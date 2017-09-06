₦airaland Forum

Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 6:40pm
Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs, says she will support Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, if he decides to run for office in 2019.

In a video which went viral on Wednesday, the minister declared support for the former vice-president.

Her action sparked condemnation, particularly among supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in an interview with the BBC Hausa, Alhassan described Abubakar as her godfather, saying she does not mind losing her job for supporting the former number two citizen.

“Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics. And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku says he is going to contest.

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why… Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked‎.”

https://www.thecable.ng/alhassan-i-dont-care-if-im-sacked-if-buhari-contests-in-2019-ill-support-atiku

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Omobolajiatanda(m): 6:41pm
Their business

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by benedictnsi(m): 6:42pm
Like she have stolen enough from the current government

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by zionmde: 6:44pm
And the old circle continues
Same old cargoes doing the same old things and we expect any change in nigeria.
Let me catch that my primary school teacher that made me come infront of a crowd to recite "we are the leaders of tomorrow" She will surely pay dearly for lying and deceiving me

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 6:45pm
This is a very courageous woman, she is not a Coward, who would have denied that video.
I support her boldeness and courageousness

We need more courageous leaders like ke her


Buhari has entered one chance

Many of Buhari's ministers know Buhari has failed the Nation and Buhari has nothing to offer
They are waiting for 2019 to disgrace Buhari, while they still remain in his Government

Nigerians won't be surprised when Buhari sends EFCC after her, because she declare d support for one of Buhari's rival

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 6:48pm
ChangetheChange:


Buhari has entered one chance

Many of Buhari's ministers know Buhari has failed the Nation and Buhari has nothing to offer
They at waiting for 2019 to disgrace Buhari, while they still remain in his Government


That's what a lot of people failed to understand is

The hatred for pmb by a particular section of the country is what will make him win

Am sorry to say this even if he did not perform

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ruggedised: 6:49pm
waiting for a press release by rodent nairaland zombies cheesy grin

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 6:50pm
sarrki:


That's what a lot of people failed to understand is

The hatred for pmb by a particular section of the country is what will make him win

Am sorry to say this even if he did not perform
The zombies like Sarrki have landed

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by lordkush: 6:54pm
sarrki:


That's what a lot of people failed to understand is

The hatred for pmb by a particular section of the country is what will make him win

Am sorry to say this even if he did not perform
just see this one shebi aisha is frm the south east or south south.


I spit on ur empty skull

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by OrestesDante: 6:55pm
She's trying to play her games right.

It is a 50:50 thing. If Atiku wins she'll be a demigod and if Atiku doesn't win. Life goes on.


We already know Atiku to be a scam

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 6:55pm
lordkush:
just see

That pure truth

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by lordkush: 6:56pm
sarrki:

That pure truth
don't ever in ur life quote me again.
lousy vermin

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 6:58pm
OrestesDante:
She's trying to play her games right.

It is a 50:50 thing. If Atiku wins she'll be a demigod and if Atiku doesn't win. Life goes on.

Baba I swear Aisha is not a calculation in present PDP stronghold of taraba

They know her as a traitor

Please ask in Yola, Gombe and taraba any day anytime pmb will floor atiku hands down

She just committed political suicide

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 7:00pm
lordkush:
don't ever in ur life quote me again.

lousy vermin

I will

I advice you strongly not to comments on public forum

Cc myndd44

Cc lalasticlala

Cc Seun

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by KanuIsCursed: 7:00pm
Atiku is clown

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 7:01pm
lordkush:
just see this one shebi aisha is frm the south east or south south.


I spit on ur empty skull


Who's Aisha ?

Politically she's a liability to anyone

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 7:03pm
lordkush:
just see this one shebi aisha is frm the south east or south south.


I spit on ur empty skull


grin grin

Sarrki, Ngeneukwenu, Madridguy, PassingShot and Omenka are unrepentant zombies under the payroll of Buhari Media Centre (BMC)

They have traded their common senses for just 15,000 Naira monthly allowance just to post comments on Nairaland to support or defend Buhari the dullard grin grin

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ZombieTAMER: 7:03pm
if the only reason she is backing Atiku is he being her political godfather

Then she got it wrong

But if the genuine reason is that Atiku will serve and deliver the dividends of democracy than ghost buhari

Then am with her

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by OrestesDante: 7:03pm
sarrki:


Baba I swear Aisha is not a calculation in present PDP stronghold of taraba

They know her as a traitor

Please ask in Yola, Gombe and taraba any day anytime pmb will floor atiku hands down

She just committed political suicide

Lol
Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ZombieTAMER: 7:05pm
ChangetheChange:



grin grin

Sarrki, Ngeneukwenu, Madridguy, PassingShot and Omenka are unrepentant zombies under the payroll of Buhari Media Centre (BMC)

They have traded their common senses for just 15,000 Naira monthly allowance just to post comments on Nairaland to support or defend Buhari the dullard grin grin

Those dudes are beyond redemption

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 7:07pm
ZombieTAMER:


Those dudes are beyond redemption

grin grin
True talk

Sarrki, Ngenekwenu, PassingShot and Omenka problems are spiritual, their village witches have used their brain to play Goal Goal (GG) in Bet9Ja grin grin

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Basic123: 7:07pm
ZombieTAMER:
if the only reason she is backing Atiku is he being her political godfather

Then she got it wrong

But if the genuine reason is that Atiku will serve and deliver the dividends of democracy than ghost buhari

Then am with her
The only sensible comment in the thread so far!

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 7:15pm
ZombieTAMER:
if the only reason she is backing Atiku is he being her political godfather

Then she got it wrong

But if the genuine reason is that Atiku will serve and deliver the dividends of democracy than ghost buhari

Then am with her

A corrupt Atiku will deliver dividends of Democracy any day any time 1000 times better than a Saint Buhari who is clueless and daft and has led Nigeria into Recession two times as head state


Atiku has successful business across Africa with over 4000 employees and he pays then monthly without owing salaries


Buhari has never been known to own any business, he depended on pension and his looted PTF money before he became President -- Zombies can quote me anywhere

Buhari knows nothing about the Economy ----Chef Olusegun Obasanjo (2016)

Buhari is clueless on how to run the Nigerian Economy-----The Economist (2017)

Nigeria's Economy is beyond Buhari ------Lai Mohammed (2016)

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by lordkush: 7:28pm
sarrki:


I will

I advice you strongly not to comments on public forum

Cc myndd44

Cc lalasticlala

Cc Seun

call dss join


people like u should not be on nairaland.

you urslef na hate speech. you bring out the worst In people

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by emmasege: 7:41pm
sarrki:


That's what a lot of people failed to understand is

The hatred for pmb by a particular section of the country is what will make him win

Am sorry to say this even if he did not perform
He'll lose not because of any hatred but because of his clueless performance cum government of nepotism.

Another 4 years under Buhari is unimaginable. So, don't even mention it.

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ritababe(f): 7:50pm
ZombieTAMER:
if the only reason she is backing Atiku is he being her political godfather

Then she got it wrong

But if the genuine reason is that Atiku will serve and deliver the dividends of democracy than ghost buhari

Then am with her


at least he won't spend 100 days in London waiting for our people there to drive him home.

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by seangy4konji: 8:11pm
This one don deh pit tent.

Craze people just full Nigeria.

Opolo ribi tutu oba sibe. Na Yoruba people fit understand.make I know lie you under pdp.life still rosy pass dis one ooo. I still deh travel two times a year.

I never comot since last year.

Craze deh worry all of dem.

If dem mistake send 22 million for your account return am. If you make heaven call me bastard.
Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 8:11pm
watin him sabi since than to dy suppor? ............
Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Daboomb: 8:12pm
benedictnsi:
Like she have stolen enough from the current government

Dont mind the old hag.
she could have told Baba Buhari that she wont serve in his Goverment, wait until Atiku becomes President.

Selfish and Greedy azzholes. undecided
Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by SEOManiac: 8:12pm
Good

She admitted it's all about Good Fatherism.
Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:12pm
This is Nigeria politics where you just have to expect the unexpected.

Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Lusola15: 8:13pm
Hmm

Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked‎.”

That means if you are sacked baba is a Mad man

