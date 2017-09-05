Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) (8615 Views)

The rally terminated at the precincts of the Presidential Villa, where the people were addressed by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.



The CCSJ members pledged support for President Buhari in his resolution to keep Nigeria together, saying they opposed any effort to balkanize the country.



They were led by Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi. Adesina, on behalf of the President, assured them that they were on a good course, stating that the President would uphold the Constitution of the country, and keep the nation as an indissoluble entity.



He added that just as good news had come on the economic front, with the country exiting recession, the salutary news would equally come from other sectors of national life, in the lifetime of the Buhari administration.



Abuja is not igbo land o.....my friend tell me abuja is not from igbo so that peoples in that picture is nothing that is supportive president.



Even we other tribe is not supportive president again talk less Igbo people.



President is make things hard 21 Likes 1 Share

And Ipob miscreants are busy licking Kanu's Smelling Urine! 31 Likes 3 Shares

MurderEnglish:

Abuja is not igbo land o.....my friend tell me abuja is not from igbo so that peoples in that picture is nothing that is supportive president.



Even we other tribe is not supportive president again talk less Igbo people.



President is make things hard

Abeg murder am with mercy Abeg murder am with mercy 25 Likes

lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share

like they dressed to represent NIGER DELTA ,biko tell me another lie 13 Likes 1 Share

Just like they (APC) dressed up some Northeners the other day to pose like Niger Delta youths in support of Buhari.......



Now they have dressed up some people claiming to be igbos to pose in support of Buhari...



APC....i hail thee. 17 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

And Ipob miscreants are busy licking Kanu's Smelling Urine! have you grabbed a skull today?? have you grabbed a skull today?? 61 Likes 3 Shares

Is that Woman a Man? Adesina receiving pro Buhari campaigners and they government is quick to gas anti Buhari protesters. Shame Shame Shame. 6 Likes

sekxyqueen:



have you grabbed a skull today??

Mynd44 Rule2 Mynd44 Rule2 8 Likes

They are on their way.. 10 Likes 1 Share

azimibraun:

Is that Woman a Man? Adesina receiving pro Buhari campaigners and they government is quick to gas anti Buhari protesters. Shame Shame Shame. I thought I was the only one wondering if she really is a man or a woman given she has this kind of legs.. I thought I was the only one wondering if she really is a man or a woman given she has this kind of legs.. 13 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

They are on their way..



With their Ogbunigwe Jets With their Ogbunigwe Jets 9 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

And Ipob miscreants are busy licking Kanu's Smelling Urine! 10 Likes 2 Shares

two foolish old man and woman misbehaving on this thread.

tufia 18 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:







With their Ogbunigwe Jets Aunty no kill me abeg! I think that is a fleet of BSS Apaches dispatched from Umuahia to locate and disarm the "afinja" Op. Aunty no kill me abeg! I think that is a fleet of BSS Apaches dispatched from Umuahia to locate and disarm the "afinja" Op. 3 Likes

na 2019 go clear una doubt.

Bloody sycophants. 5 Likes

ruggedised:

Eaaaasy bro, eeeeasyyy.. Eaaaasy bro, eeeeasyyy..

A pathetic attempt to show Igbo support for APC. They just got a few Northerners, dressed them in Igbo regalia and took pictures with Femi Adeshina



Absolutely laughable. 18 Likes 1 Share

ruggedised:

two foolish old man and woman misbehaving on this thread.

tufia 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

Aunty no kill me abeg! I think that is a fleet of BSS Apaches dispatched from Umuahia to locate and disarm the "afinja" Op.

No, To Wipe Out Any Member Who Hesitates To Drink Kanu's Urine and Eat His Poo! No, To Wipe Out Any Member Who Hesitates To Drink Kanu's Urine and Eat His Poo! 2 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:



get off my mention 8 Likes

Whenever a little kid asks me to push him on the swing I remind him there are children his age in China making iPhones

Compare the appearance of those ladies and gentlemen to that of typical ipob members below.. 7 Likes 1 Share

ruggedised:





get off my mention Ok sar. Ok sar. 2 Likes 1 Share

aminulive:

ruggedised:

two foolish old man and woman misbehaving on this thread.

tufia



Why their talk dey pain you like this nwokem? Maka why? Why their talk dey pain you like this nwokem? Maka why? 3 Likes 3 Shares

ATTENTION!!!!!!!!

Please every well meaning Nigerian is invited to become a member of our peace loving association . It's an organisation where there is no Arewa, Biafra or Oduduwa. We respect right to self determination but also understand that we all are human and can't leave without one another. We respect every tribe and there's no majority nor minority. The first and most important thing is we are human , we want to be able to speak for every tribe in our Country . What we are WAZOBIA Youth

Quote me for more details please 1 Like

The Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ), made of members from the six geo-political zones of the country

Where are the Igbos in the pictures? Afonjas claiming to be umu Chineke 5 Likes