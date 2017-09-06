Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott (6128 Views)

He is seeking for an injunction from the court in the suit with number FHC/ABJ/ CS/756/2017 to restrain Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB from boycotting the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18.



According to Ndubuaku if Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB are allowed to proceed with the planned election boycott, it could result into irreparable damages to him and other innocent citizen who have properties and businesses in Onitsha and other part of the state.



In an affidavit he deposed to support the suit, the plaintiff told the court that Kanu and other IPOB members have repeatedly made utterances and threats to stop any form of election in Anambra State and Igbo land.



“The defendants (1st and 2nd) are capable of carrying out their threat, and if this happens, many lives will be lost. And properties destroyed, which will include that of the plaintiff.



“If the defendants are not restrained, it may lead to confrontation. With other law abiding citizens, who insist on electing their governor and a clash with the defendants will occasion bloodbath as there would be total breakdown of law and order,” Ndubuaku averred. Besides, he prayed the court for an order restraining Kanu and IPOB from further harassing or intimidating eligible voters in Anambra State or mobilising their members to scuttle the planned election.



Equally cited as defendants in the suit were the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Meanwhile, when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Justice Babatunde Quadri who is sitting as the vacation Judge, declined to issue ex-parte order as he was prayed to do by the plaintiff.



Justice Quadri who is to sit on the case has directed counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Smart Iheazor to go and notify all the defendants (Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB) by serving them with copies of all the relevant court processes.



