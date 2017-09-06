₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 6:40pm
Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs, says she will support Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, if he decides to run for office in 2019.
In a video which went viral on Wednesday, the minister declared support for the former vice-president.
Her action sparked condemnation, particularly among supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
But in an interview with the BBC Hausa, Alhassan described Abubakar as her godfather, saying she does not mind losing her job for supporting the former number two citizen.
“Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics. And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.
“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku says he is going to contest.
https://www.thecable.ng/alhassan-i-dont-care-if-im-sacked-if-buhari-contests-in-2019-ill-support-atiku
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Omobolajiatanda(m): 6:41pm
Their business
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by benedictnsi(m): 6:42pm
Like she have stolen enough from the current government
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by zionmde: 6:44pm
And the old circle continues
Same old cargoes doing the same old things and we expect any change in nigeria.
Let me catch that my primary school teacher that made me come infront of a crowd to recite "we are the leaders of tomorrow" She will surely pay dearly for lying and deceiving me
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 6:45pm
This is a very courageous woman, she is not a Coward, who would have denied that video.
Buhari has entered one chance
Many of Buhari's ministers know Buhari has failed the Nation and Buhari has nothing to offer
They are waiting for 2019 to disgrace Buhari, while they still remain in his Government
Nigerians won't be surprised when Buhari sends EFCC after her, because she declare d support for one of Buhari's rival
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 6:48pm
ChangetheChange:
That's what a lot of people failed to understand is
The hatred for pmb by a particular section of the country is what will make him win
Am sorry to say this even if he did not perform
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ruggedised: 6:49pm
waiting for a press release by rodent nairaland zombies
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 6:50pm
sarrki:
The zombies like Sarrki have landed
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by lordkush: 6:54pm
sarrki:just see this one shebi aisha is frm the south east or south south.
I spit on ur empty skull
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by OrestesDante: 6:55pm
She's trying to play her games right.
It is a 50:50 thing. If Atiku wins she'll be a demigod and if Atiku doesn't win. Life goes on.
We already know Atiku to be a scam
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 6:55pm
lordkush:
That pure truth
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by lordkush: 6:56pm
sarrki:don't ever in ur life quote me again.
lousy vermin
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 6:58pm
OrestesDante:
Baba I swear Aisha is not a calculation in present PDP stronghold of taraba
They know her as a traitor
Please ask in Yola, Gombe and taraba any day anytime pmb will floor atiku hands down
She just committed political suicide
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 7:00pm
lordkush:
I will
I advice you strongly not to comments on public forum
Cc myndd44
Cc lalasticlala
Cc Seun
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by KanuIsCursed: 7:00pm
Atiku is clown
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by sarrki(m): 7:01pm
lordkush:
Who's Aisha ?
Politically she's a liability to anyone
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 7:03pm
lordkush:
Sarrki, Ngeneukwenu, Madridguy, PassingShot and Omenka are unrepentant zombies under the payroll of Buhari Media Centre (BMC)
They have traded their common senses for just 15,000 Naira monthly allowance just to post comments on Nairaland to support or defend Buhari the dullard
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ZombieTAMER: 7:03pm
if the only reason she is backing Atiku is he being her political godfather
Then she got it wrong
But if the genuine reason is that Atiku will serve and deliver the dividends of democracy than ghost buhari
Then am with her
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by OrestesDante: 7:03pm
sarrki:
Lol
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ZombieTAMER: 7:05pm
ChangetheChange:
Those dudes are beyond redemption
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 7:07pm
ZombieTAMER:
True talk
Sarrki, Ngenekwenu, PassingShot and Omenka problems are spiritual, their village witches have used their brain to play Goal Goal (GG) in Bet9Ja
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Basic123: 7:07pm
ZombieTAMER:The only sensible comment in the thread so far!
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ChangetheChange: 7:15pm
ZombieTAMER:
A corrupt Atiku will deliver dividends of Democracy any day any time 1000 times better than a Saint Buhari who is clueless and daft and has led Nigeria into Recession two times as head state
Atiku has successful business across Africa with over 4000 employees and he pays then monthly without owing salaries
Buhari has never been known to own any business, he depended on pension and his looted PTF money before he became President -- Zombies can quote me anywhere
Buhari knows nothing about the Economy ----Chef Olusegun Obasanjo (2016)
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by lordkush: 7:28pm
sarrki:
call dss join
people like u should not be on nairaland.
you urslef na hate speech. you bring out the worst In people
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by emmasege: 7:41pm
sarrki:He'll lose not because of any hatred but because of his clueless performance cum government of nepotism.
Another 4 years under Buhari is unimaginable. So, don't even mention it.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by ritababe(f): 7:50pm
ZombieTAMER:
at least he won't spend 100 days in London waiting for our people there to drive him home.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by seangy4konji: 8:11pm
This one don deh pit tent.
Craze people just full Nigeria.
Opolo ribi tutu oba sibe. Na Yoruba people fit understand.make I know lie you under pdp.life still rosy pass dis one ooo. I still deh travel two times a year.
I never comot since last year.
Craze deh worry all of dem.
If dem mistake send 22 million for your account return am. If you make heaven call me bastard.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 8:11pm
watin him sabi since than to dy suppor? ............
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Daboomb: 8:12pm
benedictnsi:
Dont mind the old hag.
she could have told Baba Buhari that she wont serve in his Goverment, wait until Atiku becomes President.
Selfish and Greedy azzholes.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by SEOManiac: 8:12pm
Good
She admitted it's all about Good Fatherism.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:12pm
This is Nigeria politics where you just have to expect the unexpected.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan: If Buhari Sacks Me For Supporting Atiku, I Will Not Be Bothered by Lusola15: 8:13pm
Hmm
Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked.”
That means if you are sacked baba is a Mad man
