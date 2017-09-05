₦airaland Forum

APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by TheHerald: 6:15am
Members of the Ebonyi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) joined supporters of President Muhammed Buhari to campaign for the incumbent ahead of the 2019 elections.

Acting state Chairman of APC, Mr Eze Nwachukwu, speaking during the rally said, “We thank God for the recovery of Mr President from his sickness and successful return from the medical vacation in London to resume his normal duty as president.

“The overwhelming crow that attended the rally is a clear indication that Ebonyi is indeed an APC state and by massively attending this solidarity rally is another indication of the love Ebonyi people have for our president and his populist government.

“This is the third time APC in Ebonyi is organising this type of rally to demonstrate its love, support and loyalty for Buhari and the APC-led central government.”



“We have witnessed tremendous life-transforming programmes and policies which are impacting positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, including job creation, economic repositioning, infrastructure, anti-graft and fight against insecurity, among others.

“We are calling for more support for Mr President, while urging him to avail himself for 2019 to enable him to consolidate on the many achievements so far recorded by his administration.

“We want to reiterate that Ebonyi is an APC state and that we pledge our unalloyed and unflinching support and loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Nwachukwu also said.


http://www.herald.ng/apc-launches-buharis-second-term-campaign-in-igbo-land/

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by xreal: 6:17am
Despite all the medical vacations seen in his first term?

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by sarrki(m): 6:17am
I once said it that if president buhari will contest SE will be the forefront of his campaign come 2019

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by tayebest(m): 6:18am
E don Happen! IPOB won't like this, the miscreant are ready to destroy anything Buhari!! grin






....another nightmere for them.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by LUGBE: 6:19am
Useless action by desperate thing

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Baawaa(m): 6:25am
They knows what they are doing, they want Northerners to conclude their 8 years so by 2013 it will be their turn
Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by PassingShot(m): 6:26am
LUGBE:
Useless action by desperate thing
Useless reaction from frustrated and pained thing.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by aolawale025: 6:26am
More like a money making scheme for some.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by PassingShot(m): 6:29am
Bar health challenge, NOTHING will stop PMB from coasting to victory in 2019. He has done far reasonably well in the last 2.5 years compared to the resources available and the hopeless situation left behind by the gang of looters.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Aufbauh(m): 6:32am
This is what Oyinbo refer to as 'robbing it in'.
The Igbo Christians are robbing it in on pained Ipob Jew.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Achuwa1(m): 6:36am
"Acting APC chairman" in ebonyi is saying this,.......
Another bachir lawal loading ,but from Biafra land.
Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by baakus(m): 6:40am
let him try his luck. Empty skull

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Eastfield1: 6:41am
those Guys will be shot on sight next tym they step their foot in Ebonyi state

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by baakus(m): 6:42am
tayebest:
E don Happen! IPOB won't like this, the miscreant are ready to destroy anything Buhari!! grin






....another nightmere for them.
U reason like the mad man on the street. Just hear yourself

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Homeboiy(m): 7:08am
Make them try am come nsukka , na their dead bodies una go dey see for here

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by amazingspiderma: 7:41am
Campaign is absolutely free, election result is a different ball game.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Fadiga24(m): 8:27am
Make them come Anambra, make I do collect my own money.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Kennthimoh: 9:04am
Buhari is just wasting space

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Partnerbiz3: 9:04am
Aru.
Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by stcool(m): 9:05am
Foolishness @ its peak...We the igbo's reject Buhari totally and completely. Buhari hates the Igbo's from Day1 and we got no love for him.
His 95% vs 5% statement is a fact.

Let that short Dwarf & Okoroawausa be deceiving him.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Memphis357(m): 9:05am
A second term for this government means sufferings of Nigerians go raise to an astronomical level.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by modelmike7(m): 9:05am
PMB FOR LIFE
Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by cstr1000: 9:05am
Utter Animals.
If buhari gets up to 100 votes in igboland, then i would be very disappointed at the capacity for idiocy of the average igbo man.
All these leaders supporting buhari in igboland should be blacklisted and rendered politically irrelevant.
Let them go and support him elsewhere.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by magoo10: 9:05am
the ant should first go and defeat boko haram,he no dey shame?
Ndi ala

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by lincolnj88: 9:06am
Campaign is based on what?
His achievements.. Or according to that daft oyegun, based on pdp perceived failure.. ...

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Memphis357(m): 9:06am
PassingShot:
Bar health challenge, NOTHING will stop PMB from coasting to victory in 2019. He has done far reasonably well in the last 2.5 years compared to the resources available and the hopeless situation left behind by the gang of looters.
Na craze dey worry you.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by eyeview: 9:06am
Guys know he has failed. They know he isnt going anywhere. Niggars wan see how much they can get from the old man before moving to the next assignment. The hustle is real

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Integrityfarms(m): 9:06am
Ndị ara and efulefus... Everywhere you go. When has a vegetable qualified to run a second term when he is not yet sure of completing the remaining fee years ahead?

Sycophancy at its peak

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Memphis357(m): 9:06am
sarrki:
I once said it that if president buhari will contest SE will be the forefront of his campaign come 2019
You this goat.....
If na to defend the bad policies of this foolish government, dem nor go ever see you. Anyway,you're a fool....just like the rest of the APC government.

Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by bayocanny: 9:07am
Vegetable wan contest again, oya give them. Baba one chance!! grin
Re: APC Launches Buhari's Second Term Campaign In Igbo Land by Integrityfarms(m): 9:07am
sarrki:
I once said it that if president buhari will contest SE will be the forefront of his campaign come 2019

Bmc justifying his pay against his conscience!

