|Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by henry007(m): 8:26am
Hey y'all.
Hope you enjoy watching the Infinix Note 4 pro take on some nice and FREE games. I got suggestions from Nairaland on which games are hot right now, y'all should also check them out on playstore.
Happy watching.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79FxIS2Rw1I&t=25s&index=4&list=PLt45CEXp_Z4TkxdNZ7-nKqjlNr86N4UOe
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by henry007(m): 8:27am
More pics.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Samswags9(m): 8:58am
Can't Wait To Get Mine!!!
This Phone Is A Beast
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Ehimzy(m): 9:05am
What kind of 'Gaming review' is this?? Said nothing tech wise about the gpu or its drivers.. nothing on the fps each game gives on the phone... nothing about sustained gflops and throtling... and you say gaming review... this is bad
Please readers.. if you want a decent gpu that'll give at least 40-55fps on medium/high settings.. you're better off using Adreno 510,506,530,540,420... Mali T760,T860,T880,G71..not that 20-35fps mid/low settings infinix note 4... its gpu is weak(T720)...
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Ehimzy(m): 9:09am
Samswags9:
Oh come on... the MTK 6753 a beast?? No man.. seriously.. look at the games especially unkilled and asphalt 8.. a lot if skipped frames...
For those who don't know how to use apps like gamebench and the likes.. download Riptide renegade.. that's the best game to test the gpu of ANY device.. most phones can't take it to high performance.. not to talk of ultra high performance mode
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by henry007(m): 9:15am
Ehimzy:
It's a consumer gaming review to show people how games run and what to expect in terms of heating and lag.
It's not catered to the less than 1% of mobile phones users who know the entire history of GPU line up and neither is the device.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Ehimzy(m): 9:21am
henry007:
I know.. even as most consumers don't know the full meanung of fps... they have eyes and can see when details in a game are lost/aren't clear while gaming.. A review is a review dude.. whether its for general consumers or not.. do a complete review next time.. and contrary to what you said. More people are now getting to know about game benchmarks and the likes.. the info is virtually everywhere
By the way wetin dey happen with tecno?? Them no wan release Phantom 7?? What processor do you think will be employed??
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by henry007(m): 9:24am
Ehimzy:
Shey phantom 5 and 6 were released in september. We should be on the look out.
My review could not have included benchmarks, that's for Speed test and comparison videos.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by henry007(m): 9:37am
Ehimzy:
I tried high settings on asphalt and it was really choppy but I'm sure most people would just use the default settings. Basically I got carried away with gaming and didn't even notice the any lag.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by lathrowinger: 10:42am
All Na vanity... wif me using Nokia Asha. We receive same calls
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by TheVevo: 10:43am
Mehn it make sense o.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Prexblog(m): 10:44am
...upon that, I not still like the phone...Nothing good like phones that cost below 50k with big batteries, 2GB + RAM, good processor..
Even in note series...I prefer the PRO version..
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by TheKingIsHere: 10:45am
Infinix is very good for gaming, the only problem is that their mother board is weak and dies quickly.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by henry007(m): 10:47am
lathrowinger:
Can any nokia do this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhaXtcc1Hpc
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by lomprico(m): 10:49am
How n where did u get PES 2017 for android?
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by iyke926(m): 10:49am
Nice phone.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by iambabaG: 10:52am
What's all the fuss about..??
The display quality is not even fanimorous enough to inspire me to purchase it!
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Fabulousb36(f): 10:54am
Pls how much can I get it?
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by kullozone(m): 10:58am
lathrowinger:
You poor that's why you dey use Nokia Asha.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Dollabiz: 11:04am
Ok
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by olayinkajnr(m): 11:07am
lathrowinger:
Stfu
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by Abbotp: 11:09am
For those that love it, fine...
#TeamCube, #Team xiaomi
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by solid3(m): 11:11am
Samswags9:
How did you know the phone is a beast, I have it right here. Not really impressed.
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by David160(m): 11:16am
henry007:what about infinix Hot 4 and infinix Hot 5
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by ITbomb(m): 11:17am
I
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by TheVevo: 11:21am
|Re: Gaming Review On The Infinix Note 4 Pro (PICS) by oliverSEUN1212: 11:26am
why not show the back of phone
