₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,344 members, 3,773,161 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 08:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians (6659 Views)
Drunk Man Rams Into A Compound While Returning From A Club With Ladies. Photos / Stranded Nigerians Who Voluntarily Returned From Libya Due To Hardship (Photos) / Stranded Nigerians In Mali Transported In A NAF Aircraft Back Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Angelanest: 7:53pm
NEMA has received another batch of 121 stranded Nigerians in Libya who have been assisted by IMO after each of the Returnees have individually expressed interest to voluntarily return to Nigeria. The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA Southwest, Suleiman Yakubu who received them on behalf of FG enjoined them to learn from the unpleasant experiences in the course of their sojourn to turn to a better life henceforth.
On arrival, the profiling of the Returnees indicate that there are 60 female adults and one girl while male adults are 57 with two male children and a male infant. With total as 61 females and 60 males.
Amongst were 2 pregnant women and 1 medical issues.
The nouvelair flight with Registration number TS-INA and SA320 arrived MMIA at 5:30 p.m.
One of the Returnee, Owoade Omolara who hails from Apomu, Osun State claimed that she spent 1 year and 2 months claimed that she worked as a cleaner in a hospital and when it was time for her to collect her salary, she was accused of stealing and taken to prison and from there IMO came to her rescue. She said she 662, 000 naira before she was taken out by a trafficker (burger) and she vowed that she will get her money from Kemi who is her trafficker as she came back.
She narrated that many Nigerians are suffering same fate.
Iyabo Abiola from Oyo State lamented falling victim to the deceitful talks of the traffickers who deceived her with a promise of $4,000 a month and she vowed that she would expose the trafficker usually called burger.
Agencies who were present with NEMA were Naptip, Police, Immigration and Faan..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/lady-bows-excitement-joins-stranded-nigerians-return-libya-photos.html
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Angelanest: 7:54pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/lady-bows-excitement-joins-stranded-nigerians-return-libya-photos.html
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by NorthSide: 7:56pm
Shame on Nigerian politicians, they are the ones that cause this
9 Likes
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by 48noble(m): 8:04pm
and nobody is asking why they had to go to another man country
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by rafhell(m): 8:08pm
I think it's high time illegal emigration is criminalized
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Tolexander: 8:16pm
NorthSide:the government is guilty, same as the citizens!
The grass is always greener on the other side!
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by carzola(m): 8:27pm
I love this Nigeria
lemme Die suffering here
than travel out to become a
slave..
see their shameless faces
am sure most of them where smuggled
outside.....
they should lock them up in prison for some weeks..
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Keneking: 8:30pm
But where is mynd44 sef?
She is glad that Nigeria is now out of recession.
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by LastSurvivor11: 8:40pm
U wouldn't know what you missing until ur in her position
Nigeria bad but far better than jail in a foreign land..
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by bhaliz44(m): 8:41pm
Adonbilivit
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Sniper12: 8:41pm
As we speak so fools are headed for agadez righr now. Pple never learn
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by 9jvirgin(m): 8:42pm
More will return to Nigeria and will still return to Libya in near future.
Sad truth.
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by kennygee(f): 8:42pm
See that clown posing for picture. She never suffer reach.
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Neduzze5(m): 8:43pm
Afonjee Yoruba Muslims looking for greener pastures in Libya
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Jinyjagz(m): 8:44pm
good 4 dem...
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Stellie(f): 8:45pm
pls someone shud help me with blackberry charger oooo
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by alexanderkings(m): 8:45pm
bubu sef.bubu y. Hf bastards y.. Hhan y .head hunters y..
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Ablitmuspaper(m): 8:45pm
odikwa egwu...Tot is only igbos dt smuggle demselfs out of d country
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Awoofawo(m): 8:46pm
Sniper12:And I can bet my last kobo...most are either edo/ipod....................... wetin coinsign us afonja self?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by EgunMogaji(m): 8:46pm
Angelanest:
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by richidinho(m): 8:47pm
But na how many Nigerians went to this country sef?
Everyday they are been deported from libya
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by 3RNEST(m): 8:47pm
No Place Like Home oh....Welcome back home!!¬!
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Nov6(m): 8:47pm
Angelanest:
i never asked anyone to seek greener pasture in another man's country...
So that is their problem..
Mean while, where is MackyDebbie?
Been a while , i hope she is ok?
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Awoofawo(m): 8:47pm
Neduzze5:Abi ori e daru......we no dey do tat kind work!!! Becareful.....!!
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by NigelCundy: 8:48pm
carzola:Let u die suffering here? Instead of u to die trying to change things. u want to die suffering. Nigerians have a cursed mentality. You are a disgrace to those who fought for independence and seriously, u do not deserve a good life
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Sniper12: 8:48pm
Awoofawo:must everything be tribalised. Gerout
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by deepwater(f): 8:49pm
Kai
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by Banwod1st(m): 8:49pm
bhaliz44:Does it matter if you do
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by nairavsdollars: 8:49pm
Next time if she hear Lib....she go bolt like Usain
|Re: Lady Bows Down After Returning From Libya With Other Stranded Nigerians by anaton(m): 8:49pm
Awoofawo:
Iyabo is from where again??
2 Likes
U.k Visa: No Up Front Payment: More Info: / A Hiking Story! / CNS Unveils Strategic Plan To Ensure Effectiveness, Maritime Safety
Viewing this topic: Kunmius(m), 9jvirgin(m), Soleymania(m), vickylincon(m), opeoluwa20(m), Fhemmmy, ghostdvirus(m), temmypotter(m), folahann(m), xcommando(m), babino22, wizzy106, Remilekun101, Lawfex, nawtibownie(f), Sampalo, ayapatton, jedyjedy(m), tocynn(f), emaxjey(m), Lovine, tanwiz, chalerea(m), dechar(m), btcbunker, elkol, yesorno, Adiekola(m), bold44, holluville, iyilowo, xclusiv(m), malache(m), shegzarty, oviejnr(m), kenex4ever(m), Tinynita(f), liricaliblunt, Ayobolz, MDJ03, FreshShavedBalls(m), AntiIPOB, EvilMetahuman, HABRUZZY(m), beejaychinedu(m), Jjc2000(m), Onikkalaw, dgitrader(m), OluOlaLekan(m), redcross, afroedo, karmaA3, silas24(m), fabulous85, solacong, Edmitnick, Omawumi18(f), EnkayDezign, KelvinC1(m), Omolabasky, Iamdmentor1(m), fairprince(m), soberdrunk(m), Razmuhy, Joshrob(m), Akeem1759, emerged01(m), Beedude(m), Jake619, skoltic12, MISSCONGENIALITY(f), Moreoffaith(m), bluesee871, Lilyjoe567(f), ehizos, urvillagepeoplee(m), juniorboy(m), shakol91(m), alberson(f), Trecixnine(m), Legendaryhustl, lotannam, adexontop(m), Fowobi84, engrade08(m), Geeoriginal, kambili999(f), freeborn76(m), boringdraw, Soundmyn3(m), Opebusola(f), SoNature(m), Simongm(m), Kindoo, samwayne154(m), maryjay99, mafofo(m), simak1(m), Ayandaseyi(m), Yames70(m), Dawl, dolaide(m), danielnmerengwa(m), akseom, miltonchux(m), itzcephas(m), Hayman(m), obojememe, otunbaskills(m), samadream(m), wizard007(m), davidomos(m), nkemlove, BeenieB, MRNICEGUYy(m), incredible16(m), Emvicprints1, kevin10, ip2121918021(m), sola5(f), afroxyz, Daniluv2k4(m), kin4real, Amiano(m), luminous0010(m), Deiok(m), oseme4u2, easzypeaszy(m), Karence(f), myahna(f), VictorAB, rummmy(m), tayecrypto, ucheicon(m), emydot(m), ibizgirl(f), glo4chuks, SmartMugu, pweshdodo, don4real18(m), olemx(m), chemicool, okhey(m), obylynn, kacyfine(m), KBlinks01(m), Unna1979, 9japrof(m), debowale2015(m), Naturalista(f), OGsteven(m), sucre2(m), PalmTree(m), OSESUNATE(m), vchykp(m), dustydee, dandydrey(m), Layisam(m), talkportal, olaoge(m), Basfaq(m), mike96(m), modivaz(f), cfc, lankywizar(m), onyeka205(m), Appdriod, pastoray, DemisigOfficial(m), cecekay(f), Rasmega(m), Tundemore15, princeSammyz, dlashondra(f), post111(m), JOSSYTEM(f), frankidodo1(m), poindexter229(m), Rexleo(m), Fuadeiza(m), odyngafabian(m), Banga1(m), jbnm, sharpwriter, immortal145, richestjozy(m), Solokuz(m), iamsparrow(m), pauljumbo, Osada1, Maxigrid, Pakonte(m), Mozegee, Lustig(m), youngjunior(m), heavenlychy, KunkAcid, Donsacchi, b2kgold, Dramadiddy(m), Lovetinz(m), lekanation(m), chide7(f), chikada001, nervegasfarts, emmchi(m), bzone(m), Princealex1(m), handsomeclouds(m), TemitopeAlways(f), shititis(m), Opiletool(m), Gmike2rule(m), june007(f), BIGKemsey, Itsachair, chaidavese, mascottboy(m), BrandPromotions(m), Concept(m), johnie, ydass(m), deepwater(f), Creamz(m), haftob(m), NigelCundy, duruprince1, Kitiii(m), jethro2, frubben(m), teedutch(m), Asiwaju10(m), johnclark001(m), Withambition(m), BobbyGeneral, makay200(m), MDGsVISIBLE, jiggalo(m), charleseaze, 7Alexander(m), erasergozy, crunchyg(m), Rencent(m), Pelebabaagba(m), Souqwaqif, Obicoin, Blaqsmith(m), junkiesneverdie, pTomz(m), jekwuojoto(m), arikibe, yemi1261(m), Securedlife(m), trevolady(f), Apus, BetterYou(m), dessymal(m), soulhighman(m), AdultMaleNegro(m), teeloyeh(m), kuru, Agbotoluwa(m), W3xy1(m), Babarjide19(m), Aare2050(m), babatunx(m), TEMITOLU, Airee, ako1tse, bennie1980(m), bigboy4(m), blackjack21(m), Hypraise(f), talk2riel, Jaqenhghar, manci(m), simplygreat(m), Topiipii(m), nitt, Pseudonymous(f), hezewebs(m), Bifwoli, diamondbody(m), Tekzyflex(m), eaglevirus, kunty, mhizv(f), 5DMindset, legitimatefrank1(m), Shollyhero1(m), nairavsdollars, Shittuakeem(m), amicdan(m), wallymore, Juliuxxx, onyichick(f), Dollyak(f), holahmeh(f), PatrickOkunima(m), johnstin(m), pragnosis, ManiCypher(m), Richdipo(m), vampire2020, ViktorG, qeemus, Nollynwa1(m), erotji, WilliamPossible(m), MARKone(m), merit455(m), Marsnizz, Allem(m), eDeity, whokno2moro, Kizyte(m), chijioke17(m), Abisinuolaorex(f), teejet, thestevens, Tonye93(m), choo, helphelp, iyke926(m), morgang(m), sniper77(m), LeediaLee(f), badoosnh and 368 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18