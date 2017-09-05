Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Suitor Dies In Katsina Marriage Flogging Game (7633 Views)

Bride Kidnapped Days After Surviving Acid Attack By Rejected Suitor (pic) / Rejected Suitor Butchers MTN Worker, Stabs Victim’s Mother / Girl Beheaded By A Facebook Suitor In Minna, Niger State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

A young man, Yari Inusa, has died while competing with another suitor for a lady’s hand in marriage.



The incident happened at Durmin Biri village, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.



Police sources said the man died following injuries he sustained on the head when he engaged in a Fulani traditional game of Sharo with another man, Ahmed Saidu, to determine who would marry the lady.



Sharo game entails two male suitors flogging each other for a woman’s hand in marriage. Whoever wins between them will marry the girl.



Inusa had reportedly flogged Saidu without any incident, but tragedy struck when it was the turn of Saidu to flog Inusa.



Saidu allegedly hit Inusa on the head, instead of hitting him on the back as the rules of the game dictates.



Inusa was said to have fainted after he was hit on the head; and eventual died.





The Katsina State Police Command spokesman, DSP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.



He said, “Inusa’s father, Mallam, reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of Saidu.”



He said Inusa’s corpse had been released to the family and buried according to Islamic rites.

http://punchng.com/suitor-dies-in-katsina-marriage-flogging-game/

o'boy.. journey of no return

lwkmd.....dem don first whip the nigga soul commot nii 20 Likes 1 Share

Dem for post d pix of the girl wey d guys got flogged for leading to d death of one of d suitors so we can decide if it was worth it 41 Likes 1 Share

There is so much segregation in the North in economic, socially, educational and even religious aspect.



These retrogressive traditions does not apply to the rich and well placed but only the poor just because they have to subjugate and bring them to total submission.



Mentality issues! 33 Likes 1 Share

Pu.ssy so good, Saidu had to literally kill off any competition to get it. 10 Likes

But I didn't see anybody being flogged when Buhari's daughters were given out for marriage. Is there tradition not meant for all? Or their leaders also use tradition as they use religion to brainwash their commoners? 20 Likes 1 Share

This tradition is barbaric and should be stopped. Besides I think its only the poor that engage in it because I have never heard of a rich man being flogged for marriage.

Again, another problem with the Muslim tradition is the 'hurry-hurry' burial. If somebody dies under questionable circumstances, why can't they wait for an autopsy to be done? Is it it possible that that man may have died from a pre existing medical condition like heart problems, and not just the flogging? 6 Likes

This land is mine, your life is yours. Let's respect each other's property.

2087th way to die.......

Abi una think say na by mouth eve give Adam fruit chop?

The man was threatened with punna seizure.

The other man cheated! Why should he flog the head of his rival!..................



No wonder those Fulani girls end up with men old enough to be their father!





Imagine a man of 45yrs and a guy of 24yrs competing to marry a girl of 20yrs. Using this tradition, you already know who the husband will be.... 7 Likes

What kind of nonsense tradition is that one 1 Like

like seriously

Mynd44 oya oh....kompetition don kill someone

Strange some people still practice such in this age.

He will get 70 virgins when he arrives the afterlife. 3 Likes

Can you imagine..... did was Buhari also flogged before he married and defiled Aisha 4 Likes

,quite impressive I can only clapp for their backwardness,quite impressive 2 Likes

Not in 2017; aaaarrrrrrggggggggjhhhhhhhhh



What a weak man



I took my 80 strokes of the cane my brother's 70 lashes like a champ



They flogged me like i stole something from them, i don't know if they were angry because an igbo guy(me) is marrying their daughter



I heard they have increased the number from 80 to 400, that's the only reason why i haven't gotten a 2nd wife, i don't want to end up on the Nairaland new like this man 2 Likes

I just can't stop laughing ��������

Kai this is sad yet so hilarious

So so sad.

Stupid culture 2 Likes

ok

where is the lady? she must have laughed her ass out where is the lady? she must have laughed her ass out

Oh wow! This shitt still happens in 2017? Dude killed himself over a female? Flogging game over a girl? With plenty other girls roaming the streets looking for a husband? Who does that anywhere else in the world? Weird.

SaiNigeria:

Can you imagine..... did was Buhari also flogged before he married and defiled Aisha

who's this one who's this one

madness

almajiri

am outta here northernersalmajiriam outta here

oboy