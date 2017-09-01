₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 8:30pm
Comedian, Julius Agwu’s daughter, Zahra turned 8-years-old today, and his wife, Ibiere took to her Instagram page to gush about how intelligent their daughter is.
The proud mum wrote;
“On your 8th birthday my princess I don’t have much words to say….if you have ever met Zahra and had a conversation with her i bet she must have left you WOWED with the way she holds meaningful conversations at such a young age and the kind of questions she will ask you. ZAHRA you are such a beautiful child with a beautiful soul, always compassionate about others. You can’t meet her and not love her. Such an impressionable child. Oh! Have i spoken about how talented you are (singer, dancer, songwriter) Yes oh! Lol. How intelligent you are (A+ student). My prayer for you today is that God continues to bless and refine you to be the woman and person that he has destined you to be. Keep making us proud. We love you princess. #birthdaygirl #beautywithbrains #misspopular #zadoksbigsister”
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 8:32pm
We have so many intelligent kids out there... Just go to private schools and see the advanced syllabi from which these kids are being taught...
Sometimes even as an adult,their take home assignments could be a had nut to Crack.
Everyone is proud of their own...
Happy birthday to the young girl...
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 8:32pm
hmmmmm
how is this our business
you're advertising your child now hope when pedophiles come after her you Wont complain
some mothers are really useless
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 8:33pm
You ever wonder how this ugly comedians and entertainers dey take get beautiful wives and girlfriends? like flies are attracted to poo, magnet attracts iron so are women attracted to successful men.
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:35pm
Nice one
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 8:38pm
SEEMS LIKE JULIUS AGWU OWNS NAIRALAND THESE DAYS.
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:08pm
Happy Birthday to her!
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 10:09pm
We dey see something for this country. So now that someone's daughter is celebrating 8th year birthday, we should do what exactly?
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by IamFranco: 10:09pm
Happy birthday
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:09pm
Lots of kids are hungry and they are there celebrating her birthday...... Buhari sef
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by Larrey(f): 10:10pm
HBD cutie
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by iamVirus(m): 10:11pm
Chubby girls
no no for me
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by lawalosky: 10:12pm
h b d
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:14pm
SuperSuave:did I no occur to you that it's because they are funny that they have beautiful women?
Why do you guys always think money is involved? Take a survey of the funny guys around you and watch the women they walk with.
Pretty women will flock to funny guys, even if they are broke. That is an attractive feature as well
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by gentlechyke(m): 10:15pm
1st daughter: dad im lesbian
Dad: oh okay
2nd daughter: dad im lesbian too
Dad: Jesus Christ is there anyone in this family who loves men?
Son: i do..
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 10:16pm
Stop praising her till I see her
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 10:17pm
so make we dey run abi
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 10:19pm
safarigirl:I didn't mention comedians alone, I included entertainers and not all entertainers are funny.
Do you really think it's their ability to make people laugh that help made up their wives' marriage decisions? Mosdef no.
BTW, you're preaching to the choir
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by dangotesmummy: 10:21pm
This girl's face is too matured for 8.her FAce looks more of 13 years old.at least thank God her body gave her out as a child
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:22pm
safarigirl:
Stories for the gods jare! Girls una too like money
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:25pm
SuperSuave:
Don't mind her she thinks she is talking to kids
|Re: Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:27pm
SuperSuave:I don't know what led to the decisions, I'm in nobody's mind.
If I follow your logic, the only reason the comedians married beautiful women is for their beauty. They must have zero personality and are incapable of keeping a relationship if not for such superficial things like money and beauty.
Such mentality is what keeps many men away from good women.....Julius Agwu's wife stuck with him through his brain tumour, if money is what brought her, she should have bailed at that, not so?
You need to keep an open mind sometimes and stop questioning people's motives
