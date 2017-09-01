Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola And Buruji Kashamu Dancing (Photo) (10656 Views)

Give it any caption.



Kola - See this living bread





Wait, chill! M I really ftc....

Barman, give everybody cold beer.



PS - for advert on this plot, kindly see me, I will settle lala 8 Likes

Lol...Nice one jooor...













Everybody is just typing k, OK, kk. Even f. I think that's the caption nah. 1 Like

Dance well

I see!

Nice.

Kapson 2 Likes

Odunlade:US prison go fit you o 1 Like 1 Share

See this senator belle, he don swallow constituency allocation 2 Likes 1 Share

Odunlade----"Daddy am dancing oya spray the Dollars, Senator Buruji---Alakoba!! Dollar ko, Yen ni, i follow you dance back, you don't know Sai Baba is around, make i spray dollar make them re-visit the skeletons in my closet....... 8 Likes

Please !!!

that man sef. that man sef.

In Adekola's mind, see as him fat like Mumu. Bag of beans

Looks like they're dancing at gun point 2 Likes

Odunlade d smart guy

misschacha:

NICE 1, I dedicate dis FTC to ASSU and FG. Plz and plz , let dy strike end 2day. If you belief me like the comment. 2 Likes

The pinshure is captionless

When you're holding the fart so hard cos your crush is around.

How did this make frontpage with just 4 comments tho

a degenerate and a comedian doing the stanky leg 1 Like

M

New meme for us on nairaland 1 Like