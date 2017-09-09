Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / First Bank, Whtycleon Sacking Staff Massively (2365 Views)

Apply For The 2017 First Bank Of Nigeria Limited Management Associate Programme / A New Customer Service Company Is Employing Massively. / Marie Stopes Nigeria Recruiting Massively

Hello, fellow nairalander please who can help stop this wickedness of first bank and whtycleon with their indiscriminate way of sacking contract staff for no reasons they will just send you a text messages that your services are no longer needed. Not because you commit fraud or any other issues on the job , all they do is to send you a text message and disengage you .



Those that have been sacked have additional qualification and upgraded their results , so there is no reasons at all for the massive sacking. Imagine they will employ you when you still useful and able to apply for other jobs and sack you when your age have past the employment age of virtually all company that will require your services.



Sacking by 33 year, to 35yrs. Who will employ you. After all the scarifies in the job. They just sack you with no benefit of any kind. Please who can help stop this wickedness contract staff are like slaves to them, use you and dump you.



Please my advice to those seeking for contract job in first bank please think twice because the same fate awaits you. Please can the mod take this to the front page. Please the lawyers in the house can help enlighten if any legal action can be taken against them. Thanks 1 Like

That's bank job for you, enjoy it and save or invest whatever you get while it Last, no job security at all. This contract issue is becoming a norm in this country, unfortunately the government is not ready to address the issue.. May God help us. 2 Likes





Contract staffing is very much recognized and advised in banking and it is supported by Central Bank. It's not a practice that started today though, it's an age old practice. In every banking hall, there MUST be a certain number of people who are to be employed as contract staff and another fraction who must be core staff and the roles these different sets of people play is well defined by the regulatory body.



Whether good or bad, depends on the organization where you find yourself. I don't want to talk about how they are treated or how they are disengaged, I however want to talk about what I've observed in some.



You know about age requirement in banking and you know that CBN has an approved age a staff can be at a level. For instance, I see some 30 year olds as Executive Trainees in a bank either as a core staff or as a contract staff, I find this totally worrisome! And it's not like it isn't obvious to these people, they think it's okay to be at that level at that age and make excuses for their banks saying "promotion window has been shut for sometime now". If the window is shut, did they also shut the doors? CBN frowns at having bankers who are trying to make the profession look like a joke. In fact, right now, at a certain level in banking if you are not a member of CIBN you are only cheating yourself.



Again, most contract staff are OND and HND holders, some join banking between the ages of 26 & 28, they start earning and forget about upgrading and the ones who remember to upgrade academically, start at age 30 - 35. The question I'm tempted to ask is, does the person want to be a GM at 70?



How about those who have first degree and fall within the right age bracket, you may want to know. I say to those ones, port! The maximum anyone should spend in a position in banking is 3 years. If you find yourself stagnant where you are, develop yourself and move. Look around you, ask most senior management staff who have over 10 years industry experience about their career and at least 80% of them will tell you they've worked in at least 3-5 banks before they got to where they now are. Be wise too, help yourself. Your career is in your hands.



A lot of contract staff make this mistake until they become unemployable and the system is forced to remove and replace them. I can say it isn't fair but they many times put themselves in the position to be exploited.



I know a handful of guys who from contract staff got converted to professional staff. I've heard of many others who sadly, were asked to leave. Don't let it get to you, like someone told me recently, 'if you know what you're doing in banking, when you leave banking, you should know where the money is in the economy'.



In other words, you've been exposed to businesses and business owners, you should be able to tell your next direction of focus after you've shaken off the 'cruelty' of a system you were loyal to.



Now that you're here, what next?

Soldier come, Soldier go, barrack remain.



It's very disheartening. Insourcing would not have handed over to them. They are removing old and experienced contract staff with new ones. The Nigerian Labour law should put a stop to this. 4 Likes 1 Share

That is the country we live in....

This country is a joke. Small Gambia has better labour laws than Nigeria. Nigerian banks operating there are very careful and can't try this kind of thing there. This country is a joke. Small Gambia has better labour laws than Nigeria. Nigerian banks operating there are very careful and can't try this kind of thing there. 1 Like

Too bad! Unfortunately, Nigeria is a country where nothing is done to protect employees; a country where the minimum wage is not enforced in private businesses; a country where anything goes.

My sister working there complained exactly the same thing..

And somebody said recession has ended..

It will take decades to correct the unprecedented predicaments this buhari government has brought Nigerians.

E no go better for them..

It's their usual routine. Not just First bank. The system allows it all the time. Welcome to Nigeria

Comes with the territory

NLC leaders, can you see the result of your corruption ?



Note that your children and family members are also in the system.

I got a job with Whytcleon under Sterling bank. I did the job for two weeks while I was on my annual leave with the job I had then, mehn, I ran away when I discovered what it was to be a Contract staff.



When there's an opening in the bank, say a Trainees position, you can't apply as a contract staff since you're already on the bank's par roll, so your mates are earning three or four times what you're earning and are more valued even as newbies than you who has worked with them for years because you're a contract staff.



Promotion is gradual or almost impossible, work time is not different o, you go work like baboon for 60-70k salary, I know people who well popcorn on the street with their popcorn machine who earn more.



When my annual leave ended, I ran back to the job I wanted to leave for Whytecleone, I was a Queen there.

When una go dey form fresh, dey drive corolla sports, dey sleep with our future wives up and down, u no no say dem go sack una..

That's moral wickedness

Unfortunately you can't prosecute moral wickedness





You may even own a school as time goes on. I think it is reasonable for any young man to study education at NCE level or in a tertiary institution or alternatively pursue PGDE. Today, teaching jobs is better and easier avenue to get employment. Stop nursing the idea that teachers are not well paid. If you get employed in an international school, I think you will forget banking jobYou may even own a school as time goes on.





Nigeria is too big as a black nation to be governed by one man. Nigeria needs to be decentralized for things to work. We are black people....we aren't organized like whites to maintain and run a successful country considering how big we are.



Nigeria needs to function as a united regions

And later somebody will come to the TV and say we are out of recession.

