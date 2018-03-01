₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:49pm
A Nigerian couple, Alfred Jr. and his beautiful wife seem like just another ordinary couple. However, they were among the returning migrants recently arrived from Libya last week, under the EUTF-IOM joint initiative for migrant protection and reintegration in Nigeria. Alfred, who is from Enugu in the South East Nigeria while his wife, is a native of Abuja in the Northern part of the country, both met while he was drilling a borehole in her town.
Alfred, apparently shortly after drilled his way into her heart and fondly calls her ‘’Obim’’. The couple who had their 2 kids in Libya, left Nigeria in 2012, shortly after their marriage. However life in Libya was not as rosy as he imagined. The reality hit him when he realized he couldn’t make a decent living.
‘I didn’t know it was bad. We couldn’t make a living. Literally, we starved. I couldn’t put food on the table. I knew it was really bad when I heard about some Libyans selling people off like goats”
He started yearning for home. Then, he heard about IOM and their assistance to Nigerians through the Nigerian foreign ministry, who want to return home. He jumped at the opportunity. Now that he is back to Nigeria, he plans to get back to his old business and make something out of it. He advises other Nigerians
“Stay home and do what is best. Make a living here. If you don’t have what it takes to travel properly, it’s not worth it.”
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/couple-returned-libya-amid-suffering-narrate-ordeal-photos.html
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Jochabed(f): 6:51pm
No matter how UGLY the situation in Nigeria is,its still by FAR!! Better than Libya
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by juanjo2: 7:00pm
tank God u are back, but in the aspect of Nigerians staying back home is a big lie... people from Maiduguri still dey dia home, some parts of taraba and Benue nko like I said if opportunity calls, I will definitely live this shiiithole country but it can't be Libya for sure
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by fk001: 7:19pm
Stay in your country and make it....
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Aderewah(f): 8:31pm
Nigerians refuse to think. If Canadians and Americans didn't persevere and build their country, I wonder where Nigerians will flee too. We lay blames on buhari without ever blaming ourselves for the uselessness of the country. It is all our faults. Nigerians is not suffering from bad leadership. We are suffering from bad followership.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Greatzeus(m): 8:31pm
These ones are fresh,my guess is they didn't follow the desert route. Probably went their with genuine papers that later expired,then decided to stay back.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by BruncleZuma: 8:31pm
The fact that he did not have those "Akwa Aza" track suits plus his well ironed shirt tells alot of tales...welcome back to the jungle ogbeni..
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Najyin(m): 8:32pm
Thank God they came back in one piece.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by veacea: 8:32pm
Let me goan develop ļibya
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:32pm
I can help you with South Sudan visa
juanjo2:
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Bossontop(m): 8:32pm
So after una don vote buhari finish una wan run leave us for dis suffering abi??
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:32pm
Why the guy come Fresh like Japanese scumbia?
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 8:34pm
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by rickyrex(m): 8:35pm
So his children are citizens of Libya by birth. Well e better pass pikin wet dem born from daura zamfara
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by sanpipita(m): 8:35pm
Neither is it Worth it in Nigeria, next time una wan travel make una go better place
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Nutase: 8:35pm
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by gaskiyamagana: 8:35pm
fk001:..with this set of leaders and leadership?
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by ifrosh: 8:36pm
not point enuf exactly.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Adukey(f): 8:36pm
Alhamdulillah, for their lives. Welcome back, no place like home.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:36pm
Igbo marrying Gwagi.... Amazing.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Asowari(m): 8:37pm
Aderewah:my sister God bless u cause u type nothing but the truth
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by abike12(f): 8:37pm
eeyah, glad they are back safe. hopefully they can find something worthwhile to do
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Uyi168(m): 8:37pm
fk001:..Like say e easy
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by sanpipita(m): 8:37pm
Jochabed:
Libya's case is understandable, they were good before Gadaffi was overthrown then civil war started, what exactly is Nigeria's excuse? I won't be surprised if electricity in Libya is still better than here
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Beno3: 8:39pm
Thank God the organ hervesters did not find you.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by afroniger: 8:40pm
Una welcome.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by chronique(m): 8:41pm
Lol. Personally, I think people without class and with low self esteem, are the ones who get desperate to the point of traveling through desert to Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, etc, to get into Europe. If you must travel to Europe, get a visa, a flight ticket,and travel like a normal human being. Not the one where you'd wear one cloth for several days,trekking through desert and eventually being packed like sardine on a boat to cross the sea. I know some people who have gone to Europe like this and their hustle over there is prostitution and drug dealing. Fact is that, most of these immigrants are aware of what obtains over there but most won't admit openly that they knew,so you won't see them as irresponsible.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by Uguruzik(m): 8:41pm
Jochabed:
Not when you travel properly dear, Nigeria is very bad place to be
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by kokakola: 8:41pm
Why I like Nigeria be say you fit just enter any State and start life afresh without Passport or Voter's card.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by dfrost: 8:42pm
We already know.
|Re: 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos by classicMan22(m): 8:45pm
there is no place like home
