Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Hijack Bullion Van In Delta (Photos/video) (14195 Views)

Robbers Hijack Bullion Van On Asaba-Benin Road, Kill Police Escort, Steal N25m / Robbers Hijack Petrol Tanker In Ikire, Kill Driver (Graphic Photos) / How I Led My Gang To Hijack Bullion Van With N200m – Kidnapper Evans (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the heavily armed hoodlums, who came in a grey Sienna car, were seen shooting sporadically before overpowering the security personnel serving as escort to the bullion van said to belong to United Bank for Africa, (UBA), and thereafter took possession of the van and emptied its vault and zoomed off to an unknown destination.



It was gathered that the operation which lasted several minutes, saw people scampering for safety as the sporadic shooting increased to scare away people, though no life was lost.



Reports also have it that shortly after the robbery operation, some policemen believed to have come from the Delta State Police Command drove the bullion van to the A Division Police Station, Asaba where it was parked for further investigation.



Source;



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-K8K7egiZdw It was a chaotic moment on Friday (yesterday) in Asaba, Delta State capital after armed robbers attacked a bullion van around Koka junction along the Asaba-Benin Expressway and carted away a yet to be disclosed amount of cash.According to reports, the heavily armed hoodlums, who came in a grey Sienna car, were seen shooting sporadically before overpowering the security personnel serving as escort to the bullion van said to belong to United Bank for Africa, (UBA), and thereafter took possession of the van and emptied its vault and zoomed off to an unknown destination.It was gathered that the operation which lasted several minutes, saw people scampering for safety as the sporadic shooting increased to scare away people, though no life was lost.Reports also have it that shortly after the robbery operation, some policemen believed to have come from the Delta State Police Command drove the bullion van to the A Division Police Station, Asaba where it was parked for further investigation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/gunmen-hijack-bullion-van-robbery-attack-delta-state-photosvideo.html Watch video

Angelanest:

It was a chaotic moment on Friday in Asaba, Delta State capital after armed robbers attacked a bullion van around Koka junction along the Asaba-Benin Expressway and carted away a yet to be disclosed amount of cash.



According to reports, the heavily armed hoodlums, who came in a grey Sienna car, were seen shooting sporadically before overpowering the security personnel serving as escort to the bullion van said to belong to United Bank for Africa, (UBA), and thereafter took possession of the van and emptied its vault and zoomed off to an unknown destination.



It was gathered that the operation which lasted several minutes, saw people scampering for safety as the sporadic shooting increased to scare away people, though no life was lost.



Reports also have it that shortly after the robbery operation, some policemen believed to have come from the Delta State Police Command drove the bullion van to the A Division Police Station, Asaba where it was parked for further investigation.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/gunmen-hijack-bullion-van-robbery-attack-delta-state-photosvideo.html



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-K8K7egiZdw

just like that

Anyway, what Nigeria Police force knows how to do is killing innocent civilians just like thatAnyway, what Nigeria Police force knows how to do is killing innocent civilians 3 Likes 1 Share

Some of these banks are criminals too, conniving with polithiefcians to rob Nigerians.



Who knows the thief they are taking the money to 7 Likes

God have mercy!

ok

Christmas don sure for them be that. 3 Likes

Nigeria needs a cashless system, this will prevent all these atrocities.

wish we had cctv cameras on top of street poles

e for sweet to see action movies

npf in action.



e for sweet

buh wo no wan run for safety

stray bullets are normaly non friendly 8 Likes

This is serious

These recent attacks on Bullion vans is quite worrisome, banks should provide an armoured personnel carrier in order to avert this kind of robbery, Glory be to God as no life was lost.



Banks and the insurance should sort themselves out. 6 Likes 1 Share

Warri

Imagine our SARS working like the American SWAT but we interest ourselves with harassment, bribery and murder #endSARS 3 Likes

Christmas bonus

So the FSARS officers are not in Delta or somewhere else harassing armless civilians. Another reason why Nigerian Police must #EndSars. 3 Likes

Just like that.

But, the Nigeria Police Force knows how to kill civilians.



Nigeria the land of comedy

Men's are not smiling especially during this festive season, many guys wants to buy d latest automobile in town this period



say no to crime 1 Like 1 Share

gift01:

Delta. I hail una



Dem no dey word abi? Dem no dey word abi?

With the nonsense going on in the ND, their leaders would have no one to blame but themselves

Crime is really on the increase in the region and it will boomerang on the people soon.



Selfish politicians arm these boys, when they're over the elections, they fail to recover the arms from the boys. Guess what? They use the arms to kidnap, engage in cultism and become armed robbers.



This same mistake was made by BAT between 1999-2007, but since fashola took over, he curbed the boys. Now we have intellectuals voting in Lagos based on good governance. Fashola did well and didn't need help from thugs or miscreants to win election. Ambode rode on Fashola's achievements. Even APC enjoyed same in 2015 presidential election.



Wike and others should realize that when you give good governance, the people would vote, without force 3 Likes 2 Shares

street de harass innocent folks.... Issokay Now where the sars people? Abi dey destreet de harass innocent folks.... Issokay

YoungMILITANT:





just like that

Anyway, what Nigeria Police force knows how to do is killing innocent civilians

abeg, bros, stop this talk, even in America with all their training and safety kits and weapons, armed robbers still rob successfully. It is not all the time robbers succeed and not all times police succeed..



The issue would be investigated and there is possibility of catching those guys soon. abeg, bros, stop this talk, even in America with all their training and safety kits and weapons, armed robbers still rob successfully. It is not all the time robbers succeed and not all times police succeed..The issue would be investigated and there is possibility of catching those guys soon. 3 Likes

Hustle don pay oh 1 Like

See he person take turn millionaire....



later dem go dey form yahoo boys for person babe 3 Likes

See he person take turn millionaire....



later dem go dey form yahoo boys for person babe

A bank staff/manager is now a millionaire 1 Like

Nukilia:

Nigeria needs a cashless system, this will prevent all these atrocities. Movement of money in inter bank is inevitable even in cashless situation. Movement of money in inter bank is inevitable even in cashless situation. 1 Like

Princedapace:





abeg, bros, stop this talk, even in America with all their training and safety kits and weapons, armed robbers still rob successfully. It is not all the time robbers succeed and not all times police succeed..



The issue would be investigated and there is possibility of catching those guys soon.

forget that thing.

Nigeria police force is weak believe it or leave it. forget that thing.Nigeria police force is weak believe it or leave it. 1 Like

Now were is our so called SARS they will not show na only to De pursue innocent boys with laptops. (IBWL) 1 Like

Boys don see Xmas money

Lemme park my submarine here.

Well I give up





Please check out quickfinda.com it's a simple price comparison engine.