₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,470 members, 3,777,176 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 03:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House (8520 Views)
Meek Mill Stunned At Davido Father's House (fans Reacts) / Davido's Father's House Being Renovated (Video) / See How Grown 2shotz Daughter With Estranged Wife Is Now... (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Towncrier247: 12:19pm
A man named Samuel Meyiwa Khalil on Facebook has shared what he claimed was a newly taken photo of himself with the Ooni of Ife and his estranged wife,olori Wuaraola.
The man insisted that the picture was taken yesterday at the Olori’s father’s house along 2nd Ugbor road, GRA Benin city, Edo state despite refusal to believe him by online users who claimed he photoshop the image.
As if that wasn’t enough,Samuel who himself dressed in what appears to be a royal garment, also shared an old picture of him in the Ooni’s palace just to prove to those doubting him that indeed he’s close to the royal household.
Photos below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-shares-photo-of-ooni-of-ife-and-his-estranged-wife-at-her-fathers-house
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Towncrier247: 12:19pm
See All The Photos He Shared Here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-shares-photo-of-ooni-of-ife-and-his-estranged-wife-at-her-fathers-house
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by madridguy(m): 12:20pm
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by pyyxxaro: 12:40pm
So what shud we do now
Fry our left yansh
4 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by seunAccount: 12:43pm
And the guy come put him head.
Maybe him be the Royal Guard way get Facebook account.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Mac2016(m): 3:07pm
Foolish scammer...old picture be that
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by AutoReportNG: 3:08pm
I want to believe this is true as pictures don't lie.
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by bigerboy200: 3:08pm
who cares?
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Naomi222(f): 3:08pm
Good for them
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Benekruku(m): 3:09pm
pyyxxaro:
Grow up!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Oloripelebe: 3:09pm
make we fry beans abi
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by AreaFada2: 3:09pm
Ok o.
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Goodluckxz: 3:09pm
Ok...wish them the best.
Meanwhile in need of an instagram account for your business, blog or personal use .
We have an active 11.1k followers instagram account for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for details.
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Lexusgs430: 3:10pm
Why the man wear skirt ?
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Ra88: 3:10pm
So Ooni don go dey beg, issorrai
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by AmandaLuv(f): 3:10pm
K
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Saadallah26(m): 3:10pm
Wetin con happen
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by FunmyKemmy(f): 3:10pm
hmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:10pm
Who cares?
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Sunofgod(m): 3:11pm
Hopefully he's returning the bride price.......Madness....
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by abbeyty(m): 3:11pm
NONE OF MY BUSINESS, PLS RATE MY PICTURE
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by TyushTal(m): 3:12pm
.
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by ajebuter(f): 3:12pm
The three YEYEs in the royal palace will not sleep well tonight...
Moral lesson? Never interfere in a couple's brouhaha
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by suremanpatriot: 3:13pm
Wuraola is a Royal beauty with corporate personality anytime. Can't believe the divorse is real.
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by EponOjuku: 3:13pm
Good for them.
I hope they find a way to resolve their differences.
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by seunAccount: 3:13pm
To bring out best.
Good + Good = Best.,
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Celestyn8213: 3:14pm
Wetin concern us
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by Chascop: 3:15pm
fake photosHop
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by SirLakes: 3:16pm
pyyxxaro:Nah
Yur balls
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by omoharry(f): 3:16pm
I think there are there to settle their marital problems.
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of Ooni & Olori Wuraola In Her Father’s House by seunAccount: 3:17pm
holybode:Only you get all this. Man you're greedy.
Are Witches, Ghosts And Wizards Real And What Is Their Earthly Purpose Or Goal? / How Well Do You Speak Your Own Language / Hausa News On Bbc
Viewing this topic: Alexis0147, Pearlyakin(m), SuperJ25(f), Evelynola(m), tukdi, royalads, mfolarin(m), guy2two, Tortivchina(m), assamu1122(m), Nyrah(f), akereconfi, Tbeiz, Emarc16(m), Infoay, DaVinChiSam(m), Khaliyah(m), Tripleanthony(m), tracyfemmmm, ajsans, Doctorfitz(m), djlawex02(m), toxoid(m), rozey247(m), tonob, escarfini, trainingict, Scatterscatter(m), Caris77(f), MoraxLanre(m), knuckle01, clerc(m), Desoye956, Godsaves18(m), Tobbylohlah, kernel505, ojoj(m), potent5(m), rouge007, Ademore(m), lilprinze, okoliexpress, Joyekpen, panamal, ApolitiCal, UNITEDBRAND(m), chatwithjide(m), Lexzyhands(m), Landmark445, Donbigi2(m), IhfazConsult, etenyong(m), rill, ifashola(m), Blackhawk01, zutu(m), Sicillian, iluvdonjazzy, LordTrezy, OlatunbosunAb13, glosadonline, TALK2ADAGBA, bayodaniel, Yemea1, Ourown(m), IamUdo(m), sensisosu, agwu123(m), Day11(m), Drymz, iamokrazy, leorayvon, garnetty(m), lacemose(m), PrinxArthur1(m), ajides4422(m), erasergozy, 5chrisade, Omooniya1, claremont(m), coolshegs10(m), akinvest(m), fashoo2010(m), xavieree(f), paulsowande(m), firstworld, olajizz01(m), Blitz888(m), hucienda, Chikkichukky(f), Biggiestep(m), Bleeze2, Farm1, Rapture4real(m), Sarah20A(f), Sunglass20(f), Lennylinconlee(m), djmask(m), dkdigits(m), eubee01, Student125(m), Ytea(f), Bababillioniare, Towncrier247, Dee60, Alabitrends, derommyvent, eDeity, beesyb(f), kingkakaone(m), Simon195, kachijack(m), jaymezzz(m), Ease1(m), ugsams(m), lasgidi4rv, EniHolar(f), ihejimagha(f), cherry24, Dreamword24, Emescot(m), expertman(m), puskin, cuntento(m), VivJohn, Haywhey, weststoner(m), Goke7, isblog(m), yomola(m), shadeyinka(m), kokosin, olawonder(m), efosases, Maxymilliano(m), wudpeka(m), teshyberry(f), zarfundisreal, Larrey(f), drololaaof and 242 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18