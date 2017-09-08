Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference (14992 Views)

One is in his private residence, while the other is in State House.





President Goodluck Jonathan watching the Super Eagles at the Aso Rock Villa in 2014. This is where Buhari would have watched the match if he wasn't on salah holiday.

The difference is the room setting.



Buhari seems to be more fix and glued to the screen 7 Likes

One is in his private residence, while the other is in State House.

Also one is a legitimate multi Billionaire before he became a Governor, the other is not. He is only a prudent and contented good man!

One is in his private residence, while the other is in State House.





President Goodluck Jonathan watching the Super Eagles at the Aso Rock Villa in 2014.



A picture speaks more than a thousand words!

Thanks for the pics bro!!



A picture speaks more than a thousand words!

Thanks for the pics bro!!

Op, so thank you!!!

.buhari is a terrorist





shekau, his second in command is slaughtering their people every now and then





buhari reneged in their agreement to islamize Nigeria when becomes president





reason why he compensate them with millions of Euros to release some of the girls that are yet to be married off by boko haram members





kidnapped UNIMAID lecturers will soon face the music

Nigerian and compare and contrast are like 5&6.



SAI BABA OF AFRICA. 3 Likes

Y are both watching football alone? Watching football alone is vry boring. Both of them are deceiving Nigerians one way or the other





This man don suffer for abokki and yoruba muslim hand wetin carry jonathan enter this thread againThis man don suffer for abokki and yoruba muslim hand 33 Likes

Y are both watching football alone? Watching football alone is vry boring. Both of them are deceiving Nigerians one way or the other

They are not really alone. That illusion is caused by the fact that the photographers zoomed in on them.



First of all, someone else took the photographs.



They are not really alone. That illusion is caused by the fact that the photographers zoomed in on them.

First of all, someone else took the photographs.

Secondly, you can see the reflection of a person that wore a blue shirt in the picture of Rochas Okorocha.

They are not really alone. That illusion is caused by the fact that the photographers zoomed in on them.



First of all, someone else took the photographs.



I for give u one coke but sorry d price never come down

They weren't watching football..they were looking at the t.v and expecting to get a photo shot so they can post it online for u see

That's not Buhari's parlour, he just stayed there and take pictures, I bet with one of my blocus he didn't watch the ball for 3mins,



the last time I checked non of his child school in Nigeria his country 3 Likes 1 Share

Y are both watching football alone? Watching football alone is vry boring. Both of them are deceiving Nigerians one way or the other

The ghosts they were watching the match with, took the pics too The ghosts they were watching the match with, took the pics too

Simply put, OP just want to show us that one is a Lesser thief and the other a bigger one. Both are polithiefcian 3 Likes

Simply put, OP just want to show us that one is a Lesser thief and the other a big one. Both are polithiefcian

Simply put, One was a billionaire and the other a pensioner and a cattle rearer

. Simply put, One was a billionaire and the other a pensioner and a cattle rearer 1 Like

The difference is clear, buhari was watching from his duara village, maybe from one of his aides house, to send a deceiving impression that he is a simple man, i wouldn't be surprised, that has been his deceptive way of doing things from the scratch, before you know a lot of APC zombies(first time am actually using this word) would buy into it and be saying baba is a true Democrat and is corrupt free.



Rochas is using a state House to watch the match, though am sure he might even have a house which is better 22 Likes 2 Shares

The difference is clear, buhari was watching from his duara village, maybe from one of his aides house, to send a deceiving impression that he is a simple man, i wouldn't be surprised, that has been his deceptive way of doing things from the scratch, before you know a lot of APC zombies(first time am actually using this word) would buy into it and be saying baba is a true Democrat and is corrupt free.

Rochas is using a state House to watch the match, though am sure he might even have a house which is better



Rochas is using a state House to watch the match, though am sure he might even have a house which is better

Did u say before u know...? That was the aim of the yeye photo and they're already running around like the dull n confused idiots they are, comparing GEJ watching match in Aso rock to Bubu just propped up for photo op session of supposedly watching match in his Daura

.buhari is a terrorist





shekau, his second in command is slaughtering their people every now and then





buhari reneged in their agreement to islamize Nigeria when becomes president





reason why he compensate them with millions of Euros to release some of the girls that are yet to be married off by boko haram members





kidnapped UNIMAID lecturers will soon face the music

.



Menhh get sense na!!! Is dis how u Ipobs want to get ur Biafra, always insulting pple @ every thread?? At least for christianity sake, show some respect to an elderly man. Na wa oo.

.buhari is a terrorist





shekau, his second in command is slaughtering their people every now and then





buhari reneged in their agreement to islamize Nigeria when becomes president





reason why he compensate them with millions of Euros to release some of the girls that are yet to be married off by boko haram members





kidnapped UNIMAID lecturers will soon face the music

.

waoh! Na so e pain u reach? Go 2 abuja n report 2 dss na. Y r u telling ppl on nairaland? waoh! Na so e pain u reach? Go 2 abuja n report 2 dss na. Y r u telling ppl on nairaland? 1 Like

Also one is a legitimate multi Billionaire before he became a Governor, the other is not. He is only a prudent and contented good man!



Mmmmmh Mmmmmh 1 Like

One looks healthier and more comfortable than the other 1 Like

Simply put, OP just want to show us that one is a Lesser thief and the other a bigger one. Both are polithiefcian

Good one Good one 2 Likes

Any difference? One is an official apartment while the other is private.

That's the difference I see.



That's the difference I see. One is an official apartment while the other is private.That's the difference I see.

One is in his private residence, while the other is in State House.





President Goodluck Jonathan watching the Super Eagles at the Aso Rock Villa in 2014. This is where Buhari would have watched the match if he wasn't on salah holiday.

True. True.

Rochas was watching d first leg,while buhari was watching the second leg....

That's not Buhari's room, he just stayed there and take pictures, I bet with my live he didn't watch the ball for 3mins,



I can see you schooled in Nigeria.

Buhari is full of self deceit. Wearing expensive wrist watches and articles of clothing running into millions both him and his wife, his daughter married to a multi billionaire and all the rest and he still pretends to be austerely. He was even generous to be sitting on a sofa, typically he would have been reclining on a mat. 4 Likes 1 Share