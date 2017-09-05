Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 5 Thought-provoking Facts About Africa (3490 Views)

It Has a Large Percentage of the World’s Elephant



Africa is believed to have over 85% of the world’s elephant population. It is also believed to have over 99% of the remaining lions in the world. In other words, over 99% of the remaining lions are on the African continent.



Suggestions that the Ancestors of Human Beings Originated From Africa



Charles Darwin was the first scientist to suggest that the ancestors of human beings may have originated from Africa. But racism and the prejudicial attitude of many people in the Western world to Africa, made many people in the West highly resistant to such suggestions until very well into the twentieth century.



Lake Malawi is Believed to Have More Fish Species Than Any Other Freshwater System on Earth



Lake Malawi is located between Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania. It’s the ninth largest lake in the world, and the third largest and second deepest lake in Africa. It’s a meromictic lake (that is, it’s water layers do not mix), and its waters are rich in fish. The lake is believed to have more fish species than any other freshwater system on earth, however the wild population of fish in the lake is increasingly threatened by overfishing and water pollution.



Africa is Home to the Only Nation in the World to Voluntarily Abandon Its Nuclear Weapon Program



South Africa is the only country in the world to voluntarily abandon its nuclear weapon program. The reason the then president of South Africa, F.W. de Klerk, gave for dismantling the nation’s nuclear weapons was that he saw no value of nuclear weapons in fighting wars, and the prospect of using them against neighbouring countries was too appalling for him to consider.



Africa is a Continent of Extremes



Africa is considered a continent of extremes. It is a continent that’s very rich in mineral and agricultural wealth, but at the same time considered the world’s poorest continent, with many of its people suffering poverty and sicknesses. The continent is also extremely large, as well as extremely dry, with an extremely young population, so young that over half of the continent is under the age of 25.



Hmmmmm, until when you include despite how wealthy Africa is, why is Africa still underdeveloped. That's when I will consider those thoughts a provoking one.



6. Africa is home to the most superstitious people on earth. 10 Likes 1 Share

Africa is rich in agriculture yet we die of starvation.

2 Likes

How about corruption?

They rule when it comes to that too. 2 Likes

OUT OF EVERY 5 BLACK NIGERIAN IS ONE. USELESS COUNTRY THEY JUST PLENTY FOR NOTHING, FRANCE IS 65M IN POPULATION YET ONE OF THE WORLD POWER BUT NIGERIA OVER 200M CAN NOT DO ANYTHING MEANINGFUL WITH HER POPULATION. SHES ONLY KNOWN FOR TERRORISM, MILITANCY, DRUG DEALERS, CORRUPT LEADERS AND FOLLOWERS ETC. BIAFRA PLEASE COME QUICKLY I CAN'T WAIT 1 Like

Oh Africa

With lazy and tyrannic leaders.

Leaders who'd rather die than step down. 5 Likes

Africa, my Africa.

A great continent blessed with evil leaders and some evil youths.

I am from this place op is talking about. 2 Likes

AFRICA MY AFRICA....BLESSED AFRICA. 1 Like

These so called unverifiable facts..... didn't provoke my mind at all.

vizkiz:

Africa is rich in agriculture yet we die of starvation.



That's why we are a Continent of Extremes That's why we are a Continent of Extremes

One major factor withholding Africa from her counterparts is religion 1 Like

how una take over take me nah... You also forgot to include..

It produces the most corrupt leaders and politicians in the whole continent...

And also.. Its the only continent that widely patronises money rituals





I pity South-Africa that voluntarily quit there Nuclear weapon program.. wen d likes of North Korea come for dem ehn... OYO will there case Op come, there is nothing thought provoking abt Africa...I pity South-Africa that voluntarily quit there Nuclear weapon program.. wen d likes of North Korea come for dem ehn... OYO will there case

A continent of extremes indeed. Or how else or better do you explain the fact that the richest continent in terms of natural resources is the world's poorest? Before we lay the blame squarely on the imperialists and colonialists,let's pause for a while and look at our new black masters. The enemies look like us. Infact,they are us. 2 Likes



The white man stole everything from us and enslaved us with religion and education We are the original human raceThe white man stole everything from us and enslaved us with religion and education 1 Like

vizkiz:

Africa is rich in agriculture yet we die of starvation.



That's why I'm so proud to be African. ( in 2face voice)

and we are still backward

Have anyone noticed that the same situation that our ancestors did to keep us in his situations is the same thing we are doing today





When white men were busy using their brains for innovation, our ancestors were fighting over lands



While white men would meet once in a while to discuss and exchange ideas, our ancestors met only to settle disputes and drink



Today, the West is planning to discard all fossil fuel with new technologies, we are here fighting over who owns the oil in Niger Delta



While the West is holding innovation conferences and technology expos, the only meeting that attracts attention in Nigeria is when politicians meet



While the West are lobbying member states to stay united, our own unity is by force and non-negotiable



And you I should be proud. It's hard you know 1 Like

Opinionated:





Africa is Home to the Only Nation in the World to Voluntarily Abandon Its Nuclear Weapon Program



South Africa is the only country in the world to voluntarily abandon its nuclear weapon program. The reason the then president of South Africa, F.W. de Klerk, gave for dismantling the nation’s nuclear weapons was that he saw no value of nuclear weapons in fighting wars, and the prospect of using them against neighbouring countries was too appalling for him to consider.



Africa is a Continent of Extremes



Africa is considered a continent of extremes. It is a continent that’s very rich in mineral and agricultural wealth, but at the same time considered the world’s poorest continent, with many of its people suffering poverty and sicknesses. The continent is also extremely large, as well as extremely dry, with an extremely young population, so young that over half of the continent is under the age of 25.



Above facts are extremely thought-provoking. I respect Ex-President De Klerk for such novelty feat. He deserves world peace prize. Above facts are extremely thought-provoking. I respect Ex-President De Klerk for such novelty feat. He deserves world peace prize. 1 Like

Why is Africa in the shape of a question mark

vizkiz:

Africa is rich in agriculture yet we die of starvation.

What do you mean by "rich in agriculture"? Don't quite get you. How is Africa "rich in agriculture",sir? What do you mean by "rich in agriculture"? Don't quite get you. How is Africa "rich in agriculture",sir?

7. Africa is home to oldest and sit-tight presidents in the world. 1 Like

itiswellandwell:

Hmmmmm, until when you include despite how wealthy Africa is, why is Africa still underdeveloped. That's when I will consider those thoughts a provoking one.



