Nigeria Breweries To Intensify Local Raw Materials Sourcing For Improved Earning / Beware Of Bitcoin, Swisscoin, Others, SEC Warns Nigerians / Emeka Offor, Abike Dabiri's Firms, Others Owe Banks N143.81bn

A regulatory filing on Tuesday, August 29, by the company via the bourse, stated that under the terms and conditions of the proposed scheme of merger, all the assets, liabilities and undertakings of Intafact Beverages Limited and Pabod Breweries, including employees, real property and intellectual property rights, will be transferred to IBPlc upon completion of the proposed merger.



The statement advised shareholders that the consideration to shareholders of Intafact and Pabod will be ordinary shares of lBPIc.



It added that the share exchange ratio, as well as other terms and conditions of the proposed merger are provided in the scheme of Merger Document which will be dispatched to all shareholders of IBPlc, Intafact and Pabod upon receipt of an order from the Federal High Court (“FHC”) to convene separate Court-Ordered Meetings of the merging companies.



IBPlc also noted that the completion of the proposed merger is subject to the approval of the respective shareholders of lBPlc, lntafact, and Pabod and the final regulatory approvals from SEC, The NSE, Federal Inland Revenue Service, as well as the sanction by the FHC.



International Breweries Plc started production in December 1978 with an installed capacity of 200,000 hectolitres per annum. This increased to 500,000 hl/a in December 1982. Products include Trophy lager, Betamalt (a non-alcoholic malt beverage) and Trophy Black.



SABMiller made an initial investment of over $100m in Intafact Beverages Limited and the Onitsha brewery that was commissioned on 30 August 2012. Commissioned on 30 August 2012, the Onitsha brewery has an annual capacity of 2.7 million hectolitres. Its brands, which are widely sold in the South East and neighbouring regions include: Hero Lager, Castle Milk Stout (6%ABV), Grand Malt (non-alcoholic), Beta Malt (non-alcoholic).



Pabod Breweries Limited, owned by SABMiller has a capacity of 250 000 hl/a originally commissioned in 1982. It engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beer. The company is based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



IB, Intarfact, Pabod and SABmiller have always worked together.



This merger is nothing new to us.



The MS war would only get tighter 2 Likes

More grease to his elbow.... Yorubas are the people running this economy.







Bnternational breweries was founded in 1971 by Dr. Lawrence Omole and commenced production in December 1978 with the launch of Trophy lager. We were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1995.



From humble beginnings, our portfolio has grown and now includes Trophy Lager, Trophy Black, Castle Milk Stout, Castle Lager, Redds, Hero, Grand Malt, Betamalt malt drink and Voltic Water.



Our brewery and corporate headquarters are located at Omi-Asoro, Ilesa in Osun State and with distribution centres in Ibadan, Lagos and Ilorin. http://www.internationalbreweriesplc.com/ IBPlc is owned by a Yoruba man btw.More grease to his elbow....Yorubas are the people running this economy. 3 Likes 1 Share

Story for the drunk 5 Likes

Story for he drunk 4 Likes

More drunker been bred.

Mehn this is a big deal.

Did they contact the drunks in Nigeria before merging?



This is an insult to all the drunkards in Nigeria. Because of this I no dey drink again 2 Likes

Nigeria would still be merged with Ghana last last

HERooooooo 2 Likes

a company bought the three and merged them as we speak they conducting interviews of which my sibling happens to be a part of they are in stage 4 of the interview!! 2 Likes

HERO from the East of the Niger



Thanks to Peter Obi



Hero

Hero

Hero



Made in Biafraland



Oo mpa 2 Likes

Good development

They want to compete with NBC

Trophy

prodigy24:

They want to compete with NBC even NBC is threatened by HERO even NBC is threatened by HERO

As long as it creates jobs for people its welcome

okway:

IBPlc is owned by a Yoruba man btw.



More grease to his elbow.... Yorubas are the people running this economy.







All these people always praising hardworking men from their tribes. Can't you be like this man ? How much has he put into your pocket. How has your life changed since he's a yoruba man ? A lot of you should learn life. All these people always praising hardworking men from their tribes. Can't you be like this man ? How much has he put into your pocket. How has your life changed since he's a yoruba man ? A lot of you should learn life. 2 Likes

BedLam:

All these people always praising hardworking men from their tribes. Can't you be like this man ? How much has he put into your pocket. How has your life changed since he's a yoruba man ? A lot of you should learn life.

Keep quiet abeg



Give praise where praise is due.







FKO81:



Ignoramus intafact is owned by Sab, Peter Obi and Anambra state government.







Laudate already whoped your ass ......... Peter Obi ko Peter Paul ni





Even the company website says it was founded by a Yoruba man. Find and beat them nau. Jealous Ibo elede Keep quiet abegGive praise where praise is due.Laudate already whoped your ass ......... Peter Obi ko Peter Paul niEven the company website says it was founded by a Yoruba man. Find and beat them nau. Jealous Ibo elede

I don't know why beer bottles in Nigeria are bigger than usual. You hardly find big beer bottles in Ghana. Maybe we drink too much.

Not new in business. Wish them d best











Immatex:

IB, Intarfact, Pabod and SABmiller have always worked together.



This merger is nothing new to us.



The MS war would only get tighter



All belong to SABMiller All belong to SABMiller

BedLam:

All these people always praising hardworking men from their tribes. Can't you be like this man ? How much has he put into your pocket. How has your life changed since he's a yoruba man ? A lot of you should learn life.

Thank you!



He probably cannot afford 3 square meals but his happiness is that someone from his tribe is successful.



Ask him what he does for a living or what his own father does and see his face recoil in shame. Thank you!He probably cannot afford 3 square meals but his happiness is that someone from his tribe is successful.Ask him what he does for a living or what his own father does and see his face recoil in shame.