|MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by WotzupNG: 12:20pm
Nigerian Rapper and Chocolate City ‘CEO’, MI Abaga was a guest on a pulse show where he was confronted by Osagie, a music critic who spoke of how Chocolate City has dropped in reputation since MI took over the affairs of the label.
He spoke of how the Artistes on the label are buying Youtube views and that the flagship Artiste in Chocolate City is nothing much to write home about.
This didn’t sit well with the Rapper who lost his cool immediately and resorted to using curse words multiple times. Video below.
Video Credit: Pulse
https://www.wotzup.ng/mi-loses-cool-osagie-chocolate-city/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSV_n4DVYQ4&feature=youtu.be
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by WotzupNG: 12:21pm
lalasticlala
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by TheNextAce: 12:23pm
MI take a back seat. No point cussing. You either up your game or keep mum
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by OrestesDante: 12:39pm
M.I
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by Evablizin(f): 12:42pm
Ok,there is no beans to fry......next
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by gabinogem(m): 12:43pm
But na the osagie start 2 use curse words nah
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by apexJ(m): 12:51pm
i refer u to M.I 's own words......*me sef i b human being o*........4 d fact say hin na M.I no mean say he always gat to kip his cool
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by LifestyleTonite: 1:15pm
What's MI's problem? Just cos he's a celebrity doesn't mean he can talk down on another man let alone a journalist.
lalasticlala, this thing is trending on twitter Osagz
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by Mopolchi: 3:30pm
Dem be mumu.
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by maxiuc(m): 3:31pm
Where is Ice prince abi he don melt finish?
Chocolate city ko butter city ni
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by jashar(f): 3:31pm
he vex....
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by HauteReel: 3:32pm
Keep moving.
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by wakililipupuru: 3:32pm
Aboki
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by koladebrainiac(m): 3:32pm
that guy started it so its no MI fault
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by TheKingIsHere: 3:33pm
We love to criticize. No need to get angry bro
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by happney65: 3:33pm
I guess you all don't know osagie..He is a very very controversial journalist..And he loves living in controversy..He started the abuses..Go watch the very beginning of the video
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by barryblued: 3:34pm
Him sef him be human being
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by SalamRushdie: 3:34pm
Immediately he started behaving like a local govt chairman I knew they weren't gon make hits again
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by KingOvo(m): 3:34pm
MI Abaga, take a seat please. Its just the gospel truth that Choc City took a backseat with you in charge. Under your watch Iceprince became an upcoming artiste, Koker and the likes you signed didn't portray what the label was know for. So please take a seat again!
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by oksmart1992(m): 3:34pm
Short people can lose cool eh!!! !! Make im behave ooo before person throw am through window
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by wellmax(m): 3:34pm
Is Music Critic a job?
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by holatin(m): 3:35pm
those who can't perform, criticize and bad mouth those who can.
you go dey inside one room dey rubbish human like say they are the cause of ur depression filled life.
if na me, I go use style put my finger in his eyes.
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by legitnow: 3:35pm
I have alwayz known MI to be an idiot.
Finally the world will see the real MI.
Osagie is equally a fool. Is dat how to conduct interview?
Black man brain, everything s fight. hissss!
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by tlopez82: 3:35pm
Please who is MI? is it a name of a person. animal, place or thing?
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by tlopez82: 3:36pm
Please who is MI? is it a name of a person, animal, place or thing?
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by kkaluko: 3:36pm
Don't put the blame on M. I they interviewer was too aggressive
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by UgoFly: 3:36pm
OK. this argument just sent us back to recession.
But that guy was too aggressive. Shey na im papa get chocolate city ni? That's why I hate critic, they don't know what you pass through to create something out of nothing but they d be quick to condemn your work. I saw sadness in MI's eyes, he almost told the guy 'have you even managed a kiosk in your life, with this kind polo you dey wear'
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by Jigba(f): 3:36pm
gabinogem:
Yea I saw that too
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by MoreWahala: 3:36pm
Bastard! You better stop this nonsense scam before thunder fire you to death
|Re: MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) by Partnerbiz3: 3:37pm
That guy speaks well...
