₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,242 members, 3,959,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) (14195 Views)
Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m / Robbers Hijack Petrol Tanker In Ikire, Kill Driver (Graphic Photos) / How I Led My Gang To Hijack Bullion Van With N200m – Kidnapper Evans (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by Angelanest: 10:20am
It was a chaotic moment on Friday (yesterday) in Asaba, Delta State capital after armed robbers attacked a bullion van around Koka junction along the Asaba-Benin Expressway and carted away a yet to be disclosed amount of cash.
According to reports, the heavily armed hoodlums, who came in a grey Sienna car, were seen shooting sporadically before overpowering the security personnel serving as escort to the bullion van said to belong to United Bank for Africa, (UBA), and thereafter took possession of the van and emptied its vault and zoomed off to an unknown destination.
It was gathered that the operation which lasted several minutes, saw people scampering for safety as the sporadic shooting increased to scare away people, though no life was lost.
Reports also have it that shortly after the robbery operation, some policemen believed to have come from the Delta State Police Command drove the bullion van to the A Division Police Station, Asaba where it was parked for further investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/gunmen-hijack-bullion-van-robbery-attack-delta-state-photosvideo.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-K8K7egiZdw
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by YoungMILITANT(m): 10:24am
Angelanest:
just like that
Anyway, what Nigeria Police force knows how to do is killing innocent civilians
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by FortifiedCity: 10:25am
Some of these banks are criminals too, conniving with polithiefcians to rob Nigerians.
Who knows the thief they are taking the money to
7 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by DoyenExchange: 10:29am
God have mercy!
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by favourmic(m): 10:38am
ok
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by darkenkach(m): 10:39am
Christmas don sure for them be that.
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by Nukilia: 11:01am
Nigeria needs a cashless system, this will prevent all these atrocities.
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by BagWay: 11:23am
wish we had cctv cameras on top of street poles
e for sweet to see action movies
npf in action.
e for sweet
buh wo no wan run for safety
stray bullets are normaly non friendly
8 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by kudsweet(f): 12:35pm
This is serious
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by eluquenson(m): 12:37pm
These recent attacks on Bullion vans is quite worrisome, banks should provide an armoured personnel carrier in order to avert this kind of robbery, Glory be to God as no life was lost.
Banks and the insurance should sort themselves out.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by creatorsverse: 12:43pm
Warri
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by gift01: 12:45pm
Imagine our SARS working like the American SWAT but we interest ourselves with harassment, bribery and murder #endSARS
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by emeijeh(m): 12:45pm
Christmas bonus
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by naijaceo: 12:46pm
So the FSARS officers are not in Delta or somewhere else harassing armless civilians. Another reason why Nigerian Police must #EndSars.
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by YoungMILITANT(m): 12:46pm
Just like that.
But, the Nigeria Police Force knows how to kill civilians.
Nigeria the land of comedy
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by Colybaly: 12:46pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by olatade(m): 12:46pm
gift01:
Dem no dey word abi?
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by davodyguy: 12:47pm
With the nonsense going on in the ND, their leaders would have no one to blame but themselves
Crime is really on the increase in the region and it will boomerang on the people soon.
Selfish politicians arm these boys, when they're over the elections, they fail to recover the arms from the boys. Guess what? They use the arms to kidnap, engage in cultism and become armed robbers.
This same mistake was made by BAT between 1999-2007, but since fashola took over, he curbed the boys. Now we have intellectuals voting in Lagos based on good governance. Fashola did well and didn't need help from thugs or miscreants to win election. Ambode rode on Fashola's achievements. Even APC enjoyed same in 2015 presidential election.
Wike and others should realize that when you give good governance, the people would vote, without force
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by airminem(f): 12:48pm
Now where the sars people? Abi dey de street de harass innocent folks.... Issokay
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by Princedapace(m): 12:49pm
YoungMILITANT:
abeg, bros, stop this talk, even in America with all their training and safety kits and weapons, armed robbers still rob successfully. It is not all the time robbers succeed and not all times police succeed..
The issue would be investigated and there is possibility of catching those guys soon.
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by Oxster(m): 12:50pm
Hustle don pay oh
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by oshe111(m): 12:51pm
See he person take turn millionaire....
later dem go dey form yahoo boys for person babe
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by oshe111(m): 12:51pm
See he person take turn millionaire....
later dem go dey form yahoo boys for person babe
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 12:53pm
A bank staff/manager is now a millionaire
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by supereagle(m): 12:53pm
Nukilia:Movement of money in inter bank is inevitable even in cashless situation.
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by YoungMILITANT(m): 12:53pm
Princedapace:
forget that thing.
Nigeria police force is weak believe it or leave it.
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by mekuso89(m): 12:54pm
Now were is our so called SARS they will not show na only to De pursue innocent boys with laptops. (IBWL)
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by EmmaLege: 12:55pm
Boys don see Xmas money
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by psalmson001: 12:55pm
Lemme park my submarine here.
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by olamil34(m): 12:57pm
Well I give up
Please check out quickfinda.com it's a simple price comparison engine.
|Re: Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) by Emyres: 1:02pm
ü
Good day guys
Please can someone help me with #1000? To get some materials for my modelling? Please it is urgent.
Help save a life.
Thanks.
0074005788 Diamond Bank Emman Okoro
Young Cable Vandal Weeps After Being Nabbed In Ebonyi With Others. Photos / German Professor And His Aide Kidnapped In Kaduna / Police Arraign ABU Staff For Staging Daughter’s Fake Kidnap
Viewing this topic: kingjo96, insecticide, adubam(m), helinues, Bruno3000(m), tochez24, dact4u(m), crest2j(m), maxiuc(m), Feldoff, mtchris(m), murphy02, turenshi(m), sirp2007, Jvctour, edisoncash, Dells(m), jobontech(m), spiliphiano, odogwubiafra, sunhine, tofunmiejoor(f), mickeysylva, donyusy, Indomixx, rynno(m), dharmmylolar(m), oddessey007(m), Firefire(m), PrinzeMike(m), udemzyudex(m), ifeoluwa122, babsdeebabs(m), jacob05(m), gonon, Jac007(m), Marchman, Authentic43, yeltans(m), Humanist01, wapu, bayocanny, Greenstar1(m), homegirl1, feda01, Addilelgi(m), gambus007(m), niceeric(m) and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 233