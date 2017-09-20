



The victim raised alarm, pointing at the woman as the person who abducted her. The suspect was promptly arrested, but denied ever knowing the girl. But the girl quickly mentioned her name as aunty Ajoke and when she was searched, her name was seen conspicuously written on her body. It was then she confessed to the commission of the offence.



She revealed further that, the little girl was taken to Oshodi in Lagos where she was kept for 19 months. She stated further that she came to attend a party in Abeokuta and kept the girl in a room from where she escaped. She passed through the girl’s parent’s house unknown to her that the girl was there on that fateful day when she was arrested.



Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Kidnapping/Cultist Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.



ASP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,



POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, FOR : COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, OGUN STATE COMMAND



