Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User (19320 Views)

Lady Says She Woke Up On Her Way To The Mortuary After Being Declared Dead. PICS / "Cat Turns Into An Old Woman In Lagos After Being Stoned By Boy" - Facebook User / "Dead Boy Resurrects At Lord's Chosen Charismatic Ministries" - Member Claims (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)



A Port HARCOURT based pastor and lecturer, Pastor Wokoma David has been reported to have allegedly resurrected after he died and was taken to the mortuary.



A student of his announced, identified as Itz Mhiz Anny, on Facebook, revealed he was in the mortuary for 2 days..



She wrote;



DEAD MAN JARKED BACK TO LIFE…WOKOMA DAVID is the pastor of salvation ministries igwuruta satellite church…he was pronounced dead on Monday nd was push to de mortuary & embalmed…

when the wife & other anointed men of God went to pray & praise God in UPTH the mortuary attendants made a silly comment ” abeg make una do quick bring the dead body” and the wife said to them” ma husband is not dead Bt sleeping..brothers and sisters as am talking to u now he has rose on the 3rd days…

Jesus is Lord & he inhabits in salvation ministries…mylecturerisalive





Comments followed her post with some doubting and others giving thanks…



Another Facebook user, Stanley Asonye, shared the same news, writing;



We are jubilating on the resurrection of our pastor” wokoma david ” he died on monday, embalmed in the mortuary $ rose today wednesday… Jesus is lord forever…







Pls visit>> A Port HARCOURT based pastor and lecturer, Pastor Wokoma David has been reported to have allegedly resurrected after he died and was taken to the mortuary.A student of his announced, identified as Itz Mhiz Anny, on Facebook, revealed he was in the mortuary for 2 days..She wrote;DEAD MAN JARKED BACK TO LIFE…WOKOMA DAVID is the pastor of salvation ministries igwuruta satellite church…he was pronounced dead on Monday nd was push to de mortuary & embalmed…when the wife & other anointed men of God went to pray & praise God in UPTH the mortuary attendants made a silly comment ” abeg make una do quick bring the dead body” and the wife said to them” ma husband is not dead Bt sleeping..brothers and sisters as am talking to u now he has rose on the 3rd days…Jesus is Lord & he inhabits in salvation ministries…mylecturerisaliveComments followed her post with some doubting and others giving thanks…Another Facebook user, Stanley Asonye, shared the same news, writing;We are jubilating on the resurrection of our pastor” wokoma david ” he died on monday, embalmed in the mortuary $ rose today wednesday… Jesus is lord forever…Pls visit>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-pastor-resurrects-dead-3-days/ 5 Likes

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

That is A MIRACLE

THAT IS GOD 17 Likes 1 Share

Only Jesus has power to raise the dead. I just hope some gullible ppl will not come and start worshipping this man as the new Jesus or Jesus of PH 27 Likes 1 Share

His gullible worshipers will be proud

Only in an uncivilized countries you see things like this happen 22 Likes 3 Shares

ayourbamie:

Only Jesus has power to raise the dead. I just hope some gullible ppl will not come and start worshipping this man as the new Jesus or Jesus of PH .

how do you know for sure that only Jesus can raise the dead? haven't you heard of dead being raised in other religions?



what makes you discard other claims and hold onto yours? how do you know for sure that only Jesus can raise the dead? haven't you heard of dead being raised in other religions?what makes you discard other claims and hold onto yours? 9 Likes 4 Shares

Scam project

Status: Successful

Reminds me of Samuel Chinedum Ekwueme aka 4evergod who claimed to raise the dead, heal HIV and in the end scammed a nairalander of 6 million naira. See picture of the scammer and his partner below. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Most likely he was taken to the mortuary alive but unconscious and regained consciousness there just as they brought the body for embalming.

They cannot resurrect any dead mosquito let alone a dead person. They should take the prayers to the other corpses at the mortuary. Subject that jamboree to thorough investigation and see the claim to the resurrection of the dead Wokoma David, fail woefully.

Even the wife knew her husband was sleeping but the church marketers so quick to attribute the powers that Prophet Ibiyeomie lacked to his ministry are there in their numbers promoting the franchise. T.B. Joshua with all the powers he professes performed a stunt on a 'dead' man in his Church but the clips proved beyond doubt it was staged. Since then, he never replayed that clip and he has not staged another like that one. 12 Likes 1 Share

Who certified him dead?

once you're dead, you're dead!

that guy only went into coma for 3 days. 11 Likes 1 Share

SW finished by Oyedepo and Adeboye. SE muMouka and Lazarus. SS now has Ibeyomie and that other jet pastor, Orijetsafor. Slowly the South is becoming a Christian Afghanistan.



May Yahweh be praised. The shrines have turned to churches, dibias to pastors, same bullshit different packaging. Scamming Jesus.SW finished by Oyedepo and Adeboye. SE muMouka and Lazarus. SS now has Ibeyomie and that other jet pastor, Orijetsafor. Slowly the South is becoming a Christian Afghanistan.May Yahweh be praised. The shrines have turned to churches, dibias to pastors, same bullshit different packaging. 21 Likes 6 Shares

Naso.. Make him come tell us wetin e see 3 Likes 1 Share

Yahoo Yahoo

Taaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!

Glory be to God. 1 Like

L A Z A R U S Did Jesus weep? Did Jesus weep?

Who confirm his death.....was it done by a trained professional...Guy was probably in a coma...



But Nigeria being the country it is, people will not ask questions or investigate....everything na miracle......Another level of brain washing



By the way this is where i expect to see our atheist at work....file a suit against him for spreading false information to the public and make him prove that yes he was resurrected truly...





The average Nigerian pastor has been involved in more miracles than the entire apostles combined together.... 7 Likes 1 Share

On a Friday? ?? But today isn't Sunday. ...







All is well!!!! Blessed Lord 1 Like

So you & your wife planned your OD on LSD in order to garner new members for the comin' xmas celebrations abi? 7 Likes 1 Share





What a doubting Thomas I am...

Is this possible

Proly there must be a medical explanation for this.... What a doubting Thomas I am...Is this possibleProly there must be a medical explanation for this.... 2 Likes

Fake miracle go soon start for mugus 3 Likes





Another tale of fake miracles to start again , waiting for the message Jesus gave him in the underworld TrashAnother tale of fake miracles to start again , waiting for the message Jesus gave him in the underworld 1 Like

Is dat so?

ik 1 Share

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge..

I believe this poo was staged.. 3 Likes

Is dat so? NEXT

Washhhhhhhhhhhh

Elparaiso:

Mr A is an atheist. Mrs B is a Christian and A's co-worker. C is B's cell member.



A gets really sick and goes to the doctor. The doctor prescribes some drugs. A takes them per instruction and gets better. A moves on with life.



B contracts the illness from A just before he is healed. B meets pastor/cell leader who prays then instructs her to drink two bottles of anointing oil and bathe 5 times a day with overpriced "holy water". When B realizes medicinal drugs are still needed. B goes to the doctor, who prescribes the same drugs he prescribed to A. B gets home, pleads the blood of Jesus on each tablet before swallowing. B gets better and goes back to church for testimony. B says things like, "God healed me, I give all the glory to God."





C contracts the same illness from B. Having heard the "God did it" testimony, C believes he would also receive his healing. Then, the illness gets really serious, C goes to the same doctor, gets the same prescription, gets better and gives the same testimony.



Let's just pray D has the sense to go to the doctor as soon as possible. 3 Likes

God must have some special assignment for him





Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture

They lie as much as their God

This kain post can sha weak pesin eh This kain post can sha weak pesin eh

ayourbamie:

Only Jesus has power to raise the dead. I just hope some gullible ppl will not come and start worshipping this man as the new Jesus or Jesus of PH

It is that belief that feeds the gullibility of all religious nutjobs. It is that belief that feeds the gullibility of all religious nutjobs. 1 Like