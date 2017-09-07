₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,551 members, 3,773,857 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 08:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State (5487 Views)
Babcock University In Pictures / WAEC RESULTS 2016 [state-by-state League Table] / NUC Approves New University For Imo As Gov Okorocha Receives License (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by imperialistic(m): 5:09pm On Sep 06
*Breaking:*
*Prophet T.B Joshua* to establish a $1billion University of Science and Technology in Arigidi Akoko,Ondo State.
Apart from the magnificent structures that will be put in place, the University will also have airfield and helipad for private jets, helicopters and Naval airships to compliment the Naval School at Imeri, first of its kind in the Universe.
In addition, the university will also be boast of over 90% foreign expatriates as its academic staff while the supporting and administrative staff will be sourced within.
In view of this development, we, the Akoko Progressive Union in Akure are saying big thank you to the erudite and most humble Prophet of the most high God. We equally thank the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Akeredolu for the quick release of the C of O of the university land.
Long live *Prophet T.B Joshua.*
Long live Akoko land.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Nutase(f): 5:15pm On Sep 06
Cool
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Tolexander: 5:38pm On Sep 06
imperialistic:source??
1 Like
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Statsocial: 5:39pm On Sep 06
Source?
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Here2day: 5:39pm On Sep 06
School fees na DIE!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by walezy85: 4:48am
this will be too good to be true.nice one
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by swagguElite(m): 5:38am
Ain't gonna happen! ... sh!t sounds Too good ... Too real! ...n where I come from! ...sh!ts that sound too good ...too real happens onli when i sleep
Midway ... meanwhile am nt an hater _trust me! ... am a big one!
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by ikorodureporta: 6:01am
Statsocial:
Tolexander:
source finders
1 Like
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by sholly247: 6:18am
imperialistic:
lol, Sounds too good to be true
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by holatin(m): 7:55am
will the fees be affordable for rich guy like me ?
emphasis on the RICH
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by 01mcfadden(m): 7:56am
I love this man
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by livinus009(m): 7:56am
So Building Universities is the new Business for Pastors Abi
1 Like
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Propertydealng: 7:56am
Ghh
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by bukola08: 7:57am
Money money
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by DrChatNuff: 7:57am
F A K E news!!!!!!!!
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by asuustrike2009: 7:57am
No source yet it made front page
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by SuperSuave(m): 7:58am
hope the tuition fee will be different compared to that of other churches around
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by fidalgo19: 7:59am
This news is too fake to be true
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by maxiuc(m): 7:59am
...
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:59am
Ok
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Fame333(f): 7:59am
i just luv the man....truly no other word to express my feelings for him...The most kind of them all
Go.... TB JOSHUA
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Exponental(m): 8:00am
Nigeria's problem is not the number of universities we have but what comes out of the universities and what future awaits them. I would rather suggest he builds a workshop for our immediate needs.
3 Likes
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by katstyle: 8:00am
Where the members won't be able to attend again
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by holluphemydavid(m): 8:01am
if dis is true,it will be nice
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by BiafranYouths(m): 8:01am
Great news I must confess
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by chibike69: 8:01am
I know say their fees go dey high
God of men indeed
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by priceaction: 8:02am
EVRYWHERE UNIVERSITY, NOBODY THINKING OF TECHNICAL SCHOOLS AGAIN........AND WE WANT TO DEVELOP AS A COUNTRY.EVEN JAMB REDUCING CUT OFF MARKS, NO PROBLEM, IT IS A MATTER OF FEW YEARS TO COME WE WILL SEE THE EFFECTS OF THESE LIKE A TSUNAMI.
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by ewenla1234(m): 8:02am
the news has been on air before i was born ... so i dont see anything breaking in the news
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by ritababe(f): 8:02am
I hope the school fees will be affordable Sha.
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by madridguy(m): 8:02am
I hope his town people will permit and also support him on this.
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by jamalnation: 8:02am
good one
|Re: Prophet T.B Joshua To Build A University In Ondo State by Ugofathersam(m): 8:02am
I doubt that, the man has been a great source of help to millions of people worldwide.
Here2day:
Details Of Mba/msc In Ui,oau,uniben,unilag / Babcock University Medical School / University Of Abuja(uniabuja)admission List
Viewing this topic: ajimotoke(m), stanleeodor(m), boboLIL(m), mightyAY(m), wehla(m), DatLagboi(m), castro316(m), Obicoin, idulius(m), Ytea(f), euwajeh(m), engprodigy, keylaz, GeeOh(f), mzwealth2013(f), noeloge82(m), Nyerhovwo101(m), Adi2lian, marvelyole(m), Beetee1(m), lionshare, Michael004, okeagbe92(m), Excellence12(m), deesmallz, shegzhkn, Ayodejifree(m), superjoe(m), dononics(m), martineverest(m), OlaSalo(m), hoyiilow, Geepapa, Mc4larin, pholz(f), Tunjido, Prosperkaro(m), Otykween(f), digitalheadline(m), Temi9ice(m), kakakibuy, emmanuellex(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6