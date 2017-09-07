₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Islie: 1:07pm
Peter Dada , Akure
http://punchng.com/community-seals-pastors-house-for-burying-charms-in-land/
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Keneking: 2:49pm
Mimiko sef
"“ The Akapinsa of Ipinsaland , Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo , ordered that palm fronds should be placed in front of his house and the land , which traditionally means that the house has been sealed up until kabiyesi reverses the order . ”
- Typical decision in Afonja Republic
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by hoygift: 2:49pm
When contacted on the telephone , Oba Olufunmilayo said he would not make any comment on the development on the telephone
Partner in crime, he knows something about this but no problem...
Where went the pastor you see? What I was just talking about... No problem still
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by OBTMOS(m): 2:50pm
Small tin I for make ftc fa. My time is coming
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Yusfunoble(m): 2:50pm
Nothing to say, lemme wait for the poster below me.
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Nostradamu(m): 2:50pm
Imagine!
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Goodluckxz: 2:50pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by tobdee: 2:50pm
God forgive us all.
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by sharpshap(m): 2:50pm
See as the house be like shrine. Mtseeeew! Let me keep sipping my alomo in this hot Sokoto sun.
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:50pm
I think federal govt needs to interfere into church and mosque business this days
Govt should start issuing licence to Pastors and Alfas
Also a background check should be done on them cos many of them are mentally sick..
1 Like
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 2:51pm
Ah
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Komo92: 2:51pm
So pastor no fit practice traditional religion Africans sef. If na babalawo practice Christianity community for seal him shrine?
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Bodmas02: 2:52pm
Pastor keu here and there,..nawa oooo
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by mhizesther(f): 2:52pm
Pastor and some Gullible members still won't learn from this
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by josielewa(m): 2:52pm
hoygift:booker t
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Noblebrown7(m): 2:52pm
End time pastor.
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by maklelemakukula(m): 2:52pm
if na juju you decide to do, just do am na instead of to dey use GOD name dey do am
3 Likes
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Joel3(m): 2:52pm
lol, which kind paster de live for that kind House.
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by olamil34: 2:52pm
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by olaezebala: 2:53pm
I laff and i am still laffing
We have been so brain washed that anything aside Christianity or Islam is evil?
A pastor can enter ogun shrine, burn it and we come out, jump and scream hallelujah
Imam can enter sango shrine , burn it while we sing Laila behind him
But if Osun priest moves close to a church , wahala go de.
What's wrong in a man doing charm?
if bible can't help him, is there a law against him seeking other gods?
an Imam can wear his Jalamia with all the turban of this world without any harassment
a cele man can walk freely in his sutana and bare foot without being harassed
but if i dare dress like the movie character ogunjimi, i might end up been lynched.
I laff and i am still laffing
3 Likes
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Celestyn8213: 2:55pm
dis one na Babalawo in pastor's clothes
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by BiafranBornBoy(m): 2:56pm
Westerners?...that's their culture and tradition,its their pride
1 Like
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 2:56pm
part of the reasons
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by UncutSk(m): 2:58pm
Afonjas and fetish acts
Pig city
6 Likes
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:10pm
Keneking:
Yes because unless the charm contains anything implicating,the government will set the culprit free therefore it is the role of the Oba(king) to take over the case and give the necessary punishment.
But you won't know this because you've lost touch with tradition/culture and instead of learning to know,you've chosen to stay ignorant and talk sh!t.
Omo oshi
1 Like
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Keneking: 3:11pm
Oluwamuyeewa:
Is this covered in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Nonsense
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:14pm
Keneking:
It seems besides not being able to reason you still lack the ability to read and comprehend.
Have a good life.
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by herkeym001(m): 3:23pm
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Jflex07(m): 3:24pm
Afonja land and bad news
|Re: Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) by Jflex07(m): 3:25pm
afonja land with bad news
1 Like
