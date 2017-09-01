₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by metroblogger: 7:22am
Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose, FFK and former Ondo state Governor Segun Mimiko at Yoruba Summit: tagged Nigeria In Search Of A Nation, holding at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan. See photos below
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by NaijaMutant(f): 7:27am
Well meaning Yoruba Elders at the Ibadan submit supported Restructuring of Nigeria while Yoruba touts and miscreants on Nairaland have decided to die with APC.
Very shameful.
They don't listen to their elders anymore.
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by nerodenero: 7:28am
Look at them all smiles and youths will carry their matter for head like gala.
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Tolexander: 7:32am
Fayose and attention!
The man likes being focused on by the camera!
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by NaijaMutant(f): 7:35am
I didn't see Tinubu, Akande, Aregbesola, Oba of Lagoon and other touts at the submit.
Oh sorry!
They have been sold out to Fulani APC
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by nero2face: 7:41am
YORUBAS... always trying to play inbetween lines, they did it b4, they'll never show where they belong, always trying to be in support of both sides, such people always loose from both sides at De End...
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by NaijaMutant(f): 7:42am
nerodenero:
Didn't you sight the Ooni of Ife in the gathering?
This is not a political gathering but a gathering of Omoluabis
Touts and miscreants were not invited
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by richidinho(m): 7:46am
Tolexander:
Do you know what the pictures mean to Buhari's health?
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Tolexander: 7:47am
richidinho:As if Buhari gives a damn about Fayose's spatial and vocal existence!
You would never see Buhari dignifying him with a response, cos every sane person sees Fayose as being "attentionphillic"
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by richidinho(m): 7:49am
Tolexander:
You won't understand boy!
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Tolexander: 7:51am
richidinho:It is too high for you to comprehend kid!
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Homeboiy(m): 7:52am
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by nerodenero: 7:56am
Aside the Ooni, all I see are polithiefcians. You can't equate polithiefcians with 'Omoluabis' except Omoluabis have a different definition to you.
NaijaMutant:
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by waledeji(m): 8:33am
nero2face:
More like they always gain from both sides
That's why we are sophisticated
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by AmadiAba: 8:38am
nice
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Lipscomb: 8:58am
Fayose look like 78 years in that Pict
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Nemesis1: 9:02am
Those idiots should have been thrown out
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by veekid(m): 9:03am
A king that has no wife, is that one a king?
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by maxiuc(m): 9:03am
Oduduwa sons and daughters
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Goodluckxz: 9:03am
Cool
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by favourmic(m): 9:04am
I just like this oni never worry about one stupid olori
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by madridguy(m): 9:04am
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Omofunaab2: 9:04am
NaijaMutant:
All the South west Governors were represented and they all agreed to the resolutions
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by IamFranco: 9:05am
The real face of fearless Yorubas, not the likes of Tinubu who sold his people for money.
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Yinxies(f): 9:05am
Okay
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by 2016v2017: 9:05am
NaijaMutant:
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by Olasco93: 9:06am
One thing I love about these set of people is their unity. Even if they are seperated by political parties or religion they always come together to chart the course of their fatherland. Respect is their second name.
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by sukkot: 9:06am
FFK has mental issues. his facial expressions are those of a man who is mentally disturbed
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by bamite(m): 9:08am
All I see is a gathering of thugs, criminals and a randy, perverted chronic womanizing Ooni of a ruler
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by todoy: 9:08am
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by 2016v2017: 9:09am
Tolexander:no,not true,
I strongly disagree with you
|Re: Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode, Mimiko, Gbenga Daniel, Ooni At Yoruba Summit In Ibadan by LexngtonSteele: 9:10am
nero2face:
Yes...Losers who have Vice President and Senate President positions (Number 2 & 3)
Maybe you should check your history books and see how Yorubas have lost since 1999 or even earlier
Tell me when you IPOBs have smelt power last...when Ekweremandu is content with being a house boy
