Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu’s Daughter, Zahra, Celebrates Her 8th Birthday (Photos) (1936 Views)

Julius Agwu's Wife Didn't Smile In Family Photo And Fans Slam Her / Julius Agwu & Wife's Sunday Outfit / Julius Agwu & Wife Meet British Royal Family, Usain Bolt, Angelina Jolie (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Comedian, Julius Agwu’s daughter, Zahra turned 8-years-old today, and his wife, Ibiere took to her Instagram page to gush about how intelligent their daughter is.







The proud mum wrote;



“On your 8th birthday my princess I don’t have much words to say….if you have ever met Zahra and had a conversation with her i bet she must have left you WOWED with the way she holds meaningful conversations at such a young age and the kind of questions she will ask you. ZAHRA you are such a beautiful child with a beautiful soul, always compassionate about others. You can’t meet her and not love her. Such an impressionable child. Oh! Have i spoken about how talented you are (singer, dancer, songwriter) Yes oh! Lol. How intelligent you are (A+ student). My prayer for you today is that God continues to bless and refine you to be the woman and person that he has destined you to be. Keep making us proud. We love you princess. #birthdaygirl #beautywithbrains #misspopular #zadoksbigsister”

Source: Comedian, Julius Agwu’s daughter, Zahra turned 8-years-old today, and his wife, Ibiere took to her Instagram page to gush about how intelligent their daughter is.The proud mum wrote;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/julius-agwus-wife-celebrates-their.html

We have so many intelligent kids out there... Just go to private schools and see the advanced syllabi from which these kids are being taught...

Sometimes even as an adult,their take home assignments could be a had nut to Crack.

Everyone is proud of their own...

Happy birthday to the young girl... 1 Like

hmmmmm





how is this our business



you're advertising your child now hope when pedophiles come after her you Wont complain





some mothers are really useless

You ever wonder how this ugly comedians and entertainers dey take get beautiful wives and girlfriends? like flies are attracted to poo, magnet attracts iron so are women attracted to successful men.

Nice one

SEEMS LIKE JULIUS AGWU OWNS NAIRALAND THESE DAYS.

Happy Birthday to her!

We dey see something for this country. So now that someone's daughter is celebrating 8th year birthday, we should do what exactly?

Happy birthday

Lots of kids are hungry and they are there celebrating her birthday...... Buhari sef

HBD cutie



no no for me Chubby girlsno no for me

h b d

SuperSuave:

You ever wonder how this ugly comedians and entertainers dey take get beautiful wives and girlfriends? like flies are attracted to poo, magnet attracts iron so are women attracted to successful men. did I no occur to you that it's because they are funny that they have beautiful women?



Why do you guys always think money is involved? Take a survey of the funny guys around you and watch the women they walk with.



Pretty women will flock to funny guys, even if they are broke. That is an attractive feature as well did I no occur to you that it's because they are funny that they have beautiful women?Why do you guys always think money is involved? Take a survey of the funny guys around you and watch the women they walk with.Pretty women will flock to funny guys, even if they are broke. That is an attractive feature as well

1st daughter: dad im lesbian

Dad: oh okay

2nd daughter: dad im lesbian too

Dad: Jesus Christ is there anyone in this family who loves men?

Son: i do..

Stop praising her till I see her

so make we dey run abi

safarigirl:

did I no occur to you that it's because they are funny that they have beautiful women?



Why do you guys always think money is involved? Take a survey of the funny guys around you and watch the women they walk with.



Pretty women will flock to funny guys, even if they are broke. That is an attractive feature as well I didn't mention comedians alone, I included entertainers and not all entertainers are funny.



Do you really think it's their ability to make people laugh that help made up their wives' marriage decisions? Mosdef no.



BTW, you're preaching to the choir I didn't mention comedians alone, I included entertainers and not all entertainers are funny.Do you really think it's their ability to make people laugh that help made up their wives' marriage decisions? Mosdef no.BTW, you're preaching to the choir

This girl's face is too matured for 8.her FAce looks more of 13 years old.at least thank God her body gave her out as a child

safarigirl:

did I no occur to you that it's because they are funny that they have beautiful women?



Why do you guys always think money is involved? Take a survey of the funny guys around you and watch the women they walk with.



Pretty women will flock to funny guys, even if they are broke. That is an attractive feature as well

Stories for the gods jare! Girls una too like money Stories for the gods jare! Girls una too like money

SuperSuave:

I didn't mention comedians alone, I included entertainers and not all entertainers are funny.



Do you really think it's their ability to make people laugh that help made up their wives' marriage decisions? Mosdef no.



BTW, you're preaching to the choir

Don't mind her she thinks she is talking to kids Don't mind her she thinks she is talking to kids