Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos)

Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 9:32am
Here is a decayed hospital in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun state, According to a Facebook user, Hakeem Adebayo who shared the photos said the hospital serves the whole of ipokia local government.

He wrote:

!!WHAT A COUNTRY NIGERIA!!!

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN THIS IS AN HOSPITAL IN ONE OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN NIGERIA, THIS HOSPITAL IS ACTUALLY LOCATED AT IPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN OGUN STATE.

THE SAD PART OF THIS IS THAT SOME OF THE TOP NIGERIANS POLITICIANS IS FROM THIS STATE, LIKE; OKIKIOLA OBASANJO, KEMI ADEOSUN, PROF WOLE SOYINKA AND MUCH MORE.

THE SAD PART IS THAT THIS IS THE ONLY HEALTH CENTER THAT IS SERVING THE ENTIRE THIS LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

WHAT A SHAME

BUT WHEN THE TOP GUYS IN THE GOVERNMENT ARE SICK THEY WILL FLY TO EUROPE.

WHAT A HEARTLESS AND WICKED PEOPLE WE HAVE AS A LEADERS.






Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 9:33am
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by OkuFaba(m): 9:39am
OP i hail thee oo.. \0/ ur English will finally demolish the decayed structure cheesy shocked

Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by NorthSide: 9:42am
OkuFaba:
Am i the only one who died after you killed English on this post shocked

Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by emajoe: 11:28am
A sorry state of facilities affairs.
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Samtobh(m): 11:29am
My Friend is from Ipokia. Calling him right away
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by enimooko: 11:29am

All Progressive Confusion
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by IRockALot(m): 11:29am
It's very beautiful
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Keneking: 11:30am
APC is indeed scam angry

Ibikunle Amosun has been governor for the last ......years.

Useless government angry angry angry

NYSC would still post Corpers here to serve their father...and their land embarassed grin

Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Karence(f): 11:31am
Oyibo ! grin

Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Angelb4: 11:31am
A world class hospital
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Faseyi17(m): 11:31am
Jésù Christ. My home town, nvr been dere b4 sha. But dis is jxt too bad....
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by haconjy(m): 11:31am
Hummmm
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by WIZGUY69(m): 11:31am
what's wrong with it? even lasuth and uch isn't better than this...
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Namzy(m): 11:32am
Not true. I worked at general hospital idi iroko during my NYSC in 2013 which is under ipokia LGA while my friend works at General hospital ipokia. I drive down to ipokia almost every weekend to stay with him to avoid extra work that the cunny doctors on call leave for me. Truth be told I have never seen this hospital before. It might exist but surely not the only hospital serving ipokia LGA.
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 11:32am
Nigeria is a failed state
PMB till 2023
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 11:32am
undecided undecided

looks like a Skullarship office

wonder why they call the SE red mud republic when this is real red mud i am seeing here

undecided undecided
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by talljennie: 11:32am
Even dead bodies cannot be kept here.
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by gebest: 11:33am
Its a disgrace to Ogun state.
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by senier007(m): 11:33am
Nigerian health system is same everywhere
Same in daura or otouke
It's not about the personalities but how citizens are engaged in decision making, it's either you agitate for better living or engage them and hold them accountable or their will be our fate many years to come

Politicians will never do the right thing but only for the right opportunity
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by OceanmorganTrix: 11:34am
IRockALot:
It's very beautiful


looks like a place for tourism
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by stasius: 11:35am
See as I just hide dey dodge bullets!

No be op fault.

Na copy and paste cause am.
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 11:35am
OkuFaba:
OP i hail thee oo.. \0/ ur English will finally demolish the decayed structure cheesy shocked
lol
OP just had to stoop so low to the level of that local structurecheesy

The pillars holding the structure of that clinic can't withstand heavy grammargrin
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 11:36am
How does ikpokia itself look like?
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Olapraise01(m): 11:36am
OkuFaba:
OP i hail thee oo.. \0/ ur English will finally demolish the decayed structure cheesy shocked
Abi o hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by realestniggah: 11:37am
Nah..This can't be an active clinic..

It just not possible
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by abworld6deep(m): 11:37am
And whenever they wanna do the health center count in Ogun state, this nightmare slaughter slab will be inclusive, what an horror movie.
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by enimooko: 11:37am
16 Years of PDP@Federal Level,
16 years of AD+PDP+AC+ACN@ State level
2 years of APC @Both Federal and State level
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Nigga44: 11:38am
Skull mining hospital grin

Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Eyanmukaila(m): 11:38am
Keneking:
APC is indeed scam angry

Ibikunle Amosun has been governor for the last ......years.

Useless government angry angry angry

NYSC would still post Corpers here to serve their father...and their land embarassed grin

Try to please grow some sense, how is it peculiar with APC? all i see here is all the politicians that have been governing Nigeria since independence are all inhuman, this scenario is not only seen in Ogun but also other states. we need a total overhaul of the sets of people we have now in govt, whether PDP or APC and replace them with competent youthful and innovative individuals via our votes come 2019.
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 11:39am
A place of skull. undecided
Skull clinic undecided
Re: Bad Condition Of Health Clinic In Ipokia LGA In Ogun (Photos) by Kellydrive1: 11:40am
A Shrine or a ClinicSMH

