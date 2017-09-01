



Guardian quoted Makarfi as saying Nigerians will see the level of corruption in the APC government when they leave power in 2019.



He expressed confidence that the PDP will take over power from the APC in 2019, even as he promised that his party won't be vindictive.

.

His words:“We will be able to assess the APC government when they leave office. By 2019 when we take over, we are not going to be vindictive but the truth will prevail.

“When they leave office, we will see what will come up. We will know whether corruption is something limited to one political party. We are not doing justice to the fight against corruption when we try to politicize it.

“Take a look at the private sector, no politician has been tried or taken to court for anything near the alleged corruption of those the EFCC has charged to court.

“Go to the private sector go to other the public service even some of the security agencies, but if you try to just narrow corruption to only politicians from the opposition parties, we are undermining the fight against corruption.”

Makarfi also referred to a report from the National Bureau of Statistics which pointed out leading agencies or institutions on the corruption index are public institutions.

“So if I say we should fight corruption we should not politicize it. Everybody has a role to play in reducing this to the barest minimum,”he added.



Meanwhile, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the anti-corruption campaign of the federal government cannot be effective because of the inability of national institutions to act independently.

Governor Wike made the comment during a courtesy visit by officials of Chatham House, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, United Kingdom, to Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, August 30.



The governor stated that political influence has weakened the fight against corruption, stressing that it is difficult to fight corruption when the institutions are weak.



.

