CUT-OFF MARKS FOR THE VARIOUS COURSES IN THE UNIVERSITY



1 Agriculture



Agric. Economics/Extension. 45

Animal Science. 45

Crop Science. 45

Fisheries. 45

Forestry & Wild Life. 45



2 Arts



English & Literary Studies 60

Fine & Applied Arts 51

French 45

History & Inter. Studies 57

Linguistics 45

Linguistics/Urhobo 45

Music 45

Philosophy 45

Religious Studies 45

Theatre Art 55



3 College of Health Science



Anatomy and Cell Biology 57

Medical Biochemistry 62

Medicine & Surgery 74

Nursing Science 69

Pharmacology & Therapeutics 58

Physiology 50



4 Education



Agric Education 45

Biology Education 51

Business Education 46

Chemistry Education 45

Computer Education 45

Economics Education 45

English Education 50

Fine Art Education 45

French Education 45

Geography Education 45

Guidance & Counselling 45

Health Education 45

History Education 45

Home Economics 45

Integrated Science 45

Library & Information Science 45

Mathematics Education 45

Music Education 45

Nursery & Primary Education 45

Physical and Health Education 45

Physics Education 45

Political Science Education 48

Religious Education 45

Social Science Education (Social Stud.) 45



5 Engineering



Civil Engineering 57

Electrical Engineering 57

Mechanical Engineering 57



6 Law



Law 63



7 Management Science



Accounting and Finance 53

Banking & Finance 51

Business Administration 52

Marketing 45

8 Pharmacy

Pharmacy 68



9 Science



Animal & Environmental Biology 45

Biochemistry 57

Biochemistry Technology 55

Biological Technology 45

Botany 45

Chemistry 45

Chemistry Technology 45

Computer Science 62

Environmental Science Technology 45

Geology 50

Industrial Chemistry 45

Industrial Mathematics 45

Mathematics 45

Microbiology 58

Physics 45

Physics & Electronics Technology 45



10 Social Science



Accounting and Finance 53

Business Administration 52

Economics 65

Geography & Regional Planning

45

Mass Communication 62

Political Science 60

Psychology 47

Sociology 52





if you have any questions about this list drop it in the comment section.



What is education turning into

That time we dey pursue engineering admission for school the lowest you would see for any engineering course is 60 something.

We need a general overhaul of the educational sector ,why most you reduce cut off marks just because many people failed ?.

Students are no more serious .

Even the government is no more serious .

Imagine doing an engineering course without full practical , whats the essence !

We would get there ,but first we need to start from secondary schools,the syllabus is pathetic.

Teachers are still using 1999 lesson notes(this is not a joke)

The world is moving forward ,I am afraid we are getting left behind.

Naso one lecturer dey argue with me that time ,I just had to shut up because i no wan enter wahala (very few of them update themselves)



Nigeria's problem is a simple sturv:

Give us good schools and learning environment ,with updated curriculum.

Give us 24hrs(ok out of pity 18hrs) electricity.

Better Telecom services (Including cheaper internet)

Better and affordable health care and equipment.

Good policies to ease doing business



And watch Nigeria fix itself in 10 years

Are all these too much to ask Na wa ooWhat is education turning intoThat time we dey pursue engineering admission for school the lowest you would see for any engineering course is 60 something.We need a general overhaul of the educational sector ,why most you reduce cut off marks just because many people failed ?.Students are no more serious .Even the government is no more serious .Imagine doing an engineering course without full practical , whats the essence !We would get there ,but first we need to start from secondary schools,the syllabus is pathetic.Teachers are still using 1999 lesson notes(this is not a joke)The world is moving forward ,I am afraid we are getting left behind.Naso one lecturer dey argue with me that time ,I just had to shut up because i no wan enter wahala (very few of them update themselves)Nigeria's problem is a simple sturv:Give us good schools and learning environment ,with updated curriculum.Give us 24hrs(ok out of pity 18hrs) electricity.Better Telecom services (Including cheaper internet)Better and affordable health care and equipment.Good policies to ease doing businessAnd watch Nigeria fix itself in 10 yearsAre all these too much to ask 8 Likes 1 Share

What else does one want other than an institution that publishes its admission cut off mark to further make its admission exercise more transparent?...



Unlike UNILORIN whose admission is shrouded in sheer nepotism without a publicised cut off mark/grade. 11 Likes

Another advance secondary school 3 Likes

Money making measure through post UME exams. 2 Likes

what? ?!!!

SMH!!!





JAMB or POST JAMB?



..

tukdi:

tukdi:

tukdi:

space Bookers, well done space Bookers, well done 2 Likes

I can't see that for Medical Laboratory sciences?

The mark over what?

Good one. But way a minute.They said we have limited number of doctors in Nigeria yet they will restrict the numbers of students seeking admission into Medicine and surgery by placing outrageous high scores..Many Persons in authority are really sick in this country based on the useless policies been formulated especially that of the education sector. 2 Likes

74 for med/surg? Haba



Edit.

But wait,is that jamb or post UME. 1 Like

What about native medicine?? 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm

Nice

Take me back to the old Paths, when Mums were at home.

Dads were at work.

Brothers went into the army.

And sisters got married BEFORE having children!

Crime did not pay; Hard work did;

And people knew the difference.



Mums could cook; Dads would work;

Children would behave...

Husbands were loving; Wives were supportive; and children were polite.



Women wore the dresses; and Men wore the trousers.

Women looked like ladies;Men looked like gentlemen; and children looked decent.



People loved the truth, and hated a lie;

They came to church to get IN, Not to get OUT!



Hymns sounded Godly; Sermons sounded helpful;

Rejoicing sounded normal; and crying sounded sincere.

Cursing was wicked; Drinking was evil; and divorce was unthinkable.



We read the Bible in public; Prayed in school;

And preached from house to house.

To be called a Christian was worth living for;

To be called a traitor was a shame!



Sex was a personal word. Homosexual was an unheard of word, And abortion was an illegal word.



Preachers preached because they had a message; and

Christians rejoiced because they had the VICTORY!



Preachers preached from the Bible;

Singers sang from the heart;

Sinners turned to the Lord to be SAVED!



A new birth meant a new life; Salvation meant a changed life;

Following Christ led to eternal life.



Being a preacher meant you proclaimed the word of God;

Being a deacon meant you would serve the Lord;

Being a Christian meant you would live for Jesus;

And being a sinner meant someone was praying for you!



Laws were based on the Bible;

Homes read the Bible;

And churches taught the Bible.



Preachers were more interested in new converts than new clothes and new cars.



Church was where you found Christians on the Lord's day, rather than being entertained someway.



Give me that old time religion!

'It's good enough for me!

I still like the "Old Paths" best! Jeremiah! 6:16. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Most student will not still gain admission even if they score 70. 1 Like

Wow. The post ume seems like its gonna b a tough one. All d best to d applicants

somebody should please tell that this is a joke!!





What is all these 45 46 46 45 ?? I don't understand please, i need a detailed explanation for this.What is all these 45 46 46 45??









What is all these 45 46 46 45 ?? I don't understand please, i need a detailed explanation for this.What is all these 45 46 46 45??

okey...that Nigeria for you

4 Likes

na wa o.

Just imagine. Medical students consistently get the highest scores. Yet Agric professor wants to earn d same as a professor of medicine. Crude nation!

Old news.