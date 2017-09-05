₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Opinionated: 2:06pm
Africa is the world’s second-largest and second-most populous continent. It is second to none in terms of wildlife, wild lands and rich cultural traditions. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 thought-provoking facts about Africa.
It Has a Large Percentage of the World’s Elephant
Africa is believed to have over 85% of the world’s elephant population. It is also believed to have over 99% of the remaining lions in the world. In other words, over 99% of the remaining lions are on the African continent.
Suggestions that the Ancestors of Human Beings Originated From Africa
Charles Darwin was the first scientist to suggest that the ancestors of human beings may have originated from Africa. But racism and the prejudicial attitude of many people in the Western world to Africa, made many people in the West highly resistant to such suggestions until very well into the twentieth century.
Lake Malawi is Believed to Have More Fish Species Than Any Other Freshwater System on Earth
Lake Malawi is located between Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania. It’s the ninth largest lake in the world, and the third largest and second deepest lake in Africa. It’s a meromictic lake (that is, it’s water layers do not mix), and its waters are rich in fish. The lake is believed to have more fish species than any other freshwater system on earth, however the wild population of fish in the lake is increasingly threatened by overfishing and water pollution.
Africa is Home to the Only Nation in the World to Voluntarily Abandon Its Nuclear Weapon Program
South Africa is the only country in the world to voluntarily abandon its nuclear weapon program. The reason the then president of South Africa, F.W. de Klerk, gave for dismantling the nation’s nuclear weapons was that he saw no value of nuclear weapons in fighting wars, and the prospect of using them against neighbouring countries was too appalling for him to consider.
Africa is a Continent of Extremes
Africa is considered a continent of extremes. It is a continent that’s very rich in mineral and agricultural wealth, but at the same time considered the world’s poorest continent, with many of its people suffering poverty and sicknesses. The continent is also extremely large, as well as extremely dry, with an extremely young population, so young that over half of the continent is under the age of 25.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-thought-provoking-facts-africa/
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by itiswellandwell: 5:05pm
Hmmmmm, until when you include despite how wealthy Africa is, why is Africa still underdeveloped. That's when I will consider those thoughts a provoking one.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by eleojo23: 5:05pm
6. Africa is home to the most superstitious people on earth.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by vizkiz: 5:05pm
Africa is rich in agriculture yet we die of starvation.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by SirHouloo(m): 5:06pm
How about corruption?
They rule when it comes to that too.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by 9jayes: 5:06pm
OUT OF EVERY 5 BLACK NIGERIAN IS ONE. USELESS COUNTRY THEY JUST PLENTY FOR NOTHING, FRANCE IS 65M IN POPULATION YET ONE OF THE WORLD POWER BUT NIGERIA OVER 200M CAN NOT DO ANYTHING MEANINGFUL WITH HER POPULATION. SHES ONLY KNOWN FOR TERRORISM, MILITANCY, DRUG DEALERS, CORRUPT LEADERS AND FOLLOWERS ETC. BIAFRA PLEASE COME QUICKLY I CAN'T WAIT
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Shortyy(f): 5:07pm
Oh Africa
With lazy and tyrannic leaders.
Leaders who'd rather die than step down.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Odianose13(m): 5:07pm
Africa, my Africa.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by dangotesmummy: 5:07pm
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Terminator1234g: 5:07pm
A great continent blessed with evil leaders and some evil youths.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Josephjnr(m): 5:08pm
I am from this place op is talking about.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by DickDastardLION(m): 5:08pm
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Papaaldrich: 5:08pm
AFRICA MY AFRICA....BLESSED AFRICA.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Sunofgod(m): 5:08pm
These so called unverifiable facts..... didn't provoke my mind at all.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Odianose13(m): 5:09pm
vizkiz:
That's why we are a Continent of Extremes
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Anjepo: 5:10pm
One major factor withholding Africa from her counterparts is religion
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by sotall(m): 5:10pm
K
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Bridgetania(f): 5:10pm
how una take over take me nah... You also forgot to include..
It produces the most corrupt leaders and politicians in the whole continent...
And also.. Its the only continent that widely patronises money rituals
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Preshi123(m): 5:12pm
Op come, there is nothing thought provoking abt Africa...
I pity South-Africa that voluntarily quit there Nuclear weapon program.. wen d likes of North Korea come for dem ehn... OYO will there case
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by mansakhalifa(m): 5:12pm
A continent of extremes indeed. Or how else or better do you explain the fact that the richest continent in terms of natural resources is the world's poorest? Before we lay the blame squarely on the imperialists and colonialists,let's pause for a while and look at our new black masters. The enemies look like us. Infact,they are us.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by billycayana(f): 5:12pm
We are the original human race
The white man stole everything from us and enslaved us with religion and education
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by HsLBroker(m): 5:12pm
vizkiz:
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Celestyn8213: 5:12pm
That's why I'm so proud to be African. ( in 2face voice)
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by ajalawole(m): 5:13pm
and we are still backward
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by ITbomb(m): 5:13pm
Have anyone noticed that the same situation that our ancestors did to keep us in his situations is the same thing we are doing today
When white men were busy using their brains for innovation, our ancestors were fighting over lands
While white men would meet once in a while to discuss and exchange ideas, our ancestors met only to settle disputes and drink
Today, the West is planning to discard all fossil fuel with new technologies, we are here fighting over who owns the oil in Niger Delta
While the West is holding innovation conferences and technology expos, the only meeting that attracts attention in Nigeria is when politicians meet
While the West are lobbying member states to stay united, our own unity is by force and non-negotiable
And you I should be proud. It's hard you know
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Koolking(m): 5:14pm
Opinionated:
Above facts are extremely thought-provoking. I respect Ex-President De Klerk for such novelty feat. He deserves world peace prize.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by GJames(m): 5:15pm
Why is Africa in the shape of a question mark
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by mansakhalifa(m): 5:15pm
vizkiz:What do you mean by "rich in agriculture"? Don't quite get you. How is Africa "rich in agriculture",sir?
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by Mendelssohn(m): 5:16pm
7. Africa is home to oldest and sit-tight presidents in the world.
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by eezeribe(m): 5:16pm
itiswellandwell:
OK
|Re: 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa by mansakhalifa(m): 5:16pm
@billycayana cos you/we chose to remain slaves.
