The baby was found this early morning 5am..How Cruel!



see more below!





Dear Women if you know you can't take care of baby why allow the man to pour his milk in you! Just this early morning an abandoned little baby has been taken to an orphanage home in Delta, as she was found by the road side in Owhelogbo, Ozoro, a town in Delta state..The baby was found this early morning 5am..How Cruel!







Life is indeed wicked. The mother was actually careless having sex, which resulted to her caring less for the Baby.Life is indeed wicked. 1 Like

Some girls are just too stup!d, why carry the belle for 9 month when you no say you go still end up dumping the baby inside bush. most girls don't think before taking any action 2 Likes

fine baby!

The mother would have made several attempts to terminate the life of the baby 3 Likes





How can a woman do a thing like this?



I thought women were kind and softhearted, why are women becoming so away from humanity... How can a woman do a thing like this?I thought women were kind and softhearted, why are women becoming so away from humanity...

baski92:

Some girls are just too stup!d, why carry the belle for 9 month when you no say you go still end up dumping the baby inside bush. most girls don't think before taking any action and it is worse, to terminate the life. and it is worse, to terminate the life. 3 Likes

The heart of a woman...chai

Tolexander:

and it is worse, to terminate the life. yes it is but before it begin to form, like 2 to 3 weeks old why did't she take it out yes it is but before it begin to form, like 2 to 3 weeks old why did't she take it out 1 Like

baski92:

yes it is but before it begin to form, like 2 to 3 weeks old why did't she take it out Who told you it hasn't formed in 2 or 3 weeks?



The best prevention advisable, if no protection was used, is preventing fertilization. Or the fusion of the two gametes to form zygote.

Then you can be so sure that no life is lost but cells. Who told you it hasn't formed in 2 or 3 weeks?The best prevention advisable, if no protection was used, is preventing fertilization. Or the fusion of the two gametes to form zygote.Then you can be so sure that no life is lost but cells. 5 Likes

But you can open your leg for a man to cum inside



See your life 1 Like

The baby is cute. God be with you, kid. 8 Likes

Wickedness everywhere!!! This would be the work of one of those slave queens. 1 Like

Such a cute baby. 3 Likes

ALL BVN SLIP QUESTIONS ANSWERED Why Why Why

Cute baby. Wickedness by the parents

Some get cap but dem no get head... And some get head but dem no get cap... 2 Likes 1 Share

And I'm here looking for one... Life though. 2 Likes

Wickedness! Say No To Unplanned Pregnancy 1 Like

Tomorrow now I the pikin become something the mama go come out from nowhere

Oh what ashamed

chai, I'm yet to understand women's soft heart......





Later someone will say DELE ALLI is HOT TEMPERED and CRUEL to his PARENTS..







When she was don't remove it pls she does not know this would be the end result...



What a cute baby?

Nma27:

And I'm here looking for one... Life though. Next year... You will have your own baby... Just believe Next year... You will have your own baby... Just believe 3 Likes

wicked girl, pls send the new born beby to me l will rearing him send it jor

Nma27:

And I'm here looking for one... Life though. Beautiful baby.. And some are out there looking for one. Maybe God in His infinite mercy grant you your heart desires Ma. Triplet for youBeautiful baby.. And some are out there looking for one. 2 Likes

What a beautiful baby! I wish I found that baby. I'd have taken care of him/her. 1 Like

Looks like a baby girl 1 Like