₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,017 members, 3,775,568 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 10:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping (1184 Views)
Police Catches 19-year-old Girl, Driver In Imo State For Kidnapping And Robbery / Kidnapper Evans Advises Fellow Criminals To Stop Kidnapping (Video) / How Do We Effectively Curb Sexual Offences In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by naijanewspaper(m): 8:35pm
The Nigeria Police Force has inaugurated a mobile app, iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System to curb kidnapping.
Representative of the FCT Commissioner of Police, DCP Arungwa Nwazue said the police were partnering with leading technology firms while speaking in Abuja on Thursday.
The Hawk Eye Mobile App allows users to report crimes anonymously to the police by video, voice or text.
“The inauguration of the mobile app is in line with the collaborative approach to security and policing that is gaining ground across the world,” he noted.
Also speaking, the developer of the app and Managing Director, Web Assets, Kayode Aladesuyi said, “Hawk Eye is a revolutionary technology because of the enterprise tools it provides police to respond, address and manage crimes as soon as they are reported,” he stated.
The app is available in English and Nigeria languages and could be downloaded from various mobile platforms.
http://thenigerian.news/news/police-launch-mobile-app-curb-kidnapping/
lalasticlala
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by IamFranco: 10:14pm
FTC
No be today we start to call police on top criminal activities, but the problem is that they always arrive late.
2 Likes
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Kimy97: 10:14pm
Hmmm ok o
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by dangotesmummy: 10:15pm
Good move.let's see what the npf will do.whether they'll get it right this time
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Nbote(m): 10:15pm
Hahahahahahaha.. Wait .. Hahahahahahaha.. Nigerian Police wey no even get 911 code for emergency?? Wey no even get enof walkie talkie to communicate within d force or even internet access or digital database launching a mobile app?? Police dat will take ages to respond to a distress call launching an app for distress call lol ... I bet d app is for easy transfer of ransom lol.. Welcome to d Nigerian Police
1 Like
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by dhope001(m): 10:15pm
Evans has been teaching and training police for corner, how d runs dey go?
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by nevilbot: 10:16pm
The app is not yet on Google play store. Na them know which place them put am
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by felixthrill(m): 10:16pm
Best idear
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by UD101(m): 10:16pm
Front page pls!! !!! !
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Theyveedo(m): 10:16pm
where can I download it?
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by pcguru1(m): 10:16pm
Best time to be a mobile developer Xamarin on my mind
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by datwall: 10:16pm
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by greatiyk4u(m): 10:16pm
Innovative idea
Waiting for another app that curb Police extortion of motorists
2 Likes
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by NaijaMutant(f): 10:16pm
Hope the Mobile App will not start charging us #50 before you can report any suspicious act.
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by seunAccount: 10:18pm
I even hear say then create a blog to give news.
If police get sense we would know long before they start thinking of the App.
Even if you call they will be like 'we can't get you please are you in the country'? Now they create App. I no download
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Jay542(m): 10:18pm
K
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by InvertedHammer: 10:18pm
People under siege do call the police and they fail to respond until hours later.
How will this app change that? Reporting and response are two different things.
\
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Segadem(m): 10:19pm
I hope is free, cos anything from police is not free, like they say 'bail is free'
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by HMZi(m): 10:19pm
What about app for extortion and collecting bail money? npf sef
1 Like
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by nsesam(m): 10:19pm
Good news.
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Segadem(m): 10:19pm
greatiyk4u:
1 Like
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by guru90: 10:19pm
So far... It is in this 9ja, Na wash App..
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Moreoffaith(m): 10:20pm
I dey laugh in Swahili....app ko map no.
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by hardywaltz(m): 10:22pm
Joke
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by modsfucker: 10:23pm
A visit to playstore to download the app yields... .
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by jeffo83: 10:25pm
Hmm...
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by Donald3d(m): 10:29pm
Me sef don build app to curb job scams ,check my signature
|Re: iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System Launched By Police To Curb Kidnapping by logica(m): 10:30pm
modsfucker:Try.it in Yoruba - Oju Asa Ojo.
(0) (Reply)
Mass Murderer Anders Breivik Jailed For Just 21 Years / Seven Arraigned In Court For Stealing Government's Goat / Bomb Blast Hits Secondary School In Yobe, Many Feared Dead
Viewing this topic: Deemango, spartanx(m), Rapture4real(m), Obijulius, Zukoslim(m), paulnayo, Michaeljoshua(m), Donald3d(m), walley112, blizzers(m), Lilchilz(m), Mosaku147, eyeview, Gomez(m), DjAndroid, Slimmyrise, chiraqDemon(m), Florblu(f), donnaD(f) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17