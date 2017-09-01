Tracking framework meant to track pirated artworks debuts, says MDN boss



The Aggregation Business Model and Tracking Framework will assist artistes to checkmate the pirating of their art works, newsmen report. Mr Rahman Raji, the Managing Director of Media Distribution Network (MDN) , the company that developed the framework said this on Wednesday when he spoke to pressmen in Lagos.



Raji said that MDN developed the framework to assist artistes in tracking their pirated works, identify the pirates for sanctions and ensure that artistes receive commensurate royalties from their sweats.



“The framework will assist artistes in their fight against piracy; protect their works of art, encourage accountability, and transparency through the efficient distribution of royalties. “It is also aimed at putting in place an accountable system for the identification and distribution of Nigerian creative contents globally. “The device will also boost financial liquidity of artistes by promoting the sales and distribution of their creative contents,” he said.



Raji said that MDN through its device would obtain rights of multiple content providers from their associations to help them distribute their contents through various legal channels. He said that the company had put in place steps to partner various reputable organizations whose platforms are being used to distribute media contents. He said that the framework would also guarantee high turn-over on investments to the content provider and enhance extensive analysis that would facilitate smart decision.



Also, Mr Ademola Odetunde, the organisation’s legal consultant said that MDN was out to build lasting and impactful structures toward the development of the entertainment industry in the country through its framework. “This structure will address piracy, lack of accurate data and the inability to code and track owners of creative content. “It will also provide a business structure that will drive the distribution of musical and movie tapes aimed at improving returns on investment for the government,” he said. Odetunde urged the Federal Government and stakeholders in the entertainment industry to support MDN so that the gains of the industry could be sustained in the face of disruptive technology



