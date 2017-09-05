



Following their visits to Lagos state, Delta state and Benin City, the team was received at the country's National Assembly by The chief sponsor of the popular "not too young to run bill'‎ and Deputy Chairman ho‎use committee on Capital Markets And Institution Hon. Tony Nwulu. Known to be one of the youngest legislative member in Nigeria, Nwulu was nominated for the prestigious Hall Of Fame honours with regards to the world recognised bill which has passed the congress.



‎Speaking to Hon. Thomas and her team, he said "

I am honoured to be apart of monumental Legislation in Nigeria, Africa in order to lower the age to run for elective office from 25 years old to 35 years old‎ with the "Not To Young To Run" Campaign" The Oshodi/ Isolo Federal Continuency representative further added " we look forward to more collaborations to help to push this campaign, it can never be a better time than now as we prepare for ‎National Youth Summit for "not too young to run bill", because There has been a lot of pressure for such convergence. I appreciate this award shortlist and pray God will be with you for your effort for Nigerian people"



‎While congratulating him for the Capitol Award recognition, Hon. Erica Thomas said the beauty of democracy is to allow people to have the choice to contest for political positions as she is one of the youngest in leadership in United States of America. She acknowledges the need to aspire higher while celebrating Hon. Nwulu for his giant strides in pushing for the Not Too Young To Run Campaign and his moves towards investing in himself and team. According to her " this is a very important bill and I will make myself available to encourage the young ones especially to be motivated for 2019 elections as it necessary to work in the area of capacity building"



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/impressive-georgia-state-representative.html?m=0 ‎As the countdown continues to the most anticipated prestigious Capitol Award (Hall Of Fame) holding on18th of September at the Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta, GA, USA, the state Representative Hon. Erica R. Thomas has arrived Nigeria with her team to identify exemplary leaders with impeccable leadership qualities be to honored and celebrated from Africa globally. She was led by Amb. Hillary Emoh, a UN Youth Ambassador and the African Representative of the Capital Awards.‎Following their visits to Lagos state, Delta state and Benin City, the team was received at the country's National Assembly by The chief sponsor of the popular "not too young to run bill'‎ and Deputy Chairman ho‎use committee on Capital Markets And Institution Hon. Tony Nwulu. Known to be one of the youngest legislative member in Nigeria, Nwulu was nominated for the prestigious Hall Of Fame honours with regards to the world recognised bill which has passed the congress.‎Speaking to Hon. Thomas and her team, he said "I am honoured to be apart of monumental Legislation in Nigeria, Africa in order to lower the age to run for elective office from 25 years old to 35 years old‎ with the "Not To Young To Run" Campaign" The Oshodi/ Isolo Federal Continuency representative further added " we look forward to more collaborations to help to push this campaign, it can never be a better time than now as we prepare for ‎National Youth Summit for "not too young to run bill", because There has been a lot of pressure for such convergence. I appreciate this award shortlist and pray God will be with you for your effort for Nigerian people"‎While congratulating him for the Capitol Award recognition, Hon. Erica Thomas said the beauty of democracy is to allow people to have the choice to contest for political positions as she is one of the youngest in leadership in United States of America. She acknowledges the need to aspire higher while celebrating Hon. Nwulu for his giant strides in pushing for the Not Too Young To Run Campaign and his moves towards investing in himself and team. According to her " this is a very important bill and I will make myself available to encourage the young ones especially to be motivated for 2019 elections as it necessary to work in the area of capacity building" 1 Like