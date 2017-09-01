Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan (12978 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-fayose-ffk-and-mimiko-at-yoruba.html Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose, FFK and former Ondo state Governor Segun Mimiko at Yoruba Summit: tagged Nigeria In Search Of A Nation, holding at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan. See photos below

Well meaning Yoruba Elders at the Ibadan submit supported Restructuring of Nigeria while Yoruba touts and miscreants on Nairaland have decided to die with APC.



Very shameful.



They don't listen to their elders anymore. 72 Likes 8 Shares

Look at them all smiles and youths will carry their matter for head like gala. 14 Likes 1 Share

Fayose and attention!



The man likes being focused on by the camera! 4 Likes 1 Share

I didn't see Tinubu, Akande, Aregbesola, Oba of Lagoon and other touts at the submit.





Oh sorry!



They have been sold out to Fulani APC 43 Likes 5 Shares

YORUBAS... always trying to play inbetween lines, they did it b4, they'll never show where they belong, always trying to be in support of both sides, such people always loose from both sides at De End... 19 Likes 6 Shares

Didn't you sight the Ooni of Ife in the gathering?



This is not a political gathering but a gathering of Omoluabis



Touts and miscreants were not invited Didn't you sight the Ooni of Ife in the gathering?This is not a political gathering but a gathering of OmoluabisTouts and miscreants were not invited 11 Likes 1 Share

Do you know what the pictures mean to Buhari's health? Do you know what the pictures mean to Buhari's health? 16 Likes 2 Shares

Do you know what the pictures mean to Buhari's health? As if Buhari gives a damn about Fayose's spatial and vocal existence!



You would never see Buhari dignifying him with a response, cos every sane person sees Fayose as being "attentionphillic" As if Buhari gives a damn about Fayose's spatial and vocal existence!You would never see Buhari dignifying him with a response, cos every sane person sees Fayose as being "attentionphillic" 9 Likes 2 Shares

You won't understand boy! You won't understand boy! 3 Likes

You won't understand boy! It is too high for you to comprehend kid! It is too high for you to comprehend kid! 6 Likes

Touts and miscreants were not invited Aside the Ooni, all I see are polithiefcians. You can't equate polithiefcians with 'Omoluabis' except Omoluabis have a different definition to you. 5 Likes

More like they always gain from both sides



That's why we are sophisticated More like they always gain from both sidesThat's why we are sophisticated 7 Likes 1 Share

Fayose look like 78 years in that Pict 2 Likes

Those idiots should have been thrown out 1 Like

A king that has no wife, is that one a king? 2 Likes

Oduduwa sons and daughters

I just like this oni never worry about one stupid olori

All the South west Governors were represented and they all agreed to the resolutions All the South west Governors were represented and they all agreed to the resolutions 3 Likes 1 Share

The real face of fearless Yorubas, not the likes of Tinubu who sold his people for money. 1 Like

One thing I love about these set of people is their unity. Even if they are seperated by political parties or religion they always come together to chart the course of their fatherland. Respect is their second name. 2 Likes

FFK has mental issues. his facial expressions are those of a man who is mentally disturbed

All I see is a gathering of thugs, criminals and a randy, perverted chronic womanizing Ooni of a ruler 1 Like

You would never see Buhari dignifying him with a response, cos every sane person sees Fayose as being "attentionphillic" no,not true,

I strongly disagree with you no,not true,I strongly disagree with you