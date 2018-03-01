Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 'It's Not Worth It'; Couple Who Returned From Libya Amid Suffering. Photos (11216 Views)

Alfred, apparently shortly after drilled his way into her heart and fondly calls her ‘’Obim’’. The couple who had their 2 kids in Libya, left Nigeria in 2012, shortly after their marriage. However life in Libya was not as rosy as he imagined. The reality hit him when he realized he couldn’t make a decent living.



‘I didn’t know it was bad. We couldn’t make a living. Literally, we starved. I couldn’t put food on the table. I knew it was really bad when I heard about some Libyans selling people off like goats”



He started yearning for home. Then, he heard about IOM and their assistance to Nigerians through the Nigerian foreign ministry, who want to return home. He jumped at the opportunity. Now that he is back to Nigeria, he plans to get back to his old business and make something out of it. He advises other Nigerians



“Stay home and do what is best. Make a living here. If you don’t have what it takes to travel properly, it’s not worth it.”



No matter how UGLY the situation in Nigeria is,its still by FAR!! Better than Libya 20 Likes

like I said if opportunity calls, I will definitely live this shiiithole country but it can't be Libya for sure tank God u are back, but in the aspect of Nigerians staying back home is a big lie... people from Maiduguri still dey dia home, some parts of taraba and Benue nko

Stay in your country and make it.... 2 Likes

Nigerians refuse to think. If Canadians and Americans didn't persevere and build their country, I wonder where Nigerians will flee too. We lay blames on buhari without ever blaming ourselves for the uselessness of the country. It is all our faults. Nigerians is not suffering from bad leadership. We are suffering from bad followership. 13 Likes 1 Share

These ones are fresh,my guess is they didn't follow the desert route. Probably went their with genuine papers that later expired,then decided to stay back. 3 Likes





The fact that he did not have those "Akwa Aza" track suits plus his well ironed shirt tells alot of tales...welcome back to the jungle ogbeni..

Thank God they came back in one piece.

juanjo2:

tank God u are back, but in the aspect of Nigerians staying back home is a big lie... people from Maiduguri still dey dia home, some parts of taraba and Benue nko like I said if opportunity calls, I will definitely live this shiiithole country but it can't be Libya for sure



So after una don vote buhari finish una wan run leave us for dis suffering abi??

So his children are citizens of Libya by birth. Well e better pass pikin wet dem born from daura zamfara 1 Like

fk001:

..with this set of leaders and leadership?

Alhamdulillah, for their lives. Welcome back, no place like home.

Igbo marrying Gwagi.... Amazing.

Aderewah:

my sister God bless u cause u type nothing but the truth

eeyah, glad they are back safe. hopefully they can find something worthwhile to do

fk001:

..Like say e easy

Jochabed:

No matter how UGLY the situation in Nigeria is,its still by FAR!! Better than Libya

Libya's case is understandable, they were good before Gadaffi was overthrown then civil war started, what exactly is Nigeria's excuse? I won't be surprised if electricity in Libya is still better than here

Thank God the organ hervesters did not find you.

Lol. Personally, I think people without class and with low self esteem, are the ones who get desperate to the point of traveling through desert to Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, etc, to get into Europe. If you must travel to Europe, get a visa, a flight ticket,and travel like a normal human being. Not the one where you'd wear one cloth for several days,trekking through desert and eventually being packed like sardine on a boat to cross the sea. I know some people who have gone to Europe like this and their hustle over there is prostitution and drug dealing. Fact is that, most of these immigrants are aware of what obtains over there but most won't admit openly that they knew,so you won't see them as irresponsible. 1 Like

Jochabed:

No matter how UGLY the situation in Nigeria is,its still by FAR!! Better than Libya

Not when you travel properly dear, Nigeria is very bad place to be

Why I like Nigeria be say you fit just enter any State and start life afresh without Passport or Voter's card.

We already know.