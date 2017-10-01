Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him (7653 Views)

Comedian, Ayo Makun took his IG page to thank the person that duped him when he wanted to travel to London in 2002.



Sharing the photo above, he wrote;



"once upon a time all i wanted to do is come to this land to hustle at any level. Then i got duped by a certain individual who prevented me from coming here in 2002. When i look at the way i kinda tour the world today, all i want to do is say thank you to the dupe #youarethebest"





and so, we should help him fry beans... SMH 3 Likes 1 Share

Nor be small thing

Imaginary story.

Many disappointments are blessings in disguise. 10 Likes

The thing pain am still.. He just want to joke about it! 4 Likes

confirm talk.

okay

lol

Hmm

Wow... thank God for the dupe indeed... makes him wiser.. 1 Like

You were not duped , it happened to so many people. Don’t make any issue out if it. You are bigger than these. Do you want. to say you have not stepped on people’s toes or not cheated anybody in your life. So just gerrrooouuut 4 Likes 2 Shares

BTW, every disappointment is a blessing . This really got me laughing but, this sh1t happens to people almost every time, it's not a new thing. MOD, how is this a story for front-pageBTW, every disappointment is a blessing

Omo naija ko eazi Who dem neva dupeOmo naija ko eazi

I wonder what would have become of the guy now sef. What many of them don't understand is the money they dubiously gained would be recovered a million fold by the person while their would be gone in seconds 2 Likes

thank a fraudstar lik Buhari today

AY is becoming more handsomer though

belindar:

You were not duped , it happened to so many people. Don’t make any issue out if it. You are bigger than these. Do you want. to say you have not stepped on people’s toes or not cheated anybody in your life. So just gerrrooouuut he wasnt dupe, so what happened to him he wasnt dupe, so what happened to him 1 Like

Shud we fry fura di nunu because of dis? Shud we fry

okay

Adaumunocha:

AY is becoming more handsomer though

Pardon? Pardon? 1 Like

belindar:

You were not duped , it happened to so many people. Don’t make any issue out if it. You are bigger than these. Do you want. to say you have not stepped on people’s toes or not cheated anybody in your life. So just gerrrooouuut





Hater!!! just cos it happens to a whole lot of people doesn't mean its nt fraud.... Hater!!! just cos it happens to a whole lot of people doesn't mean its nt fraud.... 2 Likes

Words of encouragement for existing & upcoming dupers.



See all the irrelevant topics wey dey FP today...

Seems like today is weed Wednesday ooooo cos the amount of weed the mods don smoke today eheeeennnnn!

