Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) (4567 Views)

Car Burning On 3rd Mainland Bridge In Lagos (Video) / The LAGOS STATE They Don't Let You See (video + Photos) / Nigerian Brushing His Teeth On London Train, Video & Photos Go Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I continued my lifelens trip with my journey to Badagry, Lagos State.



We all know Badagry as that location (based on history) where the slave trade happened.



The Lifelens documentary is not really about telling stories about the history of Badagry town, but forging out a narrative of the people living on the other side of the River, the Island of Gberefun.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNMem9K0b40



In a Village that houses fishermen and other artisans, Gberefun is indeed a haven when it comes to fishing, and this is evident by the domination of the community by fisherman.



As expected we paid a visit to the Palace of the Oba Akran of Gbadagry where we learned about the history of Badagry. Founded around 1425 AD, people lived along the coast of Gberefun, (where we went to). Gberefu Village is an island few minutes away from Badagry, 2 hours from Lagos and 30 minutes from Benin Republic.



http://deedeesblog.com/documentary-trip-to-gberefun-village-badagry-lagos-state/ What will be the joy in this life if we do not seek out people in obscure locations to check out how they live and how we can impact them positively.I continued my lifelens trip with my journey to Badagry, Lagos State.We all know Badagry as that location (based on history) where the slave trade happened.The Lifelens documentary is not really about telling stories about the history of Badagry town, but forging out a narrative of the people living on the other side of the River, the Island of Gberefun.In a Village that houses fishermen and other artisans, Gberefun is indeed a haven when it comes to fishing, and this is evident by the domination of the community by fisherman.As expected we paid a visit to the Palace of the Oba Akran of Gbadagry where we learned about the history of Badagry. Founded around 1425 AD, people lived along the coast of Gberefun, (where we went to). Gberefu Village is an island few minutes away from Badagry, 2 hours from Lagos and 30 minutes from Benin Republic. 1 Like

Nice





As expected we paid a visit to the Palace of the Oba Akran of Gbadagry where we learned about the history of Badagry. Founded around 1425 AD, people lived along the coast of Gberefun, (where we went to). Gberefu Village is an island few minutes away from Badagry, 2 hours from Lagos and 30 minutes from Benin Republic.



The name of the town was informed to have evolved from Agbedegreme (which means Agbedeh’s farm in “Ogu” lan­guage) to Agbedagari and from Agbedagari to Badagry by Yoruba settlers and European slave traders respectively.



Badagry is lorded over by the Wheno Aholuship, a kingship head by the Oba Akran of Badagry and has about 7 white cap high chiefs, that takes care of the quarter which the Badagry town is divided into. These quarters are Aho­vikoh, Boekoh, Jegba, Posukoh, Awhanjigo, Asago, Whalako and Ganho.



Entry into the Gberefun Village from Badagry town.



The sea port is the first port of call after leaving the Badagry town. Boats are already on ground to move transporters from the Mainland to the Island, here you get to stay on the boat for about 8 minutes before reaching the other side of the River - the Island.



On getting to the island, there are motor bikes on ground to take you 20 minutes into Gberefun village. ( How the motorbikes got to the other side of the river, I do not know).



http://deedeesblog.com/documentary-trip-to-gberefun-village-badagry-lagos-state/ In a Village that houses fishermen and other artisans, Gberefun is indeed a haven when it comes to fishing, and this is evident by the domination of the community by fisherman.As expected we paid a visit to the Palace of the Oba Akran of Gbadagry where we learned about the history of Badagry. Founded around 1425 AD, people lived along the coast of Gberefun, (where we went to). Gberefu Village is an island few minutes away from Badagry, 2 hours from Lagos and 30 minutes from Benin Republic.The name of the town was informed to have evolved from Agbedegreme (which means Agbedeh’s farm in “Ogu” lan­guage) to Agbedagari and from Agbedagari to Badagry by Yoruba settlers and European slave traders respectively.Badagry is lorded over by the Wheno Aholuship, a kingship head by the Oba Akran of Badagry and has about 7 white cap high chiefs, that takes care of the quarter which the Badagry town is divided into. These quarters are Aho­vikoh, Boekoh, Jegba, Posukoh, Awhanjigo, Asago, Whalako and Ganho.Entry into the Gberefun Village from Badagry town.The sea port is the first port of call after leaving the Badagry town. Boats are already on ground to move transporters from the Mainland to the Island, here you get to stay on the boat for about 8 minutes before reaching the other side of the River - the Island.On getting to the island, there are motor bikes on ground to take you 20 minutes into Gberefun village. ( How the motorbikes got to the other side of the river, I do not know).





One of the persons interviewed mentioned the fact that the village needs electricity

They need more speed boats to transport the school children from the village to Badagry town

Gberefun village does not have a pipe borne water, the community fetches from a central well (isn't this pathetic, really?)

They need corporate organizations to come to their aid to assist them with infrastructures no matter how little, since these corporate organizations send their representatives to make purchases from the Gberefun town.



All in All, well meaning Nigerians can also lend a helping hand to these people, a little assistance here and there would definitely go a long way to impart their lives positively.



Thanks for reading. Do let me hear from you by dropping your comments below! Can something be done to better the lots of people living here?



http://deedeesblog.com/documentary-trip-to-gberefun-village-badagry-lagos-state/ These were the observations from the visit and interviews:One of the persons interviewed mentioned the fact that the village needs electricityThey need more speed boats to transport the school children from the village to Badagry townGberefun village does not have a pipe borne water, the community fetches from a central well (isn't this pathetic, really?)They need corporate organizations to come to their aid to assist them with infrastructures no matter how little, since these corporate organizations send their representatives to make purchases from the Gberefun town.All in All, well meaning Nigerians can also lend a helping hand to these people, a little assistance here and there would definitely go a long way to impart their lives positively.Thanks for reading. Do let me hear from you by dropping your comments below! Can something be done to better the lots of people living here?





http://deedeesblog.com/documentary-trip-to-gberefun-village-badagry-lagos-state/ More pictures of the Gberefun Village.





a. The only borehole in Gberefun Community, damaged beyond repairs



b. One of the thatched houses for a popular fisherman in the community - Baba Gbenga



http://deedeesblog.com/documentary-trip-to-gberefun-village-badagry-lagos-state/ Pictures...a. The only borehole in Gberefun Community, damaged beyond repairsb. One of the thatched houses for a popular fisherman in the community - Baba Gbenga

BlackDBagba:

Nice

Thanks Bro. Thanks Bro.

Nice work bro

Am inspired

Learnstuffs:

Nice work bro

Am inspired

Thanks bro, only if lalasticlala and seun can help push to FP.



People in the Gberefu Island needs help! The more media attention they get, the better for these guys. Thanks bro, only if lalasticlala and seun can help push to FP.People in the Gberefu Island needs help! The more media attention they get, the better for these guys. 1 Like

Mehn... your pictures are dope. Nice work

Nice seeking out places like this 3 Likes

Lovely...

Pathetic.

Places like this requires quick development as I'm certain the rate of skull mining will be alarming, owing to how under developed and ancient the village is.A good base for demonic and head cutting cum liver and kidney mining ritualists.

Throw me into this "den" at 6 pm and watch me cry like a bittch all through. I'd be looking around suspecting everyone, having it at the back of my sorry head ,that it can just be hacked off at any time. 1 Like 1 Share

What time is Man city Liverpool match? 1 Like

Tinubu will soon come and chase them out of their land 2 Likes

you are actually living some1's biggest dream.....#keepithumble

This is an exquisite demonstration of great nationalism!

Banter1:

What time is Man city Liverpool match? 18:30 18:30 1 Like

They need a bridge ASAP

Banter1:

What time is Man city Liverpool match? midnight midnight 1 Like

SHTFguy:

Tinubu will soon come and chase them out of their land BADAGRY SHOULD BE CEDED TO BENIN REPUBLIC BADAGRY SHOULD BE CEDED TO BENIN REPUBLIC 1 Like

.

letusbepieces:

Skull Miners..



It may look serene but i dare u to go there, u wont leave to tell the story.

I repeat again! Throw me there at broad day light,I'd still weep like a biitch!!!Hiding in the bush is same as walking on the road.The head goes off ANYWHERE ,ANYHOW & ANYTIME!!! I repeat again! Throw me there at broad day light,I'd still weep like a biitch!!!Hiding in the bush is same as walking on the road.The head goes off ANYWHERE ,ANYHOW & ANYTIME!!! 1 Like

the Above is a documentary, but some Zombies would come here and start blaming a certain tribe for their lack of Brain.



Note: we only have Nigeria.



not ODUDUWA REPUBLIC

or BIAFRA REPUBLIC



#say.no.to.Afonja

#say.no.to.flatinos



BIGOTS you're free to Quote.

1. it doesn't take 8mims to get to the island... kilodeh?

2. you didn't say they have a chief who sells beach sand and I don't know what he does with the money (my uncle tho)

3. the whole of badagry need good drinkable water... the people on the mainland actually get water from on filling station close to badagry grammar school... or a well at the police barracks which they consider clean

4

I'm a native of badagry... Ganho to be precise

good job anyways!! 1 Like

1. it doesn't take 8mims to get to the island... kilodeh?

2. you didn't say they have a chief who sells beach sand and I don't know what he does with the money (my uncle tho)

3. the whole of badagry need good drinkable water... the people on the mainland actually get water from on filling station close to badagry grammar school... or a well at the police barracks which they consider clean

4

I'm a native of badagry... Ganho to be precise

good job anyways!!

letusbepieces:

Skull Miners..



It may look serene but i dare u to go there, u wont live to tell the story. smh smh