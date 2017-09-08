₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,471 members, 3,777,179 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 03:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" (6963 Views)
Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick / Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval / Ini Edo, Sadiq Daba, AY, Others Cover New Issue Of Exquisite Mag (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by 40ng: 11:36am
Veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, has stated that he is not denying from leukemia despite reports suggesting otherwise.
Nollywood filmmaker Sunny McDon had on Thursday alerted the public of Daba’s condition in a post on Facebook.
“Dear colleagues and friends in Nollywood. Especially some of us that date back to NTA days. Please put a call to Sadiq Daba. He needs your voice of encouragement now please,” McDon had written.
Fans of the actor consequently besieged the actor's social media pages with messages of support
In response, the Cockcrow At Dawn and NTA star has said his “wonderful” doctors are taking good care of him.
“I am not dead nor dying I!! God has been and will Always be faithful to me and my plight, because that is my covenant with Him,” he wrote in response to a fan’s enquiry on Facebook.
“My doctors have been wonderful and I am responding to treatment. …..my love and thanks to all those who have called to sympathize and empathize with me…..God bless you.”
Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/leukemia-i-am-not-dead-nor-dying-sadiq-daba/
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Evaberry(f): 11:57am
hmm
so what should we do
whether you are sick or healthy is not our business as we have other important things to think of.
but BABA you are old don't you think it's time you left the world, the old have to die so why are you delaying your death
1 Like
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Explorerx: 2:47pm
g
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by goshen26: 2:48pm
k
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Sharon6(f): 2:49pm
Explorerx:
Show us your father's picture.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by slyd90(m): 2:49pm
But you are sick
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Janet101(f): 2:50pm
Explorerx:
At least a baboon looks better Dan a beast.....hope am right?
1 Like
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Sharon6(f): 2:50pm
Get well soon sir. I love this man cast in October 1st.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by samsonsax: 2:50pm
BET9JA IN TROUBLE...................
VISIT THIS SITE FOR UR DAILY BOOKING................#FOC
https://www.sportlineng.com/2017/09/08/120603/
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by oglalasioux(m): 2:51pm
Explorerx:
The intelligence behind that face is immense. Don't mock it.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Tellemall: 2:51pm
Explorerx:
Goodness!
1 Like
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by omogidi234(m): 2:51pm
I wish him good recovery.
2 Likes
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Jsucre(m): 2:52pm
wish you good health
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by midehi2(f): 2:52pm
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by kennyblaze007(m): 2:52pm
So cuz u just want people to quote u,u just say bad things about people.. Na wa o...Some persons commenting on Nairaland eh...
3 Likes
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 2:52pm
Get well soon
2 Likes
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by salbis(m): 2:53pm
quickest recovery are my wishes for you.
2 Likes
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Virgo01(m): 2:55pm
I don't understand...na the man picture dy there?? Sorry but u look DEAD Sir.
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by yjgm(m): 2:55pm
Evaberry:the crazy ones are not only the ones roaming the streets. They are abound even on nairaland. Get some senses.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by iamdannyfc(m): 2:56pm
ok i yaf hear
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by intelligen(m): 2:57pm
Evaberry:am very disappointed. ...youjust lost my respect with this post
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by ItsawrapOutfit: 2:57pm
Good to know
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Lexusgs430: 2:57pm
40ng:
He might not be denying, at least he is not dying ......
NB: Copy & Paste, gone bad ..........
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Biddypearl(f): 2:58pm
wish him well
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by oz4real83(m): 3:00pm
Evaberry:read your statement,think over it for a minute,then kneel down,place your two hands on your head and say after me:
''my father!my father! Wherever they have taken my senses to,I command fire,fire!fire!fire!!'
5 Likes
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by dkdigits(m): 3:00pm
[quote author=Evaberry post=60251592]hmm
so what should we do
whether you are sick or healthy is not our business as we have other important things to think of.
but BABA you are old don't you think it's time you left the world, the old have to die so why are you delaying your death
[/quote Wow, are you this cold? Don't you have parents? How were you brought up. I pray for this generation..
1 Like
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by thornapple(f): 3:01pm
Why are people normally quick to conclude others are dead?.
1 Like
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by AfonjaBoston: 3:02pm
Evaberry:
You are a sick rachet. Continue forming slay queen and young bitch.
You go die before that man
2 Likes
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by naijainstinct: 3:02pm
Evaberry:
Explorerx:There is nothing left on the right side of your brain and there is nothing right on what's left. You both should get a life! Untrained pigs!
1 Like
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by washingtonklef(m): 3:03pm
Evaberry:
Wife Material.... 100 yard.. (Somebody's wife ree ooo)
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Namdeenero(m): 3:03pm
Evaberry:To even think someone typed this and afterwards hit the submit key shows the level of stupidity some people are endowed with here on nairaland... Just negodu this rubbish
1 Like
|Re: "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" by Langbasa: 3:04pm
Sadiq Baba a legendary footballer... .
Nick Cannon Rocked World Most Expensive Shoe Worth $2.2 Million (see Pictures) / Nicki Minaj Becomes First Female Rapper To Make Forbes’ List / Actress Juliet Ibrahim Allows Blogger To Grab Her Butt (PHOTO)
Viewing this topic: georgeakins, robonski15(m), Oby1(f), Ekeseges(f), formular11, justinceejay(m), SonofHim, Ultimatesammie(m), Bombogirl, Excelboi(m), morley411(m), EmpresFIDEL(f), spencekat(m), adejohndemi, nkenu(m), kayloyeng(m), akinboyo, evilgenie, nkeona(m), snazzy5050(m), mannatech, gadegunle(f), diportivo, wayaa007(m), Vcojuro, paulsowande(m), wale0911, omochefran(m), buffalowings, Jigba(f), assamu1122(m), Abis2015, fxtimi(m), agwu123(m), Rapture4real(m), laistic and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20