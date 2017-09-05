₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:53am
A young man, Yari Inusa, has died while competing with another suitor for a lady’s hand in marriage.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by vibratingpenis: 5:55am
o'boy.. journey of no return
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by marshalcarter: 6:00am
lwkmd.....dem don first whip the nigga soul commot nii
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by WenysAD(f): 6:02am
Dem for post d pix of the girl wey d guys got flogged for leading to d death of one of d suitors so we can decide if it was worth it
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by hatchy: 6:06am
There is so much segregation in the North in economic, socially, educational and even religious aspect.
These retrogressive traditions does not apply to the rich and well placed but only the poor just because they have to subjugate and bring them to total submission.
Mentality issues!
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Ultimus: 6:06am
Pu.ssy so good, Saidu had to literally kill off any competition to get it.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Nwodosis(m): 6:14am
But I didn't see anybody being flogged when Buhari's daughters were given out for marriage. Is there tradition not meant for all? Or their leaders also use tradition as they use religion to brainwash their commoners?
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by thesicilian: 6:19am
This tradition is barbaric and should be stopped. Besides I think its only the poor that engage in it because I have never heard of a rich man being flogged for marriage.
Again, another problem with the Muslim tradition is the 'hurry-hurry' burial. If somebody dies under questionable circumstances, why can't they wait for an autopsy to be done? Is it it possible that that man may have died from a pre existing medical condition like heart problems, and not just the flogging?
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Timichael(m): 6:23am
This land is mine, your life is yours. Let's respect each other's property.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by cummando(m): 6:26am
2087th way to die.......
Abi una think say na by mouth eve give Adam fruit chop?
The man was threatened with punna seizure.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by AngelicDamsel(f): 6:27am
The other man cheated! Why should he flog the head of his rival!..................
No wonder those Fulani girls end up with men old enough to be their father!
Imagine a man of 45yrs and a guy of 24yrs competing to marry a girl of 20yrs. Using this tradition, you already know who the husband will be....
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by MhizzAJ(f): 6:37am
What kind of nonsense tradition is that one
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by hola106(m): 6:44am
like seriously
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Keneking: 6:49am
Mynd44 oya oh....kompetition don kill someone
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Olalan(m): 6:51am
Strange some people still practice such in this age.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Nutase(f): 6:53am
He will get 70 virgins when he arrives the afterlife.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by SaiNigeria: 7:28am
Can you imagine..... did was Buhari also flogged before he married and defiled Aisha
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by columbus007(m): 8:24am
I can only clapp for their backwardness ,quite impressive
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by veekid(m): 9:10am
Not in 2017; aaaarrrrrrggggggggjhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Addicted2Women: 9:10am
What a weak man
I took my 80 strokes of the cane my brother's 70 lashes like a champ
They flogged me like i stole something from them, i don't know if they were angry because an igbo guy(me) is marrying their daughter
I heard they have increased the number from 80 to 400, that's the only reason why i haven't gotten a 2nd wife, i don't want to end up on the Nairaland new like this man
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by baakus(m): 9:10am
I just can't stop laughing ��������
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Kennthimoh: 9:10am
Kai this is sad yet so hilarious
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by modelmike7(m): 9:11am
So so sad.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by 01mcfadden(m): 9:11am
Stupid culture
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Mac2016(m): 9:11am
ok
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by paschal47(m): 9:11am
where is the lady? she must have laughed her ass out
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by SmartMugu: 9:11am
Oh wow! This shitt still happens in 2017? Dude killed himself over a female? Flogging game over a girl? With plenty other girls roaming the streets looking for a husband? Who does that anywhere else in the world? Weird.
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Dharniel(m): 9:11am
SaiNigeria:
who's this one
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by ORACLE1975(m): 9:12am
madness
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by doctorkush(m): 9:12am
northerners almajiri
am outta here
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by exlinkleads(f): 9:12am
oboy
|Re: Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game by Guilderland1: 9:12am
I tell you that this people are the offspring of African cows. Even their father the vegetable
