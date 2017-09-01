₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,858 members, 3,774,918 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 04:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi
My Take On Anambra State Government After Comprehensive Tour Of The State / Saraki, Atiku, Others Are Tenants In APC – Bode George / APC, Northern Governors Visit Enugu State Government After Nimbo Attack (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Mrrationalshop1: 1:10pm
Chairman, caretaker committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has picked holes on the war against corruption by the ruling APC.
Guardian quoted Makarfi as saying Nigerians will see the level of corruption in the APC government when they leave power in 2019.
He expressed confidence that the PDP will take over power from the APC in 2019, even as he promised that his party won't be vindictive.
.
His words:“We will be able to assess the APC government when they leave office. By 2019 when we take over, we are not going to be vindictive but the truth will prevail.
“When they leave office, we will see what will come up. We will know whether corruption is something limited to one political party. We are not doing justice to the fight against corruption when we try to politicize it.
“Take a look at the private sector, no politician has been tried or taken to court for anything near the alleged corruption of those the EFCC has charged to court.
“Go to the private sector go to other the public service even some of the security agencies, but if you try to just narrow corruption to only politicians from the opposition parties, we are undermining the fight against corruption.”
Makarfi also referred to a report from the National Bureau of Statistics which pointed out leading agencies or institutions on the corruption index are public institutions.
“So if I say we should fight corruption we should not politicize it. Everybody has a role to play in reducing this to the barest minimum,”he added.
Meanwhile, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the anti-corruption campaign of the federal government cannot be effective because of the inability of national institutions to act independently.
Governor Wike made the comment during a courtesy visit by officials of Chatham House, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, United Kingdom, to Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, August 30.
The governor stated that political influence has weakened the fight against corruption, stressing that it is difficult to fight corruption when the institutions are weak.
.
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-nigerians-will-see-level-of.html
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by fuckerstard: 2:53pm
Naso e be, the level of corruption during the PDP wey we dey see now don enter season 2.
Looters everywhere.
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Sniper12: 2:53pm
we cant wait
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Nostradamu(m): 2:53pm
Who is this? Mtchew! WTF is a slug when you need one?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Destined2win: 2:53pm
Me I know na
When the oga is not always around
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by nairaman66(m): 2:54pm
The wey I wan beat Makarfi right now!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by evansjeff(m): 2:54pm
And who told you that you're smelling that seat by 2019? Waiting for the pi.gs and id.iots to start quoting me
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by maklelemakukula(m): 2:54pm
I"m voting 2baba, political party or not.
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Nostradamu(m): 2:54pm
nairaman66:??
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Ogashub(m): 2:54pm
Seconded
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by michoim(m): 2:54pm
It is a lie. You looting PDP party. You got no moral ground to say anything.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by TrueHeart365(m): 2:55pm
A country of political thieves accusing each other of thievery
I no wan talk abeg
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Godsblessing(m): 2:55pm
We can't wait to see their utmost level of corruption exposed
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by kynbasil01: 2:55pm
Fact
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by prince2pac(m): 2:55pm
Na so e go be.... #WESIDONDELOOK
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Wapkoshcom(m): 2:55pm
Who is he?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by nwakibie3(m): 2:55pm
na the same people
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Goodluckxz: 2:55pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by anyebedgreat: 2:55pm
better than the pdp government that were doing it to our face and we couldn't say anything. When you tried talking, they fire you like in the case of Emir Sanusi.
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Keneking: 2:55pm
Agreed..
- Take over of Airport road repairs
- TSA
- Refunds of Paris Club etc
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Abujalandlord: 2:55pm
i talk am before
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by ruffDiamond: 2:56pm
shatap were markonfi
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Joel3(m): 2:56pm
by that time Nigerians eye will be open.
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by seguno2: 2:56pm
We can see it already.
Babachir.
Buratai.
Magu.
Lai Mohammed.
Fayemi.
Buhari, the grandmaster of the corruption cabal.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by ajealadick(m): 2:56pm
No party in Africa now or ever after now will rival the PDP in corruption. If you doubt ask Aunty Diezanni
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by kcboy34(m): 2:57pm
3rd to comment
modified
those above me re cheat..... see evidence below
1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Built2last: 2:57pm
it is of a monumental proportion,
the war against corruption is a facade
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by queennsekxy(f): 2:57pm
who cares..nonsense country
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by olamil34: 2:58pm
up neppa
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by herbeedar(m): 2:58pm
Why don't they (PDP) provide the evidence of corruption now?
I don't think PDP is worthy of being Opposition to APC.
Why wait till 2019?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Will See The Level Of Corruption In APC Government After 2019- Makarfi by Beress(m): 3:00pm
APC is pathologically corrupt!
Very useless party being led by two dullards - Buhari & Oyegun
2 Likes
