Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by TheVictorious(m): 1:44pm
Tracking framework meant to track pirated artworks debuts, says MDN boss
The Aggregation Business Model and Tracking Framework will assist artistes to checkmate the pirating of their art works, newsmen report. Mr Rahman Raji, the Managing Director of Media Distribution Network (MDN) , the company that developed the framework said this on Wednesday when he spoke to pressmen in Lagos.
Raji said that MDN developed the framework to assist artistes in tracking their pirated works, identify the pirates for sanctions and ensure that artistes receive commensurate royalties from their sweats.
“The framework will assist artistes in their fight against piracy; protect their works of art, encourage accountability, and transparency through the efficient distribution of royalties. “It is also aimed at putting in place an accountable system for the identification and distribution of Nigerian creative contents globally. “The device will also boost financial liquidity of artistes by promoting the sales and distribution of their creative contents,” he said.
Raji said that MDN through its device would obtain rights of multiple content providers from their associations to help them distribute their contents through various legal channels. He said that the company had put in place steps to partner various reputable organizations whose platforms are being used to distribute media contents. He said that the framework would also guarantee high turn-over on investments to the content provider and enhance extensive analysis that would facilitate smart decision.
Also, Mr Ademola Odetunde, the organisation’s legal consultant said that MDN was out to build lasting and impactful structures toward the development of the entertainment industry in the country through its framework. “This structure will address piracy, lack of accurate data and the inability to code and track owners of creative content. “It will also provide a business structure that will drive the distribution of musical and movie tapes aimed at improving returns on investment for the government,” he said. Odetunde urged the Federal Government and stakeholders in the entertainment industry to support MDN so that the gains of the industry could be sustained in the face of disruptive technology
Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/tracking-framework-meant-track-pirated-artworks-debuts-says-mdn-boss/
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by TheVictorious(m): 1:45pm
Bad market is about to close for Alaba boys oh. Lalasticlala pls move this to the appropriate section.
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by lathrowinger: 5:57pm
This Government are gradually sending back my ipobs brothers back to village. Wetin nna want make them dey chop?... this Change really though
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by SalamRushdie: 5:58pm
I hope this will track Buhari's pirated WAEC certificate finally
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by Nackzy: 5:58pm
Will it be sustainable.. Remember Nothing works under APC
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 5:59pm
Jubril Muhammadu buhari I hail you
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by itiswellandwell: 5:59pm
My sincere condolence to Alaba boys on this news. The wise one should start working out plan b for themselves.
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by justi4jesu(f): 6:00pm
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by crazygod(m): 6:00pm
Buhari who pirated Obama's speech should be made a scape goat.
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by justscorchone(m): 6:01pm
Lol na today
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by don4real18(m): 6:01pm
This is just another avenue to loot money
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by handsomeyinka(m): 6:01pm
Tracking Indeed.....
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by lathrowinger: 6:02pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:Who is jubril Again? Abi u wan try say Buhari Na angel Gabriel? Who befit Nigerians. Lol
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by Abudu2000(m): 6:02pm
Gg
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by SirLakes: 6:02pm
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by VickyRotex(f): 6:03pm
That will be so good!
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by okway: 6:04pm
Aba made Jews won't like this
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by jaymezzz(m): 6:04pm
crazygod:Thats plagiarism not Piracy
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by pentax: 6:04pm
Is like Bubu wants to send Ipobians out of business, how do u want them to survive?
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by samzzycash(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by crazygod(m): 6:06pm
jaymezzz:Thief na thief
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by sauceandsound(m): 6:06pm
This means they are eventually going to track down every single media content because they are obviously pirated or plagiarized,whether its psquare or don jazzy. There is simply a lack of originality in this country, they should ignore with it and face other pressing matters at hand.
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by Factfinder1(f): 6:07pm
Joblessness let government track and jail looters especially APC politicians
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by tomholly: 6:07pm
good
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by abduldope(m): 6:08pm
The GODFATHER OF THRONES
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by LexngtonSteele: 6:08pm
Don't block Utorrents, Piratebay & Xvideos
Block Nollywood piracy - that I support
PS - LordAdam16, just sighted you ...where have you been? We all missed your rambling epistles (being sarcastic here, in case the irony is lost )
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by Jaqenhghar: 6:08pm
It will be a great shame for me to busted for pirating naija films and music
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by deji17: 6:09pm
lathrowinger:
That is ehn. So, when you see IPOBS rant on and offline all day, you should understand where their anger is coming from.
I love this Govt. Change is here.
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by francis247(m): 6:13pm
Nice move. Time to go back to the drawing board. The perpetrators have gotten so good at their craft.
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by LexngtonSteele: 6:13pm
deji17:
pentax:
okway:
My friend...the IPOB guys would then have more time for Asian excursions and ranting on Nairaland
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by TheVictorious(m): 6:14pm
Nackzy:
If it can work any other place in the world it will work in Nigeria. The tracking framework integrates international agencies that GS1 and the likes to track content. We can now finally wave piracy good bye for good. And believe me, this will indeed be a needed economic boost for Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria To Begin Tracking Of Piracy Of Media Contents by Celestyn8213: 6:14pm
Ok good luck to them
