|"Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Austinogiza(m): 10:33am
A Port HARCOURT based pastor and lecturer, Pastor Wokoma David has been reported to have allegedly resurrected after he died and was taken to the mortuary.
A student of his announced, identified as Itz Mhiz Anny, on Facebook, revealed he was in the mortuary for 2 days..
She wrote;
DEAD MAN JARKED BACK TO LIFE…WOKOMA DAVID is the pastor of salvation ministries igwuruta satellite church…he was pronounced dead on Monday nd was push to de mortuary & embalmed…
when the wife & other anointed men of God went to pray & praise God in UPTH the mortuary attendants made a silly comment ” abeg make una do quick bring the dead body” and the wife said to them” ma husband is not dead Bt sleeping..brothers and sisters as am talking to u now he has rose on the 3rd days…
Jesus is Lord & he inhabits in salvation ministries…mylecturerisalive
Comments followed her post with some doubting and others giving thanks…
Another Facebook user, Stanley Asonye, shared the same news, writing;
We are jubilating on the resurrection of our pastor” wokoma david ” he died on monday, embalmed in the mortuary $ rose today wednesday… Jesus is lord forever…
Pls visit>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-pastor-resurrects-dead-3-days/
5 Likes
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Austinogiza(m): 10:34am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by bedspread: 10:36am
That is A MIRACLE
THAT IS GOD
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by ayourbamie: 10:38am
Only Jesus has power to raise the dead. I just hope some gullible ppl will not come and start worshipping this man as the new Jesus or Jesus of PH
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by obinna58(m): 10:54am
His gullible worshipers will be proud
Only in an uncivilized countries you see things like this happen
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by hopefulLandlord: 11:07am
ayourbamie:.
how do you know for sure that only Jesus can raise the dead? haven't you heard of dead being raised in other religions?
what makes you discard other claims and hold onto yours?
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by geoworldedu: 11:12am
Scam project
Status: Successful
Reminds me of Samuel Chinedum Ekwueme aka 4evergod who claimed to raise the dead, heal HIV and in the end scammed a nairalander of 6 million naira. See picture of the scammer and his partner below.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Topgainer: 11:42am
Most likely he was taken to the mortuary alive but unconscious and regained consciousness there just as they brought the body for embalming.
They cannot resurrect any dead mosquito let alone a dead person. They should take the prayers to the other corpses at the mortuary. Subject that jamboree to thorough investigation and see the claim to the resurrection of the dead Wokoma David, fail woefully.
Even the wife knew her husband was sleeping but the church marketers so quick to attribute the powers that Prophet Ibiyeomie lacked to his ministry are there in their numbers promoting the franchise. T.B. Joshua with all the powers he professes performed a stunt on a 'dead' man in his Church but the clips proved beyond doubt it was staged. Since then, he never replayed that clip and he has not staged another like that one.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by fastgyal(f): 1:41pm
Who certified him dead?
once you're dead, you're dead!
that guy only went into coma for 3 days.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by sonofluc1fer: 1:41pm
Scamming Jesus. SW finished by Oyedepo and Adeboye. SE muMouka and Lazarus. SS now has Ibeyomie and that other jet pastor, Orijetsafor. Slowly the South is becoming a Christian Afghanistan.
May Yahweh be praised. The shrines have turned to churches, dibias to pastors, same bullshit different packaging.
21 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by loadedvibes: 1:41pm
Naso.. Make him come tell us wetin e see
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Doctorphil: 1:41pm
Yahoo Yahoo
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by abbaapple: 1:42pm
Taaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Burgerlomo: 1:42pm
Glory be to God.
1 Like
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by cantok: 1:42pm
L A Z A R U S Did Jesus weep?
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by khalids: 1:43pm
Who confirm his death.....was it done by a trained professional...Guy was probably in a coma...
But Nigeria being the country it is, people will not ask questions or investigate....everything na miracle......Another level of brain washing
By the way this is where i expect to see our atheist at work....file a suit against him for spreading false information to the public and make him prove that yes he was resurrected truly...
The average Nigerian pastor has been involved in more miracles than the entire apostles combined together....
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Hardeysolution(m): 1:43pm
On a Friday? ?? But today isn't Sunday. ...
All is well!!!! Blessed Lord
1 Like
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by ShyCypher(m): 1:43pm
So you & your wife planned your OD on LSD in order to garner new members for the comin' xmas celebrations abi?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by TIDDOLL(m): 1:43pm
What a doubting Thomas I am...
Is this possible
Proly there must be a medical explanation for this....
2 Likes
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by notoriousbabe: 1:44pm
Fake miracle go soon start for mugus
3 Likes
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Unsad(m): 1:44pm
Trash
Another tale of fake miracles to start again , waiting for the message Jesus gave him in the underworld
1 Like
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Celestyn8213: 1:44pm
Is dat so?
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by coolestchris(m): 1:44pm
ik
1 Share
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by XavierBlue(m): 1:44pm
My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge..
I believe this poo was staged..
3 Likes
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Celestyn8213: 1:44pm
Is dat so? NEXT
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by afonomics(m): 1:44pm
Washhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by edicied: 1:45pm
Elparaiso:
3 Likes
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Royalfurnitures: 1:45pm
God must have some special assignment for him
God must have some special assignment for him
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by geoworldedu: 1:45pm
They lie as much as their God
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Seeker17: 1:46pm
This kain post can sha weak pesin eh
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by banmee(m): 1:46pm
ayourbamie:
It is that belief that feeds the gullibility of all religious nutjobs.
1 Like
|Re: "Dead Pastor Wokoma David Resurrects After 48 Hours In Mortuary" - Facebook User by Rolly83(m): 1:47pm
He may have been in coma
