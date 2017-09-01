₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:00pm
Meme Boss and Nollywood Actor, Odunlade Adekola was spotted on set with OAP, Toke Makinwa for a new western lotto commercial.
Check out his facial expression...Another Meme loading..
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/another-meme-loadingcaption-this-photo.html
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Elseductive: 3:02pm
Otondo!!!
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by selflessposhheart(f): 3:03pm
Toke looks like a mannequin
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by paiz(m): 3:03pm
How do i suck this bwest?
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Nutase(f): 3:22pm
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by veekid(m): 4:06pm
That look when that girl who rejected you back then wants to take selfie
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Dandeson1(m): 4:06pm
g
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by yomibelle(f): 4:06pm
He's looking at her wt one kain eye
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Angelb4: 4:07pm
.
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by eminikansoso(m): 4:07pm
Toke be like let have pix together
Kola be like if I catch you ee in other room you go know wetin dey
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by LickyLick: 4:07pm
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Teewhy2: 4:07pm
In odunlade adekola mind.
Ehen see this one, Wetin dey do her she sef wan dey do like big girl she no know say her set don marry finish. E wan follow big boy roll.
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by abluck(m): 4:07pm
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Untainted007: 4:07pm
He was like, wetin dey do this one?
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Finnian1: 4:07pm
see this mumu wey dey find cheap celeb.
see this mumu wey dey find cheap celeb.
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by ShitHead: 4:07pm
He's looking at the face of hurricane Irma.
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by shadrach77: 4:07pm
Odun is like "Ki lo n se eleyi?"
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by HRtechnique: 4:07pm
He is probably thinking ... ''This girl is funny''.
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Oloripelebe: 4:07pm
chai, see ripe pawpaw
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by LesbianBoy(m): 4:08pm
When you finally see the girl that has been chopping your money
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by dhamstar(m): 4:08pm
ok
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Daslim180(m): 4:09pm
Ok
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by kingxsamz(m): 4:09pm
k
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by iihtlagos: 4:09pm
wow
Nice picture, but I wonder how it affects the lives of those looking to earn a living!!
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Plolly(f): 4:10pm
he is like wah izzz wrong in dizzzz one
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by MhizzAJ(f): 4:10pm
Toke looks like a doll
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by nobleblood: 4:10pm
So why do you want to work for us?
I never really knew what to answer. It was a cigarette company. Should I have said " ever since I had one of your cigarette, I knew deep down that this was the place for me?
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by harriet412(f): 4:11pm
Toke is fugly and looks manly . .
Odun is like wetin dey do dis one
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by Naijacost22: 4:11pm
Every day Toke this Toke that. Why put up a bleach out Olosho on NL every day? Are you trying to force Social influence on us to like this Ashawo?
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by lathrowinger: 4:12pm
Am here for peace ooo. Plz Let's stop tribal war.
See my blood brother, Person acting with his Dialect language and he is on top of the World...
Plenty Gbosa for the Afonjas
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by OceanmorganTrix: 4:12pm
selflessposhheart:
i jst d look u
|Re: This Photo Of Odunlade Adekola And Toke Makinwa Needs A Caption by sunshineV(m): 4:14pm
Odunlade be like: This olosho can't even operate an iPhone
