



A. Would you stop the car and ask for the vehicle papers?



B. Would you throwaway your face and allow the car pass?



C. Would you salute the driver and allow the car to pass?



D. Would you enter bush and run for your life?



E. You would never be a police officer.



Tell us your answer in the comment section.



