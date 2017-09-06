₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 04:45 PM
Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by Youngadvocate: 2:37pm
A business man in Anambra, Dr. Richard Ndubuaku, has sued the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja over their plan to boycott the forthcoming gubernatorial election of the state.
He is seeking for an injunction from the court in the suit with number FHC/ABJ/ CS/756/2017 to restrain Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB from boycotting the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18.
According to Ndubuaku if Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB are allowed to proceed with the planned election boycott, it could result into irreparable damages to him and other innocent citizen who have properties and businesses in Onitsha and other part of the state.
In an affidavit he deposed to support the suit, the plaintiff told the court that Kanu and other IPOB members have repeatedly made utterances and threats to stop any form of election in Anambra State and Igbo land.
“The defendants (1st and 2nd) are capable of carrying out their threat, and if this happens, many lives will be lost. And properties destroyed, which will include that of the plaintiff.
“If the defendants are not restrained, it may lead to confrontation. With other law abiding citizens, who insist on electing their governor and a clash with the defendants will occasion bloodbath as there would be total breakdown of law and order,” Ndubuaku averred. Besides, he prayed the court for an order restraining Kanu and IPOB from further harassing or intimidating eligible voters in Anambra State or mobilising their members to scuttle the planned election.
Equally cited as defendants in the suit were the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Meanwhile, when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Justice Babatunde Quadri who is sitting as the vacation Judge, declined to issue ex-parte order as he was prayed to do by the plaintiff.
Justice Quadri who is to sit on the case has directed counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Smart Iheazor to go and notify all the defendants (Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB) by serving them with copies of all the relevant court processes.
http://igbobia.com/?q=breaking-anambra-businessman-drags-nnamdi-kanu-ipob-to-court-over-anambra-state-election-boycott-0
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by venai(m): 2:39pm
Dr. Richard Ndubuaku, na too much money dey worry you.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by sarrki(m): 2:39pm
Kanu will know that he's the only one on this rubbish of his
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by benzene00: 2:40pm
sarrki:
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by smartty68(m): 2:41pm
sarrki:I wasn't disappointed when I opened this thread because I knew you'll be here masturbating on this thread.
Opata yarning master a.k.a BMC. Twale
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by Evablizin(f): 2:41pm
Sarrki
madridguy,omenkalive,ngeneukwune please help me,call your members Food is ready
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by Yyeske(m): 2:42pm
Bros, forget those miscreants because they can't do nothing about the election.
Lunatic chief swine Nnamdi kanu is still going to court and that his speech will still be used against him in court. Any miscreant who tries crap that day go hear am.
Your nightmare Buratai is waiting with his boys
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by Blue3k(m): 2:43pm
I'm pretty sure this case will fall on its face since it lacks merit. Seriously what's court supposed to do remedy the man without violating IPOB rights. If the don't want vote then so what. Do you want them to call off boycott because your paranoid. Honestly as long they don't physical stop anyone from exercising their rights it's all good.
That said if they can prove he had violent intentions or said violent threats maybe they have case. Everyone knows intentions are hard to prove. They just need to have the audio proof from rallies or something concrete.
restrain Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB from boycotting the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18.
In an affidavit he deposed to support the suit, the plaintiff told the court that Kanu and other IPOB members have repeatedly made utterances and threats to stop any form of election in Anambra State and Igbo land.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by sarrki(m): 2:45pm
smartty68:
They believe that PMB is cloned but they don't believe that RECESSION is gone! Whoever cursed these people is very wicked!!!
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by sarrki(m): 2:46pm
Evablizin:
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by deji17: 2:49pm
A business man in Anambra, Dr. Richard Ndubuaku is an Afonja man from Ekiti State.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by sarrki(m): 2:51pm
deji17:
He should be from somewhere in ikole I think or efon alaye better still ido ajinare
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by smartty68(m): 2:51pm
sarrki:As intelligent as you've always claimed to be, you believe that Naija is outta recession. Your level of literacy tire me o
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by sarrki(m): 2:53pm
smartty68:
They know NOTHING abt RECESSION or Restructuring.As long as they see PMB on d throne,RECESSION won't end,Restructuring can't start
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by smartty68(m): 2:54pm
sarrki:
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by deji17: 2:56pm
sarrki:
Bro, you are right. He is an Uncle to one Mr AyoChukwu Nnamdiot FayoBueze.
Useless Unity beggars. One Nigeria, na by force? Biafla or death
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by omenkaLives(m): 2:57pm
Evablizin:Your own members are done doing theirs I presume.
How does the urine taste my sister?
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by chinoxstock: 3:02pm
One day we shall in Nigeria and wake up in Biafra.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by Freetech: 3:02pm
Ipob is not registered, its illegal association (TAN) so it's futile to go to court because of the miscreants. Take PDP their sponsor to court instead.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by Evablizin(f): 3:04pm
omenkaLives:yummy,very tastee the Lion king need to drink the urine to boost his immune system in order to fight rats invasion before i talk about him fighting against corruption
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by carzola(m): 3:06pm
they are two Useless people in Nigeria right now
1. Nnandi Kanu
2. Mr Buhari
We dont need them anymore.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by omenkaLives(m): 3:07pm
Evablizin:Kanu's Urine tastes "yummy".
- An iPod Youthress said it not me.
No wonder they act like Ps.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by KanuIsCursed: 3:08pm
omenkaLives:It taste like origin according to our idiotic pigs of Biafra
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by KanuIsCursed: 3:11pm
deji17:he is afonja from Oshogbo IDP camp
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by Omeokachie: 3:11pm
"He is seeking for an injunction from the court in the suit with number FHC/ABJ/ CS/756/2017 to restrain Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB from boycotting the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18."
Oga, go and buy strong rope and chains for use in dragging people out of their bedrooms on that day.
What an intelligent "doctor".
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by KanuIsCursed: 3:13pm
omenkaLives:
Omenka be giving ipig uppercut like
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by potipher7: 3:27pm
omenkaLives:mynd44 lalasticlala seun
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by AfonjaConehead: 3:31pm
KanuIsCursed:
from Masterkim to Certificateless all under ban. Now u yaff come with KanuIsCursed! Oam4j seun Mynd44 come and see wonders o
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by omenkaLives(m): 3:34pm
potipher7:If you like create a thousand monikers, follow me, and spam my mentions including those of the mods just to have me banned, you'd be the one recieving those bans.
Just look how miserable I've made your life even when ignoring you.
Mechanical engineering graduate indeed.
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by KanuIsCursed: 3:34pm
AfonjaConehead:Who is masterkim and certificateless?are u high on kanu's urine?
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by AfonjaConehead: 3:41pm
omenkaLives:
define miserable
Re: Richard Ndubuaku Sues Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Over Election Boycott by sarrki(m): 3:41pm
omenkaLives:
Boss , have been laughing since
