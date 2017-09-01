Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Couple Celebrate Over 50 Years Of Marriage (9593 Views)

This great event was shared by groovy production on IG.







This is so wonderful.









This great couple celebrates over 50 years in marriage and they are happy together.This great event was shared by groovy production on IG.This is so wonderful.





Congrats Pa and Ma



Marriage has it's ups and downs but it takes a brave couple to resolve their differences and conflicts effectively. Congrats Pa and Ma





Congrats



Phew! Can imagine how much trials/toils of life the duo must have gone through Ouch! Loving this already.Congrats

awww

CaptPlanet come and see us in 50 years time..







Beautiful.. 1 Like

gling for "Afonja" comments and memes! Lol Just passing...

Nice one, true love and understanding kept them this far.





Chai! unconditional love is sweet ooo, not these generational guys looking for one loophole to attack and make one looks like .....

glory be to GOD 2 Likes

Mmm





Lovely pics This proves some men truly can stick to one woman !!

Do they still have sex? It's that one that is worth celebrating

Congratulations pa and ma.Hmmmmm.This is lovely 3 Likes

Wow!!

....





A kì í mọ iyì wúrà tí kò bá sọnù.





Onísùúrù ló ńfún wàrà kìnìún.





It takes a lot of strength, guts, and patience to stay in a marriage for 50 years.





They may not be wealthy but they are happy and content 1 Like

Nice

Baba don finish the mileage on the engine, this is a true example of the yoruba prayer "Ema lo ra yin gbo"......

Congrats To them.











YourCoffin:

Do they still have sex?

YourCoffin:

how do we know if they still have sex.

That is awesome... Only God knows what u guys passed through. Una try. 2 Likes

Father God, let this be my portion. And every nairalanders portion, in Jesus name. Also help our ladies abstain from zeeworld and telemundo and we guys to respect our wives so that this prayer will work. Amen. 1 Like 1 Share

. Happy for them



. Happy for them

YourCoffin:

...are u jealous..?

Affection, tolerance and Understanding.

#veryimportant.

one pussy for 50 years

and I can't even stay with one woman for a week

This is what is meant by loving someone wholeheartedly....there might have been serious Ups and downs along the way that seemed to be the end but God saw them through....I'm sure that after coming this far, nothing can separate them or make them fight or quarrel....thumbs up pa and ma

It is what you are that you bring into your marriage. The grace of God plus the quality decision on the part of both the husband and wife made this possible.



Happy golden, Sir and ma'am.

Evaberry this could be us in fifty years time,but you said no.

This is nice ! This is nice ! 1 Like

Wow! 1 Like

anthony533:

how do we know if they still have sex.

If you see the old man eyeing one goat then they don't .

Lalas247:

This proves some men truly can stick to one woman !!



He might have side chick who knows, codedly