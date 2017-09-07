Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Recession Exit: US Denies Praising Nigerian Government (9650 Views)

It also said the statement credited to USAID in the Thursday edition of Leadership Newspaper, was false, even as it said the David Musa who was quoted in the publication is not affiliated with USAID and has no authority to speak on its behalf.



PoliticsNGR further learned that Musa was reported to have said that the second quarter report of the National Bureau of Statistics which indicated that Nigeria was out of recession was a welcome development.



Musa who was referred to as the Team Leader of USAID Bee Keeping Pollination Project in the publication had said “the report of the National Bureau of Statistics has credibility because farmers, especially bee farmers are now selling more and making more profit.



“We are happy for this but the government must strengthen the ease of doing business, public policies, help the private sector to deliver wide impact to sustain the exit.”



But in an electronic mail sent to Daily Sun, the Press Attaché (Spokesperson), Embassy of the United States of America, Russell Brooks, said “the story in today’s Leadership concerning USAID applauding the FG on exiting recession is false.



“The person being quoted, David Musa is not affiliated with USAID and has no authority to speak on its behalf. He’s a fraud and obviously, the journalists did not do their homework.”



Recall that the FG, through the National Bureau of Statistics, had in August 2016, confirmed that the nation had slipped into recession.



The release by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday that the nation has exited recession drew comments from different segments of the country just as it did earlier.



APC and propaganda is like 5&6 148 Likes 18 Shares

Goverment of liars

#spits on our Leaders 107 Likes 11 Shares

What a shame!



Is this the so-called government of integrity and anti-corruption? 97 Likes 7 Shares



Lalaticlala come see ooooooo



I bet the Musa guy feels he can pull same stunt as liar Mohammed the unrepentant liar from Hell!



Bunch of zombies already running around unclad exposing their uncircumcised and semi circumcised dicks ,applauding an already failed government of President Buhari.Some specifically spite ipob,all in a bid to show off the paper evidence as regard the exit from recession. Woe unto you!



Braze up Nigeria, the hunger is yet to come. By the time this government is through with Nigeria, even me sef go dey chop my building materials for mouth!



What a useless, hopeless, wicked and bastardized country! Lalaticlala come see oooooooI bet the Musa guy feels he can pull same stunt as liar Mohammed the unrepentant liar from Hell!Bunch of zombies already running around unclad exposing their uncircumcised and semi circumcised dicks ,applauding an already failed government of President Buhari.Some specifically spite ipob,all in a bid to show off the paper evidence as regard the exit from recession. Woe unto you!Braze up Nigeria, the hunger is yet to come. By the time this government is through with Nigeria, even me sef go dey chop my building materials for mouth!What a useless, hopeless, wicked and bastardized country! 44 Likes 6 Shares

cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 na so them lie say Trump invited buhari. keep painting Nigeria name black outside the world. pls stop this shameful act , APC.



wait I see how children of zombies will go and bring fake USA agency to disprove this na so them lie say Trump invited buhari. keep painting Nigeria name black outside the world. pls stop this shameful act , APC.wait I see how children of zombies will go and bring fake USA agency to disprove this 57 Likes 3 Shares

2 Likes











Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)

Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)



Zombie no go go, unless you tell am to go (Zombie)

Zombie no go stop, unless you tell am to stop (Zombie)

Zombie no go turn, unless you tell am to turn (Zombie)

Zombie no go think, unless you tell am to think (Zombie)



Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)

Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)



Zombie no go go, unless you tell am to go (Zombie)

Zombie no go stop, unless you tell am to stop (Zombie)

Zombie no go turn, unless you tell am to turn (Zombie)

Zombie no go think, unless you tell am to think (Zombie)



Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)

Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)



Tell them to go straight

A joro, jara, joro

No break, no job, no sense

A joro, jara, joro

Tell them to go kill

A joro, jara, joro

No break, no job, no sense

A joro, jara, joro

Tell them to go quench

A joro, jara, joro

No break, no job, no sense

A joro, jara, joro









Long live FELA ANIKULAPO KUTI!



Oya all the Nairaland Zombies, step out! Waiting....Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)Zombie no go go, unless you tell am to go (Zombie)Zombie no go stop, unless you tell am to stop (Zombie)Zombie no go turn, unless you tell am to turn (Zombie)Zombie no go think, unless you tell am to think (Zombie)Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)Zombie no go go, unless you tell am to go (Zombie)Zombie no go stop, unless you tell am to stop (Zombie)Zombie no go turn, unless you tell am to turn (Zombie)(Zombie)Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)Zombie o, zombie (Zombie o, zombie)Tell them to go straightA joro, jara, joroNo break, no job, no senseA joro, jara, joroTell them to go killA joro, jara, joroNo break, no job, no senseA joro, jara, joroTell them to go quenchA joro, jara, joroNo break, no job, no senseA joro, jara, joroLong live FELA ANIKULAPO KUTI!Oya all the Nairaland Zombies, step out! 61 Likes 4 Shares

AkProsper:

national insult.

.

.

.

.

.

.

check my signature⬇⬇⏬ come I go slap you with that nonsense signature come I go slap you with that nonsense signature 7 Likes



a geographical entity created by Luggard and his girlfrend

founded on nepotism corruption and quota system,

created for fraudsters, robbers, looters and con men,

rejected by everybody Nigeria,a geographical entity created by Luggard and his girlfrendfounded on nepotism corruption and quota system,created for fraudsters, robbers, looters and con men,rejected by everybody 38 Likes 5 Shares





APC fear God for once The musa said since his bee(honey) business is doing well, that means Nigeria is out of recession.APC fear God for once 46 Likes 3 Shares

Another lie busted 18 Likes 2 Shares

Very stupid contraption called Nigeria. 17 Likes 1 Share

Cover face 8 Likes 1 Share

GOVERNMENT OF THE LAIERS. WHEN YOU HAVE A LAI AT THE CABINET 13 Likes 3 Shares

These people are hell bent on turning Nigeria into a laughing stock!



Well, aren't we already? 15 Likes 3 Shares

5 Likes

Hmmmmm Hmmmmm 1 Like

Government of deceit, for deceit and by deceit. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Who their praise help. Sai Baba carry on with the good work 1 Like

Liars incorporated 5 Likes





A FEEE CCC CAN LIE FOR THE WORLD 12 Likes 2 Shares



What sort of government is this abeg? 9 Likes 2 Shares

I am shaming 10 Likes 1 Share

I knew that recession exist was a fake news...

Nigerians are so gullible 10 Likes 2 Shares

Nawa o. This government Nd lies are intertwined 8 Likes 1 Share

.lol. only gullible Nigerians believe recession is over. you don't need to announced it the people will feel it themselves. 13 Likes 2 Shares

temptnow:

The musa said since his bee(honey) business is doing well, that means Nigeria is out of recession.



APC fear God for once

lol lol 9 Likes 1 Share