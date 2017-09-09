₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by easzypeaszy(m): 8:07am
Guys please I need your advice.
I work in Sokoto but am thinking of relocating to either Lagos or Abuja for greener pasture, to go hustle and search for better job. Please what your take on this.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by smartty68(m): 8:09am
Reason why you want to quit?
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by guru90: 8:20am
80k job and u are leaving the job.
Guy, dis country hard now ooooh. manage the one u see with your physical eyes.
To avoid regretting.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by shedy03(m): 8:31am
easzypeaszy:its OK if you are sure of getting a better job at abuja or lagos, otherwise, I'll advise you better stay on you 80k sokoto job. only leave the 80k job when you have secured another better job. a bird at hand...........
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Nutase(f): 8:48am
80k job in sokoto is equivalent to 400k job in ABUJA when you take into consideration cost of living like accommodation, transport and feeding.
If you already have the job you can go otherwise 'hold the vulture when you get for hand before you begin find local fowl wen you never see catch.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Lawrry(m): 8:49am
Ask anyone, 80k job in Sokoto is equivalent to 150k job in Abuja or Lagos. Consider the cost of feeding, transportation, and accommodation. Although if you have a free accommodation in Abj or Lag, it's a relie, but what you have in hand is better than what you are not sure of.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Klimaths: 8:51am
easzypeaszy:brother you have 80k job in sokoto, and you want to live it for abuja or Lagos. Let me tell even if you get a job in Lagos or Abuja,
You will have to earn times 2 of what you earn in sokoto to acquire the same standard of living in Abuja or Lagos.so twice think ok
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Godmother(f): 8:55am
There are thousands of graduates in Lagos, some with better qualifications than you who are still struggling to get that better qualification. Please don't leave your sure job for a life of uncertainty.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by wunmi590(m): 9:01am
OP, is like your village people are after you?
80k job in sokoto and you are still looking for where to stress yourself?
You don't need to go anywhere, honestly speaking, if I had that opportunity, I will stay in Sokoto permanently, considering the living condition, and how cheap thing are around there.
Don't even bother coming to Lagos or Abuja, because , jobs are hard to find now, except you have connections in those two places you want to relocate to.
My Yoruba mother would say "Nko ti nwa wa Ni inu sokoto, wa ninu shokoto.
Meaning, "What you are looking for in sokoto is inside your sokoto (pocket)
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by fatymore(f): 10:10am
Don't leave please.. It better you stay there with the job and continue applying online for job located in those places.. 80k for swokoto na big money faa.... Cost of living there isn't high compare to lasgidi and abuja
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:24am
you guys are not even talking about life or how secure the part of sokoto he is, is
maybe he is not getting enough enjoyment in sokoto like people in eko and abuja gets
or this biafra thing is high that side
the next place where bokoharam will start there next operation might be there
guy start making arrangement to leave that place
noting you said u want to do that you woundnt do
DRAW YOUR PLAN AND START
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by easzypeaszy(m): 1:20pm
Tnx to u all..I wl stay and pray more..
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Ibkabasa(m): 1:33pm
BOSS IF THEY JOB AT WERE U WORK PLS HALA ME AM REDY TO MOVE DOWN PLS.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Barryp(m): 1:45pm
easzypeaszy:Pls alert me if there is opening ooo
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by UfuomaUN(m): 1:49pm
Bros it's not worth it joor
How can a young bubbling guy like you start life in a desert like sokoto. Come to Lagos and enjoy life and leave aboki work.
But first, drop your employers number and address here so some more deserving can replace you.
You think say work dey Lagos
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by onyeawka80(m): 2:20pm
bro pls dnt try it ooooo sokoto is a nice to be. I love dat place.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by meelerh(f): 3:32pm
What can I say. I can't stay in sokoto even for 100k the weather and environment. But till u get another don't leave this. Goodluck
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by mu2sa2: 3:35pm
Leaving employment for unemployment! Why are you asking for advice when you yourself should know the right thing to do?
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by easzypeaszy(m): 3:52pm
Barryp:what we hv here is mostly teaching bt u cn gt alteast 35k a start plus home lessons to boost ur pay..
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by baski92(m): 4:06pm
easzypeaszy:bro me self dey sokoto, abeg help a brother out with a job
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by easzypeaszy(m): 4:12pm
baski92:I don't hv job in sokoto bt fr teaching job..I cn recommend u to sch i work..most especially if u r a scientist..
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by baski92(m): 4:17pm
easzypeaszy:i can't teach, i do have ND in electrical eng. And i can work very well in the field both in techincal and electrical work
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by GratefulHeart23(f): 4:27pm
Please don't quit your job till you get a better one.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by dannytoe(m): 5:23pm
Op, looks like ur village poeple have started pressing ur button........you want to jump from fire to fry pan becos of longthroat.............first with 80k the cost of living in sokoto is low compared to commercial cities like lagos and abuja you mentioned second, Lagos and Abuja are not Canada and UK where jobs are almost Guarantied or gotten with less stress, so i will advise you to remain there and save to start a viable buisiness pending when you get a better job in where you mentioned. "WARNNING" dont leave your current job to a place you are not 70% sure of getting a better job........
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by OMOTOWO(m): 5:28pm
You better stay in sokoto
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by hotspec(m): 5:29pm
80k job in sokoto is better than 300k in Lagos or Abuja. With 80k in sokoto, u live like a king bcoz things are cheaper compared to Abj or Lag. Also sokoto is peaceful
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Omojudy: 5:33pm
easzypeaszy:Start a well thought up business after saving a few months almost full salary.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by rezzy: 5:34pm
No work for Lagos ooo. Except you wanna teach
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by seunny4lif(m): 5:34pm
80K job in Sokoto and you wanted to leave.
200K in Lagos or Abuja and you wouldn't even own a nice apartment cos it's too damn expensive.
80K in sokoto and you will land better apartment
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by Deseo(f): 5:34pm
Stay with your job, look for other means of getting extra cash ( small business or so), also keep hunting for a better job. When you're strong enough financially or when you get a better job in your precious Lagos/Abuja, quit your current employment and move to your dream destination.
|Re: 80k Job In Sokoto Or Relocate To Abuja To Hustle Please Advice. by hotspec(m): 5:34pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:i disagree with ur theory. Sokoto is d most peaceful state in d north. How they manage to do dt still baffles me anyway
