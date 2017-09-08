Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" (6963 Views)

Nollywood filmmaker Sunny McDon had on Thursday alerted the public of Daba’s condition in a post on Facebook.



“Dear colleagues and friends in Nollywood. Especially some of us that date back to NTA days. Please put a call to Sadiq Daba. He needs your voice of encouragement now please,” McDon had written.



Fans of the actor consequently besieged the actor's social media pages with messages of support



In response, the Cockcrow At Dawn and NTA star has said his “wonderful” doctors are taking good care of him.



“I am not dead nor dying I!! God has been and will Always be faithful to me and my plight, because that is my covenant with Him,” he wrote in response to a fan’s enquiry on Facebook.



“My doctors have been wonderful and I am responding to treatment. …..my love and thanks to all those who have called to sympathize and empathize with me…..God bless you.”



hmm





so what should we do





whether you are sick or healthy is not our business as we have other important things to think of.





but BABA you are old don't you think it's time you left the world, the old have to die so why are you delaying your death 1 Like

Explorerx:

See old man face like baboon

Show us your father's picture. Show us your father's picture. 16 Likes 1 Share

But you are sick

Explorerx:

See old man face like baboon

At least a baboon looks better Dan a beast.....hope am right? At least a baboon looks better Dan a beast.....hope am right? 1 Like

Get well soon sir. I love this man cast in October 1st.







Explorerx:

See old man face like old bance

The intelligence behind that face is immense. Don't mock it. The intelligence behind that face is immense. Don't mock it. 8 Likes 1 Share

Explorerx:

See old man face like old bance

Goodness! Goodness! 1 Like

I wish him good recovery. 2 Likes

wish you good health 2 Likes 1 Share

So cuz u just want people to quote u,u just say bad things about people.. Na wa o...Some persons commenting on Nairaland eh... 3 Likes

Get well soon 2 Likes

quickest recovery are my wishes for you. 2 Likes

I don't understand...na the man picture dy there?? Sorry but u look DEAD Sir.

the crazy ones are not only the ones roaming the streets. They are abound even on nairaland. Get some senses. the crazy ones are not only the ones roaming the streets. They are abound even on nairaland. Get some senses. 9 Likes 1 Share

ok i yaf hear

am very disappointed. ...youjust lost my respect with this post am very disappointed. ...youjust lost my respect with this post 6 Likes 1 Share

Good to know

He might not be denying, at least he is not dying ......



NB: Copy & Paste, gone bad .......... He might not be denying, at least he is not dying ......NB: Copy & Paste, gone bad ..........

wish him well

read your statement,think over it for a minute,then kneel down,place your two hands on your head and say after me:

''my father!my father! Wherever they have taken my senses to,I command fire,fire!fire!fire!!' read your statement,think over it for a minute,then kneel down,place your two hands on your head and say after me:''my father!my father! Wherever they have taken my senses to,I command fire,fire!fire!fire!!' 5 Likes

[/quote Wow, are you this cold? Don't you have parents? How were you brought up. I pray for this generation.. 1 Like

Why are people normally quick to conclude others are dead?. 1 Like

You are a sick rachet. Continue forming slay queen and young bitch.



You go die before that man You are a sick rachet. Continue forming slay queen and young bitch.You go die before that man 2 Likes

Explorerx:

g There is nothing left on the right side of your brain and there is nothing right on what's left. You both should get a life! Untrained pigs! There is nothing left on the right side of your brain and there is nothing right on what's left. You both should get a life! Untrained pigs! 1 Like

Wife Material.... 100 yard.. (Somebody's wife ree ooo) Wife Material.... 100 yard.. (Somebody's wife ree ooo)

To even think someone typed this and afterwards hit the submit key shows the level of stupidity some people are endowed with here on nairaland... Just negodu this rubbish To even think someone typed this and afterwards hit the submit key shows the level of stupidity some people are endowed with here on nairaland... Just negodu this rubbish 1 Like