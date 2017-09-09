₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:07pm On Sep 06
What will be the joy in this life if we do not seek out people in obscure locations to check out how they live and how we can impact them positively.
I continued my lifelens trip with my journey to Badagry, Lagos State.
We all know Badagry as that location (based on history) where the slave trade happened.
The Lifelens documentary is not really about telling stories about the history of Badagry town, but forging out a narrative of the people living on the other side of the River, the Island of Gberefun.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNMem9K0b40
In a Village that houses fishermen and other artisans, Gberefun is indeed a haven when it comes to fishing, and this is evident by the domination of the community by fisherman.
As expected we paid a visit to the Palace of the Oba Akran of Gbadagry where we learned about the history of Badagry. Founded around 1425 AD, people lived along the coast of Gberefun, (where we went to). Gberefu Village is an island few minutes away from Badagry, 2 hours from Lagos and 30 minutes from Benin Republic.
http://deedeesblog.com/documentary-trip-to-gberefun-village-badagry-lagos-state/
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by BlackDBagba: 5:12pm On Sep 06
Nice
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:17pm On Sep 06
In a Village that houses fishermen and other artisans, Gberefun is indeed a haven when it comes to fishing, and this is evident by the domination of the community by fisherman.
As expected we paid a visit to the Palace of the Oba Akran of Gbadagry where we learned about the history of Badagry. Founded around 1425 AD, people lived along the coast of Gberefun, (where we went to). Gberefu Village is an island few minutes away from Badagry, 2 hours from Lagos and 30 minutes from Benin Republic.
The name of the town was informed to have evolved from Agbedegreme (which means Agbedeh’s farm in “Ogu” language) to Agbedagari and from Agbedagari to Badagry by Yoruba settlers and European slave traders respectively.
Badagry is lorded over by the Wheno Aholuship, a kingship head by the Oba Akran of Badagry and has about 7 white cap high chiefs, that takes care of the quarter which the Badagry town is divided into. These quarters are Ahovikoh, Boekoh, Jegba, Posukoh, Awhanjigo, Asago, Whalako and Ganho.
Entry into the Gberefun Village from Badagry town.
The sea port is the first port of call after leaving the Badagry town. Boats are already on ground to move transporters from the Mainland to the Island, here you get to stay on the boat for about 8 minutes before reaching the other side of the River - the Island.
On getting to the island, there are motor bikes on ground to take you 20 minutes into Gberefun village. ( How the motorbikes got to the other side of the river, I do not know).
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:22pm On Sep 06
These were the observations from the visit and interviews:
One of the persons interviewed mentioned the fact that the village needs electricity
They need more speed boats to transport the school children from the village to Badagry town
Gberefun village does not have a pipe borne water, the community fetches from a central well (isn't this pathetic, really?)
They need corporate organizations to come to their aid to assist them with infrastructures no matter how little, since these corporate organizations send their representatives to make purchases from the Gberefun town.
All in All, well meaning Nigerians can also lend a helping hand to these people, a little assistance here and there would definitely go a long way to impart their lives positively.
Thanks for reading. Do let me hear from you by dropping your comments below! Can something be done to better the lots of people living here?
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:24pm On Sep 06
More pictures of the Gberefun Village.
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:25pm On Sep 06
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:27pm On Sep 06
Pictures...
a. The only borehole in Gberefun Community, damaged beyond repairs
b. One of the thatched houses for a popular fisherman in the community - Baba Gbenga
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:29pm On Sep 06
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 5:37pm On Sep 06
BlackDBagba:
Thanks Bro.
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Learnstuffs(m): 3:26am
Nice work bro
Am inspired
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by deturla(m): 8:05am
Learnstuffs:
Thanks bro, only if lalasticlala and seun can help push to FP.
People in the Gberefu Island needs help! The more media attention they get, the better for these guys.
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 11:11am
Mehn... your pictures are dope. Nice work
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by SenorFax(m): 11:11am
Nice seeking out places like this
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Outofsync(m): 11:12am
Lovely...
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by nkwuocha1: 11:13am
Pathetic.
Places like this requires quick development as I'm certain the rate of skull mining will be alarming, owing to how under developed and ancient the village is.A good base for demonic and head cutting cum liver and kidney mining ritualists.
Throw me into this "den" at 6 pm and watch me cry like a bittch all through. I'd be looking around suspecting everyone, having it at the back of my sorry head ,that it can just be hacked off at any time.
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Banter1: 11:13am
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by SHTFguy: 11:14am
Tinubu will soon come and chase them out of their land
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by HMZi(m): 11:14am
you are actually living some1's biggest dream.....#keepithumble
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by oyeleyeearl(m): 11:15am
This is an exquisite demonstration of great nationalism!
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by digoster(m): 11:15am
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by bkool7(m): 11:15am
They need a bridge ASAP
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by muller101(m): 11:16am
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by 9jayes: 11:17am
SHTFguy:BADAGRY SHOULD BE CEDED TO BENIN REPUBLIC
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Ihatepork: 11:19am
.
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by nkwuocha1: 11:20am
letusbepieces:
I repeat again! Throw me there at broad day light,I'd still weep like a biitch!!!Hiding in the bush is same as walking on the road.The head goes off ANYWHERE ,ANYHOW & ANYTIME!!!
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by abduldope(m): 11:21am
the Above is a documentary, but some Zombies would come here and start blaming a certain tribe for their lack of Brain.
Note: we only have Nigeria.
not ODUDUWA REPUBLIC
or BIAFRA REPUBLIC
#say.no.to.Afonja
#say.no.to.flatinos
BIGOTS you're free to Quote.
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Martinmania(m): 11:22am
1. it doesn't take 8mims to get to the island... kilodeh?
2. you didn't say they have a chief who sells beach sand and I don't know what he does with the money (my uncle tho)
3. the whole of badagry need good drinkable water... the people on the mainland actually get water from on filling station close to badagry grammar school... or a well at the police barracks which they consider clean
4
I'm a native of badagry... Ganho to be precise
good job anyways!!
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by dangotesmummy: 11:22am
letusbepieces:smh
Re: A Trip To Gberefun Village, Badagry, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Wisebisho: 11:23am
