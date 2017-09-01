₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by dre11(m): 8:53am
Dominic Adewole ASABA
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/robbers-hijack-bullion-van-steal-n25m/
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by BlackDBagba: 8:56am
Ok
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Aonkuuse: 8:57am
these guys are not smiling
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ufuosman(m): 8:59am
No joy for guys face.
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by cummando(m): 9:02am
Chai....this country sef
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Baawaa(m): 9:03am
25 million Naira too small,for this kind of operation
14 Likes
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by icedfire(m): 9:18am
is 25 million the official figure from the bank? don't be surprised the robbers will refute this.
18 Likes
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ritababe(f): 9:22am
lol, I know this must be either from Benin or Delta.
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ruggedised: 11:40am
fine boys are not smiling ooooo
God save us all
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by eleojo23: 11:41am
Efe's money?
4 Likes
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by SalamRushdie: 11:42am
Baawaa:
Yet most Nigerians go to work everyday for less than 5million naira paycheck a year
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by chiiraq802(m): 11:42am
Bcuz of 25mill ,,,dem use bullion van
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by chinoxstock: 11:42am
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:43am
Hmmmm
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by blackbelt(m): 11:43am
Instead of the police to track down the assailants they are busy arresting bank officials and drivers, hmmm *drags out thick kelebe* *spits on NPF*
8 Likes
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Stevengerd(m): 11:43am
No joy for the streetttttttttttttttt....
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by MurderEnglish(m): 11:43am
haba!!
Tha money the army robbers stealed didn't not reach up to 10m sef.
Bank manager have add his own 15m
7 Likes
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Celestyn8213: 11:43am
I no fit talk
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ruggedised: 11:43am
SalamRushdie:
some self no de collect upto 1 million per annum
4 Likes
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Elslim: 11:44am
nna na money be dat for ground??
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by BreezyCB(m): 11:44am
�
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by discusant: 11:44am
Two killed for N25m only?
Life must be meaningless in this jungle.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Zizicardo(f): 11:44am
An insider at work
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by Asology(m): 11:44am
Men... This is unfunny
How could six armed robbers overpower seven policemen? That's not a good thing.
How could six armed robbers overpower seven policemen? That's not a good thing.
--------
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by lathrowinger: 11:45am
By the time we done constructing Bia&fraud. Theives and kidnappers go plenty
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by itiswellandwell: 11:45am
It's will
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by KKKWHITE(m): 11:45am
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by PSVITA: 11:46am
what z dy name of the bank?
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by bentlywills(m): 11:46am
From the story u can believe is an inside Job
Italian Job
|Re: Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m by ninocia18(m): 11:47am
Now this is badass
