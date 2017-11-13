₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by MissTechy(f): 11:27am On Nov 11
Meet the Gionee X1s, Gionee's answer to the Tecno Camon CX Air and the Infinix Note 4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpwHupCS4xM&t=43s
In the video, I tried to unbox the X1s, the little guy that wants to take on the Camon CX air and the Note 4.
With 2017 being the death of the bezels, the bezels on the X1s (and the Note 4 and the Phantom 8 and yeah, I could go on and on) might disappoint some folks and while I don’t deny that they make the phone look older, I don’t think it affects the general usability of the phone — I was able to hit all the four corners of the device with one hand.
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by Donvic4u(m): 11:30am On Nov 11
Cool device
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by GraGra247: 12:09pm On Nov 11
Nice phone + pretty lady = Pretty lady's nice review.
Gionee phones are nice but pricey. I like the amigo OS but I'll choose infinix anytime cos it gives you same thing at a cheaper cost.
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by pat077: 1:38pm On Nov 11
Don't know why gionee products are too expensive this days.....
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by MrBONE2(m): 5:00pm On Nov 11
MissTechy:Nice one,A very good review you have done there ,keep it up Our Techy Sisi!!
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by BabaOwen: 8:02pm On Nov 11
How much is it
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by MissTechy(f): 9:32pm On Nov 11
BabaOwen:
Within the 67 - 75k price mark
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by mdee1(m): 10:04pm On Nov 11
MissTechy:
Nice specifications from Gionee, just that the price hmm.... I think I'd rather go for the Infinix Note 4 Pro and even get a stylus pen at same price[or less]
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by mdee1(m): 10:05pm On Nov 11
pat077:Gionee products aren't cheap from the onset
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by DoroBen: 8:00am On Nov 12
What is a gionee mschee
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by joe4christ(m): 10:53am On Nov 12
Miss Tech I love your review, you're really good at what you do. Keep it up pls!
Now, I have this great need to upgrade my phone (Gionee Marathon M5) to something more better with nice specs and good battery too. You know Gionee M5 comes with a whooping 6020mah which actually attracted my to the phone over a year ago. But now I need a better phone with better processor and comes witg snapdragon, better Ram and good battery too. Pls which phone would you recommend I beam my search on?
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by MissTechy(f): 12:21pm On Nov 12
joe4christ:
What is your budget
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:47pm On Nov 12
this miss techy no no any thing oo
how we #free 10mb# con watch this video nao
chai this girl must come from rich home ooo
she unboxs iPhone 6, , infinix note series n zeros, highly priced Gionees ,tecno phnatom
help una blother , just gimme one u don't use
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by joe4christ(m): 2:07pm On Nov 12
MissTechy:
100+
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by Ennyholar: 10:21pm On Nov 12
I bet this device can't match my Camon CX
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by MartMax(m): 7:28am
seen
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by money121(m): 7:30am
Gionee product make sense.. Price yi noni wahala but still rocking my M5 Marathon since last yr August..
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by wildchild02: 7:33am
If it not Samsung, it can never be Samsung
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by Morhziez(m): 7:34am
Abeg shey the phone slim wella
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by saxby(f): 7:48am
Hmmmmm. No be small thing
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by Whatsappmathema(m): 7:51am
know this average nigeria buy brands I don't see this phone getting more buyers than those phone mentioned above iPhone Samsung techno sony infinix LG
that's the Nigeria rank for any information manager
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by Naughtysite: 7:58am
I guess you are a phone seller.
Continue..
Keep unboxing..
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:00am
RETIREDMUMU:
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by chicwoman(f): 8:01am
You can try sha
Let's see how it goes.
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by HarmonyDee(f): 8:03am
It can't match my camon tho
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by bravesoul247(m): 8:09am
If this device can match up with my camon cx then I'll buy it.
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by Abdstrakt(m): 8:15am
A device that wants to take on the camon CX Air but pricier than even the camon CX? I'll pass.
|Re: Meet The Phone That Wants To Take On The Infinix Note 4 & Tecno Camon CX Air. by goldedprince: 8:19am
WTF, you comparing gionee that's known world wide with techno and infinix that I never hear of apart from Nigeria?
Dude stop smoking contaminated weed
