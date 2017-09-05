₦airaland Forum

Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by aminulive: 4:36pm
The Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ), made of members from the six geo-political zones of the country, on September 5, 2017, held a Peace and Unity Rally in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The rally terminated at the precincts of the Presidential Villa, where the people were addressed by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CCSJ members pledged support for President Buhari in his resolution to keep Nigeria together, saying they opposed any effort to balkanize the country.

They were led by Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi. Adesina, on behalf of the President, assured them that they were on a good course, stating that the President would uphold the Constitution of the country, and keep the nation as an indissoluble entity.

He added that just as good news had come on the economic front, with the country exiting recession, the salutary news would equally come from other sectors of national life, in the lifetime of the Buhari administration.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/igbo-group-holds-rally-support-president-buhari-photos/

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 4:39pm
Abuja is not igbo land o.....my friend tell me abuja is not from igbo so that peoples in that picture is nothing that is supportive president.

Even we other tribe is not supportive president again talk less Igbo people.

President is make things hard cry

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:39pm
And Ipob miscreants are busy licking Kanu's Smelling Urine!

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by NorthSide: 4:41pm
MurderEnglish:
Abuja is not igbo land o.....my friend tell me abuja is not from igbo so that peoples in that picture is nothing that is supportive president.

Even we other tribe is not supportive president again talk less Igbo people.

President is make things hard cry

Abeg murder am with mercy

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:42pm
lalasticlala

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 4:43pm
like they dressed to represent NIGER DELTA ,biko tell me another lie

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by UnclePati: 4:43pm
Just like they (APC) dressed up some Northeners the other day to pose like Niger Delta youths in support of Buhari.......

Now they have dressed up some people claiming to be igbos to pose in support of Buhari...

APC....i hail thee.

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 4:44pm
NgeneUkwenu:
And Ipob miscreants are busy licking Kanu's Smelling Urine!
have you grabbed a skull today??

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by azimibraun: 4:45pm
Is that Woman a Man? Adesina receiving pro Buhari campaigners and they government is quick to gas anti Buhari protesters. Shame Shame Shame.

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:45pm
sekxyqueen:

have you grabbed a skull today??

Mynd44 Rule2

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 4:47pm
They are on their way.. cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 4:49pm
azimibraun:
Is that Woman a Man? Adesina receiving pro Buhari campaigners and they government is quick to gas anti Buhari protesters. Shame Shame Shame.
I thought I was the only one wondering if she really is a man or a woman given she has this kind of legs..

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:49pm
omenkaLives:
They are on their way.. cheesy cheesy cheesy


With their Ogbunigwe Jets grin grin grin grin

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 4:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:
And Ipob miscreants are busy licking Kanu's Smelling Urine!

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by ruggedised: 4:51pm
two foolish old man and woman misbehaving on this thread.
tufia sad angry

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 4:52pm
NgeneUkwenu:



With their Ogbunigwe Jets grin grin grin grin
Aunty no kill me abeg! I think that is a fleet of BSS Apaches dispatched from Umuahia to locate and disarm the "afinja" Op. cheesy

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by cstr1000: 4:53pm
na 2019 go clear una doubt.
Bloody sycophants.

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 4:53pm
ruggedised:
angry
Eaaaasy bro, eeeeasyyy.. grin grin

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by attackgat: 4:54pm
A pathetic attempt to show Igbo support for APC. They just got a few Northerners, dressed them in Igbo regalia and took pictures with Femi Adeshina

Absolutely laughable.

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 4:54pm
ruggedised:
two foolish old man and woman misbehaving on this thread.
tufia sad angry
cheesy grin cheesy

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:55pm
omenkaLives:
Aunty no kill me abeg! I think that is a fleet of BSS Apaches dispatched from Umuahia to locate and disarm the "afinja" Op. cheesy

No, To Wipe Out Any Member Who Hesitates To Drink Kanu's Urine and Eat His Poo! grin grin

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by ruggedised: 4:56pm
omenkaLives:
cheesy grin cheesy

get off my mention angry

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by Kilanee(m): 4:59pm
Whenever a little kid asks me to push him on the swing I remind him there are children his age in China making iPhones grin
Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 4:59pm
Compare the appearance of those ladies and gentlemen to that of typical ipob members below.. cheesy grin

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by omenkaLives(m): 5:01pm
ruggedised:


get off my mention angry
Ok sar. cheesy cheesy

cc: lalasticlala, mynd44
for where

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by funlord(m): 5:07pm
ruggedised:
two foolish old man and woman misbehaving on this thread.
tufia sad angry


Why their talk dey pain you like this nwokem? Maka why? grin

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by rkennyking(m): 5:08pm
ATTENTION!!!!!!!!
Please every well meaning Nigerian is invited to become a member of our peace loving association . It's an organisation where there is no Arewa, Biafra or Oduduwa. We respect right to self determination but also understand that we all are human and can't leave without one another. We respect every tribe and there's no majority nor minority. The first and most important thing is we are human , we want to be able to speak for every tribe in our Country . What we are WAZOBIA Youth
Quote me for more details please

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by Richiez(m): 6:17pm
The Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ), made of members from the six geo-political zones of the country
Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by iyke926(m): 6:27pm
Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by Sprumbabafather: 6:30pm
Where are the Igbos in the pictures? Afonjas claiming to be umu Chineke

Re: Igbo Group Holds Rally In Support Of President Buhari in Abuja (photos) by enemybulldozer(m): 6:35pm
NgeneUkwenu:
And Ipob miscreants are busy licking Kanu's Smelling Urine!
And so what??

