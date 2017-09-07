₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by aminulive: 5:11pm
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has said it never at any time praised the Nigerian government for exiting recession.
It also said the statement credited to USAID in the Thursday edition of Leadership Newspaper, was false, even as it said the David Musa who was quoted in the publication is not affiliated with USAID and has no authority to speak on its behalf.
PoliticsNGR further learned that Musa was reported to have said that the second quarter report of the National Bureau of Statistics which indicated that Nigeria was out of recession was a welcome development.
Musa who was referred to as the Team Leader of USAID Bee Keeping Pollination Project in the publication had said “the report of the National Bureau of Statistics has credibility because farmers, especially bee farmers are now selling more and making more profit.
“We are happy for this but the government must strengthen the ease of doing business, public policies, help the private sector to deliver wide impact to sustain the exit.”
But in an electronic mail sent to Daily Sun, the Press Attaché (Spokesperson), Embassy of the United States of America, Russell Brooks, said “the story in today’s Leadership concerning USAID applauding the FG on exiting recession is false.
“The person being quoted, David Musa is not affiliated with USAID and has no authority to speak on its behalf. He’s a fraud and obviously, the journalists did not do their homework.”
Recall that the FG, through the National Bureau of Statistics, had in August 2016, confirmed that the nation had slipped into recession.
The release by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday that the nation has exited recession drew comments from different segments of the country just as it did earlier.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/07/recession-exit-us-denies-praising-nigerian-government/
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Orodje(m): 5:20pm
APC and propaganda is like 5&6
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by paiz(m): 5:21pm
Goverment of liars
#spits on our Leaders
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Omeokachie: 5:31pm
What a shame!
Is this the so-called government of integrity and anti-corruption?
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by nkwuocha1: 5:32pm
Lalaticlala come see ooooooo
I bet the Musa guy feels he can pull same stunt as liar Mohammed the unrepentant liar from Hell!
Bunch of zombies already running around unclad exposing their uncircumcised and semi circumcised dicks ,applauding an already failed government of President Buhari.Some specifically spite ipob,all in a bid to show off the paper evidence as regard the exit from recession. Woe unto you!
Braze up Nigeria, the hunger is yet to come. By the time this government is through with Nigeria, even me sef go dey chop my building materials for mouth!
What a useless, hopeless, wicked and bastardized country!
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by DonaldJTrump: 5:35pm
aminulive:na so them lie say Trump invited buhari. keep painting Nigeria name black outside the world. pls stop this shameful act , APC.
wait I see how children of zombies will go and bring fake USA agency to disprove this
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by DutchBruh: 5:38pm
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by nkwuocha1: 5:41pm
Waiting....
Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)
Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)
Zombie no go go, unless you tell am to go (Zombie)
Zombie no go stop, unless you tell am to stop (Zombie)
Zombie no go turn, unless you tell am to turn (Zombie)
Zombie no go think, unless you tell am to think (Zombie)
Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)
Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)
Zombie no go go, unless you tell am to go (Zombie)
Zombie no go stop, unless you tell am to stop (Zombie)
Zombie no go turn, unless you tell am to turn (Zombie)
Zombie no go think, unless you tell am to think (Zombie)
Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)
Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)
Tell them to go straight
A joro, jara, joro
No break, no job, no sense
A joro, jara, joro
Tell them to go kill
A joro, jara, joro
No break, no job, no sense
A joro, jara, joro
Tell them to go quench
A joro, jara, joro
No break, no job, no sense
A joro, jara, joro
Long live FELA ANIKULAPO KUTI!
Oya all the Nairaland Zombies, step out!
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by temptnow: 5:52pm
AkProsper:come I go slap you with that nonsense signature
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by iLoveConductor1: 5:52pm
Nigeria,
a geographical entity created by Luggard and his girlfrend
founded on nepotism corruption and quota system,
created for fraudsters, robbers, looters and con men,
rejected by everybody
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by temptnow: 5:54pm
The musa said since his bee(honey) business is doing well, that means Nigeria is out of recession.
APC fear God for once
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Balkan(m): 5:59pm
Another lie busted
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Cyynthia(f): 6:04pm
Very stupid contraption called Nigeria.
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by miketayo(m): 6:08pm
Cover face
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by TOPCRUISE(m): 6:09pm
GOVERNMENT OF THE LAIERS. WHEN YOU HAVE A LAI AT THE CABINET
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Criis(m): 6:09pm
These people are hell bent on turning Nigeria into a laughing stock!
Well, aren't we already?
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Mopolchi: 6:09pm
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by itiswellandwell: 6:09pm
Hmmmmm Hmmmmm
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by elChapo1: 6:09pm
Government of deceit, for deceit and by deceit.
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by kaycyor: 6:09pm
Who their praise help. Sai Baba carry on with the good work
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Edu3Again: 6:10pm
Liars incorporated
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by IMASTEX: 6:10pm
"In an environment of lies. Truth is a stranger" This government can tell you the difference between a female woman. . .Lol.
Meanwhile, join other Nairalanders for free recharge cards daily. Click: http://www.nairaland.com/4025642/free-recharge-cards-imastex-just
Check my profile to have a healthy erectile system jo!
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by KayDEAN: 6:10pm
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by cristianisraeli: 6:10pm
A FEEE CCC CAN LIE FOR THE WORLD
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Leo3333: 6:10pm
What sort of government is this abeg?
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by jackdaniels(m): 6:10pm
I am shaming
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Kazim88: 6:11pm
I knew that recession exist was a fake news...
Nigerians are so gullible
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:11pm
Nawa o. This government Nd lies are intertwined
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Joel3(m): 6:12pm
.lol. only gullible Nigerians believe recession is over. you don't need to announced it the people will feel it themselves.
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by Kazim88: 6:12pm
temptnow:
lol
|Re: Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government by itiswellandwell: 6:12pm
Just imagine the level of international disgrace.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
