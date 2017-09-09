Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. (6002 Views)

Guys please I need your advice.

I work in Sokoto but am thinking of relocating to either Lagos or Abuja for greener pasture, to go hustle and search for better job. Please what your take on this. 2 Likes 1 Share

Reason why you want to quit?

80k job and u are leaving the job.

Guy, dis country hard now ooooh. manage the one u see with your physical eyes.

To avoid regretting. 42 Likes

easzypeaszy:

Guys please I need your advice.

its OK if you are sure of getting a better job at abuja or lagos, otherwise, I'll advise you better stay on you 80k sokoto job. only leave the 80k job when you have secured another better job. a bird at hand...........

80k job in sokoto is equivalent to 400k job in ABUJA when you take into consideration cost of living like accommodation, transport and feeding.



If you already have the job you can go otherwise 'hold the vulture when you get for hand before you begin find local fowl wen you never see catch. 89 Likes 7 Shares

Ask anyone, 80k job in Sokoto is equivalent to 150k job in Abuja or Lagos. Consider the cost of feeding, transportation, and accommodation. Although if you have a free accommodation in Abj or Lag, it's a relie, but what you have in hand is better than what you are not sure of. 12 Likes

easzypeaszy:

Guys please I need your advice.

brother you have 80k job in sokoto, and you want to live it for abuja or Lagos. Let me tell even if you get a job in Lagos or Abuja,

You will have to earn times 2 of what you earn in sokoto to acquire the same standard of living in Abuja or Lagos.so twice think ok brother you have 80k job in sokoto, and you want to live it for abuja or Lagos. Let me tell even if you get a job in Lagos or Abuja,You will have to earn times 2 of what you earn in sokoto to acquire the same standard of living in Abuja or Lagos.so twice think ok 15 Likes 1 Share

There are thousands of graduates in Lagos, some with better qualifications than you who are still struggling to get that better qualification. Please don't leave your sure job for a life of uncertainty. 4 Likes

OP, is like your village people are after you?



80k job in sokoto and you are still looking for where to stress yourself?



You don't need to go anywhere, honestly speaking, if I had that opportunity, I will stay in Sokoto permanently, considering the living condition, and how cheap thing are around there.



Don't even bother coming to Lagos or Abuja, because , jobs are hard to find now, except you have connections in those two places you want to relocate to.





My Yoruba mother would say "Nko ti nwa wa Ni inu sokoto, wa ninu shokoto.



Meaning, "What you are looking for in sokoto is inside your sokoto (pocket) 15 Likes 1 Share

na big money faa.... Cost of living there isn't high compare to lasgidi and abuja Don't leave please.. It better you stay there with the job and continue applying online for job located in those places.. 80k for swokotona big money faa.... Cost of living there isn't high compare to lasgidi and abuja 3 Likes

you guys are not even talking about life or how secure the part of sokoto he is, is











maybe he is not getting enough enjoyment in sokoto like people in eko and abuja gets





or this biafra thing is high that side

the next place where bokoharam will start there next operation might be there



guy start making arrangement to leave that place

noting you said u want to do that you woundnt do















DRAW YOUR PLAN AND START 4 Likes

Tnx to u all..I wl stay and pray more.. 5 Likes

BOSS IF THEY JOB AT WERE U WORK PLS HALA ME AM REDY TO MOVE DOWN PLS. 2 Likes 1 Share

easzypeaszy:

Pls alert me if there is opening ooo







How can a young bubbling guy like you start life in a desert like sokoto. Come to Lagos and enjoy life and leave aboki work.





But first, drop your employers number and address here so some more deserving can replace you.





You think say work dey Lagos Bros it's not worth it joor

bro pls dnt try it ooooo sokoto is a nice to be. I love dat place.

What can I say. I can't stay in sokoto even for 100k the weather and environment. But till u get another don't leave this. Goodluck

Leaving employment for unemployment! Why are you asking for advice when you yourself should know the right thing to do? 6 Likes

Barryp:



what we hv here is mostly teaching bt u cn gt alteast 35k a start plus home lessons to boost ur pay..

easzypeaszy:

Guys please I need your advice.

bro me self dey sokoto, abeg help a brother out with a job

baski92:

I don't hv job in sokoto bt fr teaching job..I cn recommend u to sch i work..most especially if u r a scientist..

easzypeaszy:

i can't teach, i do have ND in electrical eng. And i can work very well in the field both in techincal and electrical work

Please don't quit your job till you get a better one.

Op, looks like ur village poeple have started pressing ur button........you want to jump from fire to fry pan becos of longthroat.............first with 80k the cost of living in sokoto is low compared to commercial cities like lagos and abuja you mentioned second, Lagos and Abuja are not Canada and UK where jobs are almost Guarantied or gotten with less stress, so i will advise you to remain there and save to start a viable buisiness pending when you get a better job in where you mentioned. "WARNNING" dont leave your current job to a place you are not 70% sure of getting a better job........

You better stay in sokoto

80k job in sokoto is better than 300k in Lagos or Abuja. With 80k in sokoto, u live like a king bcoz things are cheaper compared to Abj or Lag. Also sokoto is peaceful

easzypeaszy:

Guys please I need your advice.

Start a well thought up business after saving a few months almost full salary.

No work for Lagos ooo. Except you wanna teach

80K job in Sokoto and you wanted to leave.

200K in Lagos or Abuja and you wouldn't even own a nice apartment cos it's too damn expensive.

80K in sokoto and you will land better apartment

Stay with your job, look for other means of getting extra cash ( small business or so), also keep hunting for a better job. When you're strong enough financially or when you get a better job in your precious Lagos/Abuja, quit your current employment and move to your dream destination.