful!

nice one from Lagos State and shame to federal government. 10 Likes

good one the only APC governor that is working 1 Like

Lagos is growing 1 Like 1 Share

It will really b great when completed. Nice vision

no oyibo, no road....lol....so where are all our 1st and 2nd class engineering graduates? where are the professors? it is not by speakin big grammar oooo. ordinary drainage we nor fit construct 39 Likes 2 Shares

Actually one of the proven Nigerian Engineering contractors is in the picture, but you would't know



He’s one of those dressed like a 'labourer'. The Oyinbos are prob one of his subcontractors on the project.



Dey there they yarn on Nairaland Actually one of the proven Nigerian Engineering contractors is in the picture, but you would't knowHe’s one of those dressed like a 'labourer'. The Oyinbos are prob one of his subcontractors on the project.Dey there they yarn on Nairaland 24 Likes

must there be a white man?? 1 Like

epele its d federal government epele its d federal government 3 Likes

And his colleague in Ekiti State can not even lay a foundation of single bohe hole as a governor for 3 and half years. APC governors and dividend of democracy are like 5 and 6 8 Likes

Keep quiet there... why e nor do the road himself? Why involve oyinbo and not another Nigerian contractor? Dey there dey deceive yourself. Keep quiet there... why e nor do the road himself? Why involve oyinbo and not another Nigerian contractor? Dey there dey deceive yourself. 18 Likes

Misplaced priority and daylight robbery, it's like the Lagos State government has lost it focus, most of the inner road are bad and Lagos is busy fixing federal raod, and at what cost? I guess we will never know until it is completed



What a shame 11 Likes

Only state working on south west cos of high IGR

That road is long overdue. One of the faces of Nigeria. First timer to Nigeria via muritala airport would be left wondering, but kudos to the government. This is the kind of projects that encourage tax paying 1 Like

nice one from the west.



that's why we are calling for devolution of power. States governors are in the best position to deliver in road construction and maintenance. 3 Likes

What horribly myopic thinking! How can anyone with an iota of sense think repairing the road to Nigeria's most important gateway to the world - the same one foreign businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates must pass through - is less pressing than some inner road only you and your neighbors care about? Yes, let's ignore the crucial matter of making a good impression on foreign visitors to our country, all so some little suburban street or other can have its potholes fixed! Talk about misplaced priorities.



I suggest you got and talk to your LGA chairman about your inner roads instead of selfishly moaning on here about LASG fixing one of the most important roads in the entire country. Fixing minor suburban roads is precisely the kind of thing LGAs should be doing, not the state government. What horribly myopic thinking! How can anyone with an iota of sense think repairing the road to Nigeria's most important gateway to the world - the same one foreign businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates must pass through - is less pressing than some inner road only you and your neighbors care about? Yes, let's ignore the crucial matter of making a good impression on foreign visitors to our country, all so some little suburban street or other can have its potholes fixed! Talk about misplaced priorities.I suggest you got and talk to your LGA chairman about your inner roads instead of selfishly moaning on here about LASG fixing one of the most important roads in the entire country. Fixing minor suburban roads is precisely the kind of thing LGAs should be doing, not the state government. 18 Likes 1 Share

haba bros.....you av no iota of idea of how much that said road is defacing and embarassing Lagos state....even Fashola used his last drop of blood to attempt to do d road but FG didnt gve him approval!..

Talking about inner roads,why dont u hold local govt chairmen responsible for that!...

I think you owe the Governor, the entire lagos state and Nlanders an apology for calling this needful project a MISPLACED PRIORITY.

For crying out loud, this is the first place foreigners, would-be investors and others see on entering lagos state!... haba bros.....you av no iota of idea of how much that said road is defacing and embarassing Lagos state....even Fashola used his last drop of blood to attempt to do d road but FG didnt gve him approval!..Talking about inner roads,why dont u hold local govt chairmen responsible for that!...I think you owe the Governor, the entire lagos state and Nlanders an apology for calling this needful project a MISPLACED PRIORITY.For crying out loud, this is the first place foreigners, would-be investors and others see on entering lagos state!... 15 Likes





Only state working on south west cos of high IGR And non in southeast And non in southeast 3 Likes 1 Share

no oyibo, no road....lol....so where are all our 1st and 2nd class engineering graduates? where are the professors? it is not by speakin big grammar oooo. ordinary drainage we nor fit construct You don't construct road base on degree but heavy equiment and technical know how. You don't construct road base on degree but heavy equiment and technical know how. 3 Likes

good one the only APC governor that is working Exactly,while PDP has non Exactly,while PDP has non 1 Like

