|Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by GibsonB: 6:47am
Dear Women if you know you can't take care of baby why allow the man to pour his milk in you! Just this early morning an abandoned little baby has been taken to an orphanage home in Delta, as she was found by the road side in Owhelogbo, Ozoro, a town in Delta state..
The baby was found this early morning 5am..How Cruel!
see more below!
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/newborn-baby-abandoned-by-mom-found-by.html
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by echobazz: 6:52am
The mother was actually careless having sex, which resulted to her caring less for the Baby.
Life is indeed wicked.
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by baski92(m): 6:56am
Some girls are just too stup!d, why carry the belle for 9 month when you no say you go still end up dumping the baby inside bush. most girls don't think before taking any action
2 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Tolexander: 6:56am
fine baby!
The mother would have made several attempts to terminate the life of the baby
3 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Zeze06(m): 6:58am
How can a woman do a thing like this?
I thought women were kind and softhearted, why are women becoming so away from humanity...
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by SoftP: 6:58am
.
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Tolexander: 6:59am
baski92:and it is worse, to terminate the life.
3 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by xedyl(m): 7:01am
The heart of a woman...chai
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by baski92(m): 7:03am
Tolexander:yes it is but before it begin to form, like 2 to 3 weeks old why did't she take it out
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Zeze06(m): 7:04am
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Tolexander: 7:10am
baski92:Who told you it hasn't formed in 2 or 3 weeks?
The best prevention advisable, if no protection was used, is preventing fertilization. Or the fusion of the two gametes to form zygote.
Then you can be so sure that no life is lost but cells.
5 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by emmayayodeji(m): 10:39am
But you can open your leg for a man to cum inside
See your life
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:41am
The baby is cute. God be with you, kid.
8 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by SOLMICHAEL(m): 10:42am
Wickedness everywhere!!! This would be the work of one of those slave queens.
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by kennygee(f): 10:42am
Such a cute baby.
3 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by rileypod: 10:42am
Circumstances
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Abbotp: 10:42am
Why Why Why
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by modelmike7(m): 10:42am
Cute baby. Wickedness by the parents
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Aden777(m): 10:42am
Some get cap but dem no get head... And some get head but dem no get cap...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Nma27(f): 10:43am
And I'm here looking for one... Life though.
2 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by KennedicalEnergy: 10:43am
Wickedness! Say No To Unplanned Pregnancy
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by ogboz: 10:45am
Tomorrow now I the pikin become something the mama go come out from nowhere
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by harun014(m): 10:45am
Oh what ashamed
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by NSK4U(m): 10:46am
chai, I'm yet to understand women's soft heart......
ok.....
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by goshen26: 10:46am
Later someone will say DELE ALLI is HOT TEMPERED and CRUEL to his PARENTS..
When she was don't remove it pls she does not know this would be the end result...
What a cute baby?
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Aden777(m): 10:46am
Nma27:Next year... You will have your own baby... Just believe
3 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by mutbas: 10:47am
wicked girl, pls send the new born beby to me l will rearing him send it jor
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by fatymore(f): 10:48am
Maybe God in His infinite mercy grant you your heart desires Ma. Triplet for you
Nma27:Beautiful baby.. And some are out there looking for one.
2 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by betty616(f): 10:50am
What a beautiful baby! I wish I found that baby. I'd have taken care of him/her.
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by Ishilove: 10:51am
Looks like a baby girl
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning by jagabanlewis(m): 10:51am
M
Viewing this topic: aladdin001(m), tunji1(m), alpacino2014(m), 88natzy(m), linsa01(m), Dumkele1, Khalifa44, zuby4real10(m), ajilegend(m), fasky(m), Asomat, Rextacy, Larrey(f), Cece4u2nv, londoner, khalAyo(m), safarigirl(f) and 33 guest(s)
