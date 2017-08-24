Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Commences Work On Lafia-makurdi Highway (photos) (3133 Views)

After we all have been made to believe that the repair work done on the collapsed portion of Makurdi-Lafia-Abuja highway was the work of governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, new report have revealed that its a FERMA project and not a Benue state government own.



According to ChannelsTV, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) did a palliative work on the road less than 48 hours after it collapsed.



An official of FERMA, Alao Dauda, disclosed that the Federal Government will soon begin a permanent solution to the road issue.



Lasgidi Online recall that the Benue state government released a statement directing CGGC Construction Company to immediately carry out rehabilitation of the failed portion of the road to make it motorable again and be supervised by the Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Hon. Emmanuel Manger.















Nice one

Good



Since that road is an inter state road, why can't federal govt use part of the Diezani loot recovered to upgrade the road to at least double lane with street lights



Even if they can just deliver only this one road before 2019 3 Likes

they are patching a collapse portion...while the entire road is bad..but wait an see how many billions that would be recorded as money spent on the Lafia/makurdi road...just as this head line implies... 9 Likes

Very precarious stretch of road! Must things always scatter completely first before government takes action in this country? 1 Like

I fear that road die

ok

Nice intervention. I hope it's not patch-patch they are doing.. . . . . .. . . . . . check my signature⬇⬇⬇

Is this road a high way

Wayo people 1 Like

richidinho:

Good



Since that road is an inter state road, why can't federal govt use part of the Diezani loot recovered to upgrade the road to at least double lane with street lights



Even if they can just deliver only this one road before 2019 FG no send anybody o. Them only send their pockets besides their kids don't ply that route daily. FG no send anybody o. Them only send their pockets besides their kids don't ply that route daily. 2 Likes

Kudos FG











This administration have been doing great.









Come 2019 we will vote APC again and again







God bless PMB







GOd bless PYO







God bless federal republic of Nigeria





Ameen 3 Likes

smithsydny:

Wayo people commendable commendable 1 Like

Observing in 5D

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER 1 Like

http://www.nairaland.com/4042925/current-state-onicha-ugbo-federal#60281730 They will patch it immediately because its a road in the North. But this road in the South used by Dangote and all heavy duty truck owners is in a very bad shape! Just imagine what people pass through in this country. More pictures of this road in the South East here 1 Like

Toor



Am a tired citizen of naijiriya



Biafra call I must obey

iamleumas:

Medicine after death always waiting for death before acting.

pa buhari is working. If to say nah jona govt,nah committee he go set up to look into it pa buhari is working. If to say nah jona govt,nah committee he go set up to look into it

YourTerror:

They will patch it immediately because its a road in the North. But this road in the South used by Dangote and all heavy duty truck owners is in a very bad shape! Just imagine what people pass through in this country. More pictures of this road in the South East here



http://www.nairaland.com/4042925/current-state-onicha-ugbo-federal#60281730 talk to that lunatic potopoto republic president. .Shebi jona fixed day road b4 talk to that lunatic potopoto republic president. .Shebi jona fixed day road b4

FG

Apapa -- coconut Road is still awaiting your kind reply.



And yes, this is the commercial hub of lagos

fk001:

Kudos FG











This administration have been doing great.









Come 2019 we will vote APC again and again







God bless PMB







GOd bless PYO







God bless federal republic of Nigeria





Ameen are u a religious supporter are u a religious supporter

naijaboy756:

are u a religious supporter

I am a patriot.



why do you ask? I am a patriot.why do you ask?

Govt of the north.