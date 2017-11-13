Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. (6466 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpwHupCS4xM&t=43s



In the video, I tried to unbox the X1s, the little guy that wants to take on the Camon CX air and the Note 4.





With 2017 being the death of the bezels, the bezels on the X1s (and the Note 4 and the Phantom 8 and yeah, I could go on and on) might disappoint some folks and while I don’t deny that they make the phone look older, I don’t think it affects the general usability of the phone — I was able to hit all the four corners of the device with one hand.









Cool device

Nice phone + pretty lady = Pretty lady's nice review.



Gionee phones are nice but pricey. I like the amigo OS but I'll choose infinix anytime cos it gives you same thing at a cheaper cost.

Don't know why gionee products are too expensive this days..... 2 Likes

Nice one,A very good review you have done there ,keep it up Our Techy Sisi!! Nice one,A very good review you have done there ,keep it up Our Techy Sisi!!

How much is it

How much is it

Within the 67 - 75k price mark Within the 67 - 75k price mark

Within the 67 - 75k price mark

Nice specifications from Gionee, just that the price hmm.... I think I'd rather go for the Infinix Note 4 Pro and even get a stylus pen at same price[or less] Nice specifications from Gionee, just that the price hmm.... I think I'd rather go for the Infinix Note 4 Pro and even get a stylus pen at same price[or less]

Don't know why gionee products are too expensive this days..... Gionee products aren't cheap from the onset Gionee products aren't cheap from the onset

What is a gionee mschee

Miss Tech I love your review, you're really good at what you do. Keep it up pls!



Now, I have this great need to upgrade my phone (Gionee Marathon M5) to something more better with nice specs and good battery too. You know Gionee M5 comes with a whooping 6020mah which actually attracted my to the phone over a year ago. But now I need a better phone with better processor and comes witg snapdragon, better Ram and good battery too. Pls which phone would you recommend I beam my search on? 1 Like

What is your budget What is your budget

this miss techy no no any thing oo



how we #free 10mb# con watch this video nao





chai this girl must come from rich home ooo



she unboxs iPhone 6, , infinix note series n zeros, highly priced Gionees ,tecno phnatom





help una blother , just gimme one u don't use 3 Likes

What is your budget

100+ 100+

I bet this device can't match my Camon CX

seen

Gionee product make sense.. Price yi noni wahala but still rocking my M5 Marathon since last yr August..

If it not Samsung, it can never be Samsung



Abeg shey the phone slim wella

Hmmmmm. No be small thing

know this average nigeria buy brands I don't see this phone getting more buyers than those phone mentioned above iPhone Samsung techno sony infinix LG

that's the Nigeria rank for any information manager

I guess you are a phone seller.



Continue..



Keep unboxing..

You can try sha

Let's see how it goes.

It can't match my camon tho

If this device can match up with my camon cx then I'll buy it.

A device that wants to take on the camon CX Air but pricier than even the camon CX? I'll pass.