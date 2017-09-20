₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,425 members, 3,773,392 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 12:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo (12736 Views)
Man Jailed For 19 Years For Rape In Lagos / Alfa Kidnaps And Rapes Dubai Returnee In Lagos, For Five Months (photo) / Meet Nigerian Yahoo Boy Who Makes N100M Every 6 Months (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Angelanest: 8:44pm On Sep 06
A 20yr old woman Ajoke Owolabi ‘f’ has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for abducting a 7yr old girl Racheal Olorunshola ‘f’ for period of 19 months. The little girl was abducted 19months ago while returning from school and the parents has been looking for her since then but suddenly brought home by a good Samaritan early August this year. Luck however ran against the abductor on the 29th of August when the little girl was playing in front of her parents’ house at Igbore and the suspect was passing by.
The victim raised alarm, pointing at the woman as the person who abducted her. The suspect was promptly arrested, but denied ever knowing the girl. But the girl quickly mentioned her name as aunty Ajoke and when she was searched, her name was seen conspicuously written on her body. It was then she confessed to the commission of the offence.
She revealed further that, the little girl was taken to Oshodi in Lagos where she was kept for 19 months. She stated further that she came to attend a party in Abeokuta and kept the girl in a room from where she escaped. She passed through the girl’s parent’s house unknown to her that the girl was there on that fateful day when she was arrested.
Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Kidnapping/Cultist Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
ASP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, FOR : COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, OGUN STATE COMMAND
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/20-years-old-woman-arrested-abducting-7-year-old-girl-19-months-photo.html
1 Share
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by EmeeNaka: 8:47pm On Sep 06
20yr old?
Hmm
the woman looks like a man sef.
19 Likes
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Nutase(f): 8:56pm On Sep 06
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by DanseMacabre(m): 8:57pm On Sep 06
Kai see this kyn missed opportunity fa. If to say I get any of those 'na dem' afonja memes I for hammer enough likes from Igbos now.
**Modified: I have to commend Nairaland for this improvement. I had tried to type flat-ties, but the bot changed it to the rightful 'Igbos'. Thumbs up, Seun and co.
4 Likes
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by GreatDreams: 9:37pm On Sep 06
A
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Pampasi: 9:38pm On Sep 06
Thank God no skul was mined
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by GreatDreams: 9:38pm On Sep 06
As
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by itsIYKE(m): 9:38pm On Sep 06
Her ultimate plan was to mine the girls skull.......but Yoruba people Sabi ugly o.....tufiakwa
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by legitimatefrank1(m): 9:39pm On Sep 06
I Just They Imagine The Woman Kpekus...Even Mad Man No Fit Put En Prick Because eee, What An Ugly Specimen
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by IMASTEX: 9:39pm On Sep 06
Hmmm
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Ralphdan(m): 9:39pm On Sep 06
Afonja
6 Likes
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by emmyspark007(m): 9:39pm On Sep 06
Ogun state back to back
Them no dey ever tire for human related activities; skullmining etcetra etcetra
Ogun state always representing afonjaz
1 Like
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by free2ryhme: 9:40pm On Sep 06
na wa ooo
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by adeom141(m): 9:40pm On Sep 06
19 months for aunty ajoke...just one single day for the little girl
1 Like
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by PSVITA: 9:41pm On Sep 06
Thank God she was caught. HI FRIENDS XUP, AM NEW ON NAIRALA!!!
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by mamatayour(f): 9:41pm On Sep 06
See her face like that of a man
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Oluwason(m): 9:42pm On Sep 06
Hmm
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by purecall: 9:42pm On Sep 06
Pampasi:
1 Like
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by maxiuc(m): 9:42pm On Sep 06
Pampasi:abi ooo
1 Like
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Adeoba10(m): 9:43pm On Sep 06
Na one guy go dey date dis prototype.... This is the real definition of UGLY.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by kambili999(f): 9:44pm On Sep 06
what was she thinking Sometimes I wonder if some people are really humans
1 Like
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Keneking: 9:44pm On Sep 06
Ajoke Afonga
2 Likes
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by johnnyholtby(m): 9:47pm On Sep 06
Igbos
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by RexEmmyGee: 9:49pm On Sep 06
Party party
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Noblesoul123: 9:52pm On Sep 06
If this old meat is 20 years old, then I can still play for the Golden Eaglets.
See her eye like sour akamu.
I suspect she might be a nut case.
1 Like
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Sukeyusa: 9:52pm On Sep 06
Sad life
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Icon79(m): 9:52pm On Sep 06
Name: Ajoke Owolabi
State: Ogun
Ethnicity: Afonja - born and raised.
Wow, the Afonjas strike again!
Signed: NCAN
O pari
7 Likes
|Re: 20-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Kidnapping A 7-Year-Old Girl For 19 Months. Photo by Sremmurd: 9:54pm On Sep 06
Nawa o.
Guests Fight Each Other At A Wedding Ceremony. ( One Dead) / 6 Pregnant Teenagers Arrested For Intending To Sell Babies / Man, 30, Arrested For Defiling 6-yr-old
Viewing this topic: chukadiho1(m), gaby(m), W3xy1(m), Consray(f), AMathew(m), laris, highchief3(m), cummando(m), elaade, 2016v2017, pinnochio(m), nerdfrost(m) and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16