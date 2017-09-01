₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by praizblog: 9:43am
Give it any caption.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by orjikuramo(m): 12:02pm
Kola - See this living bread
Wait, chill! M I really ftc....
Barman, give everybody cold beer.
PS - for advert on this plot, kindly see me, I will settle lala
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by JaneyL(m): 12:02pm
Lol...Nice one jooor...
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by misschacha: 12:02pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by fastgyal(f): 12:02pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by ninocia18(m): 12:02pm
Everybody is just typing k, OK, kk. Even f. I think that's the caption nah.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by manikspears: 12:02pm
Dance well
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by DBossNG(m): 12:02pm
I see!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by ChuckD1(m): 12:02pm
Nice.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by osidion202: 12:03pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by john4reala(m): 12:03pm
Kapson
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by beautiful232(f): 12:03pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by bjhaid: 12:03pm
Odunlade:US prison go fit you o
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by Badboiz(m): 12:03pm
See this senator belle, he don swallow constituency allocation
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 12:03pm
Odunlade----"Daddy am dancing oya spray the Dollars, Senator Buruji---Alakoba!! Dollar ko, Yen ni, i follow you dance back, you don't know Sai Baba is around, make i spray dollar make them re-visit the skeletons in my closet.......
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by dust144(m): 12:03pm
Please !!!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by highness25(m): 12:03pm
praizblog:that man sef.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by Evergreen4(m): 12:03pm
In Adekola's mind, see as him fat like Mumu. Bag of beans
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by TyushTal(m): 12:03pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 12:04pm
Looks like they're dancing at gun point
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by cr7rooney10(m): 12:04pm
Odunlade d smart guy
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by josielewa(m): 12:04pm
misschacha:stupid pple need dis
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by descrisom(m): 12:04pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by midehi2(f): 12:04pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by PSVITA: 12:05pm
NICE 1, I dedicate dis FTC to ASSU and FG. Plz and plz , let dy strike end 2day. If you belief me like the comment.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by Praktikals(m): 12:05pm
The pinshure is captionless
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by britneykyute(f): 12:05pm
When you're holding the fart so hard cos your crush is around.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by lufemi(m): 12:05pm
How did this make frontpage with just 4 comments tho
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by sukkot: 12:06pm
a degenerate and a comedian doing the stanky leg
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by buffalowings: 12:07pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 12:09pm
New meme for us on nairaland
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) by trulords(m): 12:10pm
I wish dis man , can just chill outside seme border and come back... ijebu people see your Messer
