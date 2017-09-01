₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by tripleY(m): 9:06am On Sep 06
The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, have approved proposed merger between International Breweries Plc (IBPlc) and two other brewing companies.
A regulatory filing on Tuesday, August 29, by the company via the bourse, stated that under the terms and conditions of the proposed scheme of merger, all the assets, liabilities and undertakings of Intafact Beverages Limited and Pabod Breweries, including employees, real property and intellectual property rights, will be transferred to IBPlc upon completion of the proposed merger.
The statement advised shareholders that the consideration to shareholders of Intafact and Pabod will be ordinary shares of lBPIc.
It added that the share exchange ratio, as well as other terms and conditions of the proposed merger are provided in the scheme of Merger Document which will be dispatched to all shareholders of IBPlc, Intafact and Pabod upon receipt of an order from the Federal High Court (“FHC”) to convene separate Court-Ordered Meetings of the merging companies.
IBPlc also noted that the completion of the proposed merger is subject to the approval of the respective shareholders of lBPlc, lntafact, and Pabod and the final regulatory approvals from SEC, The NSE, Federal Inland Revenue Service, as well as the sanction by the FHC.
International Breweries Plc started production in December 1978 with an installed capacity of 200,000 hectolitres per annum. This increased to 500,000 hl/a in December 1982. Products include Trophy lager, Betamalt (a non-alcoholic malt beverage) and Trophy Black.
SABMiller made an initial investment of over $100m in Intafact Beverages Limited and the Onitsha brewery that was commissioned on 30 August 2012. Commissioned on 30 August 2012, the Onitsha brewery has an annual capacity of 2.7 million hectolitres. Its brands, which are widely sold in the South East and neighbouring regions include: Hero Lager, Castle Milk Stout (6%ABV), Grand Malt (non-alcoholic), Beta Malt (non-alcoholic).
Pabod Breweries Limited, owned by SABMiller has a capacity of 250 000 hl/a originally commissioned in 1982. It engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beer. The company is based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/international-breweries-to-merge-with-two-other-firms-after-sec-nse-approval/
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by Immatex(m): 9:36am On Sep 06
IB, Intarfact, Pabod and SABmiller have always worked together.
This merger is nothing new to us.
The MS war would only get tighter
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by BlueBrothers(m): 7:06am
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by nony43(m): 7:19am
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by chibike69: 7:20am
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by okway: 7:22am
IBPlc is owned by a Yoruba man btw.
More grease to his elbow.... Yorubas are the people running this economy.
Bnternational breweries was founded in 1971 by Dr. Lawrence Omole and commenced production in December 1978 with the launch of Trophy lager. We were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1995.
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by Sampalo: 7:22am
Story for the drunk
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by Sampalo: 7:22am
Story for he drunk
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by Flexherbal(m): 7:24am
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by ehinmowo: 7:25am
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by Agimor(m): 7:26am
More drunker been bred.
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by demarc001: 7:27am
Mehn this is a big deal.
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:27am
Did they contact the drunks in Nigeria before merging?
This is an insult to all the drunkards in Nigeria. Because of this I no dey drink again
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by Chiidi(m): 7:27am
Nigeria would still be merged with Ghana last last
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by philchudi: 7:28am
HERooooooo
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by colossus91(m): 7:28am
a company bought the three and merged them as we speak they conducting interviews of which my sibling happens to be a part of they are in stage 4 of the interview!!
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by maxiuc(m): 7:29am
HERO from the East of the Niger
Thanks to Peter Obi
Hero
Hero
Hero
Made in Biafraland
Oo mpa
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by omowolewa: 7:29am
Good development
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by prodigy24: 7:32am
They want to compete with NBC
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by tyson98: 7:32am
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by maxiuc(m): 7:33am
prodigy24:even NBC is threatened by HERO
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by 9japrof(m): 7:34am
As long as it creates jobs for people its welcome
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by BedLam: 7:35am
okway:All these people always praising hardworking men from their tribes. Can't you be like this man ? How much has he put into your pocket. How has your life changed since he's a yoruba man ? A lot of you should learn life.
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by okway: 7:36am
BedLam:
Keep quiet abeg
Give praise where praise is due.
FKO81:
Laudate already whoped your ass ......... Peter Obi ko Peter Paul ni
Even the company website says it was founded by a Yoruba man. Find and beat them nau. Jealous Ibo elede
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by BedLam: 7:36am
I don't know why beer bottles in Nigeria are bigger than usual. You hardly find big beer bottles in Ghana. Maybe we drink too much.
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by ehinmowo: 7:37am
Not new in business. Wish them d best
Join cawid.com
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by ademoladeji(m): 7:43am
Immatex:
All belong to SABMiller
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by IMASTEX: 7:43am
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by Gamesmart: 7:52am
BedLam:
Thank you!
He probably cannot afford 3 square meals but his happiness is that someone from his tribe is successful.
Ask him what he does for a living or what his own father does and see his face recoil in shame.
|Re: International Breweries To Merge With Two Other Firms After SEC, NSE Approval by FKO81(m): 7:54am
okway:Ignoramus, Intafact is owned by Sab, Peter Obi and Anambra state government.
International breweries
Owners
Brauhaase International
Management GMBH
(72.03%) L.A. Pro-Shares
Limited (5.04%)
Individuals (15.9%)
On 26 April 1994 International Breweries plc
became a public limited liability company and
listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
International Breweries plc has a technical
services agreement with Brauhaase
International Management GMBH, a subsidiary
of Warsteiner Group of Germany, which owned
72.03% equity.
On 1 January 2012, SABMiller took operational
management control of International
Breweries from BGI Castel .
