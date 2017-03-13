Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Gays & Lesbians Are Sinners And They Will Go To Hell If... (28815 Views)

The truth is that gays and lesbians will go to hell if they don't repent.

Same goes for every other sinner.

The only difference is that homosexuals are recalcitrant, adamant and impervious to correction and clearly stated biblical instructions. They have refused to accept that they are wrong or what they do is sin. They want to be accepted and loved for who they are while making no attempt to change by way of seeking help.

Worse still, they want to enjoy get married like normal people, adopt kids and corrupt them. They want heterosexuals to be like them.



No amount of Catholic/papal window dressing(I pity unsuspecting catholics) and worldly approval will save them.



There is a growing trend of humanism around the world. It preaches that whatever you do is right as far as you don't hurt anybody.

This doctrine is satanic and hell inspired.



Unfortunately, humanism(satanism) may continue to thrive in these end times. The Bible has said it. But it will never happen until the rapture has taken place.



I am not claiming to be a saint. I keep confessing my sins daily, trying my best to avoid sin and working towards perfection. I pray that I will not be found wanting when it matters most.

I do not claim to be right while continuing in sin.



Romans 1: 19-28

19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath showed it unto them.

20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.

24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:

25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. 26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: 27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.

28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;

Yes! 1 Like

Repent today. Tomorrow might be too late. 2 Likes

Repent

Likewise fornicators,liars,haters n the likes..not supporting gays n lesbians though,I'm homophobe.. 8 Likes

toydee:

Likewise fornicators,liars,haters n the likes..not supporting gays n lesbians though,I'm homophobe..

You are right. I stated this earlier in the opening post.

Then differences between homosexuals and other sinners are:

They claim to be right.

They do not want to repent.

They do not seek help.

They do not want to change or attempt to.

They want to be accepted and loved that way.

They want people to be like them.

They do not see themselves as perverts/abnormal human beings.

They want to have families.



Abomination!



You are right. I stated this earlier in the opening post.Then differences between homosexuals and other sinners are:They claim to be right.They do not want to repent.They do not seek help.They do not want to change or attempt to.They want to be accepted and loved that way.They want people to be like them.They do not see themselves as perverts/abnormal human beings.They want to have families.Abomination!Other sinners at least admit that what they are doing is bad. Some repent while others want to but can't help it.

Repent today. Tomorrow might be too late. 1 Like

We know that before. No gay will escape. 2 Likes

Ajibam:

Tags:francistony, italo, chukwudi44

How does this one take concern me?



How does this one take concern me?Why not take your microphone, and go preach to them

Yes. Homosexuals are going to hell if they dont repent...



But adulterous 'born again' pastors dont have to repent. They already are going to heavem.



Foooooooools!

FrancisTony:





How does this one take concern me?



Why not take your microphone, and go preach to them Cool down!

Cool down!I want to learn from you people since you support homosexuality

italo:

Yes. Homosexuals are going to hell if they dont repent...



But adulterous 'born again' pastors dont have to repent. They already are going to heavem.



Foooooooools!

Most senseless post of the year!

Ajibam:



Cool down!

I want to learn from you people since you support homosexuality

We are not supporting them.



Our opinion is for you to free them and live your life.



We are not supporting them.Our opinion is for you to free them and live your life.Will hatred for them lead you to heaven or eternal damnation? Food for thought.

FrancisTony:





We are not supporting them.



Our opinion is for you to free them and live your life.



Who told you we hate them?

italo:

Yes. Homosexuals are going to hell... You are a dullard!

Why do some of you find it difficult to comprehend simple posts?

Is the adulterous pastor claiming to be right?

Is the adulterous pastor proclaiming to the world that he is into adultery?

Is the adulterous pastor claiming to be born that way?

Is the adulterous pastor trying to convert his members into adulterers?

You are a dullard!Why do some of you find it difficult to comprehend simple posts?Is the adulterous pastor claiming to be right?Is the adulterous pastor proclaiming to the world that he is into adultery?Is the adulterous pastor claiming to be born that way?Is the adulterous pastor trying to convert his members into adulterers?And where did I say that the adulterous pastor will go to heaven if he doesn't repent?

Ajibam:



Who told you we hate them?

Who told you we support homosexuality?

VirginFinder:



You are a dullard!

Why do some of you find it difficult to comprehend simple posts?

Is the adulterous pastor claiming to be right?

Is the adulterous pastor proclaiming to the world that he is into adultery?

Is the adulterous pastor claiming to be born that way?

Is the adulterous pastor trying to convert his members into adulterers?

And where did I say that the adulterous pastor will go to heaven if he doesn't repent?

Yes. Pastor Biodun COZA told Ese he was showing her a higher level of grace when she was uncomfortable with having sex with him. That is claiming to be right.



Pastor Chris said masturbation is not a sin.



A pastor in America asked his members to come to 'church' stark Unclad and claimed to be right.



Another one in Brazil asked his female members to suck "anointed milk" from his joystick.



All these fraudsters will go to heaven...only homosexuals should we torment and send to hell.



Yes. Pastor Biodun COZA told Ese he was showing her a higher level of grace when she was uncomfortable with having sex with him. That is claiming to be right.Pastor Chris said masturbation is not a sin.A pastor in America asked his members to come to 'church' stark Unclad and claimed to be right.Another one in Brazil asked his female members to suck "anointed milk" from his joystick.All these fraudsters will go to heaven...only homosexuals should we torment and send to hell.Fooooooools!

italo:





Your pope!

Ajibam:



Your pope!

Pentecostal lie.

Is there actually anything like "hell"



Hell is simply the grave ,even Christ went there.

If you mean "hellfire" ,then that is a lie because it never existed and I doubt its future existence even the so called lake of fire.

Even though gays and lesbians are wrong,what about Bisexuals ? Are they also gonna make a trip to your fictional hellfire where the devil is wrongly believed to be in charge ?

Stop scaring this people with fiction and show/practice the love you preach.



GoodMorning

Let's wait and see...

italo:





Yes. Pastor Biodun COZA told Ese he was showing her a higher level of grace when she was uncomfortable with having sex with him. That is claiming to be right.



Pastor Chris said masturbation is not a sin.



A pastor in America asked his members to come to 'church' stark Unclad and claimed to be right.



Another one in Brazil asked his female members to suck "anointed milk" from his joystick.



All these fraudsters will go to heaven...only homosexuals should we torment and send to hell.



Fooooooools!

You are a dullard!



Of all the notable pastors in Nigeria and worldwide, you deliberately chose a few controversial ones to drive home your daft point albeit unsuccessfully.



Were you there when Pastor Biodun told Ese bla bla bla? Did he not deny the allegations?



Did Pastor Chris not desperately try to undo his error? Till today, I know a Christ Embassy pastor who insists Pastor Chris could never and never made such an assertion.



How many members does the Unclad pastor abroad have? Have they ever tried to convert you?



What is the name of the pastor in Brazil?



Will you be adjudged to have failed an exam if because you didn't score a 100%?



Any unrepentant sinner will go to hell. But homosexuals are bound to make the trip because they have found no place for repentance by insisting what they are doing is right and that they were wired that way.



If moderate/most muslims can go all out to disown Abubakar Shekau as a muslim, how dare you foist anyone who practices/preaches anything against the scriptures on me as a pastor and Christian? Are you ok?



Don't you have a Bible? Nobody should able to fool you if your head is truly on your neck except you deliberately want to be fooled.

Didn't the Lord Jesus tell us that false prophets shall arise and that we should beware of them?



Matthew 7:15-20

15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?

17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.

20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.





Matthew 24:11-12

11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

12 And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.



Matthew 24:23-26

23 Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not.

24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

25 Behold, I have told you before.

26 Wherefore if they shall say unto you, Behold, he is in the desert; go not forth: behold, he is in the secret chambers; believe it not.



2 Peter 2:1-2

1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.

2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of.



In conclusion, you are a goat for refusing to read your Bible only to come here and allege trash.



And this the fate of goats according to the Bible:

Matthew 25:31-46

31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats:

33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.

34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:



Repent today! Tomorrow might be too late!! Heaven and Hell are real!!!



Who is a homosexual?



Who is a homosexual?Homosexuals, prostitutes and tax collectors are making their ways to heaven before you!

italo:





Who is a homosexual?



Homosexuals, prostitutes and tax collectors are making their ways to heaven before you![

Now you want to redefine homosexuality? See JAMB question o



You are a satanic liar!



Repent today! Tomorrow might be too late!! Heaven and Hell are real!!!



Now you want to redefine homosexuality? See JAMB question oYou are a satanic liar!Repent today! Tomorrow might be too late!! Heaven and Hell are real!!!The choice is yours.

VirginFinder:





Now you want to redefine homosexuality? See JAMB question o



You are a satanic liar!



Repent today! Tomorrow might be too late!! Heaven and Hell are real!!!



The choice is yours. What lie did I tell?



Repent from what?



What lie did I tell?Repent from what?Homosexuals are making their ways to heaven before you!

italo:

What lie did I tell?



Repent from what?



Homosexuals are making their ways to heaven before you!

Repent from lying. Repent from being a pervert. Repent from supporting evil and sin.

Support sin and evil makes you evil.



Repent from lying. Repent from being a pervert. Repent from supporting evil and sin.Support sin and evil makes you evil.Homosexuals are hell-bound. Live it with.

VirginFinder:





Repent from lying. Repent from being a pervert. Repent from supporting evil and sin.

Support sin and evil makes you evil.



Homosexuals are hell-bound. Live it with.

What lie? What perversion? What evil have I supported?



Who is a homosexual?



Who made you judge over them?



What lie? What perversion? What evil have I supported?Who is a homosexual?Who made you judge over them?Homosexuals can go to heaven. Live with it!

italo:





What lie? What perversion? What evil have I supported?



Who is a homosexual?



Who made you judge over them?



Homosexuals can go to heaven. Live with it!

The Bible has already judged them! I am only drumming what the Bible has said into your ears!!



You are a liar because you insist homosexuals will go to heaven.



Romans 1: 19-28

19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath showed it unto them.

20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.

24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:

25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: 27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.

VirginFinder:





The Bible has already judged them! I am only drumming what the Bible has said into your ears!!



You are a liar because you insist homosexuals will go to heaven.



Romans 1: 19-28

19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath showed it unto them.

20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.

24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:

25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: 27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.

28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;

1. I don't see where the passage says "homosexuals will go to hell." Which verse?



2. Not all homosexuals engage in homosexual acts. Your ignorant protestant mind cannot process that.



3. Not only homosexuals acts is condemned in the passage, idolatry and lust too.



4. If prostitutes can go to heaven, according to Jesus, why not homosexuals?



1. I don't see where the passage says "homosexuals will go to hell." Which verse?2. Not all homosexuals engage in homosexual acts. Your ignorant protestant mind cannot process that.3. Not only homosexuals acts is condemned in the passage, idolatry and lust too.4. If prostitutes can go to heaven, according to Jesus, why not homosexuals?5. Who is a homosexual?

italo:





1. I don't see where the passage says "homosexuals will go to hell." Which verse?

Do you know what it means for God to give one up to vile affections, for God to give one over to a reprobate mind to do inconvenient things as a result of they not wanting to retain His knowledge in their mind so that they receive the recompense of their error which is meet?

It means God has given up on the person. How can such a fellow end up in heaven?

Homosexuality is a special form of sexual perversion. And perverts are surely going to hell if they don't repent.



italo:

2. Not all homosexuals engage in homosexual acts. Your ignorant protestant mind cannot process that.

A homosexual is someone who indulges in homosexual acts just as a thief is someone who steals. Any other definition is balderdash.



italo:

3. Not only homosexuals acts is condemned in the passage, idolatry and lust too.

I know. It's just that homosexuals claim to be right and have decided not to find any place for repentance.



italo:

4. If prostitutes can go to heaven, according to Jesus, why not homosexuals?

Where did the Lord Jesus say that? You have come with your lies again!



italo:

5. Who is a homosexual?

Do you know what it means for God to give one up to vile affections, for God to give one over to a reprobate mind to do inconvenient things as a result of they not wanting to retain His knowledge in their mind so that they receive the recompense of their error which is meet?It means God has given up on the person. How can such a fellow end up in heaven?Homosexuality is a special form of sexual perversion. And perverts are surely going to hell if they don't repent.A homosexual is someone who indulges in homosexual acts just as a thief is someone who steals. Any other definition is balderdash.I know. It's just that homosexuals claim to be right and have decided not to find any place for repentance.Where did the Lord Jesus say that? You have come with your lies again!Someone who practices homosexual acts.