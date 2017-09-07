Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Community Seals Pastor’s House In Ondo For Burying Charms (Photo) (9571 Views)

Fake Prophetess Exposed In Akwa Ibom As Youths Discover Charms, Fetish Items / Skeleton Found In A Pastor's House In Ogun (Graphic Photos) / 'Pastor' Caught Burying Charm In Abia Ahead Of Crusade (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Peter Dada , Akure









The pastor's house







The Ipinsa community in the Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State has accused a pastor, identified as Abiodun , of involving in fetish activities in the town.



It was gathered that sequel to the development, the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo , on Tuesday ordered that Abiodun ’ s land in the community and his house located in the Ayedun area of Akure , should be sealed up.



Abiodun was accused of burying a coffin and some other fetish items on his piece of land in the community.



A source said after discovering what the pastor did on the land , the community asked him to remove the items, but he refused .



The source said , “ The failure of the pastor to remove the fetish items on the land prompted the people of the community to take action against him .



“ The Akapinsa of Ipinsaland , Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo , ordered that palm fronds should be placed in front of his house and the land , which traditionally means that the house has been sealed up until

kabiyesi reverses the order . ”



According to the source , the land and the house will remain sealed up until the pastor digs up and removes the items he buried in the land .



When contacted on the telephone , Oba Olufunmilayo said he would not make any comment on the development on the telephone .



He said , “If you want to talk to me , come and see me in my palace . ”



The pastor was said to have left the community and his whereabouts was unknown as of the time of filing this report.



http://punchng.com/community-seals-pastors-house-for-burying-charms-in-land/





"“ The Akapinsa of Ipinsaland , Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo , ordered that palm fronds should be placed in front of his house and the land , which traditionally means that the house has been sealed up until kabiyesi reverses the order . ”



- Typical decision in Afonja Republic Mimiko sef"“ The Akapinsa of Ipinsaland , Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo , ordered that palm fronds should be placed in front of his house and the land , which traditionally means that the house has been sealed up until kabiyesi reverses the order . ”- Typical decision in Afonja Republic 10 Likes 1 Share

When contacted on the telephone , Oba Olufunmilayo said he would not make any comment on the development on the telephone

Partner in crime, he knows something about this but no problem...





The pastor was said to have left the community and his whereabouts was unknown as of the time of filing this report



Where went the pastor you see? What I was just talking about... No problem still Partner in crime, he knows something about this but no problem...Where went the pastor you see? What I was just talking about... No problem still

Small tin I for make ftc fa. My time is coming





Nothing to say, lemme wait for the poster below me. Nothing to say, lemme wait for the poster below me.

Imagine!

Hmmmm

God forgive us all.

See as the house be like shrine. Mtseeeew! Let me keep sipping my alomo in this hot Sokoto sun.

I think federal govt needs to interfere into church and mosque business this days



Govt should start issuing licence to Pastors and Alfas



Also a background check should be done on them cos many of them are mentally sick.. 1 Like

Ah

Africans sef. If na babalawo practice Christianity community for seal him shrine? So pastor no fit practice traditional religionAfricans sef. If na babalawo practice Christianity community for seal him shrine?

Pastor keu here and there,..nawa oooo

and some Gullible members still won't learn from this Pastorand some Gullible members still won't learn from this

hoygift:

. booker t booker t

End time pastor.

if na juju you decide to do, just do am na instead of to dey use GOD name dey do am 3 Likes

lol, which kind paster de live for that kind House.

I laff and i am still laffing



We have been so brain washed that anything aside Christianity or Islam is evil?

A pastor can enter ogun shrine, burn it and we come out, jump and scream hallelujah

Imam can enter sango shrine , burn it while we sing Laila behind him

But if Osun priest moves close to a church , wahala go de.

What's wrong in a man doing charm?

if bible can't help him, is there a law against him seeking other gods?

an Imam can wear his Jalamia with all the turban of this world without any harassment

a cele man can walk freely in his sutana and bare foot without being harassed

but if i dare dress like the movie character ogunjimi, i might end up been lynched.



I laff and i am still laffing 3 Likes

dis one na Babalawo in pastor's clothes

Westerners?...that's their culture and tradition,its their pride 1 Like

part of the reasons

Afonjas and fetish acts

Pig city 6 Likes

Keneking:

Mimiko sef



"“ The Akapinsa of Ipinsaland , Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo , ordered that palm fronds should be placed in front of his house and the land , which traditionally means that the house has been sealed up until kabiyesi reverses the order . ”



- Typical decision in Afonja Republic



Yes because unless the charm contains anything implicating,the government will set the culprit free therefore it is the role of the Oba(king) to take over the case and give the necessary punishment.



But you won't know this because you've lost touch with tradition/culture and instead of learning to know,you've chosen to stay ignorant and talk sh!t.



Omo oshi Yes because unless the charm contains anything implicating,the government will set the culprit free therefore it is the role of the Oba(king) to take over the case and give the necessary punishment.But you won't know this because you've lost touch with tradition/culture and instead of learning to know,you've chosen to stay ignorant and talk sh!t.Omo oshi 1 Like

Payment Made Easy: Get Payment Via Credit/Debit Cards Integration On Your Website



Africa has millions of payments every day, but very few happen online. In Nigeria, just about 1% of transactions happen online. There are many barriers businesses had to face to accept payments and that’s but with Payment Gateway integrated on your business website, you simplify the previously difficult customer payment experience





Features of Payment Gateway



• Accept Visa, MasterCard, Verve etc on your website

• Integrated directly to your Bank account

• It's simple, secure and affordable

• Secured payments to accept payments from anyone, anywhere in the world.

• Small or large business? No Problem

• Customers can make hassle-free payments directly on your website.

• Security; PCI-compliant, with fraud management built-in.

• Very Low payment per transaction

• Different payment Gateway options: Interswitch, PayPal, GTPay, Voguepay, Paystack and CashEnvoy

Oluwamuyeewa:







Yes because unless the charm contains anything implicating,the government will set the culprit free therefore it is the role of the Oba(king) to take over the case and give the necessary punishment.



But you won't know this because you've lost touch with tradition/culture

Is this covered in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria



Nonsense Is this covered in the constitution of the Federal Republic of NigeriaNonsense

Keneking:





Is this covered in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria



Nonsense







It seems besides not being able to reason you still lack the ability to read and comprehend.



Have a good life. It seems besides not being able to reason you still lack the ability to read and comprehend.Have a good life.

Afonja land and bad news