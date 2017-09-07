



Representative of the FCT Commissioner of Police, DCP Arungwa Nwazue said the police were partnering with leading technology firms while speaking in Abuja on Thursday.



The Hawk Eye Mobile App allows users to report crimes anonymously to the police by video, voice or text.



“The inauguration of the mobile app is in line with the collaborative approach to security and policing that is gaining ground across the world,” he noted.



Also speaking, the developer of the app and Managing Director, Web Assets, Kayode Aladesuyi said, “Hawk Eye is a revolutionary technology because of the enterprise tools it provides police to respond, address and manage crimes as soon as they are reported,” he stated.



The app is available in English and Nigeria languages and could be downloaded from various mobile platforms.



http://thenigerian.news/news/police-launch-mobile-app-curb-kidnapping/



lalasticlala The Nigeria Police Force has inaugurated a mobile app, iPolice-Hawk Eye Crime Reporting System to curb kidnapping.Representative of the FCT Commissioner of Police, DCP Arungwa Nwazue said the police were partnering with leading technology firms while speaking in Abuja on Thursday.The Hawk Eye Mobile App allows users to report crimes anonymously to the police by video, voice or text.“The inauguration of the mobile app is in line with the collaborative approach to security and policing that is gaining ground across the world,” he noted.Also speaking, the developer of the app and Managing Director, Web Assets, Kayode Aladesuyi said, “Hawk Eye is a revolutionary technology because of the enterprise tools it provides police to respond, address and manage crimes as soon as they are reported,” he stated.The app is available in English and Nigeria languages and could be downloaded from various mobile platforms.lalasticlala