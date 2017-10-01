₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Yomzzyblog: 10:43am
Comedian, Ayo Makun took his IG page to thank the person that duped him when he wanted to travel to London in 2002.
Sharing the photo above, he wrote;
"once upon a time all i wanted to do is come to this land to hustle at any level. Then i got duped by a certain individual who prevented me from coming here in 2002. When i look at the way i kinda tour the world today, all i want to do is say thank you to the dupe #youarethebest"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/ay-comedian-thanks-person-that-once.html
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Yomzzyblog: 10:44am
2 Likes
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Tollicin(m): 11:07am
and so, we should help him fry beans... SMH
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by emekaseh: 12:20pm
Nor be small thing
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by darkenkach(m): 12:21pm
Imaginary story.
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by aleeyus(m): 12:21pm
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by maclatunji: 12:21pm
Many disappointments are blessings in disguise.
10 Likes
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by nairaman66(m): 12:21pm
The thing pain am still.. He just want to joke about it!
4 Likes
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Olawalesadiq(m): 12:21pm
confirm talk.
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by lilmax(m): 12:22pm
okay
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by DanielsParker: 12:22pm
lol
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by kay29000(m): 12:22pm
Hmm
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Bodmas60(m): 12:22pm
Wow... thank God for the dupe indeed... makes him wiser..
1 Like
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by belindar: 12:23pm
You were not duped , it happened to so many people. Don’t make any issue out if it. You are bigger than these. Do you want. to say you have not stepped on people’s toes or not cheated anybody in your life. So just gerrrooouuut
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by IamHopeful(f): 12:23pm
This really got me laughing but, this sh1t happens to people almost every time, it's not a new thing. MOD, how is this a story for front-page .
BTW, every disappointment is a blessing .
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by oluwatymylehyn(m): 12:23pm
Lol
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Yahooboi(m): 12:26pm
Who dem neva dupe
Omo naija ko eazi
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by bigtt76(f): 12:27pm
I wonder what would have become of the guy now sef. What many of them don't understand is the money they dubiously gained would be recovered a million fold by the person while their would be gone in seconds
2 Likes
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Alukoh: 12:28pm
thank a fraudstar lik Buhari today
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Adaumunocha(f): 12:29pm
AY is becoming more handsomer though
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by joystickextend1(m): 12:30pm
Alright
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by 9japrof(m): 12:33pm
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by donblade85555(m): 12:34pm
Why am I having a feeling that he his lying?
Why am I having a feeling that he his lying?
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by femi4: 12:34pm
belindar:he wasnt dupe, so what happened to him
1 Like
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by clarkmos15(m): 12:36pm
hehehehehehe,
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Daviestunech(m): 12:37pm
Shud we fry fura di nunu because of dis?
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Dosmay(m): 12:39pm
okay
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by DanielsParker: 12:39pm
Adaumunocha:
Pardon?
1 Like
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by peculyachi(f): 12:41pm
belindar:
Hater!!! just cos it happens to a whole lot of people doesn't mean its nt fraud....
2 Likes
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by wokemzine: 12:42pm
Words of encouragement for existing & upcoming dupers.
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by Memphis357(m): 12:42pm
Seems like today is weed Wednesday ooooo cos the amount of weed the mods don smoke today eheeeennnnn!
See all the irrelevant topics wey dey FP today...
|Re: AY Thanks The Person That Once Duped Him by DJInfluence: 12:43pm
Tollicin:You can help am... me i no get kerosene to waste for the frying.
