Hope you enjoy watching the Infinix Note 4 pro take on some nice and FREE games. I got suggestions from Nairaland on which games are hot right now, y'all should also check them out on playstore.



Happy watching.





Hope you enjoy watching the Infinix Note 4 pro take on some nice and FREE games. I got suggestions from Nairaland on which games are hot right now, y'all should also check them out on playstore.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79FxIS2Rw1I&t=25s&index=4&list=PLt45CEXp_Z4TkxdNZ7-nKqjlNr86N4UOe

More pics.

More pics.



Can't Wait To Get Mine!!!

This Phone Is A Beast

What kind of 'Gaming review' is this?? Said nothing tech wise about the gpu or its drivers.. nothing on the fps each game gives on the phone... nothing about sustained gflops and throtling... and you say gaming review... this is bad



Please readers.. if you want a decent gpu that'll give at least 40-55fps on medium/high settings.. you're better off using Adreno 510,506,530,540,420... Mali T760,T860,T880,G71..not that 20-35fps mid/low settings infinix note 4... its gpu is weak(T720)...

Can't Wait To Get Mine!!!



This Phone Is A Beast

Oh come on... the MTK 6753 a beast?? No man.. seriously.. look at the games especially unkilled and asphalt 8.. a lot if skipped frames...



Oh come on... the MTK 6753 a beast?? No man.. seriously.. look at the games especially unkilled and asphalt 8.. a lot if skipped frames...

For those who don't know how to use apps like gamebench and the likes.. download Riptide renegade.. that's the best game to test the gpu of ANY device.. most phones can't take it to high performance.. not to talk of ultra high performance mode

What kind of 'Gaming review' is this?? Said nothing tech wise about the gpu or its drivers.. nothing on the fps each game gives on the phone... nothing about sustained gflops and throtling... and you say gaming review... this is bad



Please readers.. if you want a decent gpu that'll give at least 40-55fps on medium/high settings.. you're better off using Adreno 510,506,530,540,420... Mali T760,T860,T880,G71..not that 20-35fps mid/low settings infinix note 4... its gpu is weak(T720)...

It's a consumer gaming review to show people how games run and what to expect in terms of heating and lag.



It's a consumer gaming review to show people how games run and what to expect in terms of heating and lag.

It's not catered to the less than 1% of mobile phones users who know the entire history of GPU line up and neither is the device.

It's a consumer gaming review to show people how games run and what to expect in terms of heating and lag.



It's not catered to the less than 1% of mobile phones users who know the full meaning of FPS.





I know.. even as most consumers don't know the full meanung of fps... they have eyes and can see when details in a game are lost/aren't clear while gaming.. A review is a review dude.. whether its for general consumers or not.. do a complete review next time.. and contrary to what you said. More people are now getting to know about game benchmarks and the likes.. the info is virtually everywhere



I know.. even as most consumers don't know the full meanung of fps... they have eyes and can see when details in a game are lost/aren't clear while gaming.. A review is a review dude.. whether its for general consumers or not.. do a complete review next time.. and contrary to what you said. More people are now getting to know about game benchmarks and the likes.. the info is virtually everywhere

By the way wetin dey happen with tecno?? Them no wan release Phantom 7?? What processor do you think will be employed??

I know.. even as most consumers don't know the full meanung of fps... they have eyes and can see when details in a game are lost/aren't clear while gaming.. A review is a review dude.. whether its for general consumers or not.. do a complete review next time.. and contrary to what you said. More people are now getting to know about game benchmarks and the likes.. the info is virtually everywhere



By the way wetin dey happen with tecno?? Them no wan release Phantom 7?? What processor do you think will be employed??

Shey phantom 5 and 6 were released in september. We should be on the look out.



Shey phantom 5 and 6 were released in september. We should be on the look out.

My review could not have included benchmarks, that's for Speed test and comparison videos.

Oh come on... the MTK 6753 a beast?? No man.. seriously.. look at the games especially unkilled and asphalt 8.. a lot if skipped frames...



For those who don't know how to use apps like gamebench and the likes.. download Riptide renegade.. that's the best game to test the gpu of ANY device.. most phones can't take it to high performance.. not to talk of ultra high performance mode

I tried high settings on asphalt and it was really choppy but I'm sure most people would just use the default settings. Basically I got carried away with gaming and didn't even notice the any lag.

All Na vanity... wif me using Nokia Asha. We receive same calls



free waec gce maths expo Mehn it make sense o.

Nothing good like phones that cost below 50k with big batteries, 2GB + RAM, good processor..



Even in note series...I prefer the PRO version.. ...upon that, I not still like the phone.....Even in note series...I prefer the PRO version..

Infinix is very good for gaming, the only problem is that their mother board is weak and dies quickly.

All Na vanity... wif me using Nokia Asha. We receive same calls

Can any nokia do this?





Can any nokia do this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhaXtcc1Hpc

How n where did u get PES 2017 for android?

Nice phone.

What's all the fuss about..??

The display quality is not even fanimorous enough to inspire me to purchase it!

Pls how much can I get it?





check my signature

All Na vanity... wif me using Nokia Asha. We receive same calls

You poor that's why you dey use Nokia Asha.

All Na vanity... wif me using Nokia Asha. We receive same calls

Stfu Stfu

For those that love it, fine...



#TeamCube, #Team xiaomi

Can't Wait To Get Mine!!!



This Phone Is A Beast

How did you know the phone is a beast, I have it right here. Not really impressed.

Hey y'all.



Hope you enjoy watching the Infinix Note 4 pro take on some nice and FREE games. I got suggestions from Nairaland on which games are hot right now, y'all should also check them out on playstore.



Happy watching.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79FxIS2Rw1I&t=25s&index=4&list=PLt45CEXp_Z4TkxdNZ7-nKqjlNr86N4UOe what about infinix Hot 4 and infinix Hot 5 what about infinix Hot 4 and infinix Hot 5

