|Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by AutoReportNG: 9:31pm On Sep 04
As earlier reported on the 10 lane Oshodi-int’l Airport, these are visuals from the reconstruction exercise
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/lagos-flags-off-reconstruction-of-10.html
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by madridguy(m): 9:32pm On Sep 04
Noted.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by AutoReportNG: 9:35pm On Sep 04
Lagos is working..
See more pictures here..
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by airmirthd1(f): 9:37pm On Sep 04
Beautiful!
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Satansadvocate: 9:38pm On Sep 04
When he puts only the tip and it worth it
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by ritababe(f): 10:03pm On Sep 04
nice one from Lagos State and shame to federal government.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Danny287(m): 10:16pm On Sep 04
good one the only APC governor that is working
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Aldebaran(m): 10:17pm On Sep 04
Nice..
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by babyfaceafrica: 10:20pm On Sep 04
Lagos is growing
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Vision4God: 10:23pm On Sep 04
It will really b great when completed. Nice vision
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Sagay212: 11:24pm On Sep 04
no oyibo, no road....lol....so where are all our 1st and 2nd class engineering graduates? where are the professors? it is not by speakin big grammar oooo. ordinary drainage we nor fit construct
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by DeLaRue: 11:40pm On Sep 04
Sagay212:
Actually one of the proven Nigerian Engineering contractors is in the picture, but you would't know
He’s one of those dressed like a 'labourer'. The Oyinbos are prob one of his subcontractors on the project.
Dey there they yarn on Nairaland
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by falcon01: 11:42pm On Sep 04
must there be a white man??
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by bobbyfest(m): 11:49pm On Sep 04
Danny287:.
epele its d federal government
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by yarimo(m): 12:26am
And his colleague in Ekiti State can not even lay a foundation of single bohe hole as a governor for 3 and half years. APC governors and dividend of democracy are like 5 and 6
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Sagay212: 1:25am
DeLaRue:
Keep quiet there... why e nor do the road himself? Why involve oyinbo and not another Nigerian contractor? Dey there dey deceive yourself.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by walexbiz(m): 1:44am
Misplaced priority and daylight robbery, it's like the Lagos State government has lost it focus, most of the inner road are bad and Lagos is busy fixing federal raod, and at what cost? I guess we will never know until it is completed
What a shame
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by leofab(f): 4:53am
Only state working on south west cos of high IGR
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by kingdenny(m): 7:16am
That road is long overdue. One of the faces of Nigeria. First timer to Nigeria via muritala airport would be left wondering, but kudos to the government. This is the kind of projects that encourage tax paying
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by maxiflexy(m): 7:30am
nice one from the west.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by EmeeNaka: 7:42am
that's why we are calling for devolution of power. States governors are in the best position to deliver in road construction and maintenance.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by columbus007(m): 7:51am
Ok.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by omohayek: 7:53am
walexbiz:What horribly myopic thinking! How can anyone with an iota of sense think repairing the road to Nigeria's most important gateway to the world - the same one foreign businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates must pass through - is less pressing than some inner road only you and your neighbors care about? Yes, let's ignore the crucial matter of making a good impression on foreign visitors to our country, all so some little suburban street or other can have its potholes fixed! Talk about misplaced priorities.
I suggest you got and talk to your LGA chairman about your inner roads instead of selfishly moaning on here about LASG fixing one of the most important roads in the entire country. Fixing minor suburban roads is precisely the kind of thing LGAs should be doing, not the state government.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Emeritusseun(m): 8:01am
walexbiz:
haba bros.....you av no iota of idea of how much that said road is defacing and embarassing Lagos state....even Fashola used his last drop of blood to attempt to do d road but FG didnt gve him approval!..
Talking about inner roads,why dont u hold local govt chairmen responsible for that!...
I think you owe the Governor, the entire lagos state and Nlanders an apology for calling this needful project a MISPLACED PRIORITY.
For crying out loud, this is the first place foreigners, would-be investors and others see on entering lagos state!...
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by badera: 8:03am
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Basic123: 8:06am
leofab:And non in southeast
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by ojobekehinde: 8:08am
Sagay212:You don't construct road base on degree but heavy equiment and technical know how.
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by badera: 8:08am
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by Basic123: 8:08am
Danny287:Exactly,while PDP has non
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by badera: 8:12am
|Re: Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport by badera: 8:15am
