Members of the Ebonyi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) joined supporters of President Muhammed Buhari to campaign for the incumbent ahead of the 2019 elections.



Acting state Chairman of APC, Mr Eze Nwachukwu, speaking during the rally said, “We thank God for the recovery of Mr President from his sickness and successful return from the medical vacation in London to resume his normal duty as president.



“The overwhelming crow that attended the rally is a clear indication that Ebonyi is indeed an APC state and by massively attending this solidarity rally is another indication of the love Ebonyi people have for our president and his populist government.



“This is the third time APC in Ebonyi is organising this type of rally to demonstrate its love, support and loyalty for Buhari and the APC-led central government.”







“We have witnessed tremendous life-transforming programmes and policies which are impacting positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, including job creation, economic repositioning, infrastructure, anti-graft and fight against insecurity, among others.



“We are calling for more support for Mr President, while urging him to avail himself for 2019 to enable him to consolidate on the many achievements so far recorded by his administration.



“We want to reiterate that Ebonyi is an APC state and that we pledge our unalloyed and unflinching support and loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Nwachukwu also said.



http://www.herald.ng/apc-launches-buharis-second-term-campaign-in-igbo-land/ 1 Like

Despite all the medical vacations seen in his first term? 11 Likes

I once said it that if president buhari will contest SE will be the forefront of his campaign come 2019 6 Likes 1 Share















....another nightmere for them. E don Happen! IPOB won't like this, the miscreant are ready to destroy anything Buhari!!....another nightmere for them. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Useless action by desperate thing 13 Likes 1 Share

They knows what they are doing, they want Northerners to conclude their 8 years so by 2013 it will be their turn

LUGBE:

Useless action by desperate thing Useless reaction from frustrated and pained thing. Useless reaction from frustrated and pained thing. 7 Likes 2 Shares

More like a money making scheme for some. 6 Likes 1 Share

Bar health challenge, NOTHING will stop PMB from coasting to victory in 2019. He has done far reasonably well in the last 2.5 years compared to the resources available and the hopeless situation left behind by the gang of looters. 3 Likes 1 Share

This is what Oyinbo refer to as 'robbing it in'.

The Igbo Christians are robbing it in on pained Ipob Jew. 2 Likes

"Acting APC chairman" in ebonyi is saying this,.......

Another bachir lawal loading ,but from Biafra land.

let him try his luck. Empty skull 8 Likes

those Guys will be shot on sight next tym they step their foot in Ebonyi state 13 Likes 1 Share

tayebest:

E don Happen! IPOB won't like this, the miscreant are ready to destroy anything Buhari!!













....another nightmere for them. U reason like the mad man on the street. Just hear yourself U reason like the mad man on the street. Just hear yourself 21 Likes 1 Share

Make them try am come nsukka , na their dead bodies una go dey see for here 11 Likes

Campaign is absolutely free, election result is a different ball game. 5 Likes

Make them come Anambra, make I do collect my own money. 10 Likes

Buhari is just wasting space 4 Likes

Aru.

Foolishness @ its peak...We the igbo's reject Buhari totally and completely. Buhari hates the Igbo's from Day1 and we got no love for him.

His 95% vs 5% statement is a fact.



Let that short Dwarf & Okoroawausa be deceiving him. 8 Likes

A second term for this government means sufferings of Nigerians go raise to an astronomical level. 3 Likes

PMB FOR LIFE

Utter Animals.

If buhari gets up to 100 votes in igboland, then i would be very disappointed at the capacity for idiocy of the average igbo man.

All these leaders supporting buhari in igboland should be blacklisted and rendered politically irrelevant.

Let them go and support him elsewhere. 3 Likes

the ant should first go and defeat boko haram,he no dey shame?

Ndi ala 3 Likes

Campaign is based on what?

His achievements.. Or according to that daft oyegun, based on pdp perceived failure.. ... 3 Likes

PassingShot:

Bar health challenge, NOTHING will stop PMB from coasting to victory in 2019. He has done far reasonably well in the last 2.5 years compared to the resources available and the hopeless situation left behind by the gang of looters. Na craze dey worry you. Na craze dey worry you. 2 Likes

Guys know he has failed. They know he isnt going anywhere. Niggars wan see how much they can get from the old man before moving to the next assignment. The hustle is real 2 Likes

Ndị ara and efulefus... Everywhere you go. When has a vegetable qualified to run a second term when he is not yet sure of completing the remaining fee years ahead?



Sycophancy at its peak 2 Likes

sarrki:

I once said it that if president buhari will contest SE will be the forefront of his campaign come 2019 You this goat.....

If na to defend the bad policies of this foolish government, dem nor go ever see you. Anyway,you're a fool....just like the rest of the APC government. You this goat.....If na to defend the bad policies of this foolish government, dem nor go ever see you. Anyway,you're a fool....just like the rest of the APC government. 5 Likes

Vegetable wan contest again, oya give them. Baba one chance!!