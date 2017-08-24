₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 7:57am
By Lasgidi Online
After we all have been made to believe that the repair work done on the collapsed portion of Makurdi-Lafia-Abuja highway was the work of governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, new report have revealed that its a FERMA project and not a Benue state government own.
According to ChannelsTV, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) did a palliative work on the road less than 48 hours after it collapsed.
An official of FERMA, Alao Dauda, disclosed that the Federal Government will soon begin a permanent solution to the road issue.
Lasgidi Online recall that the Benue state government released a statement directing CGGC Construction Company to immediately carry out rehabilitation of the failed portion of the road to make it motorable again and be supervised by the Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Hon. Emmanuel Manger.
lalasticlala
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by smartty68(m): 8:06am
Nice one
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by richidinho(m): 8:07am
Good
Since that road is an inter state road, why can't federal govt use part of the Diezani loot recovered to upgrade the road to at least double lane with street lights
Even if they can just deliver only this one road before 2019
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by Ever8054: 8:09am
they are patching a collapse portion...while the entire road is bad..but wait an see how many billions that would be recorded as money spent on the Lafia/makurdi road...just as this head line implies...
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by funlord(m): 8:14am
Very precarious stretch of road! Must things always scatter completely first before government takes action in this country?
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by Homeboiy(m): 8:33am
I fear that road die
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by ritababe(f): 8:49am
ok
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by AkProsper(m): 9:00am
Nice intervention. I hope it's not patch-patch they are doing.. . . . . .. . . . . . check my signature⬇⬇⬇
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by naturalman: 9:28am
Is this road a high way
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by smithsydny(m): 11:07am
Wayo people
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by Samabu07(m): 11:07am
richidinho:FG no send anybody o. Them only send their pockets besides their kids don't ply that route daily.
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by fk001: 11:07am
Kudos FG
This administration have been doing great.
Come 2019 we will vote APC again and again
God bless PMB
GOd bless PYO
God bless federal republic of Nigeria
Ameen
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by 9jayes: 11:08am
smithsydny:commendable
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by SenorFax(m): 11:09am
Observing in 5D
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by HMZi(m): 11:10am
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by Fuadeiza(m): 11:13am
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by YourTerror: 11:14am
They will patch it immediately because its a road in the North. But this road in the South used by Dangote and all heavy duty truck owners is in a very bad shape! Just imagine what people pass through in this country. More pictures of this road in the South East here
http://www.nairaland.com/4042925/current-state-onicha-ugbo-federal#60281730
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by iamleumas: 11:16am
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:17am
Toor
Am a tired citizen of naijiriya
Biafra call I must obey
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by lastmaster(m): 11:20am
iamleumas:who Facebook page EEP? Buhari fall on you
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by dedunji: 11:22am
Medicine after death always waiting for death before acting.
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:25am
pa buhari is working. If to say nah jona govt,nah committee he go set up to look into it
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:33am
YourTerror:talk to that lunatic potopoto republic president. .Shebi jona fixed day road b4
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by deepwater(f): 11:34am
FG
Apapa -- coconut Road is still awaiting your kind reply.
And yes, this is the commercial hub of lagos
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by naijaboy756: 11:39am
fk001:are u a religious supporter
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by fk001: 11:41am
naijaboy756:
I am a patriot.
why do you ask?
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by GidiParrot: 11:43am
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by truthstands11: 11:46am
Govt of the north.
|Re: FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) by Collins87: 11:49am
The Lafia Makurdi road should be dualized hence its importance
