Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs, says she will support Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, if he decides to run for office in 2019.



In a video which went viral on Wednesday, the minister declared support for the former vice-president.



Her action sparked condemnation, particularly among supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



But in an interview with the BBC Hausa, Alhassan described Abubakar as her godfather, saying she does not mind losing her job for supporting the former number two citizen.

“Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics. And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.



“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku says he is going to contest.



“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why… Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked‎.”



Their business 1 Like

Like she have stolen enough from the current government 5 Likes

And the old circle continues

Same old cargoes doing the same old things and we expect any change in nigeria.

Let me catch that my primary school teacher that made me come infront of a crowd to recite "we are the leaders of tomorrow" She will surely pay dearly for lying and deceiving me 27 Likes

This is a very courageous woman, she is not a Coward, who would have denied that video.

I support her boldeness and courageousness



We need more courageous leaders like ke her









Buhari has entered one chance



Many of Buhari's ministers know Buhari has failed the Nation and Buhari has nothing to offer

They are waiting for 2019 to disgrace Buhari, while they still remain in his Government



Nigerians won't be surprised when Buhari sends EFCC after her, because she declare d support for one of Buhari's rival 26 Likes

,

That's what a lot of people failed to understand is



The hatred for pmb by a particular section of the country is what will make him win



waiting for a press release by rodent nairaland zombies 3 Likes

The zombies like Sarrki have landed The zombies like Sarrki have landed 38 Likes 1 Share

I spit on ur empty skull just see this one shebi aisha is frm the south east or south south.I spit on ur empty skull 57 Likes

She's trying to play her games right.



It is a 50:50 thing. If Atiku wins she'll be a demigod and if Atiku doesn't win. Life goes on.





We already know Atiku to be a scam 10 Likes

don't ever in ur life quote me again.

lousy vermin don't ever in ur life quote me again.lousy vermin 32 Likes 1 Share

Baba I swear Aisha is not a calculation in present PDP stronghold of taraba



They know her as a traitor



Please ask in Yola, Gombe and taraba any day anytime pmb will floor atiku hands down



She just committed political suicide Baba I swear Aisha is not a calculation in present PDP stronghold of tarabaThey know her as a traitorPlease ask in Yola, Gombe and taraba any day anytime pmb will floor atiku hands downShe just committed political suicide 9 Likes 2 Shares

I will



I advice you strongly not to comments on public forum



Cc myndd44



Cc lalasticlala



Cc Seun I willI advice you strongly not to comments on public forumCc myndd44Cc lalasticlalaCc Seun 5 Likes 1 Share

Atiku is clown 3 Likes

Who's Aisha ?



Politically she's a liability to anyone Who's Aisha ?Politically she's a liability to anyone 4 Likes

Sarrki, Ngeneukwenu, Madridguy, PassingShot and Omenka are unrepentant zombies under the payroll of Buhari Media Centre (BMC)



They have traded their common senses for just 15,000 Naira monthly allowance just to post comments on Nairaland to support or defend Buhari the dullard 24 Likes 1 Share

if the only reason she is backing Atiku is he being her political godfather



Then she got it wrong



But if the genuine reason is that Atiku will serve and deliver the dividends of democracy than ghost buhari



Then am with her 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol Lol

Those dudes are beyond redemption Those dudes are beyond redemption 19 Likes 1 Share

True talk



Sarrki, Ngenekwenu, PassingShot and Omenka problems are spiritual, their village witches have used their brain to play Goal Goal (GG) in Bet9Ja 17 Likes 2 Shares

Then am with her The only sensible comment in the thread so far! The only sensible comment in the thread so far! 1 Like

A corrupt Atiku will deliver dividends of Democracy any day any time 1000 times better than a Saint Buhari who is clueless and daft and has led Nigeria into Recession two times as head state





Atiku has successful business across Africa with over 4000 employees and he pays then monthly without owing salaries





Buhari has never been known to own any business, he depended on pension and his looted PTF money before he became President -- Zombies can quote me anywhere



Buhari knows nothing about the Economy ----Chef Olusegun Obasanjo (2016)



Buhari is clueless on how to run the Nigerian Economy-----The Economist (2017)



Nigeria's Economy is beyond Buhari ------Lai Mohammed (2016)

7 Likes 1 Share

call dss join





people like u should not be on nairaland.



you urslef na hate speech. you bring out the worst In people call dss joinpeople like u should not be on nairaland.you urslef na hate speech. you bring out the worst In people 14 Likes 3 Shares

Am sorry to say this even if he did not perform He'll lose not because of any hatred but because of his clueless performance cum government of nepotism.



Another 4 years under Buhari is unimaginable. So, don't even mention it. He'll lose not because of any hatred but because of his clueless performance cum government of nepotism.Another 4 years under Buhari is unimaginable. So, don't even mention it. 8 Likes 1 Share

at least he won't spend 100 days in London waiting for our people there to drive him home. at least he won't spend 100 days in London waiting for our people there to drive him home. 1 Like

This one don deh pit tent.



Craze people just full Nigeria.



Opolo ribi tutu oba sibe. Na Yoruba people fit understand.make I know lie you under pdp.life still rosy pass dis one ooo. I still deh travel two times a year.



I never comot since last year.



Craze deh worry all of dem.



If dem mistake send 22 million for your account return am. If you make heaven call me bastard.

? ............ watin him sabi since than to dy suppor? ............

benedictnsi:

Like she have stolen enough from the current government

Dont mind the old hag.

she could have told Baba Buhari that she wont serve in his Goverment, wait until Atiku becomes President.



Selfish and Greedy azzholes.

Good



She admitted it's all about Good Fatherism.

This is Nigeria politics where you just have to expect the unexpected. 1 Like