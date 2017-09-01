Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) (3412 Views)

He wrote:



!!WHAT A COUNTRY NIGERIA!!!



LADIES AND GENTLEMEN THIS IS AN HOSPITAL IN ONE OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN NIGERIA, THIS HOSPITAL IS ACTUALLY LOCATED AT IPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN OGUN STATE.



THE SAD PART OF THIS IS THAT SOME OF THE TOP NIGERIANS POLITICIANS IS FROM THIS STATE, LIKE; OKIKIOLA OBASANJO, KEMI ADEOSUN, PROF WOLE SOYINKA AND MUCH MORE.



THE SAD PART IS THAT THIS IS THE ONLY HEALTH CENTER THAT IS SERVING THE ENTIRE THIS LOCAL GOVERNMENT.



WHAT A SHAME



BUT WHEN THE TOP GUYS IN THE GOVERNMENT ARE SICK THEY WILL FLY TO EUROPE.



WHAT A HEARTLESS AND WICKED PEOPLE WE HAVE AS A LEADERS.













OP i hail thee oo.. \0/ ur English will finally demolish the decayed structure 6 Likes

OkuFaba:

Am i the only one who died after you killed English on this post 3 Likes

A sorry state of facilities affairs.

My Friend is from Ipokia. Calling him right away



All Progressive Confusion

It's very beautiful





Ibikunle Amosun has been governor for the last ......years.



Useless government



Oyibo ! 1 Like

A world class hospital

Jésù Christ. My home town, nvr been dere b4 sha. But dis is jxt too bad....

Hummmm

what's wrong with it? even lasuth and uch isn't better than this...

Not true. I worked at general hospital idi iroko during my NYSC in 2013 which is under ipokia LGA while my friend works at General hospital ipokia. I drive down to ipokia almost every weekend to stay with him to avoid extra work that the cunny doctors on call leave for me. Truth be told I have never seen this hospital before. It might exist but surely not the only hospital serving ipokia LGA.

Nigeria is a failed state

PMB till 2023





looks like a Skullarship office



wonder why they call the SE red mud republic when this is real red mud i am seeing here



Even dead bodies cannot be kept here.

Its a disgrace to Ogun state.

Nigerian health system is same everywhere

Same in daura or otouke

It's not about the personalities but how citizens are engaged in decision making, it's either you agitate for better living or engage them and hold them accountable or their will be our fate many years to come



Politicians will never do the right thing but only for the right opportunity

IRockALot:

It's very beautiful



See as I just hide dey dodge bullets!



No be op fault.



Na copy and paste cause am.

OkuFaba:

OP i hail thee oo.. \0/ ur English will finally demolish the decayed structure lol

OP just had to stoop so low to the level of that local structure



How does ikpokia itself look like?

OkuFaba:

Nah..This can't be an active clinic..



It just not possible

And whenever they wanna do the health center count in Ogun state, this nightmare slaughter slab will be inclusive, what an horror movie.

LasgidiOnline:

THIS IS AN HOSPITAL IN ONE OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN NIGERIA, THIS HOSPITAL IS ACTUALLY LOCATED AT IPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN OGUN STATE.THE SAD PART OF THIS IS THAT SOME OF THE TOP NIGERIANS POLITICIANS IS FROM THIS STATE, LIKE; OKIKIOLA OBASANJO, KEMI ADEOSUN, PROF WOLE SOYINKA AND MUCH MORE.THE SAD PART IS THAT THIS IS THE ONLY HEALTH CENTER THAT IS SERVING THE ENTIRE THIS LOCAL GOVERNMENT.



16 Years of PDP@Federal Level,

16 years of AD+PDP+AC+ACN@ State level

Skull mining hospital 1 Like

Keneking:

APC is indeed scam



Ibikunle Amosun has been governor for the last ......years.



Useless government



NYSC would still post Corpers here to serve their father...and their land

Try to please grow some sense, how is it peculiar with APC? all i see here is all the politicians that have been governing Nigeria since independence are all inhuman, this scenario is not only seen in Ogun but also other states. we need a total overhaul of the sets of people we have now in govt, whether PDP or APC and replace them with competent youthful and innovative individuals via our votes come 2019.



Skull clinic A place of skull.Skull clinic