Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by dre11(m): 8:53am
Dominic Adewole ASABA



Dare-devil armed robbers yesterday hijacked a bullion van on Asaba-Benin Expressway, killed a police escort and stole the money said to be about N25 million.

The attack occurred between Otulu and Ubulu-Okiti in Delta State.

Police have arrested the cash management officer of Asaba Branch of the bank, the chief security officer and two drivers because of the attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed their arrest, said it followed preliminary investigation which revealed that, in a bid to cut corners, the bank officials illegally picked seven police officers from different locations, yet to be determined, and engaged them on an illegal escort for the conveyance of the money from bank’s branch at Agbor to Asaba, without using a serviceable, secure armoured bullion van as required by law.

He said: “Needless to state that when the bank officials earlier approached the Operations Department of the command for escort men, their request was turned down on the grounds that the bank does not have a serviceable bullion van needed for such operations.

“Sadly, during the attack, one of the police escorts was fatally injured by the armed robbers who also emptied the N25,000,000 into their cars – a Honda Pilot ‘jeep’ and Toyota Corolla, registration numbers unknown, and escaped.”

The attackers, numbering six, it was learnt, ambushed the unserviceable bullion van, opened fire on the security escorts before killing one of them during an ensuing shootout.

They armed robbers overwhelmed the remaining six surviving police escorts.

The PPRO warned that, henceforth, banks requiring police escort must adhere to laid down regulations on specie escort, especially during the ember-months.

Aniamaka reassured members of the public that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the fleeing armed robbers were apprehended and brought to book.

However, there is apprehension among residents of Otulu and Ubulu-Okiti communities over the attack.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/robbers-hijack-bullion-van-steal-n25m/

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by BlackDBagba: 8:56am
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Aonkuuse: 8:57am
these guys are not smiling

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ufuosman(m): 8:59am
No joy for guys face.
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by cummando(m): 9:02am
Chai....this country sef
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Baawaa(m): 9:03am
25 million Naira too small,for this kind of operation grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by icedfire(m): 9:18am
is 25 million the official figure from the bank? don't be surprised the robbers will refute this.

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ritababe(f): 9:22am
lol, I know this must be either from Benin or Delta.
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ruggedised: 11:40am
fine boys are not smiling ooooo

God save us all cool
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by eleojo23: 11:41am
Efe's money? shocked

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by SalamRushdie: 11:42am
Baawaa:
25 million Naira too small,for this kind of operation grin grin grin grin grin grin

Yet most Nigerians go to work everyday for less than 5million naira paycheck a year

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by chiiraq802(m): 11:42am
Bcuz of 25mill ,,,dem use bullion van
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by chinoxstock: 11:42am
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:43am
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by blackbelt(m): 11:43am
Instead of the police to track down the assailants they are busy arresting bank officials and drivers, hmmm *drags out thick kelebe* *spits on NPF*

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Stevengerd(m): 11:43am
No joy for the streetttttttttttttttt....
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by MurderEnglish(m): 11:43am
haba!!

Tha money the army robbers stealed didn't not reach up to 10m sef.

Bank manager have add his own 15m

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Celestyn8213: 11:43am
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ruggedised: 11:43am
SalamRushdie:


Yet most Nigerians go to work everyday for less than 5million naira paycheck a year

some self no de collect upto 1 million per annum cheesy

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Elslim: 11:44am
nna na money be dat for ground??
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by BreezyCB(m): 11:44am
Two killed for N25m only?

Life must be meaningless in this jungle.

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Zizicardo(f): 11:44am
An insider at work

Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Asology(m): 11:44am
Men... This is unfunny
How could six armed robbers overpower seven policemen? That's not a good thing.
How could six armed robbers overpower seven policemen? That's not a good thing.

--------

Meanwhile, looking to buy a mattress? Avoid fake mattresses. They're more dangerous to your health than you think. Here's how to spot and buy an original mattress...

http://www.impressions.ng/fake-mattresses-are-more-dangerous-than-you-think-learn-how-to-spot-originals/
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by lathrowinger: 11:45am
By the time we done constructing Bia&fraud. Theives and kidnappers go plenty
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by itiswellandwell: 11:45am
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by KKKWHITE(m): 11:45am
what z dy name of the bank?
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by bentlywills(m): 11:46am
From the story u can believe is an inside Job

Italian Job
Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ninocia18(m): 11:47am
Now this is badass

