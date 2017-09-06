Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / MI Abaga And Osagie Quarrel On Pulse Show (Video) (7009 Views)

He spoke of how the Artistes on the label are buying Youtube views and that the flagship Artiste in Chocolate City is nothing much to write home about.



This didn’t sit well with the Rapper who lost his cool immediately and resorted to using curse words multiple times. Video below.



lalasticlala

MI take a back seat. No point cussing. You either up your game or keep mum 3 Likes 1 Share

M.I

Ok,there is no beans to fry......next

But na the osagie start 2 use curse words nah 29 Likes 3 Shares

i refer u to M.I 's own words......*me sef i b human being o*........4 d fact say hin na M.I no mean say he always gat to kip his cool 20 Likes 2 Shares

What's MI's problem? Just cos he's a celebrity doesn't mean he can talk down on another man let alone a journalist.



lalasticlala, this thing is trending on twitter Osagz

Dem be mumu.

Where is Ice prince abi he don melt finish?





Chocolate city ko butter city ni 4 Likes

he vex....





Keep moving.

Aboki 1 Like

that guy started it so its no MI fault 17 Likes

We love to criticize. No need to get angry bro 2 Likes

I guess you all don't know osagie..He is a very very controversial journalist..And he loves living in controversy..He started the abuses..Go watch the very beginning of the video 15 Likes 1 Share

Him sef him be human being

Immediately he started behaving like a local govt chairman I knew they weren't gon make hits again

MI Abaga, take a seat please. Its just the gospel truth that Choc City took a backseat with you in charge. Under your watch Iceprince became an upcoming artiste, Koker and the likes you signed didn't portray what the label was know for. So please take a seat again! 7 Likes

Short people can lose cool eh!!! !! Make im behave ooo before person throw am through window 5 Likes

Music Critic a job? Isa job? 10 Likes

those who can't perform, criticize and bad mouth those who can.



you go dey inside one room dey rubbish human like say they are the cause of ur depression filled life.



if na me, I go use style put my finger in his eyes. 16 Likes 1 Share

I have alwayz known MI to be an idiot.



Finally the world will see the real MI.



Osagie is equally a fool. Is dat how to conduct interview?



Black man brain, everything s fight. hissss! 5 Likes

Please who is MI? is it a name of a person. animal, place or thing?

Don't put the blame on M. I they interviewer was too aggressive 3 Likes

OK. this argument just sent us back to recession.







But that guy was too aggressive. Shey na im papa get chocolate city ni? That's why I hate critic, they don't know what you pass through to create something out of nothing but they d be quick to condemn your work. I saw sadness in MI's eyes, he almost told the guy 'have you even managed a kiosk in your life, with this kind polo you dey wear' 4 Likes 1 Share

gabinogem:

But na the osagie start 2 use curse words nah



Yea I saw that too

