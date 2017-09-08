₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by kahal29: 4:36am
Any difference?
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by kahal29: 4:38am
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by naptu2: 4:42am
One is in his private residence, while the other is in State House.
President Goodluck Jonathan watching the Super Eagles at the Aso Rock Villa in 2014. This is where Buhari would have watched the match if he wasn't on salah holiday.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by Tolexander: 4:43am
The difference is the room setting.
Buhari seems to be more fix and glued to the screen
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by modelmike7(m): 4:47am
naptu2:Also one is a legitimate multi Billionaire before he became a Governor, the other is not. He is only a prudent and contented good man!
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by modelmike7(m): 4:48am
naptu2:
A picture speaks more than a thousand words!
Thanks for the pics bro!!
Op, so thank you!!!
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by Vutseck(m): 4:48am
.buhari is a terrorist
shekau, his second in command is slaughtering their people every now and then
buhari reneged in their agreement to islamize Nigeria when becomes president
reason why he compensate them with millions of Euros to release some of the girls that are yet to be married off by boko haram members
kidnapped UNIMAID lecturers will soon face the music
.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by haryorbarmie83(m): 4:49am
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by madridguy(m): 4:53am
Nigerian and compare and contrast are like 5&6.
SAI BABA OF AFRICA.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:54am
Y are both watching football alone? Watching football alone is vry boring. Both of them are deceiving Nigerians one way or the other
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by BlackDBagba: 4:54am
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by DickDastardLION(m): 4:56am
wetin carry jonathan enter this thread again
This man don suffer for abokki and yoruba muslim hand
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by naptu2: 4:59am
oluseyiforjesus:
They are not really alone. That illusion is caused by the fact that the photographers zoomed in on them.
First of all, someone else took the photographs.
Secondly, you can see the reflection of a person that wore a blue shirt in the picture of Rochas Okorocha.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:08am
naptu2:I for give u one coke but sorry d price never come down
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by FinallyFamous: 5:09am
They weren't watching football..they were looking at the t.v and expecting to get a photo shot so they can post it online for u see
#datsal
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by GodIsFoolish: 5:12am
That's not Buhari's parlour, he just stayed there and take pictures, I bet with one of my blocus he didn't watch the ball for 3mins,
the last time I checked non of his child school in Nigeria his country
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by majamajic(m): 5:13am
oluseyiforjesus:
The ghosts they were watching the match with, took the pics too
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by nerodenero: 5:17am
Simply put, OP just want to show us that one is a Lesser thief and the other a bigger one. Both are polithiefcian
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by Vutseck(m): 5:33am
nerodenero:
Simply put, One was a billionaire and the other a pensioner and a cattle rearer
.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by 9japrof(m): 5:58am
The difference is clear, buhari was watching from his duara village, maybe from one of his aides house, to send a deceiving impression that he is a simple man, i wouldn't be surprised, that has been his deceptive way of doing things from the scratch, before you know a lot of APC zombies(first time am actually using this word) would buy into it and be saying baba is a true Democrat and is corrupt free.
Rochas is using a state House to watch the match, though am sure he might even have a house which is better
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by kenny987(f): 6:04am
9japrof:
Did u say before u know...? That was the aim of the yeye photo and they're already running around like the dull n confused idiots they are, comparing GEJ watching match in Aso rock to Bubu just propped up for photo op session of supposedly watching match in his Daura
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by agbangam: 6:20am
Vutseck:
Menhh get sense na!!! Is dis how u Ipobs want to get ur Biafra, always insulting pple @ every thread?? At least for christianity sake, show some respect to an elderly man. Na wa oo.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by Usernamefornl: 6:31am
Vutseck:waoh! Na so e pain u reach? Go 2 abuja n report 2 dss na. Y r u telling ppl on nairaland?
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by kahal29: 6:40am
modelmike7:
Mmmmmh
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by MVLOX(m): 6:40am
One looks healthier and more comfortable than the other
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by kahal29: 6:42am
nerodenero:
Good one
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by omenkaLives(m): 6:42am
kahal29:One is an official apartment while the other is private.
That's the difference I see.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by omenkaLives(m): 6:43am
naptu2:True.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by carbonado(m): 6:44am
Rochas was watching d first leg,while buhari was watching the second leg....
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by omenkaLives(m): 6:49am
GodIsFoolish:I can see you schooled in Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by HoluwarTohbar: 7:13am
Buhari is full of self deceit. Wearing expensive wrist watches and articles of clothing running into millions both him and his wife, his daughter married to a multi billionaire and all the rest and he still pretends to be austerely. He was even generous to be sitting on a sofa, typically he would have been reclining on a mat.
|Re: Buhari And Okorocha Watching Nigerian-Cameroon Match: Spot The Difference by nerodenero: 7:14am
GodIsFoolish:Your monicker na die . Tread softly
