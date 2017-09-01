₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by MummyJackson(f): 7:59pm
The University Admissions Board (UAB) at its meeting held on Wednesday August 30, 2017, considered the weighted average scores across the faculties and recommended the underlisted as cut-off marks for the 2017/2018 academic session.
CUT-OFF MARKS FOR THE VARIOUS COURSES IN THE UNIVERSITY
1 Agriculture
Agric. Economics/Extension. 45
Animal Science. 45
Crop Science. 45
Fisheries. 45
Forestry & Wild Life. 45
2 Arts
English & Literary Studies 60
Fine & Applied Arts 51
French 45
History & Inter. Studies 57
Linguistics 45
Linguistics/Urhobo 45
Music 45
Philosophy 45
Religious Studies 45
Theatre Art 55
3 College of Health Science
Anatomy and Cell Biology 57
Medical Biochemistry 62
Medicine & Surgery 74
Nursing Science 69
Pharmacology & Therapeutics 58
Physiology 50
4 Education
Agric Education 45
Biology Education 51
Business Education 46
Chemistry Education 45
Computer Education 45
Economics Education 45
English Education 50
Fine Art Education 45
French Education 45
Geography Education 45
Guidance & Counselling 45
Health Education 45
History Education 45
Home Economics 45
Integrated Science 45
Library & Information Science 45
Mathematics Education 45
Music Education 45
Nursery & Primary Education 45
Physical and Health Education 45
Physics Education 45
Political Science Education 48
Religious Education 45
Social Science Education (Social Stud.) 45
5 Engineering
Civil Engineering 57
Electrical Engineering 57
Mechanical Engineering 57
6 Law
Law 63
7 Management Science
Accounting and Finance 53
Banking & Finance 51
Business Administration 52
Marketing 45
8 Pharmacy
Pharmacy 68
9 Science
Animal & Environmental Biology 45
Biochemistry 57
Biochemistry Technology 55
Biological Technology 45
Botany 45
Chemistry 45
Chemistry Technology 45
Computer Science 62
Environmental Science Technology 45
Geology 50
Industrial Chemistry 45
Industrial Mathematics 45
Mathematics 45
Microbiology 58
Physics 45
Physics & Electronics Technology 45
10 Social Science
Accounting and Finance 53
Business Administration 52
Economics 65
Geography & Regional Planning
45
Mass Communication 62
Political Science 60
Psychology 47
Sociology 52
if you have any questions about this list drop it in the comment section.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by Donald3d(m): 9:24pm
Na wa oo
What is education turning into
That time we dey pursue engineering admission for school the lowest you would see for any engineering course is 60 something.
We need a general overhaul of the educational sector ,why most you reduce cut off marks just because many people failed ?.
Students are no more serious .
Even the government is no more serious .
Imagine doing an engineering course without full practical , whats the essence !
We would get there ,but first we need to start from secondary schools,the syllabus is pathetic.
Teachers are still using 1999 lesson notes(this is not a joke)
The world is moving forward ,I am afraid we are getting left behind.
Naso one lecturer dey argue with me that time ,I just had to shut up because i no wan enter wahala (very few of them update themselves)
Nigeria's problem is a simple sturv:
Give us good schools and learning environment ,with updated curriculum.
Give us 24hrs(ok out of pity 18hrs) electricity.
Better Telecom services (Including cheaper internet)
Better and affordable health care and equipment.
Good policies to ease doing business
And watch Nigeria fix itself in 10 years
Are all these too much to ask
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by herzern(m): 9:24pm
What else does one want other than an institution that publishes its admission cut off mark to further make its admission exercise more transparent?...
Unlike UNILORIN whose admission is shrouded in sheer nepotism without a publicised cut off mark/grade.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by tukdi: 9:25pm
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by lordm: 9:25pm
Another advance secondary school
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by WudBMother: 9:25pm
Money making measure through post UME exams.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by rfnextar8: 9:25pm
what? ?!!!
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by boman2014: 9:26pm
SMH!!!
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by 2dmax(m): 9:26pm
Which is it?
JAMB or POST JAMB?
MummyJackson:
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by dragon2(m): 9:26pm
..
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by lordm: 9:26pm
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by Elshberry(m): 9:26pm
I can't see that for Medical Laboratory sciences?
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by ateamblezing(f): 9:27pm
The mark over what?
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by myners007: 9:27pm
Good one. But way a minute.They said we have limited number of doctors in Nigeria yet they will restrict the numbers of students seeking admission into Medicine and surgery by placing outrageous high scores..Many Persons in authority are really sick in this country based on the useless policies been formulated especially that of the education sector.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by dragon2(m): 9:27pm
74 for med/surg? Haba
Edit.
But wait,is that jamb or post UME.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by earldoyex(m): 9:27pm
What about native medicine??
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by meelerh(f): 9:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by 40kobo77part2: 9:30pm
Nice
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by Estherfabian(f): 9:30pm
Take me back to the old Paths, when Mums were at home.
Dads were at work.
Brothers went into the army.
And sisters got married BEFORE having children!
Crime did not pay; Hard work did;
And people knew the difference.
Mums could cook; Dads would work;
Children would behave...
Husbands were loving; Wives were supportive; and children were polite.
Women wore the dresses; and Men wore the trousers.
Women looked like ladies;Men looked like gentlemen; and children looked decent.
People loved the truth, and hated a lie;
They came to church to get IN, Not to get OUT!
Hymns sounded Godly; Sermons sounded helpful;
Rejoicing sounded normal; and crying sounded sincere.
Cursing was wicked; Drinking was evil; and divorce was unthinkable.
We read the Bible in public; Prayed in school;
And preached from house to house.
To be called a Christian was worth living for;
To be called a traitor was a shame!
Sex was a personal word. Homosexual was an unheard of word, And abortion was an illegal word.
Preachers preached because they had a message; and
Christians rejoiced because they had the VICTORY!
Preachers preached from the Bible;
Singers sang from the heart;
Sinners turned to the Lord to be SAVED!
A new birth meant a new life; Salvation meant a changed life;
Following Christ led to eternal life.
Being a preacher meant you proclaimed the word of God;
Being a deacon meant you would serve the Lord;
Being a Christian meant you would live for Jesus;
And being a sinner meant someone was praying for you!
Laws were based on the Bible;
Homes read the Bible;
And churches taught the Bible.
Preachers were more interested in new converts than new clothes and new cars.
Church was where you found Christians on the Lord's day, rather than being entertained someway.
Give me that old time religion!
'It's good enough for me!
I still like the "Old Paths" best! Jeremiah! 6:16.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by samx4real(m): 9:31pm
Most student will not still gain admission even if they score 70.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by pbethel: 9:32pm
Wow. The post ume seems like its gonna b a tough one. All d best to d applicants
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by Enyamfelix(m): 9:33pm
somebody should please tell that this is a joke!!
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by holuwajobar(m): 9:34pm
Are you seeking for admission?
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by fk001: 9:34pm
I don't understand please, i need a detailed explanation for this.
What is all these 45 46 46 45??
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by bisiboi(m): 9:35pm
okey...that Nigeria for you
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by fratermathy(m): 9:36pm
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by jejemanito: 9:42pm
Estherfabian:Esthar? Like with the "a"?
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by AreaFada2: 9:42pm
na wa o.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by sgtponzihater1(m): 9:43pm
Just imagine. Medical students consistently get the highest scores. Yet Agric professor wants to earn d same as a professor of medicine. Crude nation!
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by dennisworld1(m): 9:43pm
Old news.
|Re: DELSU Cut-Off Mark For All Courses 2017/2018 by Gvive(f): 9:43pm
The sum of Jamb score divided by 8, post UME divided by 2. For those saying it's low, pls try to sit for the exams nd score 50 altogether
