₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,731 members, 3,774,435 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 12:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage (9593 Views)
Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" / House Of Empress Njamah Celebrates Over 1000 Kids To Mark Children's Day / Tuface And Annie Loved Up In New Photos: Beautiful Couple! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by praizblog: 9:37am
This great couple celebrates over 50 years in marriage and they are happy together.
This great event was shared by groovy production on IG.
This is so wonderful.
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/beautiful-couple-celebrates-over-50.html?m=0
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Evablizin(f): 9:39am
Congrats Pa and Ma
Marriage has it's ups and downs but it takes a brave couple to resolve their differences and conflicts effectively.
12 Likes
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by smartty68(m): 9:44am
Ouch! Loving this already.
Congrats
Phew! Can imagine how much trials/toils of life the duo must have gone through
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by optional1(f): 9:53am
awww
CaptPlanet come and see us in 50 years time..
Beautiful..
1 Like
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Mac2016(m): 11:56am
Just passing...g gling for "Afonja" comments and memes! Lol
1 Like
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by midehi2(f): 11:56am
Nice one, true love and understanding kept them this far.
Chai! unconditional love is sweet ooo, not these generational guys looking for one loophole to attack and make one looks like .....
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by nnemmpi(m): 11:57am
glory be to GOD
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:57am
Mmm
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Lalas247(f): 11:57am
This proves some men truly can stick to one woman !!
Lovely pics
6 Likes
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by YourCoffin: 11:57am
Do they still have sex? It's that one that is worth celebrating
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by simbol(f): 11:57am
Congratulations pa and ma.Hmmmmm.This is lovely
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Yomzzyblog: 11:57am
Wow!!
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Evaberry(f): 11:57am
....
A kì í mọ iyì wúrà tí kò bá sọnù.
Onísùúrù ló ńfún wàrà kìnìún.
It takes a lot of strength, guts, and patience to stay in a marriage for 50 years.
They may not be wealthy but they are happy and content
1 Like
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by eleojo23: 11:57am
Nice
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by soberdrunk(m): 11:58am
Baba don finish the mileage on the engine, this is a true example of the yoruba prayer "Ema lo ra yin gbo"......
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by JaneyL(m): 11:58am
Congrats To them.
Meanwhile in need of an instagram page for your business, blog or personal use.
We have an active 11.1k followers instagram page for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for details
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by josielewa(m): 11:59am
YourCoffin:
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by anthony533(m): 11:59am
YourCoffin:how do we know if they still have sex.
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Celestyn8213: 11:59am
That is awesome... Only God knows what u guys passed through. Una try.
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by ninocia18(m): 12:00pm
Father God, let this be my portion. And every nairalanders portion, in Jesus name. Also help our ladies abstain from zeeworld and telemundo and we guys to respect our wives so that this prayer will work. Amen.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by misschacha: 12:00pm
. Happy for them
You can earn bitcoins today with fidelity at https://www.fidelityinvest.club/566765
Chk my signature for more info.
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by hugoboss36(m): 12:00pm
YourCoffin:...are u jealous..?
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by britneykyute(f): 12:00pm
Affection, tolerance and Understanding.
#veryimportant.
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by edoboy33(m): 12:00pm
one pussy for 50 years
and I can't even stay with one woman for a week
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by blackbelt(m): 12:01pm
This is what is meant by loving someone wholeheartedly....there might have been serious Ups and downs along the way that seemed to be the end but God saw them through....I'm sure that after coming this far, nothing can separate them or make them fight or quarrel....thumbs up pa and ma
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Fearcom(m): 12:01pm
It is what you are that you bring into your marriage. The grace of God plus the quality decision on the part of both the husband and wife made this possible.
Happy golden, Sir and ma'am.
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by jjbest123: 12:02pm
Evaberry this could be us in fifty years time,but you said no.
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by bigfather(m): 12:02pm
praizblog:
This is nice !
1 Like
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Tiny23(f): 12:02pm
Wow!
1 Like
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by YourCoffin: 12:02pm
anthony533:
If you see the old man eyeing one goat then they don't .
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by midehi2(f): 12:03pm
Lalas247:He might have side chick who knows, codedly
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage by Josh44s(m): 12:04pm
edoboy33:
I pray o! An Afonja for that matter!
1 Like
GBOKO, The Most Promiscuous. / Nanny Or Creche: Which One Is Better? / Living With A Cheating Husband
Viewing this topic: mosagbo, LadyJustice(f), ponle1976(m), nairayouthcom(m), BMlova(m), Akin0, Blaze101, moonraker(m), jmoore(m), Blacklight, Ekinematics, Odaliki, Larrey(f), jagabanjbl(m), creamylicious(f), Twogreatnations, Twinkle004(f), demmy66, beejayio(m), bobnatlo, miller0093(m), wawale(m), dupsy85, justwise(m), win2kwire, 5chrisade, Babaken(m), worldman(m), yaqq, cenjyl, livingimage(m), Pearl05(f), sunnyolads1(m), ttts, obisiv(m), funshybam(m), Snow5 and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26