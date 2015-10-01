₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by autojosh: 2:46pm On Sep 07
Just imagine you are a police officer at a checkpoint doing your usual duty jejely and you see this 1999 Toyota Camry (Tiny/Pencil light) coming your direction. What would you do?
A. Would you stop the car and ask for the vehicle papers?
B. Would you throwaway your face and allow the car pass?
C. Would you salute the driver and allow the car to pass?
D. Would you enter bush and run for your life?
E. You would never be a police officer.
Tell us your answer in the comment section.
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by greatnaija01: 2:54pm On Sep 07
ha... HOPE everything is working sha o..... eLSE he just wasted lots of money and space being childish.
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by Nutase(f): 2:56pm On Sep 07
That's shekau's official car.
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by SOFTENGR: 3:07pm On Sep 07
Is he planning to travel to Borno this year?
Safety first
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by boy16(m): 3:08pm On Sep 07
ugly with a difference
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by ekim004(m): 3:13pm On Sep 07
when it happens then they would say why didnt you run
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by Lovetinz(m): 6:16pm On Sep 07
Me: come down, where are ur papers?
Him: here they are sir. All complete.
Me: where is your crash helmet?
Him: ehmm.. ehmm
Me: where is your parachute?
Him: @$*,"!!?
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by diportivo: 8:35pm On Sep 07
kini gbogbo katikati yi
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by PaperLace: 9:08pm On Sep 07
Is he going to ride in Death Race?
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:03pm On Sep 07
Pls had Graphic @ OP
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by siakhris(m): 10:51pm On Sep 07
What manner of sorcery is this?
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by EgunMogaji(m): 11:04pm On Sep 07
I like it. A lot.
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by OCTAVO: 11:33pm On Sep 07
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by Alvin007: 11:21am On Sep 08
E
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by CarReg(m): 11:35am On Sep 08
Huunnmmm....... Reminding me of James Bond thinz
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by mejai(m): 12:45pm On Sep 08
danfo bus drivers... here I come
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by sauceEEP(m): 10:20am
Too much Batman movie.
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by gypsey(m): 10:21am
what? the f...k! is this Rubbish?
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by maxiuc(m): 10:21am
Imagine this on a Gwag
You can't be allowed to drive such car in Nigeria
Even to buy bullet car in Nigeria na war
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by sukkot: 10:22am
Must be a mexican
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by FieryJustice(m): 10:22am
I must collect my egunge oh coz am indestructible
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by modelmike7(m): 10:22am
This is seriously interesting
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by vRendoh: 10:22am
His side mirrors are useless now...also the rear view mirror is completely blocked.....that car is very unsafe on the road.
Good art work .
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by emeijeh(m): 10:22am
He turned his car to a Batsmobile
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by PatriotTemidayo: 10:22am
Is he mad?
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by Nma27(f): 10:23am
Ugly
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by Josephjnr(m): 10:23am
This one funny die.
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by MustiizRaja(m): 10:23am
CNT laf here
|Re: See What This Guy Did To His Toyota Camry Pencil Light by menwongo(m): 10:23am
Ok. Seen
See what soil did to my sweet potatoes
