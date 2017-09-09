₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,992 members, 3,779,118 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 September 2017 at 03:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts (8582 Views)
World’s Tallest Boy Is Two Times Taller Than Classmates / OAU Admission Saga: Aror Oghenerukewve Got 79.05% not 75.2% / Association Of Campus Journalists Reacted To 1.8million Naira OAU Su BUDGET (1) (2) (3) (4)
|OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by KingOvo(m): 9:44am
Recuperating Vice President of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Students Union, Miss Jacob Tosin Grace has given her own account of the violent clash at the Central Executive Meeting of the Union on September 6th, 2017 during which she was alleged to have been involved in a fight with Social Director, Adedayo Emmanuel.
Source:http://thenationonlineng.net/oau-3-8million-saga-lamba-beat-two-times-vp-retorts/
1 Like
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by veekid(m): 1:43pm
I've got nothing to say; who read the above?
5 Likes
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by yeyeboi(m): 1:44pm
Ok
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by deepwater(f): 1:44pm
Poor students
Same amount that young guy without a hit spent on drinks at the club.
Deepwater, from the stables of Moremi
Who no go no know
Ta!!
5 Likes
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Nostradamu(m): 1:44pm
No MATTER what, if you hit a woman, you're a weakling. E.O.D!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Muyesky(m): 1:44pm
veekid:
Shame
1 Like
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by handsomeclouds(m): 1:45pm
Leaders of tomorrow
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by fixedhollies(m): 1:45pm
Leaders of tomorrow!
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by BroZuma: 1:45pm
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by BroZuma: 1:45pm
Catch them young...
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by WhoDeyThere(m): 1:45pm
ok
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by hakeem4(m): 1:45pm
See the leaders of tomorrow
She'd fit a good house of rep member sha
1 Like
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by emmyspark007(m): 1:46pm
Lol
She might be lieing
Potential political beasts in the making
5 Likes
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by chris4gold(m): 1:46pm
Is alright
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by rofanx13: 1:47pm
Isorite!!!
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by muller101(m): 1:47pm
Leaders of tomorrow SMH
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Temilayhor(m): 1:47pm
I didn't read it.
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by holuwajobar(m): 1:47pm
i dont understand.. is it that he beat u twice on different occasions or twice at once?.. Then you reacted by breaking bottle? I dont understand.. can someone explain to me....
Am not taking sides
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Saammiee(m): 1:47pm
abi....story for the gods...keep looking for sympathy.
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Dablack1(m): 1:49pm
afonja Land
1 Like
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by ipobarecriminals: 1:50pm
The sch authority should probe the thieving SUG presiden,treasurer, financial sec,Gen sec. They have case to ansa.dey must account for every penny.And our own NL mod student there should shed light on the thieving executhieves
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Adegbemigunjosh(m): 1:50pm
Chai this girl fit lie.. As if person no dey dere
2 Likes
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by luminouz(m): 1:51pm
holuwajobar:Have u eaten??
If not...eat n read it again..
U go understand
3 Likes
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by jiggytutu: 1:51pm
Kikikiki ,why do i love this news? Like national assembly members like students!! ...she was supported by plaster of Paris!! That part killed me!! my chest
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Dezzx(m): 1:52pm
your story isn't adding up.
1 Like
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by xwin(m): 1:52pm
see leaders of tomorrow.
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by dotunbekro06(m): 1:52pm
veekid:
ipobarecriminals:
Temilayhor:Na by force to comment
2 Likes
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Evaberry(f): 1:53pm
...
This girl is a law student
we all know what lawyers are trained to do.
Believe aunty lawyer at your own risk
1 Like
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by iamdannyfc(m): 1:55pm
Sowiee oooo
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by softy(m): 1:55pm
Nostradamu:
But a woman can slap or mutilate u severally, then acts up victim, at the same time abi?
Anyway, I was not there. I am not in support of any violence from either of the gender!
6 Likes
|Re: OAU 3.8million Saga: Lamba Beat Me Two Times – VP Retorts by Oche211(m): 1:55pm
Epistle
Any Addax Scholarship Beneficiary Here? / University Of Ibadan Enquiry 2010/2011 / Imo To Establish Four New Universities.
Viewing this topic: tsquare299(m), LaClickLaBend, BISHOPKELLY(m), mathkid(m), karimcarim(m), sangresan(m), Protein0, invisikay, Hezaking(m), sholaj2003, chineseayo(m), DonLala1, AABBIIMM, yinkakani(m), Bunmi10, Tobyjagz, Lamide123, adebaxton(m), Vanityupnvanity(m), Mosh1, laredopapa(m), gidson12(m), GeeOh(f), mjbaba, Afonjashapmouth, Donjazzy12(m), Joseankles, Yusufbalogun(m), fargo(m), horladeji80(m), papuchudo, lolx(m), sigmapompe(m), donteddy(m), naijamatter, omoelerin1, Sweetmom, kaffy4real(m), youngpojat6944(m), Bjayjay, Feranmi1212(f) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9