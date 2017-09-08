₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,635 members, 3,777,886 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 11:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media (13257 Views)
Afia Schwarzenegger's Instagram Post Before Her Leaked Sex Video / Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal / Afia Schwarzenegger Caught By Lawrence Abrokwah While Having Sex With A Man (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Kolababe: 10:01pm
Within a week or two after reports of a supposed nude video of Ghanaian TV show host and comedianne, Afia Schwarzenegger broke, the full 2:33 minutes video of the incident has been leaked onto social media.
According to reports, the estranged husband of Afia Schwarzenegger, Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah recorded the video after he received a tip off from Afia's maid that she was cheating in their matrimonial home.
Earlier, Afia denied the presence of any such video and in the same breath threaten to sue media houses and bloggers who reported on the issue.
However, as the full video got leaked on social media and messaging platforms, the actress had changed her tune and stated that she was not married to Abrokwah at the time he barged into her house and caught her in bed. In the full video, which has since spread across social media like a fire, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen in bed with her supposed lover.
Lawrence Abrokwah seems to be the man behind the phone we hear his voice using unprintable words to describe Schwarzenegger while threatening her with a bottle which he said contained acid.
Afia's lover, is seen in the video, but he quickly bolts out the room in his boxer short, presumable scared of the acid being brandish by Lawrence Abrokwah. Before bolting, he is heard asking Lawrence, "what have I done" in local parlance Asante Twi. The bizarre video has several twists and turns as Afia Schwarzenegger begs her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah in some parts; boldly calls him out in other parts and even talks of how he used to beat her up in their marriage.
However, due to the explicit nature of the video, Af1234 cannot republish or link to such content here on Nairaland.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/full-unedited-video-of-afia-schwarzeneggers-having-adultery-sex-leaks-online
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Kolababe: 10:02pm
Well, if you must watch the video; see it here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/full-unedited-video-of-afia-schwarzeneggers-having-adultery-sex-leaks-online
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by donkossy(m): 10:07pm
where is it nh
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Only1mi(f): 10:40pm
Ehmm
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Kingxway: 10:40pm
Most Nairalanders came to see the video, but...
3 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Victornezzar: 10:40pm
Kolababe:,
Was almost going 2 look for my vaseline till I saw dis
Seun u no try at all oo
omo no be Epl match be dis....see traffic
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by sotall(m): 10:40pm
See how I am rushing here to watch mojo....
Where is the mojo
1 Like
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by mebad(m): 10:40pm
i rush open link to watch kpanshing only to find nothing
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Briteiyobo1(m): 10:40pm
What a shame
1 Like
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Izecson3D(m): 10:41pm
who even wan watch am.. smh
3 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by countsparrow: 10:41pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by aboyaji(m): 10:41pm
Not only Schwarzenegger... Even Bruce Willis
4 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by hilroy: 10:41pm
Lubbish
1 Like
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Lordave: 10:41pm
Where's the video kwanu?
1 Like
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by secretcode01: 10:41pm
yekpa! where is the video na
1 Like
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by LOC1(m): 10:42pm
What a show of shame.
2 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by wurabecca(f): 10:42pm
vaseline crew be like...............................
where is the link nau.....
3 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by skultrick(m): 10:42pm
y all dis poo on fp. Oga seun abeg I don tire for dis nonsense news. Ugly people.
2 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Ayoswit(f): 10:42pm
Chai, some women gat no shame sha.
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by auntysimbiat(f): 10:43pm
Na wa o
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by joburiel(m): 10:43pm
women dey disappoint these days o, from deizani fraud to dis bitches nonsense to my bae saying poo.. what's next?
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by slytubadth(m): 10:43pm
No video and yet the mod pushed the this to FP.. Mod on weed!
3 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by crisycent: 10:43pm
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by henriche(m): 10:43pm
u knw we like pisure n video on NL so y did u tell us b4.
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Vutseck(m): 10:44pm
Social media
.
See fresh tootoo...chai
.
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by wurabecca(f): 10:44pm
secretcode01:
Lordave:
sotall:
donkossy:
I no talk am?
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Arijude(m): 10:44pm
Choi !!
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by dsocioemmy(m): 10:44pm
people want to watch mojo with the speed of light are getting disappointed��
2 Likes
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Homeboiy(m): 10:45pm
The guy no video am well
only saw breast not pussi
1 Like
|Re: Full Sex Video Of Afia Schwarzenegger Trends On Ghanaian Social Media by Charles4075(m): 10:46pm
Op, is something wrong with you
MODIFIED :×See as the guy eye big like owl(sugu sugu) when the husband enter the place like 2face.
Inside ini edo multi million naira new mansion! / Banky W Is Gay / Picture From The Abaga’s Family Album – Young M.i., Jesse Jagz, Their Younger Br
Viewing this topic: Amajerry83(m), savagefinder1, Mydazz(m), Trinicol3, OriEyeLe(m), alabosian(m), rapcy(m), macus05, olushola1989(m), lyner(m), galaxi(m), ademoshood(m), elektra(f), onstelly(f), CaesarDon(m), kemspec(m), Pascalberry(m), Akan(m), nosa2(m), terrezo2002(m), thowbie7ven(m), AkpAkp1, Doctorphil, clarydamsel, mysteryman2014, djvaldez1, ovieEbie, crestrader(m), otunba88(m), SAMAYODELE(m), Jupiter007, akthedream(m), Masterbiodun, bbonair(m), luben, Spain007(m), MrOfficer(m), Afiastikal(m), desy24444(m), benueguy(m), paranorman(m), Pgent1(m), Arigu001(m), Alighoda2, luap1990(m), wane01(m), FreshMayyur(m), aAK1(m), thatsamenigga(m), GlobalGisting, Dakpoghene, Igholize(m), frinx, Psittacus(m), shugasofttouch, doctokwus, laredo2116, applo, aku626(m), Olokodana(m), Adewummy007, omavicky(f), holysainbj(m), kaja4real, UwakweUgo(m), Dreamword24, chinexxx(m), kenkool(m), ejor046(m), Tundephish(m), Esepayan(m), ladoshady, 2tpick, fatiaforreal, SenatorJafar, flameH(m), opoorookagbon(m), promixdavinci(m), Carbony14, folarin22(m), Trut(m), Snowstorm, Ibkabasa(m), abiodunraufu, judility(m), solash, safarigirl(f), Schro4real, Joshua15(m), Prestige2050(m), res2day, wizkhale(m), Tamaris1, ozuru(m), 1zynnvn(m), slivertongue, Efisue, superior494(m), areeyor(m), Bold11, Coded7, engrdosmen01(m), DeeMain(m), LabourParty(m), proudlyND(m), menstrualpad, Sherlock5577, xarm(m), darkdude(m), handoys1(m), firebaby(f), finickykblazy(m), BornAgainMay, FOD(m), Akoja360(m), qozeem999(m), DaTruthz, tolutweety(m), Ramcie(f), Ambidex453, sportark(m), Slim101(m), simreal, elisha90(m), debarca2(m), soldierdollar(m), kokowe(m), Tessie01(f), Danny287(m), aribs(m), Albert0011(m), Touchey, Emykray(m), mymah(f), dayo2me(m), incofab(m), Onubaba(m), tobyto(m), DominusBen(m), kevkory, Vegagen111, Olaide09, luminouz(m), jhorjhor, macphilip, mozat, victorcalm(m), kingdaro(f), trix1, BoomBoom101, Chaleso, AbbeyvanPersie(m), Anwons, hatedisplace, niqqaclaimz(m), Ogbaba123, abnur14(m), holusormi(m), naijaamebo, aalex1, Synergy01, MLK22555, dinofx21(m), NgHealth(m), SlyCharlie(m), DrKlever(m), AjaoFrancis(m), Tumm(m), bosunayoola, Marcleee(m), StageLeft(m), jaymdee(m), emaduka, Saintsquare(m), MrZachs(m), DelNifty, kelvin0012, Decapo, hanassholesolo, bolexy1, Crown128(m), Mosaku147, ELgordo(m), CircleOfWilis, xilef10(m), InlandTown046, mystery1979, babablogger, emshaw, bimbotek, smacky619(m), joelfm, Orezy5(m) and 270 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10