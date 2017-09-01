Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians (6659 Views)

On arrival, the profiling of the Returnees indicate that there are 60 female adults and one girl while male adults are 57 with two male children and a male infant. With total as 61 females and 60 males.



Amongst were 2 pregnant women and 1 medical issues.



The nouvelair flight with Registration number TS-INA and SA320 arrived MMIA at 5:30 p.m.



One of the Returnee, Owoade Omolara who hails from Apomu, Osun State claimed that she spent 1 year and 2 months claimed that she worked as a cleaner in a hospital and when it was time for her to collect her salary, she was accused of stealing and taken to prison and from there IMO came to her rescue. She said she 662, 000 naira before she was taken out by a trafficker (burger) and she vowed that she will get her money from Kemi who is her trafficker as she came back.



She narrated that many Nigerians are suffering same fate.



Iyabo Abiola from Oyo State lamented falling victim to the deceitful talks of the traffickers who deceived her with a promise of $4,000 a month and she vowed that she would expose the trafficker usually called burger.



Agencies who were present with NEMA were Naptip, Police, Immigration and Faan..



Shame on Nigerian politicians, they are the ones that cause this 9 Likes

and nobody is asking why they had to go to another man country 1 Like

I think it's high time illegal emigration is criminalized

NorthSide:

Shame on Nigerian politicians, they are the ones that cause this the government is guilty, same as the citizens!



The grass is always greener on the other side! the government is guilty, same as the citizens!The grass is always greener on the other side! 3 Likes

I love this Nigeria

lemme Die suffering here

than travel out to become a

slave..



see their shameless faces

am sure most of them where smuggled

outside.....



they should lock them up in prison for some weeks..

But where is mynd44 sef?



She is glad that Nigeria is now out of recession.

U wouldn't know what you missing until ur in her position



Nigeria bad but far better than jail in a foreign land..

Adonbilivit

As we speak so fools are headed for agadez righr now. Pple never learn 3 Likes

More will return to Nigeria and will still return to Libya in near future.



Sad truth.

See that clown posing for picture. She never suffer reach.

Afonjee Yoruba Muslims looking for greener pastures in Libya 4 Likes

good 4 dem...

pls someone shud help me with blackberry charger oooo

bubu sef.bubu y. Hf bastards y.. Hhan y .head hunters y..

odikwa egwu...Tot is only igbos dt smuggle demselfs out of d country 1 Like

Sniper12:

As we speak so fools are headed for agadez righr now. Pple never learn And I can bet my last kobo...most are either edo/ipod....................... wetin coinsign us afonja self? And I can bet my last kobo...most are either edo/ipod....................... wetin coinsign us afonja self? 1 Like

Angelanest:

NEMA...



Iyabo Abiola from Oyo State lamented falling victim to the deceitful talks of the traffickers who deceived her with a promise of $4,000 a month and she vowed that she would expose the trafficker usually called burger.



Agencies who were present with NEMA were Naptip, Police, Immigration and Faan..



But na how many Nigerians went to this country sef?



Everyday they are been deported from libya

No Place Like Home oh....Welcome back home!!¬!

Angelanest:

i never asked anyone to seek greener pasture in another man's country...

So that is their problem..



Mean while, where is MackyDebbie?



Been a while , i hope she is ok? i never asked anyone to seek greener pasture in another man's country...So that is their problem..Mean while, where is MackyDebbie?Been a while , i hope she is ok?

Neduzze5:

Afonjee Yoruba Muslims looking for greener pastures in Libya Abi ori e daru......we no dey do tat kind work!!! Becareful.....!! Abi ori e daru......we no dey do tat kind work!!! Becareful.....!!

carzola:

I love this Nigeria

lemme Die suffering here

than travel out to become a

slave..

Let u die suffering here? Instead of u to die trying to change things. u want to die suffering. Nigerians have a cursed mentality. You are a disgrace to those who fought for independence and seriously, u do not deserve a good life Let u die suffering here? Instead of u to die trying to change things. u want to die suffering. Nigerians have a cursed mentality. You are a disgrace to those who fought for independence and seriously, u do not deserve a good life 1 Like

Awoofawo:

And I can bet my last kobo...most are either edo/ipod....................... wetin coinsign us afonja self? must everything be tribalised. Gerout must everything be tribalised. Gerout

Kai

bhaliz44:

Adonbilivit Does it matter if you do Does it matter if you do

Next time if she hear Lib....she go bolt like Usain