|Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by stephanie11: 6:21pm
Senator Stella Oduah has denied an allegation that she bought a 1.2 million dollars house in England while she was Minister of Aviation. Oduah, a serving House of Representatives member, came under serious scrutiny after a report surfaced, alleging that she used public funds to purchase the house.
Speaking to NAN on Thursday, Oduah said;
"Of course, the allegation is not true, it cannot be true. It is unfortunate that we have a country where journalists will copy a story without verifying the authenticity of that story.When you read my statement on it later, then it will be for you to make up your mind. But, categorically it is untrue and it is unfair,".
The lawmaker recalled that the same online medium had reported that she purchased two BMW cars when she was a minister. She further stated that the vehicles belonged to the Federal Government, which she never bought for herself or took away when she left the minister.
According to her, "that was the same way they carried a story about bullet proof cars; bullet proof cars were never bought by me, not even by the agency they alleged.
In fact, bullet proof cars were never a transaction that was not approved.They were two vehicles that were on higher purchase by the agency and the ministry directed that because of the need as proposed by the agency, they should go ahead and do the higher purchase.
Suddenly, for the online medium, higher purchase turned into procurement; I don’t know if there is a similarity between higher purchase and procurement.So, I now realise and symphatise with anybody that works or tries to work for government, because you will have the likes of Sahara Reporters thrive on making your life difficult.
I rise above that at all times because I know that what they say is never the truth, particularly on my case, it is not true.It cannot be true; why will I purchase vehicles on higher purchase and then it is on the ministry’s and agency’s name, why?
That same vehicle, I never drove it for one day and when I was leaving the ministry, I didn’t take it along with me? The question should be `where are those bullet proof cars today?"
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by paiz(m): 6:26pm
Please they should just give it to me
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Tolexander: 6:32pm
According to her, "that was the same way they carried a story about bullet proof cars; bullet proof cars were never bought by me, not even by the agency they alleged.seriously unserious woman!
You could have taken the BMW cars you bought jumping protocol, with you after being sacked by Goodluck Jonathan.
Imagine how she was stylishly exonerating herself from the scandal.
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Tolexander: 6:37pm
She hasn't proven the falsehood in the news!
I was expecting something better than the media source had once published a news about her.
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by UnknownT: 7:31pm
Which one come be Higher purchase again?
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Tolexander: 7:36pm
UnknownT:me self no know o, if the cars were bought for commercial purpose!
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by okway: 7:37pm
What was she gonna do before?
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Throwback: 7:38pm
I remember she also denied the armoured BMW purchase scandal then through her media aide, Joel Obi.
But when the heat became much, she claimed it was to be used by her because she had stepped many toes while reforming the aviation industry and required more security.
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Peblom22: 7:38pm
Make she no deny before
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Evablizin(f): 7:39pm
Hahahaha
This is what happens when EFCC is at your back
Madam don turn to Denilah
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Teewhy2: 7:39pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by holatin(m): 7:39pm
truly what a man can do a woman can do better, a lot of people especially woneny made it big during gej regime.
First diezani now Stella waiting for the third women.
Fear women !
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Firefire(m): 7:39pm
Oya APC, throw in the evidence(s)
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by sonnie10: 7:40pm
If you still believe APC, then you need more than deliverance .
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Firefire(m): 7:40pm
Tolexander:
BMC Agent.
The onus is with the accuser (APC) for the burden of proof.
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Chascop: 7:41pm
She'll soon forfeit it like Saraki
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by NaijaMutant(f): 7:41pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by OBAGADAFFI: 7:41pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by free2ryhme: 7:42pm
stephanie11:
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:43pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London by apesinola001(m): 7:43pm
