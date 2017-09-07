Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stella Oduah Denies Owning A House Of $1.2 Million In London (601 Views)

Speaking to NAN on Thursday, Oduah said;



"Of course, the allegation is not true, it cannot be true. It is unfortunate that we have a country where journalists will copy a story without verifying the authenticity of that story.When you read my statement on it later, then it will be for you to make up your mind. But, categorically it is untrue and it is unfair,".



The lawmaker recalled that the same online medium had reported that she purchased two BMW cars when she was a minister. She further stated that the vehicles belonged to the Federal Government, which she never bought for herself or took away when she left the minister.



According to her, "that was the same way they carried a story about bullet proof cars; bullet proof cars were never bought by me, not even by the agency they alleged.



In fact, bullet proof cars were never a transaction that was not approved.They were two vehicles that were on higher purchase by the agency and the ministry directed that because of the need as proposed by the agency, they should go ahead and do the higher purchase.



Suddenly, for the online medium, higher purchase turned into procurement; I don’t know if there is a similarity between higher purchase and procurement.So, I now realise and symphatise with anybody that works or tries to work for government, because you will have the likes of Sahara Reporters thrive on making your life difficult.



I rise above that at all times because I know that what they say is never the truth, particularly on my case, it is not true.It cannot be true; why will I purchase vehicles on higher purchase and then it is on the ministry’s and agency’s name, why?



That same vehicle, I never drove it for one day and when I was leaving the ministry, I didn’t take it along with me? The question should be `where are those bullet proof cars today?"





Please they should just give it to me 2 Likes

You could have taken the BMW cars you bought jumping protocol, with you after being sacked by Goodluck Jonathan.



Imagine how she was stylishly exonerating herself from the scandal. seriously unserious woman!You could have taken the BMW cars you bought jumping protocol, with you after being sacked by Goodluck Jonathan.Imagine how she was stylishly exonerating herself from the scandal. 2 Likes 1 Share

She hasn't proven the falsehood in the news!



I was expecting something better than the media source had once published a news about her. 1 Like 1 Share

Which one come be Higher purchase again? 1 Like 1 Share

UnknownT:

Which one come be Higher purchase again? me self no know o, if the cars were bought for commercial purpose! me self no know o, if the cars were bought for commercial purpose! 1 Like 1 Share

What was she gonna do before? 1 Like 1 Share

I remember she also denied the armoured BMW purchase scandal then through her media aide, Joel Obi.



But when the heat became much, she claimed it was to be used by her because she had stepped many toes while reforming the aviation industry and required more security. 2 Likes

This is what happens when EFCC is at your back



Madam don turn to Denilah

truly what a man can do a woman can do better, a lot of people especially woneny made it big during gej regime.



First diezani now Stella waiting for the third women.



Fear women !

Oya APC, throw in the evidence(s)

If you still believe APC, then you need more than deliverance .

Tolexander:

She hasn't proven the falsehood in the news!



I was expecting something better than the media source had once published a news about her.

BMC Agent.



The onus is with the accuser (APC) for the burden of proof. BMC Agent.The onus is with the accuser (APC) for the burden of proof.

She'll soon forfeit it like Saraki

