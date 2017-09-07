Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State (5487 Views)

*Breaking:*

*Prophet T.B Joshua* to establish a $1billion University of Science and Technology in Arigidi Akoko,Ondo State.



Apart from the magnificent structures that will be put in place, the University will also have airfield and helipad for private jets, helicopters and Naval airships to compliment the Naval School at Imeri, first of its kind in the Universe.



In addition, the university will also be boast of over 90% foreign expatriates as its academic staff while the supporting and administrative staff will be sourced within.



In view of this development, we, the Akoko Progressive Union in Akure are saying big thank you to the erudite and most humble Prophet of the most high God. We equally thank the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Akeredolu for the quick release of the C of O of the university land.



Long live *Prophet T.B Joshua.*

Long live Akoko land. 5 Likes 1 Share

Source?

School fees na DIE!!! 6 Likes

this will be too good to be true.nice one





Midway ... meanwhile am nt an hater _trust me! ... am a big one! Ain't gonna happen! ... sh!t sounds Too good ... Too real! ...n where I come from! ...sh!ts that sound too good ...too real happens onli when i sleepMidway ... meanwhile am nt an hater _trust me! ... am a big one! 2 Likes

I love this man

So Building Universities is the new Business for Pastors Abi 1 Like

F A K E news!!!!!!!!

No source yet it made front page

hope the tuition fee will be different compared to that of other churches around

This news is too fake to be true

i just luv the man....truly no other word to express my feelings for him...The most kind of them all



Go.... TB JOSHUA

Nigeria's problem is not the number of universities we have but what comes out of the universities and what future awaits them. I would rather suggest he builds a workshop for our immediate needs. 3 Likes

Where the members won't be able to attend again

if dis is true,it will be nice

Great news I must confess

I know say their fees go dey high



God of men indeed

EVRYWHERE UNIVERSITY, NOBODY THINKING OF TECHNICAL SCHOOLS AGAIN........AND WE WANT TO DEVELOP AS A COUNTRY.EVEN JAMB REDUCING CUT OFF MARKS, NO PROBLEM, IT IS A MATTER OF FEW YEARS TO COME WE WILL SEE THE EFFECTS OF THESE LIKE A TSUNAMI.

the news has been on air before i was born ... so i dont see anything breaking in the news

I hope the school fees will be affordable Sha.

I hope his town people will permit and also support him on this.

good one